Today in High Prairie: March 26, 2024

What's Happening Today – March 26, 2024

Holy Week Bible Reading Marathon (Day 3 of 5). Access athdio.ca to participate.

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors! Soup & biscuits.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today's Celebrity Birthdays – March 26, 2024

This Day in Local History – March 26, 2024

March 26, 1913: The first marriage occurs at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard as Frank Benton and Henriette Willier are united by Father Cybrien Batie.

March 26, 1969: South Peace News reports Alberta Wheat Pool will build a 178,000 bushel elevator in town ready for 1971.

March 26-27, 1971: Grouard’s Francis Chalifoux organizes the first All-Native Hockey Tournament in High Prairie.

March 26, 1972: McLennan celebrates the opening of their artificial ice plant at the H.W. Fish Arena in front of over 700 people.

March 26, 1973: Residents at the High Prairie Trailer Court present a common front over their anger over conditions at the court. A levy, which is expected to cost the average resident $250, sparks the discontent.

March 26, 1975: Progressive Conservative Larry Shaben is elected MLA for Lesser Slave Lake. He would serve as a high profile member of government until 1989.

March 26, 1975: High Prairie town council approves a site for the regional airport south of town ending months of controversy over site selection.

March 26, 1980: South Peace News reports a $700,000 erosion project on the East Prairie River is completed to save the highway and railroad bridge.

March 26, 1986: High Prairie town council expresses a desire for a twin town in an Asian country.

March 26, 1989: The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Easter Classic Hockey Tournament defeating the Loon Lake Jets 5-0 in the final.

March 26, 1994: Rick and Trudy Quartly celebrate the grand opening of Shell Snack and Car Wash.

March 26, 1997: Driftpile First Nation Chief Clifford Freeman says the recently-announced $2.4 million dike program for the reserve won’t completely solve the reserve’s flood problems.

March 26, 1998: Kapown Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Centre co-founder Barry Crawford Nisbet dies at the age of 65 years.

March 26, 2000: The High Prairie Legionnaire Midgets win the silver medal at the Alberta Midget A Provincials in Slave Lake after losing the final to Edson 11-3.

March 26, 2003: South Peace News publishes a story about several East Prairie residents who say they want better access to High Prairie after the Feb. 13 burning of Baker’s Crossing Bridge.

March 26, 2008: South Peace News publishes a story on the near completion of condos at Prairie Vista Condominiums.

March 26, 2008: Linda Williscroft attends an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting seeking support for a 300-boat marina in Joussard. The Williscrofts receive council’s blessing.

March 26, 2008: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor David Marx suggests council should look into purchasing the Tolko plant. However, council approves proceeding to tender on the expansion of the current administration building instead.

March 26, 2012: High Prairie’s Rhonda Keay receives the Marilyn Chidlow Club Volunteer Award for her work with the High Prairie Figure Skating Club.

March 26, 2014: The Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle receives a $125,000 grant from the Building Alberta Plan for construction of their new hall.

March 26, 2014: A man driving a semi-truck dies on High 747 about eight km north of Sunset House after his truck rolls. His name is not released.

March 26, 2017: Onoway wins the 2017 Hockey Alberta Female Midget B Championships in High Prairie after defeating Irma 5-2 in the final. The High Prairie Timberwolves win one game and lose three.

March 26, 2017: The High Prairie Legionnaires midgets win silver medals at Provincials in Rocky Mountain House. The team won five straight games before losing the final 5-4 to Barrhead.

March 26, 2018: Tolko Industries is granted a $4 million tax credit by the Alberta government to help restart its High Prairie mill. The grant is provided under the Capital Investment Tax Credit.

March 26, 2019: High Prairie town council passes a bylaw ordering its residents to remove their trash bins off the streets by Tuesday at 7 p.m. or face a $100 fine.

This Day in World History – March 26, 2024

Today's Horoscopes – March 26, 2024

