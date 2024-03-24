Today in High Prairie: March 25, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 25, 2024

Holy Week Bible Reading Marathon (Day 2 of 5). Access athdio.ca to participate.

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 25, 2024

1797 – John Winebrenner, Founded Church of God

1867 – John Gutzon Borglum, Sculpted Mount Rushmore

1903 – Gertrude Barnes, 3 Musketeers actress

1911 – Jack Ruby, Killed Lee Harvey Oswald

1918 – Howard Cosell, Sports broadcaster

1934 – Gloria Steinem, American feminist/publisher

1937 – Tom Monaghan, Founder of Dominos pizza

1940 – Anita Bryant, US singer

1942 – Aretha Franklin, “The Queen of Soul”

1943 – Paul Michael Glaser, Starsky & Hutch actor

1947 – Elton John, English singer

1951 – Maisie Williams, Boney M vocalist

1958 – James McDaniel, NYPD Blue actor

1960 – Steve Norman, Spandau Ballet saxophonist

1962 – Marcia Cross, Melrose Place actress

1965 – Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City actress

1976 – Juvenile, American rapper

1976 – Vladimir Klitschko, Ukrainian boxer

1982 – Danica Patrick, American auto racer

This Day in Local History – March 25, 2024

March 25, 1915: A petition is granted to form the Grouard Wahpun Lodge No. 88.

March 25, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports on efforts to build a seed cleaning plant in town. Meetings are announced throughout the area to build the proposed $54,000 facility.

March 25, 1970: Grouard MLA Roy Ells announces in South Peace News the base course paving of Highway 2 to Widewater from Slave Lake.

March 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that construction of 10 miles of road will occur this summer north of Atikameg linking Red Earth and High Prairie.

March 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that Jack Machtans and Tom Hubler open Midwest Plumbing in town.

March 25, 1970: South Peace News reports Tom Lysiak leads the midget club in scoring with 23-20-43 totals in only eight games.

March 25, 1972: McLennan opens the $157,000 H.W. Fish Arena, which includes artificial ice.

March 25, 1974: A car driven by Nick Shybunia, 35, of High Prairie collides with a school bus causing $650 in damages.

March 25, 1981: South Peace News reports that Recreation Supt. Jim Orchard has resigned, leaving his position to work for a private company.

March 25, 1987: South Peace News reports a petition circulates on the Driftpile Indian Reserve asking the government to conduct a financial audit.

March 25, 1998: South Peace News reports Sunnyside Realty is the first business north of Edmonton to offer the Talking House ads.

March 25, 2002: The Town of High Prairie increases water rates to the M.D. of Big Lakes by 17.7 per cent. M.D. manager John Eriksson says the increase is “fair and equitable” and says water bills to M.D. residents will rise in the summer.

March 25, 2005: A man is found dead at 5113 50 Street by the Pizza Factory. Police do not release the name of the victim and call the death “suspicious”.

March 25, 2008: Helen White, a teacher at Grouard Northland School, dies in a car crash near Puerto Vallarta.

March 25, 2009: Rick Dumont is elected president of the Junior B interim executive formed to try and organize a team in High Prairie.

March 25-28, 2010: The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs win a double overtime thriller 3-2 over the Edmonton Hype to win the Alberta Midge Female A hockey title in High Prairie. The Hype won a 3-2 quadruple overtime game over Grande Prairie earlier in the day. The host High Prairie Timberwolves went winless in four games and were shutout three times.

March 25, 2012: Stony Plain wins the gold medal at the Alberta Bantam A Provincials in High Prairie after defeating the Peace River Sabres 2-1 in the final. High Prairie loses to Chestermere 7-3 and Vegreville 7-4 before defeating Rocky Mountain House 10-1.

March 25, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees the House Mountain Road gets top priority in its request to the Alberta government for funding under its Small Communities Fund.

This Day in World History – March 25, 2024

31 – First Easter, according to calendar-maker Dionysius Exiguus.

1609 – Henry Hudson embarks on exploration to find a passage to Asia.

1655 – Christiaan Huygens discovers Titan [Saturn’s largest satellite].

1669 – Mount Etna in Sicily erupts, destroying Nicolosi, killing 20,000.

1807 – British Parliament abolishes slave trade throughout British Empire.

1857 – Frederick Laggenheim takes first photo of a solar eclipse.

1882 – First demonstration of pancake making, held New York.

1896 – Modern Olympics began in Athens, Greece.

1902 – Irving W. Colburn patents sheet glass drawing machine.

1915 – First submarine disaster occurs; a US F-4 sank off Hawaii, killing 21.

1917 – Canadian flying ace Billy Bishop claims his first victim.

1919 – League of Nations becomes a reality at Paris Peace Conference.

1920 – Greek Independence Day.

1937 – Washington Daily News is first US newspaper with perfumed advertising.

1939 – Billboard Magazine introduces hillbilly [country] music chart.

1954 – RCA manufactures first colour TV set; cost is $1,000.

1958 – Sugar Ray Robinson is first boxing champ to win 5 times.

1960 – First guided missile launched from nuclear powered sub.

1961 – Sputnik 10 carries a dog into Earth orbit; later recovered.

1970 – Concorde makes its first supersonic flight at 700 mph.

1972 – Bobby Hull becomes the second NHLer to score 600 goals.

1982 – Wayne Gretzky becomes first NHL to score 200 points in a season.

1986 – Kurt Browning [Canada] becomes first skater to land a quadruple jump.

1995 – Boxer Mike Tyson released from jail after serving 3 years.

2006 – Capitol Hill massacre occurs in Seattle.

2017 – Largest banana split ever, 8,040 metres long.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 25, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Passion and romance are in the air, so make the most of the great atmosphere! Everyone seems to be in a festive mood. You feel close to others and feel profound gratitude for the loved ones in your life. Consider leaving work early to go home to snuggle up close with your special someone. Be sure to be extra open about sharing your feelings today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may receive some upsetting news from a family member today. It could have you reeling for a moment, but when you take the time to think about it some more you will realize things are not as troubling as they first seemed. Be sure to get all the facts before taking any action. You want to be sure to do what is right in this situation.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You must weigh your physical limitations with your desire to get everything done. You run the risk of wearing yourself out and getting sick just as you finish your tasks. Enlist the help of others, if you can, for all those chores and errands that absolutely need to be done. You should definitely leave anything that can wait. Your health needs to come first!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you could realize a friend is actually your soul mate. You have been spending a lot of time together attending social events, and you have come to realize how much you look forward to each other’s company. Your new level of affection seems obvious, but it would be a good idea to put it into words. If you can not screw up the courage to do so, express your thoughts with a gift.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel at odds with the rest of the world now, as you yearn for some quiet time alone. See if you can find a balance between spending time with your family and time alone. If you set the alarm to wake you early, you can enjoy the peace and quiet of dawn. If you are not an early riser, you can always sequester yourself in the library for a few hours of solitude.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have a warm and sensitive nature, and today you could be feeling especially tuned in to the feelings of others. Romance is very much on your mind, as are all things sensual. If you are shopping for clothes, you will likely be drawn to rich and luxurious fabrics. Do not hesitate to indulge this passionate side of yourself. Your mate will likely be quite appreciative!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This may be a tricky day, as you feel the pull of conflicting demands and desires. On the one hand, you feel obligated to your career and fulfilling the demands of your employer. On the other, your loved ones miss you and would like to have you around more. There is no easy answer, although you might want to consider ways to delegate more work so you can spend more time with your loved ones.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It does not seem fair your workload has increased these last few days. Never mind you still have all of your normal tasks to do, your boss expects you to finalize a new budget and write a proposal as well? Enlist the help of others if you can. If you can not, simply do the best you can without sacrificing time with your family and loved ones. Ultimately, the latter is more important.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have been extremely busy these past few months, working extra hours at the office, then going out with friends late at night. This sort of behaviour is known as “burning the candle at both ends” and it rarely has a happy ending. You need to take some quiet time, ideally with someone special. It is likely your romantic partner misses you and would jump at the opportunity to spend an intimate evening with you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Expect today’s planetary energies to raise your social consciousness. You may be distracted with thoughts of the homeless person you saw today, or the television special you saw on babies with AIDS. You may be reflecting on your connection to and responsibilities toward humanity. Why don’t you put aside a little time or money for the charity of your choice? If you are feeling these urges, do not hesitate to act on them!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be asked to swallow your pride and give in to someone else’s will today. This will be difficult for you to do. Try to concentrate on your good reasons for obedience, and work out your frustration by taking a brisk walk. Expect to receive some welcome news from another source, which will also help calm you down. Relax with a group of supportive friends tonight.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The planetary energy makes this a good day for contemplation rather than action. If you feel the urge to buy, don’t! Sleep on decisions. If you feel the same tomorrow, go for it. If you are in the middle of a conflict at work, try not to take sides. Tell anyone who asks your opinion that you need time to think about it. Consider scheduling an hour of meditation. The word for today is Zen!