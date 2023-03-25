Today in High Prairie: March 26, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 26, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1 – 3 p.m. – Kinosayo Museum Community Engagement Programs meetinga tthe museum.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 26, 2023

1659 – William Wollaston, Discovered rhodium

1874 – Robert Frost, Road Not Taken poet

1881 – Guccio Gucci, Gucci Fashion House founder

1896 – Rudolf Dassler, Founder of Puma sportswear

1911 – Tennessee Williams, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof author

1916 – Mort Abrahams, Planet of the Apes producer

1919 – Strother Martin, Cool Hand Luke actor

1931 – Leonard Nimoy, Star Trek actor [Mr. Spock]

1940 – James Caan, The Godfather actor

1944 – Diana Ross, Supremes singer

1948 – Richard Tandy, ELO bassist

1948 – Steven Tyler, Aerosmith vocalist

1949 – Vicki Lawrence, Carol Burnett Show actress

1950 – Martin Short, SCTV comedian

1950 – Tony Papenfuss, Newhart actor [Daryl]

1953 – William Lyall, Bay City Rollers singer

1954 – Curtis Sliwa, Guardian Angels founder

1960 – Jennifer Grey, Dirty Dancing actress

1968 – Kenny Chesney, American country singer

1973 – Larry Page, Google co-founder

1986 – Jessica McClure, Baby trapped in well [1988]

This Day in Local History – March 26, 2023

March 26, 1913: The first marriage occurs at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard as Frank Benton and Henriette Willier are united by Father Cybrien Batie.

March 26, 1969: South Peace News reports Alberta Wheat Pool will build a 178,000 bushel elevator in town ready for 1971.

March 26-27, 1971: Grouard’s Francis Chalifoux organizes the first All-Native Hockey Tournament in High Prairie.

March 26, 1972: McLennan celebrates the opening of their artificial ice plant at the H.W. Fish Arena in front of over 700 people.

March 26, 1973: Residents at the High Prairie Trailer Court present a common front over their anger over conditions at the court. A levy, which is expected to cost the average resident $250, sparks the discontent.

March 26, 1975: Progressive Conservative Larry Shaben is elected MLA for Lesser Slave Lake. He would serve as a high profile member of government until 1989.

March 26, 1975: High Prairie town council approves a site for the regional airport south of town ending months of controversy over site selection.

March 26, 1980: South Peace News reports a $700,000 erosion project on the East Prairie River is completed to save the highway and railroad bridge.

March 26, 1986: High Prairie town council expresses a desire for a twin town in an Asian country.

March 26, 1989: The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Easter Classic Hockey Tournament defeating the Loon Lake Jets 5-0 in the final.

March 26, 1994: Rick and Trudy Quartly celebrate the grand opening of Shell Snack and Car Wash.

March 26, 1997: Driftpile First Nation Chief Clifford Freeman says the recently-announced $2.4 million dike program for the reserve won’t completely solve the reserve’s flood problems.

March 26, 1998: Kapown Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Centre co-founder Barry Crawford Nisbet dies at the age of 65 years.

March 26, 2000: The High Prairie Legionnaire Midgets win the silver medal at the Alberta Midget A Provincials in Slave Lake after losing the final to Edson 11-3.

March 26, 2003: South Peace News publishes a story about several East Prairie residents who say they want better access to High Prairie after the Feb. 13 burning of Baker’s Crossing Bridge.

March 26, 2008: South Peace News publishes a story on the near completion of condos at Prairie Vista Condominiums.

March 26, 2008: Linda Williscroft attends an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting seeking support for a 300-boat marina in Joussard. The Williscrofts receive council’s blessing.

March 26, 2008: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor David Marx suggests council should look into purchasing the Tolko plant. However, council approves proceeding to tender on the expansion of the current administration building instead.

March 26, 2012: High Prairie’s Rhonda Keay receives the Marilyn Chidlow Club Volunteer Award for her work with the High Prairie Figure Skating Club.

March 26, 2014: The Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle receives a $125,000 grant from the Building Alberta Plan for construction of their new hall.

March 26, 2014: A man driving a semi-truck dies on High 747 about eight km north of Sunset House after his truck rolls. His name is not released.

March 26, 2017: Onoway wins the 2017 Hockey Alberta Female Midget B Championships in High Prairie after defeating Irma 5-2 in the final. The High Prairie Timberwolves win one game and lose three.

March 26, 2017: The High Prairie Legionnaires midgets win silver medals at Provincials in Rocky Mountain House. The team won five straight games before losing the final 5-4 to Barrhead.

March 26, 2018: Tolko Industries is granted a $4 million tax credit by the Alberta government to help restart its High Prairie mill. The grant is provided under the Capital Investment Tax Credit.

March 26, 2019: High Prairie town council passes a bylaw ordering its residents to remove their trash bins off the streets by Tuesday at 7 p.m. or face a $100 fine.

This Day in World History – March 26, 2023

1484 – William Caxton prints his translation of Aesop’s Fables.

1668 – England takes control of Bombay, India.

1780 – First British Sunday newspaper appears [British Gazette].

1830 – The Book of Mormon is published in Palmyra, New York.

1845 – Joseph Francis patents a corrugated sheet-iron lifeboat.

1845 – Patent awarded for adhesive medicated plaster [Band-Aid].

1872 – Thomas J. Martin patents fire extinguisher.

1878 – World’s first designated game reserve [Sabi] opens in South Africa.

1885 – Eastman Film Co. makes the first commercial motion picture film.

1885 – Louis Riel’s forces defeat Canadian forces at Duck Lake, Sask.

1886 – First cremation in England.

1913 – Bulgaria captures Adrianople, ending the first Balkan War.

1917 – Seattle becomes the first US team to win Stanley Cup.

1926 – The first lip-reading tournament held in America.

1931 – Leo Bentley bowls three consecutive perfect games in Ohio.

1931 – New Delhi replaces Calcutta as capital of British-Indies.

1937 – Spinach growers of Crystal City, Texas, erect statue of Popeye.

1945 – Allies led by US Marine Corps secure island of Iwo Jima.

1953 – Dr. Jonas Salk announces vaccine to prevent polio.

1969 – Soviet weather satellite Meteor 1 launched.

1970 – 500th nuclear explosion announced by the US since 1945.

1971 – Benny Hill Show tops TV ratings.

1971 – Cannon starring William Conrad premieres on CBS-TV.

1971 – Bangladesh [East Pakistan] declares its independence from Pakistan.

1976 – Toronto Blue Jays bought by LaBatt Brewing for $7M.

1976 – Queen Elizabeth II sends first royal e-mail.

1977 – Focus on the Family is founded by Dr. James Dobson.

1980 – Bombay gets its first rock concert in 10 years [The Police].

1985 – Pope John Paul II proclaims first-ever World Youth Day.

1989 – First free elections in USSR; 190 million vote; Boris Yeltsin wins.

1992 – NY Rangers clinch first NHL regular season championship in 50 years.

1997 – Thirty-nine bodies found in the Heaven’s Gate cult suicides.

2006 – In Scotland, smoking is banned in enclosed public places.

2018 – Porn star Stormy Daniels claims she had an affair with Donald Trump.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 26, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your mind is likely to be on your finances today, and you may be searching for previously unknown ways to advance yourself. Colleagues or friends could help steer you in the right direction. When it comes to jotting down possibilities, trust your intuition, as it is operating at a very high level. List your possibilities and then let it stew for a few days before going over them again.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Increased communication with a close friend or lover, more on a subtle than verbal level, could bring you closer and enrich your relationship. Quiet time spent together today could generate a new sense of closeness. Images and ideas that come from deep within you can contribute to your creative self-expression. Write down any insights so you can refer to them later. Work from the heart.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might crave solitude, perhaps for meditation or to contemplate your current situation. You may feel you are at a crossroads and need to decide which way to go. This could involve the next step in your material progress or self-expression, or it might involve your spiritual path. Emotions from the past could well up, but this is a positive development. Do not fight it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might spend a lot of time in conversation with friends who share your interests. Their insights could lead to new insights on your part, and vice versa. This process could bring all of you closer together. Good news could come through the mail, email, or phone regarding goals you have been trying to reach. You are also likely to send out a lot of communications yourself.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Paperwork involving finances, perhaps personal, perhaps involving your employer’s funds, or both, is likely to need some intense attention during the day. This does not necessarily imply anything negative. In fact, just the opposite. It does mean that some careful planning or budgeting is going to be required in order to make the most of your current situation.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may want to spend your free time alone, contemplating various ideas. Spiritual or metaphysical philosophies from ancient cultures or foreign lands might be more appealing than usual. Reading about them at this time could approach obsession, but this is OK. Whatever you learn today is likely to contribute greatly to your personal growth and perhaps self-expression.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today, your mind may turn toward deep subjects. You could explore the sciences, psychology, the occult, or metaphysics. You will probably discover some new facts or ideas that could keep your mind occupied for hours. Needless to say, you will spend much of your time alone exploring these themes. You might also want to write down your insights and revelations to study later.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A sudden upsurge in your intuition could have you feeling more in tune to the thoughts, feelings, and desires of others. Your communication is going to be clear and open as a result. You are likely to grow closer to everyone dear to you, especially your romantic partner. Do not expect everything you pick up to be positive. Others have their issues. Let them know you understand.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mind is strong and focused today. As a result, you are probably feeling especially physically robust. Sudden insights could earn you some satisfying acknowledgement, not to mention the respect of someone important to you. Your intuition level is high and apt to serve you well now, particularly where work and health are concerned. Make the most of it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Expect to spend much of your day alone. Information obtained from books or videos, perhaps involving history, philosophy, or religion, might inspire you to look deeper into a subject and turn it to your own advantage. You might decide to take a trip or return to college. There is also the chance that you could be inspired to write or otherwise express your ideas and feelings. Go to it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some strange dreams could stimulate your imagination and start you on new avenues of exploration. You might at some point play detective. What you seek is likely to be within your psyche. Do not be surprised if you learn new things about yourself that you had not been aware of before. You could also find your psychic faculties increasing.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Reading could take up a lot of your time today. Books on psychology or the occult sciences might seem interesting, particularly as your intuition is operating on a higher level than usual. You might not want to talk about what is coming up for you, but that is OK. You will need to make sense of it first before you can share it with clarity.