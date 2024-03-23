Today in High Prairie: March 24, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 24, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

Holy Week Bible Reading Marathon (Day 1 of 5). Access athdio.ca to participate.

Kinuso Loggers Bonspiel (Day 4 of 4).

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 6-12 years. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 24, 2024

1733 – Joseph Priestley, Discovered oxygen

1874 – Harry Houdini, Famous escape artist

1887 – “Fatty” Arbuckle, Keystone comedies actor

1890 – John Rock, Developed first birth control pill

1906 – John Swayze, Hindenburg newscaster

1909 – Clyde Barrow, Bank robber: Bonnie’s partner

1910 – Richard Conte, The Godfather actor

1911 – Joseph Barbera, Flintstones co-creator

1915 – Gorgeous George, American pro wrestler

1923 – Murray Hamilton, Rich Man Poor Man actor

1924 – Norman Fell, Three’s Company actor [Mr. Roper]

1930 – Kenneth Nelson, Aldrich Family actor

1930 – Steve McQueen, The Great Escape actor

1936 – David Suzuki, Canadian environmentalist

1946 – Lee Oskar, War rocker

1946 – Kitty O’Neil, Bionic Woman stuntwoman

1949 – Steve Lang, April Wine rocker

1951 – Dougie Thompson, Supertramp rocker

1951 – Tommy Hilfiger, US fashion designer

1960 – Kelly LeBrock, Weird Science actress

1965 – The Undertaker, US pro wrestler

1973 – Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory actor

1984 – Chris Bosh, Toronto Raptor

This Day in Local History – March 24, 2024

March 24, 1963: The William Card Ltd. Garage at Kinuso is destroyed by fire. The fire is believed to have started from a spark from a welding torch.

March 24, 1966: A TV booster is installed at Grouard improving TV reception.

March 24, 1970: The gym at St. Bruno Mission is sold to the Joussard Sports Association for $1.

March 24, 1970: A meeting to organize all hockey in town is held and a group called Hockey High Prairie is formed.

March 24, 1971: South Peace News reports that Dave Neville is elected as the first president of the Smoky River Ski Club. Fees are set at $18 for family, $10 for singles, youth under 18 years $7. Non-members are charged $1 per day.

March 24, 1982: South Peace News reports Grandee Construction of Grande Prairie is awarded the $2.558 million tender for the new Prairie River Junior High School.

March 24, 1984: A Bellanca Citabria airplane burns at the High Prairie Airport after it was being heated with a propane torch and caught fire.

March 24, 1985: A team from Hokkaido, Japan defeats the High Prairie Regals 8-2 in an exhibition game.

March 24, 1991: The Sucker Creek Bantam Capitals win the Native Provincials after winning five straight games and outscoring their opposition 59-7.

March 24, 1993: South Peace News reports a shigellosis outbreak occurs at Peerless Lake. Several children are hospitalized.

March 24, 1995: About 40 hospital employees, residents and band councillors from Sucker Creek picket the hospital protesting health care cutbacks.

March 24, 1999: South Peace News reports Ashton Mining finds more diamonds north of Red Earth Creek.

March 24, 1999: South Peace News reports on the near completion of a breakwater at Joussard.

March 24, 2011: The Kisemanito Centre in Grouard is destroyed by fire. The accidental fire starts in the chimney.

March 24, 2002: Laine Gray’s double overtime goal lifts the High Prairie Legionnaires to the Alberta Midget B hockey title in Sedgewick. Gray’s goal gave High Prairie a 4-3 win over Athabasca and completed a perfect 5-0 tournament run.

March 24, 2004: The Alberta government announces all communities in Alberta under 5,000 population will not pay for policing. The news ends a long fight for the Town of High Prairie and saves them over $500,000 a year in policing costs.

March 24, 2004: East Prairie Metis Settlement CAO Alberta Quinn writes a letter to the M.D. of Big Lakes telling them it is “fair” they charge tolls for using their roads.

March 24, 2005: Former NHL hockey player Gino Odjick speaks to area children at the High Prairie Agriplex.

March 24, 2005: The visiting Horse Lake Thunder win their second straight NPHL title by blasting the High Prairie Regals 13-2. The game ties for the second most lopsided loss in NPHL finals history.

March 24, 2012: High Prairie figure skaters Alie Dumont, Kelsey Keay, Lindsey Keay, Kennedi Strebchuk, Braelynn Walker and Maddison Winterburn all win medals at the Peace Country Open Skating Competition in Grande Prairie.

March 24, 2014: Mark “Nibs” Cuthbert passes away at the age of 89 years. A long-time farmer, he also worked at the Sports Palace for many years and was a long-time Royal Canadian Legion member.

March 24, 2017: Margaret Ruth Pratt passes away at the age of 88 years at the High Prairie Health Complex. She was long-time community booster and long-time Royal Purple member, Women’s Institute member, and High Prairie Figure Skating Club member.

March 24, 2019: High Prairie’s Rhonda Bruder lands a 103-cm long jackfish at a mini-fishing tournament at Joussard.

This Day in World History – March 24, 2024

1603 – English and Scottish crowns joined.

1882 – Tubercle bacillus which causes tuberculosis discovered.

1924 – Greece becomes a republic.

1930 – First religious services telecast in US occurs.

1936 – Detroit beats Montreal 1-0 in NHL’s longest game: 176 minutes.

1944 – 76 Allied officers escape Stalag Luft 3: “The Great Escape”.

1945 – Operation Varsity: largest one-day airborne operation of all time.

1952 – Great demonstrations against apartheid in South Africa.

1955 – First seagoing oil drill rig placed in service.

1958 – Elvis Presley joins the army.

1962 – Welterweight boxing title fight: first use of TV slow motion replay.

1965 – US Ranger 9 strikes moon, 10 miles NE of crater Alphonsus.

1972 – Great Britain imposes direct rule over Northern Ireland.

1976 – Argentine President Isabel Perón is deposed in a military coup.

1981 – “Nightline with Ted Koppel” premieres on ABC.

1989 – Worst US oil spill, Exxon Valdez spills 11.3 million gallons off Alaska.

1999 – Kosovo War: NATO commences air bombardment against Yugoslavia.

2008 – Bhutan officially becomes a democracy; first general election held.

2016 – Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadži found guilty of genocide.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 24, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Imagination combines with intellectual abilities to enable you to make some creative changes to your home. This could be something minor, such as purchasing plants, or a major project, such as remodeling or redecorating. Whatever you choose to do, you are likely to channel a lot of your energy into it right now in order to produce results you and the other members of your household can be happy with. Have fun!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could make a trip to the library today, as you may need to track down some intellectual, spiritual, or practical information required for a task or project you are working on. You may find yourself spending more time there than you would originally planned, as you might discover facts or ideas that open up fascinating new trains of thought. If your time is limited, keep track of the hour. If not, have fun!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your intuition has been steadily increasing over the past few months, and today it could operate at a particularly high level. More than one premonition may come to you, and you will probably find yourself picking up more frequently on the thoughts and feelings of others. If you are into the arts, inspiration may come that you should definitely make use of. Do not worry about what is practical. Think of inspiration as an assignment from the Universe!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Assessment of others’ ideas may be a main focus today. Group activities could require your intellectual input. A friend could come to you with an idea for a project of some kind. Writing or speaking may be involved in some way. Your friend is not in a very practical frame of mind, so do not be surprised if the ideas do not seem very workable right now. Do not be discouraging, however. Your friend may surprise you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Professional interests are definitely served by your intuition and fertile imagination today. Writing, speaking, or the dramatic arts could be involved. If your career involves communication in any form, expect to capture the interest of a lot of people now. Positive career changes are in the wind, although they may not be apparent to you just yet. This is not the time to worry about the future. For now, let your imagination guide you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your mind is probably taking a mystical turn. This is a great day to study spiritual or metaphysical concepts or expand your knowledge of fields like astrology, numerology, or the other occult sciences. Books and lectures may come to your attention, and discussions with friends who share your interests should set your mind going. Do not let today pass you by. Expand your mind.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Dreams or visions could bring sudden and exciting insights with regard to career issues. These dreams could steer you toward books, websites, and other sources of information that can provide further guidance that could well prove invaluable. The source of your insights may be rather unorthodox, but do not write them off because of that. Think of them as messages from your higher self and make the most of them.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are apt to be especially attuned to the thoughts and feelings of partners at this time. In fact, you might find yourself picking up so much that it is a bit overwhelming. Nonetheless, it is an advantage. You will probably know instinctively what those around you want, and this new sensitivity should definitely score you some points with business and romantic partners alike. Do not be afraid to make use of it. That is what it is there for.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Work on projects that require imagination and sensitivity could well take up a lot of your time today. Some in-depth research may be involved. The work might require a lot of energy and concentration, perhaps more than you expected, but you should be more than satisfied with the results in the end. Just make sure to take breaks, and do not forget to eat. You will need the fuel, after all!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Words of love, perhaps of a very idealistic nature, could be exchanged today between you and a romantic partner. One of you could even write a song or poem for the other. This can be a very healing and transformative experience, and could therefore make both of you feel very good. The only downside is you could well view each other through rose-coloured glasses. Remember you are both human! Enjoy your day!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Study of intellectual or spiritual subjects that particularly interest you could keep you at home for much of the day. More than one visitor might drop by in order to discuss these matters, perhaps bringing a few books. Discussions could take on an imaginative, idealistic, and even mystical level, which could prove inspiring for all involved. Take notes, because you will want to be sure and remember these conversations.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Intuition enhances communications of all kinds today. If you have been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day to get started. Your mind is particularly expansive, and your imagination is working at a very high level. Insights that might not normally come to you add new depth and dimension to your writing, whether a poem, novel, article, or letter to a friend. Make the most of it!