Today in High Prairie: March 27, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – March 27, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Golden Age Seniors Centre.

This Day in Local History – March 27, 2022

March 27, 1913: A meeting at Grouard’s Cunningham’s Hall results in the proposed boundaries for the new town of Grouard to be reduced.

March 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad is acquiring a townsite at Sucker Creek and will build their branch line into Grouard soon.

March 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports Louis Wender and A.F. Jones complete a 700-mile hike with dogs through northern Alberta.

March 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports Grouard town council is still confident the town will be selected as the new headquarters for the RNWMP’s Northern Division.

March 27, 1930: A meeting of the Big Meadow community club is held and they discuss the construction of a hall. It would be built sometime before 1935.

March 27, 1971: The first all-native hockey tournament in the Peace Country is held at the Sports Palace.

March 27, 1971: Doug Thornton’s rink scores an eight-ender at the High Prairie Curling Club.

March 27, 1973: Jeff Burgar, Bernard Fevang, Herb Marquardt, Frank Maynor, Glen Norton and Bill Vanderaegen are sworn in as High Prairie Chamber of Commerce directors at their annual general meeting.

March 27, 1974: It is reported that George and Laura Stephenson, of McLennan, are awarded the Herb Webster Memorial Trophy by the Travel Industry Association of Alberta for their work in promoting the tourist industry in Alberta.

March 27, 1975: Arthur Engstrom, 63, is killed after his half-ton truck collides with a three-ton truck one mile east of Enilda.

March 27, 1981: Faust receives its new fire truck.

March 27, 1983: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

March 27, 1983: The High Prairie Bantam C teams wins a silver medal at provincials in Vulcan. They lead the final 6-5 over Lac la Biche but the visitors tie the game in the final minute and win it in overtime in the first minute.

March 27, 1985: South Peace News reports Hazel Paish wins her court case with the High Prairie Hospital board over mandatory retirement.

March 27, 1985: South Peace News reports a second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984 will be held.

March 27, 1985: The Right Rev. Robert Smith, national moderator of the United Church of Canada, dedicates the new church in High Prairie.

March 27, 1985: A faulty propane heater starts a fire at the Golden Age Apartments damaging two suites.

March 27, 1990: High Prairie Regals Ed Fudali, Brian Panasiuk, Darcy Younghans and John Stokes are all named to the NPHL’s first All-Star team.

March 27, 1990: Martin Noskey’s power play goal with 5:04 remaining gives the visiting Grimshaw Huskies a 4-3 win over the High Prairie Regals and a 3-0 lead in the NPHL final.

March 27, 1993: The High Prairie Golden Age Club celebrates the grand opening of the addition to their centre.

March 27, 1994: The High Prairie Midgets win the Alberta Midget B provincial championship in Vermilion after defeating the host club 5-2 in the final.

March 27, 1996: The Regional Environmental Action Committee’s survey indicates water and air quality are the two top concerns of both rural and urban people.

March 27, 1996: High Prairie town council endorses a community walking trails project.

March 27, 2000: Mitchell E. Johnson Sr. pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to trashing the East Prairie Metis Settlement office just before Christmas 1999. He is sent to prison for 30 days and ordered to pay $2,017 in restitution.

March 27, 2002: Atikameg celebrates the grand opening of the new $12 million school. Chief Robert Grey cuts the ribbon to open the school.

March 27, 2002: Joanne Wigglesworth, 57, of Driftpile, dies in a rollover near Westlock.

March 27, 2002: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Curling Club’s men’s league title after defeating David Zabolotniuk 4-3.

March 27, 2003: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Curling Club’s mixed league title by defeating Brian Bliss 6-1.

March 27, 2003: Jocelyn Heyde’s rink wins the High Prairie Curling Club’s ladies league title after defeating Paula Monahan 6-4 in the A Event final.

March 27, 2006: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre holds a Hotdog Eating Contest as part of its launch of the Police Cadets program. Richard Johnson and Alyssa Rumley are the winners.

March 27, 2007: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Club championship.

March 27, 2009: A team comprised of Jessica Adams, Rebecca Adams, Candi Cook and Jaylee Wolfe win the Kinuso School Science Olympics competition.

March 27, 2010: David Paddon is named the High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual Emergency Services Banquet. Tony Belli also receives his Services Exemplary Medal for 30 years of service to the fire department.

March 27, 2011: The Treaty 8 Hockey Tournament concludes in High Prairie. Winners include the Sucker Creek Capitals, Loon River Stars, Loon River Chaos [Ladies], and Whitefish Lake Lakers.

March 27, 2011: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Closing Mixed Bonspiel after defeating Bob Heyde 8-6 in the final. Gary Adams wins the B Event, and Kalan Savill the C Event.

March 27, 2011: The High Prairie Legionnaire Midgets lose 5-2 to the Rocky Hounds and 11-1 to the Beaumont Braves, thus eliminating them at the Alberta Midget A Provincials in Rimbey.

March 27, 2012: Mark Zahacy’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Curling League title after defeating David Marx 5-4 in the final. Bernie Poloz wins the B Event and John Paul Rose the C Event.

March 27, 2013: South Peace News wins third place for Best Editorial Pages in the Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association newspapers competition.

March 27, 2013: High Prairie citizen Sharon Cox questions the need to hire a third peace officer currently being considered by town council.

March 27, 2013: Kieran Larson wins the annual HPE Spelling Bee.

March 27, 2014: South Peace News wins five Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association awards in its circulation classes including third in General Excellence, a Blue Ribbon Award for placing in the top third of its class, second for Best Front Page, and the Christmas issue places third for Best Holiday Edition. Jeff Burgar’s editorial Quacks Like a Duck places second.

March 27, 2015: South Peace News wins four Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association awards. SPN places third in General Excellence, Best Front Page and Best Editorial Page in its class; and third for Best Holiday Issue.

March 27, 2017: Funding of $21.6 million is announced for a new Northern Lakes College Campus in High Prairie.

March 27, 2017: Chester Lysiak passes away from cancer at the age of 66 years. He was brother to former NHLer Tom Lysiak.

March 27, 2018: Mark Zahacy’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s League title after defeating Bert Daly 7-1 in the A Event final. Zale Zabolotniuk wins the B Event and Bernie Poloz the C Event.

March 27, 2018: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Mixed League title after defeating Al Butterfield 5-4 in the A Event final. Hugh Anderson wins the B Event and John Chapman the C Event.

March 27, 2019: Big Lakes County agrees to offer the sale of the old Enilda Fire Hall to the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture for $1.

