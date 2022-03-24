Today in High Prairie: March 25, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 25, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Golden Age Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 25, 2022

1797 – John Winebrenner, Founded Church of God

1867 – John Gutzon Borglum, Sculpted Mount Rushmore

1903 – Gertrude Barnes, 3 Musketeers actress

1911 – Jack Ruby, Killed Lee Harvey Oswald

1918 – Howard Cosell, Sports broadcaster

1934 – Gloria Steinem, American feminist/publisher

1937 – Tom Monaghan, Founder of Dominos pizza

1940 – Anita Bryant, US singer

1942 – Aretha Franklin, “The Queen of Soul”

1943 – Paul Michael Glaser, Starsky & Hutch actor

1947 – Elton John, English singer

1951 – Maisie Williams, Boney M vocalist

1958 – James McDaniel, NYPD Blue actor

1960 – Steve Norman, Spandau Ballet saxophonist

1962 – Marcia Cross, Melrose Place actress

1965 – Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City actress

1976 – Juvenile, American rapper

1976 – Vladimir Klitschko, Ukrainian boxer

1982 – Danica Patrick, American auto racer

This Day in Local History – March 25, 2022

March 25, 1915: A petition is granted to form the Grouard Wahpun Lodge No. 88.

March 25, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports on efforts to build a seed cleaning plant in town. Meetings are announced throughout the area to build the proposed $54,000 facility.

March 25, 1969: Fire destroys the two-car garage and all its contents belonging to Murray Couch. It is caused by children playing with matches. Estimated loss was $4,500.

March 25, 1969: Rick Pratt scores twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 4-3 but still trail the NPHL semifinal 3-2.

March 25, 1970: Grouard MLA Roy Ells announces in South Peace News the base course paving of Highway 2 to Widewater from Slave Lake.

March 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that construction of 10 miles of road will occur this summer north of Atikameg linking Red Earth and High Prairie.

March 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that Jack Machtans and Tom Hubler open Midwest Plumbing in town.

March 25, 1970: South Peace News reports Tom Lysiak leads the midget club in scoring with 23-20-43 totals in only eight games.

March 25, 1972: The High Prairie Regals lose to the Wetaskiwin Colonels 8-6 in the first game of their provincial semifinal series.

March 25, 1972: McLennan opens the $157,000 H.W. Fish Arena, which includes artificial ice.

March 25, 1974: A car driven by Nick Shybunia, 35, of High Prairie collides with a school bus causing $650 in damages.

March 25, 1981: South Peace News reports that Recreation Supt. Jim Orchard has resigned, leaving his position to work for a private company.

March 25, 1984: The High Prairie Butbuilt Blues defeat the Peavine Flyers 12-3 to win a recreation hockey tournament in High Prairie they hosted.

March 25, 1986: Ron Rose scores three goals as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 11-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the NPHL final.

March 25, 1987: South Peace News reports a petition circulates on the Driftpile Indian Reserve asking the government to conduct a financial audit.

March 25, 1989: Vern Walker scores with 3:18 remaining as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 3-2 tieing the NPHL final at two games apiece.

March 25, 1993: Craig McDonald makes 34 saves and records a 6-0 shutout and Darrell Rafferty scores twice as the visiting Peace River Stampeders sweep the High Prairie Regals four straight to win the NPHL title.

March 25, 1998: South Peace News reports Sunnyside Realty is the first business north of Edmonton to offer the Talking House ads.

March 25, 2000: Country music star Danny Hooper performs at the High Prairie Agriplex.

March 25, 2000: Four different Lakeland Eagles score in a 4-1 win at Spirit River to tie the NPHL final at two games apiece.

March 25, 2000: Over $26,000 is raised at the annual High Prairie Ducks Unlimited Banquet in High Prairie.

March 25, 2001: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

March 25, 2002: The Town of High Prairie increases water rates to the M.D. of Big Lakes by 17.7 per cent. M.D. manager John Eriksson says the increase is “fair and equitable” and says water bills to M.D. residents will rise in the summer.

March 25, 2003: Jim Zabolotniuk’s rink wins the Men’s Curling League title after defeating David Marx 11-0 in the A Event final.

March 25, 2004: Brenda Anderson’s rink wins the High Prairie Curling Club Ladies League title.

March 25, 2005: A man is found dead at 5113 50 Street by the Pizza Factory. Police do not release the name of the victim and call the death “suspicious”.

March 25-26, 2006: High Prairie Repertoire Dancers return from the Great Canadian Dance Challenge in Fort Saskatchewan with 12 high gold, seven gold, six high silver, 17 silver and seven high bronze medals.

March 25, 2007: Myler Savill’s rink wins the High Prairie Closing Mixed Bonspiel.

March 25, 2008: Helen White, a teacher at Grouard Northland School, dies in a car crash near Puerto Vallarta.

March 25, 2009: Rick Dumont is elected president of the Junior B interim executive formed to try and organize a team in High Prairie.

March 25, 2009: Bernie Poloz wins his eighth High Prairie Mixed Curling Club title in 10 years with a 5-2 win over Bob Heyde in the final.

March 25, 2010: Lisa Zabolotniuk wins the High Prairie Curling Club Ladies League after defeating Kay Savill 5-3 in the final. Jennifer Cross wins the B Event and Maureen Butterfield the C Event.

March 25-28, 2010: The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs win a double overtime thriller 3-2 over the Edmonton Hype to win the Alberta Midge Female A hockey title in High Prairie. The Hype won a 3-2 quadruple overtime game over Grande Prairie earlier in the day. The host High Prairie Timberwolves went winless in four games and were shutout three times.

March 25-28, 2010: The High Prairie Peewee Young Guns post a 3-0-1 record in round-robin play at the Peewee Female Provincials in Viking. They place third after losing the semi-final to Stettler 4-2.

March 25-28, 2010: The High Prairie Peewee Blades place third at the Peewee B Provincials in Fairview. They win all three games in their pool but lose the semi-final to Vermilion 5-3. Vermilion loses the final 8-1 to Wetaskiwin. The Blades win the fair play award.

March 25, 2012: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel after defeating Kay Savill 5-3 in the final. Gary Adams wins the B Event and Al Butterfield the C Event.

March 25, 2012: Stony Plain wins the gold medal at the Alberta Bantam A Provincials in High Prairie after defeating the Peace River Sabres 2-1 in the final. High Prairie loses to Chestermere 7-3 and Vegreville 7-4 before defeating Rocky Mountain House 10-1.

March 25, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees the House Mountain Road gets top priority in its request to the Alberta government for funding under its Small Communities Fund.

March 25, 2015: Gary Adams’s rink wins the High Prairie Mixed Curling League final 8-4 over Al Butterfield. Bernie Poloz wins the B Event, Pat Monahan the C Event, and Rod Marx the D Event.

March 25, 2018: Bernie Poloz skips his rink to a record 19th win at the High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel after defeating Andrea Eaton 7-6 in the A Event Final. Hugh Anderson wins the B Event and Al Butterfield the C Event.

This Day in World History – March 25, 2022

31 – First Easter, according to calendar-maker Dionysius Exiguus.

1609 – Henry Hudson embarks on exploration to find a passage to Asia.

1655 – Christiaan Huygens discovers Titan [Saturn’s largest satellite].

1669 – Mount Etna in Sicily erupts, destroying Nicolosi, killing 20,000.

1807 – British Parliament abolishes slave trade throughout British Empire.

1857 – Frederick Laggenheim takes first photo of a solar eclipse.

1882 – First demonstration of pancake making, held New York.

1896 – Modern Olympics began in Athens, Greece.

1902 – Irving W. Colburn patents sheet glass drawing machine.

1915 – First submarine disaster occurs; a US F-4 sank off Hawaii, killing 21.

1917 – Canadian flying ace Billy Bishop claims his first victim.

1919 – League of Nations becomes a reality at Paris Peace Conference.

1920 – Greek Independence Day.

1937 – Washington Daily News is first US newspaper with perfumed advertising.

1939 – Billboard Magazine introduces hillbilly [country] music chart.

1954 – RCA manufactures first colour TV set; cost is $1,000.

1958 – Sugar Ray Robinson is first boxing champ to win 5 times.

1960 – First guided missile launched from nuclear powered sub.

1961 – Sputnik 10 carries a dog into Earth orbit; later recovered.

1970 – Concorde makes its first supersonic flight at 700 mph.

1972 – Bobby Hull becomes the second NHLer to score 600 goals.

1982 – Wayne Gretzky becomes first NHL to score 200 points in a season.

1986 – Kurt Browning [Canada] becomes first skater to land a quadruple jump.

1995 – Boxer Mike Tyson released from jail after serving 3 years.

2006 – Capitol Hill massacre occurs in Seattle.

2017 – Largest banana split ever, 8,040 metres long.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 25, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Intuition enhances communications of all kinds today. If you have been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day to get started. Your mind is particularly expansive, and your imagination is working at a very high level. Insights that might not normally come to you add new depth and dimension to your writing, whether a poem, novel, article, or letter to a friend. Make the most of it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Imagination combines with intellectual abilities to enable you to make some creative changes to your home. This could be something minor, such as purchasing plants, or a major project, such as remodeling or redecorating. Whatever you choose to do, you are likely to channel a lot of your energy into it right now in order to produce results you and the other members of your household can be happy with. Have fun!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could make a trip to the library today, as you may need to track down some intellectual, spiritual, or practical information required for a task or project you are working on. You may find yourself spending more time there than you would originally planned, as you might discover facts or ideas that open up fascinating new trains of thought. If your time is limited, keep track of the hour. If not, have fun!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your intuition has been steadily increasing over the past few months, and today it could operate at a particularly high level. More than one premonition may come to you, and you will probably find yourself picking up more frequently on the thoughts and feelings of others. If you are into the arts, inspiration may come that you should definitely make use of. Do not worry about what is practical. Think of inspiration as an assignment from the universe!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Assessment of others’ ideas may be a main focus today. Group activities could require your intellectual input. A friend could come to you with an idea for a project of some kind. Writing or speaking may be involved in some way. Your friend is not in a very practical frame of mind, so do not be surprised if the ideas do not seem very workable right now. Do not be discouraging, however. Your friend may surprise you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Professional interests are definitely served by your intuition and fertile imagination today. Writing, speaking, or the dramatic arts could be involved. If your career involves communication in any form, expect to capture the interest of a lot of people now. Positive career changes are in the wind, although they may not be apparent to you just yet. This is not the time to worry about the future. For now, let your imagination guide you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind is probably taking a mystical turn. This is a great day to study spiritual or metaphysical concepts or expand your knowledge of fields like astrology, numerology, or the other occult sciences. Books and lectures may come to your attention, and discussions with friends who share your interests should set your mind going. Do not let today pass you by. Expand your mind!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Dreams or visions could bring sudden and exciting insights with regard to career issues. These dreams could steer you toward books, websites, and other sources of information that can provide further guidance that could well prove invaluable. The source of your insights may be rather unorthodox, but do not write them off because of that. Think of them as messages from your higher self and make the most of them!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are apt to be especially attuned to the thoughts and feelings of partners at this time. In fact, you might find yourself picking up so much that it is a bit overwhelming. Nonetheless, it is an advantage. You will probably know instinctively what those around you want, and this new sensitivity should definitely score you some points with business and romantic partners alike. Do not be afraid to make use of it. That is what it is there for!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Work on projects that require imagination and sensitivity could well take up a lot of your time today. Some in-depth research may be involved. The work might require a lot of energy and concentration, perhaps more than you expected, but you should be more than satisfied with the results in the end. Just make sure to take breaks, and do not forget to eat. You will need the fuel, after all!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Words of love, perhaps of a very idealistic nature, could be exchanged today between you and a romantic partner. One of you could even write a song or poem for the other. This can be a very healing and transformative experience, and could therefore make both of you feel very good. The only downside is you could well view each other through rose-coloured glasses. Remember you are both human! Enjoy your day!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Study of intellectual or spiritual subjects that particularly interest you could keep you at home for much of the day. More than one visitor might drop by in order to discuss these matters, perhaps bringing a few books. Discussions could take on an imaginative, idealistic, and even mystical level, which could prove inspiring for all involved. Take notes, because you will want to be sure and remember these conversations!