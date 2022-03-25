Today in High Prairie: March 26, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 26, 2022

7 p.m. – Gord Bamford Kick COVID in the Ass Tour [concert] at HP Elks Hall [Rodeo Grounds].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 26, 2022

1659 – William Wollaston, Discovered rhodium

1874 – Robert Frost, Road Not Taken poet

1881 – Guccio Gucci, Gucci Fashion House founder

1896 – Rudolf Dassler, Founder of Puma sportswear

1911 – Tennessee Williams, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof author

1916 – Mort Abrahams, Planet of the Apes producer

1919 – Strother Martin, Cool Hand Luke actor

1931 – Leonard Nimoy, Star Trek actor [Mr. Spock]

1940 – James Caan, The Godfather actor

1944 – Diana Ross, Supremes singer

1948 – Richard Tandy, ELO bassist

1948 – Steven Tyler, Aerosmith vocalist

1949 – Vicki Lawrence, Carol Burnett Show actress

1950 – Martin Short, SCTV comedian

1950 – Tony Papenfuss, Newhart actor [Daryl]

1953 – William Lyall, Bay City Rollers singer

1954 – Curtis Sliwa, Guardian Angels founder

1960 – Jennifer Grey, Dirty Dancing actress

1968 – Kenny Chesney, American country singer

1973 – Larry Page, Google co-founder

1986 – Jessica McClure, Baby trapped in well [1988]

This Day in Local History – March 26, 2022

March 26, 1913: The first marriage occurs at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard as Frank Benton and Henriette Willier are united by Father Cybrien Batie.

March 26, 1969: South Peace News reports Alberta Wheat Pool will build a 178,000 bushel elevator in town ready for 1971.

March 26, 1969: South Peace News reports the Enilda Shipper’s Association holds a meeting and elects William Pollock as president.

March 26-27, 1971: Grouard’s Francis Chalifoux organizes the first All-Native Hockey Tournament in High Prairie.

March 26, 1972: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Wetaskiwin Colonels 4-3 in the second game of their provincial semi-final series. They lose the series on total goals after an 8-6 loss the night before.

March 26, 1972: McLennan celebrates the opening of their artificial ice plant at the H.W. Fish Arena in front of over 700 people.

March 26, 1972: Laurie Savill’s High Prairie rink wins the annual Closing Mixed Bonspiel.

March 26, 1973: Residents at the High Prairie Trailer Court present a common front over their anger over conditions at the court. A levy, which is expected to cost the average resident $250, sparks the discontent.

March 26, 1975: Progressive Conservative Larry Shaben is elected MLA for Lesser Slave Lake. He would serve as a high profile member of government until 1989.

March 26, 1975: High Prairie town council approves a site for the regional airport south of town ending months of controversy over site selection.

March 26, 1977: The Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-5 in overtime in a sudden-death playoff game for the right to advance to the NPHL final against the Grimshaw Huskies. Peter Boisvert scores the game winner with 1:46 left in overtime.

March 26, 1978: The High Prairie Flyers defeat the Whitefish All-Stars 7-3 in the final and win the All-Native Hockey Tournament held in High Prairie.

March 26, 1978: Arthur Smith’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

March 26, 1980: South Peace News reports a $700,000 erosion project on the East Prairie River is completed to save the highway and railroad bridge.

March 26, 1983: The hometown High Prairie Regals outshoot the Manning Comets 41-35 but still lose the first game of the NPHL final 4-3.

March 26, 1985: The visiting High Prairie Regals lose the second game of the NPHL final 6-5 to the Grimshaw Huskies. During the game, coach Jim McLean is tossed for abusive language toward official Rob Anderson, reads his report.

March 26, 1986: Town council expresses a desire for a twin town in an Asian country.

March 26, 1989: The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Easter Classic Hockey Tournament defeating the Loon Lake Jets 5-0 in the final.

March 26, 1992: Chris Iverson scores four goals as the visiting Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 9-4 to take a 3-2 lead in the NPHL final.

March 26, 1994: Rick and Trudy Quartly celebrate the grand opening of Shell Snack and Car Wash.

March 26, 1994: Chris Gall scores two goals in the first five minutes of the third period to break a 3-3 tie and the hometown Peace River Stampeders go on to defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-3 to win their second straight NPHL title in the seventh and deciding game.

March 26, 1997: Driftpile First Nation Chief Clifford Freeman says the recently-announced $2.4 million dike program for the reserve won’t completely solve the reserve’s flood problems.

March 26, 1998: Kapown Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Centre co-founder Barry Crawford Nisbet dies at the age of 65 years.

March 26-28, 1999: High Prairie hosts the Peewee A Provincial hockey tournament. Vegreville wins the event.

March 26, 2000: The High Prairie Legionnaire Midgets win the silver medal at the Alberta Midget A Provincials in Slave Lake after losing the final to Edson 11-3.

March 26, 2000: Bernie Poloz’s High Prairie rink wins the Closing Mixed Bonspiel.

March 26, 2002: The hometown Dawson Creek Canucks win their first NPHL title after defeating the Lakeland Eagles 6-2 to win the final series 4-1.

March 26, 2003: The M.D. of Big Lakes signs an agreement with Alberta Transportation to spend $953,100 to upgrade the Joussard water plant.

March 26, 2003: South Peace News publishes a story about several East Prairie residents who say they want better access to High Prairie after the Feb. 13 burning of Baker’s Crossing Bridge.

March 26, 2003: South Peace News publishes photos of Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen presenting Queen’s Jubilee Medals to Judy Shybunia and Irene Salisbury.

March 26, 2003: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the Mixed Curling League title after defeating Dennis Porisky 9-1 in the A Event final.

March 26, 2004: The High Prairie Recreation Board bans two boys from the Sports Palace for one year for improper behaviour.

March 26, 2006: Helmar Schmerbauch’s vehicle catches fire outside the Fields store. The vehicle is damaged; cause of the fire is unknown.

March 26, 2008: South Peace News publishes a story on the near completion of condos at Prairie Vista Condominiums.

March 26, 2008: Arrow Energy announces it has received approval from Alberta Sustainable Resource Development to construct the Seal Lake Road. The news pleases High Prairie merchants.

March 26, 2008: Linda Williscroft attends an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting seeking support for a 300-boat marina in Joussard. The Williscrofts receive council’s blessing.

March 26, 2008: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor David Marx suggests council should look into purchasing the Tolko plant. However, council approves proceeding to tender on the expansion of the current administration building instead.

March 26, 2009: Kay Savill wins the High Prairie Ladies Curling Club title after defeating Maureen Butterfield 6-3.

March 26, 2012: High Prairie’s Rhonda Keay receives the Marilyn Chidlow Club Volunteer Award for her work with the High Prairie Figure Skating Club.

March 26, 2014: The Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle receives a $125,000 grant from the Building Alberta Plan for construction of their new hall.

March 26, 2014: A man driving a semi-truck dies on High 747 about eight km north of Sunset House after his truck rolls. His name is not released.

March 26, 2014: East Prairie Hillview School holds its Science Fair. Among the winners are Jayda Emard and Tyranny Bedard in Kindergarten, Jenna BigCharles in Grades 1-3, and Rae-Lynn Anderson in Grades 4-5.

March 26, 2015: Brenda Anderson’s rink wins the High Prairie Women’s Curling League final 7-5 over Maureen Butterfield. Lisa Zabolotniuk wins the B Event and Paula Monahan the C Event.

March 26, 2017: Onoway wins the 2017 Hockey Alberta Female Midget B Championships in High Prairie after defeating Irma 5-2 in the final. The High Prairie Timberwolves win one game and lose three.

March 26, 2017: The High Prairie Legionnaires midgets win silver medals at Provincials in Rocky Mountain House. The team won five straight games before losing the final 5-4 to Barrhead.

March 26, 2017: High Prairie loses all four games at the Alberta Peewee A Provincials in Lloydminster. They are outscored 33-12.

March 26, 2018: Tolko Industries is granted a $4 million tax credit by the Alberta government to help restart its High Prairie mill. The grant is provided under the Capital Investment Tax Credit.

March 26, 2019: The latest delays in the Tim Hortons construction in High Prairie are not the fault of the Town, says CAO Brian Martinson. Problems with engineering of the concrete slab and related costs are cited.

March 26, 2019: High Prairie town council passes a bylaw ordering its residents to remove their trash bins off the streets by Tuesday at 7 p.m. or face a $100 fine.

This Day in World History – March 26, 2022

1484 – William Caxton prints his translation of Aesop’s Fables.

1668 – England takes control of Bombay, India.

1780 – First British Sunday newspaper appears [British Gazette].

1830 – The Book of Mormon is published in Palmyra, New York.

1845 – Joseph Francis patents a corrugated sheet-iron lifeboat.

1845 – Patent awarded for adhesive medicated plaster [Band-Aid].

1872 – Thomas J. Martin patents fire extinguisher.

1878 – World’s first designated game reserve [Sabi] opens in South Africa.

1885 – Eastman Film Co. makes the first commercial motion picture film.

1885 – Louis Riel’s forces defeat Canadian forces at Duck Lake, Sask.

1886 – First cremation in England.

1913 – Bulgaria captures Adrianople, ending the first Balkan War.

1917 – Seattle becomes the first US team to win Stanley Cup.

1926 – The first lip-reading tournament held in America.

1931 – Leo Bentley bowls three consecutive perfect games in Ohio.

1931 – New Delhi replaces Calcutta as capital of British-Indies.

1937 – Spinach growers of Crystal City, Texas, erect statue of Popeye.

1945 – Allies led by US Marine Corps secure island of Iwo Jima.

1953 – Dr. Jonas Salk announces vaccine to prevent polio.

1969 – Soviet weather satellite Meteor 1 launched.

1970 – 500th nuclear explosion announced by the US since 1945.

1971 – Benny Hill Show tops TV ratings.

1971 – Cannon starring William Conrad premieres on CBS-TV.

1971 – Bangladesh [East Pakistan] declares its independence from Pakistan.

1976 – Toronto Blue Jays bought by LaBatt Brewing for $7M.

1976 – Queen Elizabeth II sends first royal e-mail.

1977 – Focus on the Family is founded by Dr. James Dobson.

1980 – Bombay gets its first rock concert in 10 years [The Police].

1985 – Pope John Paul II proclaims first-ever World Youth Day.

1989 – First free elections in USSR; 190 million vote; Boris Yeltsin wins.

1992 – NY Rangers clinch first NHL regular season championship in 50 years.

1997 – Thirty-nine bodies found in the Heaven’s Gate cult suicides.

2006 – In Scotland, smoking is banned in enclosed public places.

2018 – Porn star Stormy Daniels claims she had an affair with Donald Trump.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 26, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The planetary energy makes this a good day for contemplation rather than action. If you feel the urge to buy, do not! Sleep on decisions. If you feel the same tomorrow, go for it. If you are in the middle of a conflict at work, try not to take sides. Tell anyone who asks your opinion you need time to think about it. Consider scheduling an hour of meditation. The word for today is Zen!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Passion and romance are in the air, so make the most of the great atmosphere! Everyone seems to be in a festive mood. You feel close to others and feel profound gratitude for the loved ones in your life. Consider leaving work early to go home to snuggle up close with your special someone. Be sure to be extra open about sharing your feelings today!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may receive some upsetting news from a family member today. It could have you reeling for a moment, but when you take the time to think about it some more you will realize things are not as troubling as they first seemed. Be sure to get all the facts before taking any action. You want to be sure to do what is right in this situation.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You must weigh your physical limitations with your desire to get everything done. You run the risk of wearing yourself out and getting sick just as you finish your tasks. Enlist the help of others, if you can, for all those chores and errands that absolutely need to be done. You should definitely leave anything that can wait. Your health needs to come first!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you could realize a friend is actually your soul mate. You have been spending a lot of time together attending social events, and you have come to realize how much you look forward to each other’s company. Your new level of affection seems obvious, but it would be a good idea to put it into words. If you can not screw up the courage to do so, express your thoughts with a gift!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel at odds with the rest of the world now, as you yearn for some quiet time alone. See if you can find a balance between spending time with your family and time alone. If you set the alarm to wake you early, you can enjoy the peace and quiet of dawn. If you are not an early riser, you can always sequester yourself in the library for a few hours of solitude!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have a warm and sensitive nature, and today you could be feeling especially tuned in to the feelings of others. Romance is very much on your mind, as are all things sensual. If you are shopping for clothes, you will likely be drawn to rich and luxurious fabrics. Do not hesitate to indulge this passionate side of yourself. Your mate will likely be quite appreciative!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This may be a tricky day, as you feel the pull of conflicting demands and desires. On the one hand, you feel obligated to your career and fulfilling the demands of your employer. On the other, your loved ones miss you and would like to have you around more. There is no easy answer, although you might want to consider ways to delegate more work so you can spend more time with your loved ones.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It does not seem fair your workload has increased these last few days. Never mind you still have all of your normal tasks to do, your boss expects you to finalize a new budget and write a proposal as well? Enlist the help of others if you can. If you can not, simply do the best you can without sacrificing time with your family and loved ones. Ultimately, the latter is more important!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have been extremely busy these past few months, working extra hours at the office, then going out with friends late at night. This sort of behaviour is known as “burning the candle at both ends” and it rarely has a happy ending. You need to take some quiet time, ideally with someone special. It is likely your romantic partner misses you and would jump at the opportunity to spend an intimate evening with you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Expect today’s planetary energies to raise your social consciousness. You may be distracted with thoughts of the homeless person you saw today, or the television special you saw on babies with AIDS. You may be reflecting on your connection to and responsibilities toward humanity. Why don’t you put aside a little time or money for the charity of your choice? If you are feeling these urges, do not hesitate to act on them!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be asked to swallow your pride and give in to someone else’s will today. This will be difficult for you to do. Try to concentrate on your good reasons for obedience, and work out your frustration by taking a brisk walk. Expect to receive some welcome news from another source, which will also help calm you down. Relax with a group of supportive friends tonight!