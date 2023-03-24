Today in High Prairie: March 25, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 25, 2023

No Listings.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 25, 2023

1797 – John Winebrenner, Founded Church of God

1867 – John Gutzon Borglum, Sculpted Mount Rushmore

1903 – Gertrude Barnes, 3 Musketeers actress

1911 – Jack Ruby, Killed Lee Harvey Oswald

1918 – Howard Cosell, Sports broadcaster

1934 – Gloria Steinem, American feminist/publisher

1937 – Tom Monaghan, Founder of Dominos pizza

1940 – Anita Bryant, US singer

1942 – Aretha Franklin, “The Queen of Soul”

1943 – Paul Michael Glaser, Starsky & Hutch actor

1947 – Elton John, English singer

1951 – Maisie Williams, Boney M vocalist

1958 – James McDaniel, NYPD Blue actor

1960 – Steve Norman, Spandau Ballet saxophonist

1962 – Marcia Cross, Melrose Place actress

1965 – Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City actress

1976 – Juvenile, American rapper

1976 – Vladimir Klitschko, Ukrainian boxer

1982 – Danica Patrick, American auto racer

This Day in Local History – March 25, 2023

March 25, 1915: A petition is granted to form the Grouard Wahpun Lodge No. 88.

March 25, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports on efforts to build a seed cleaning plant in town. Meetings are announced throughout the area to build the proposed $54,000 facility.

March 25, 1970: Grouard MLA Roy Ells announces in South Peace News the base course paving of Highway 2 to Widewater from Slave Lake.

March 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that construction of 10 miles of road will occur this summer north of Atikameg linking Red Earth and High Prairie.

March 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that Jack Machtans and Tom Hubler open Midwest Plumbing in town.

March 25, 1970: South Peace News reports Tom Lysiak leads the midget club in scoring with 23-20-43 totals in only eight games.

March 25, 1972: McLennan opens the $157,000 H.W. Fish Arena, which includes artificial ice.

March 25, 1974: A car driven by Nick Shybunia, 35, of High Prairie collides with a school bus causing $650 in damages.

March 25, 1981: South Peace News reports that Recreation Supt. Jim Orchard has resigned, leaving his position to work for a private company.

March 25, 1987: South Peace News reports a petition circulates on the Driftpile Indian Reserve asking the government to conduct a financial audit.

March 25, 1998: South Peace News reports Sunnyside Realty is the first business north of Edmonton to offer the Talking House ads.

March 25, 2002: The Town of High Prairie increases water rates to the M.D. of Big Lakes by 17.7 per cent. M.D. manager John Eriksson says the increase is “fair and equitable” and says water bills to M.D. residents will rise in the summer.

March 25, 2005: A man is found dead at 5113 50 Street by the Pizza Factory. Police do not release the name of the victim and call the death “suspicious”.

March 25, 2008: Helen White, a teacher at Grouard Northland School, dies in a car crash near Puerto Vallarta.

March 25, 2009: Rick Dumont is elected president of the Junior B interim executive formed to try and organize a team in High Prairie.

March 25-28, 2010: The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs win a double overtime thriller 3-2 over the Edmonton Hype to win the Alberta Midge Female A hockey title in High Prairie. The Hype won a 3-2 quadruple overtime game over Grande Prairie earlier in the day. The host High Prairie Timberwolves went winless in four games and were shutout three times.

March 25, 2012: Stony Plain wins the gold medal at the Alberta Bantam A Provincials in High Prairie after defeating the Peace River Sabres 2-1 in the final. High Prairie loses to Chestermere 7-3 and Vegreville 7-4 before defeating Rocky Mountain House 10-1.

March 25, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees the House Mountain Road gets top priority in its request to the Alberta government for funding under its Small Communities Fund.

This Day in World History – March 25, 2023

31 – First Easter, according to calendar-maker Dionysius Exiguus.

1609 – Henry Hudson embarks on exploration to find a passage to Asia.

1655 – Christiaan Huygens discovers Titan [Saturn’s largest satellite].

1669 – Mount Etna in Sicily erupts, destroying Nicolosi, killing 20,000.

1807 – British Parliament abolishes slave trade throughout British Empire.

1857 – Frederick Laggenheim takes first photo of a solar eclipse.

1882 – First demonstration of pancake making, held New York.

1896 – Modern Olympics began in Athens, Greece.

1902 – Irving W. Colburn patents sheet glass drawing machine.

1915 – First submarine disaster occurs; a US F-4 sank off Hawaii, killing 21.

1917 – Canadian flying ace Billy Bishop claims his first victim.

1919 – League of Nations becomes a reality at Paris Peace Conference.

1920 – Greek Independence Day.

1937 – Washington Daily News is first US newspaper with perfumed advertising.

1939 – Billboard Magazine introduces hillbilly [country] music chart.

1954 – RCA manufactures first colour TV set; cost is $1,000.

1958 – Sugar Ray Robinson is first boxing champ to win 5 times.

1960 – First guided missile launched from nuclear powered sub.

1961 – Sputnik 10 carries a dog into Earth orbit; later recovered.

1970 – Concorde makes its first supersonic flight at 700 mph.

1972 – Bobby Hull becomes the second NHLer to score 600 goals.

1982 – Wayne Gretzky becomes first NHL to score 200 points in a season.

1986 – Kurt Browning [Canada] becomes first skater to land a quadruple jump.

1995 – Boxer Mike Tyson released from jail after serving 3 years.

2006 – Capitol Hill massacre occurs in Seattle.

2017 – Largest banana split ever, 8,040 metres long.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 25, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Recent successes have you feeling especially pressured to continue on your path. You may have to make some choices regarding your activities outside of career and family. You may have a lot of interests that all mean a lot to you, which makes it difficult to make choices. Do not try to consider it today. Your mind is a bit befuddled. Wait a few days and then consider your options.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A letter or call from a relative could result in the prospect of an unexpected houseguest. You might be in a quandary as to what to do about it. Your schedule could be crammed with other responsibilities. Do not feel pressured into making any decisions today. Think about it for a day or so and list your options. Consider them all and then make your decision.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Travel plans might have you confused. You may have a number of possibilities in mind, and all seem equally attractive. It probably is not feasible to go for them all. You may also face decisions regarding your education. You are probably going to have to make a choice, but today is not the day to do it. Confusion is likely to reign. Wait a few days and then consider your options carefully.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – New earning or investment possibilities could have you in a quandary over which one is the best for you. There are a number of solutions – technology may be one of them – but this is not the time to make any important decisions. Everything may seem equally attractive to you! Professional advice might help, but even so, do not feel you have to make a decision right away. Wait a few days.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your life may seem to be at a crossroads. A number of different possibilities could be opening up to you. The only thing that seems certain now is that changes are on the horizon. You will be facing some choices, but today is not the day to consider them. Confusion reigns supreme. Be like Scarlet O’Hara and think about it tomorrow! You will be more focused and less doubtful by then.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Others’ attitudes toward you may seem to be changing. You may not be sure what this means. The fact is, you are changing, and some of your friends may like what you are becoming and others may feel less comfortable. You can not stop what is happening. It is going to be a very positive process in the long run. It just may be difficult now. Bear with your friends and yourself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A number of different and unexpected professional and personal possibilities might have you a bit confused about which way you want to go. You may face a choice of some kind, but right now you are not really sure about the direction you want to take. Do not rush it. It is not necessary to do it all today. Wait a few days, consider your options and then make your decision.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might face a choice. You might be thinking in terms of relocating to advance your career, but you could be confused about your options. You might be grappling with several options. Input from family members is not likely to help at this time. Wait a few days and then think seriously about what you want to do.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An intellectual problem may prove confusing, and reading and research reveal contradictory information. You might also hear some gossip that does not seem quite right. This is not the day to believe everything you read or hear or to try to make sense of anything that has you befuddled. You will be in a better space later. Put it aside for a few days and then tackle it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Confusion about money might be on your mind today. This does not necessarily mean your finances are in chaos. Chances are you face unfamiliar options concerning your financial future, and so you may be in no position to make any kind of decision. Do not feel you have to do it today. It would be best if you waited a few days until you are a bit more focused to consider your options.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A relationship you may have recently formed might have you in a dither today. This could be romantic or some other sort of acquaintance. You might not be sure about which way you want this involvement to develop. This is not the day to think much about it, as things probably will not become clear today. Wait a few days, get to know the person a little better, and then consider your options.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might be feeling somewhat under the weather. You are probably stressed and in need of rest. Work concerns could also be confusing. You might have a lot of tasks to do and not be certain where to start. Maybe you should not start today at all. Perhaps you need to take the day off to rest and then tackle it tomorrow when you’re feeling like yourself again. Think about it!