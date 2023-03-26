Today in High Prairie: March 27, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 27, 2023

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 27, 2023

1780 – August Crelle, Built the first Prussian Railway

1845 – Wilhelm Röntgen, Discovered X-rays

1863 – Henry Royce, Rolls-Royce founder

1868 – Patty Smith Hill, Happy Birthday to You writer

1899 – Gloria Swanson, Sunset Boulevard actress

1901 – Carl Barks, Scrooge McDuck cartoonist

1907 – Claude Stroud, Breakfast at Tiffany’s actor

1930 – David Janssen, The Fugitive actor

1936 – Jerry Lacy, Play it Again Sam actor

1939 – Cale Yarborough, US auto racer

1942 – Michael York, Cabaret actor

1950 – Tony Banks, Genesis keyboardist

1952 – Maria Schneider, Last Tango in Paris actress

1956 – Brian Kelly, Edmonton Eskimo

1959 – Andrew Farriss, INXS keyboardist

1961 – Clark Datchler, Johnny Hates Jazz vocalist

1967 – Talisa Soto, License to Kill actress

1971 – Mariah Carey, American singer

1975 – Fergie Duhamel, The Black Eyed Peas singer

1984 – Emily Ann Lloyd, Apollo 13 actress

This Day in Local History – March 27, 2023

March 27, 1913: A meeting at Grouard’s Cunningham’s Hall results in the proposed boundaries for the new town of Grouard to be reduced.

March 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad is acquiring a townsite at Sucker Creek and will build their branch line into Grouard soon.

March 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports Louis Wender and A.F. Jones complete a 700-mile hike with dogs through northern Alberta.

March 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports Grouard town council is still confident the town will be selected as the new headquarters for the RNWMP’s Northern Division.

March 27, 1930: A meeting of the Big Meadow community club is held and they discuss the construction of a hall. It would be built sometime before 1935.

March 27, 1971: The first all-native hockey tournament in the Peace Country is held at the Sports Palace.

March 27, 1971: Doug Thornton’s rink scores an eight-ender at the High Prairie Curling Club.

March 27, 1974: It is reported that George and Laura Stephenson, of McLennan, are awarded the Herb Webster Memorial Trophy by the Travel Industry Association of Alberta for their work in promoting the tourist industry in Alberta.

March 27, 1975: Arthur Engstrom, 63, is killed after his half-ton truck collides with a three-ton truck one mile east of Enilda.

March 27, 1981: Faust receives its new fire truck.

March 27, 1985: South Peace News reports Hazel Paish wins her court case with the High Prairie Hospital board over mandatory retirement.

March 27, 1985: South Peace News reports a second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984 will be held.

March 27, 1985: The Right Rev. Robert Smith, national moderator of the United Church of Canada, dedicates the new church in High Prairie.

March 27, 1993: The High Prairie Golden Age Club celebrates the grand opening of the addition to their centre.

March 27, 1994: The High Prairie Midgets win the Alberta Midget B provincial championship in Vermilion after defeating the host club 5-2 in the final.

March 27, 1996: High Prairie town council endorses a community walking trails project.

March 27, 2002: Atikameg celebrates the grand opening of the new $12 million school. Chief Robert Grey cuts the ribbon to open the school.

March 27, 2010: David Paddon is named the High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual Emergency Services Banquet. Tony Belli also receives his Services Exemplary Medal for 30 years of service to the fire department.

March 27, 2011: The Treaty 8 Hockey Tournament concludes in High Prairie. Winners include the Sucker Creek Capitals, Loon River Stars, Loon River Chaos [Ladies], and Whitefish Lake Lakers.

March 27, 2013: South Peace News wins third place for Best Editorial Pages in the Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association newspapers competition.

March 27, 2014: South Peace News wins five Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association awards in its circulation classes including third in General Excellence, a Blue Ribbon Award for placing in the top third of its class, second for Best Front Page, and the Christmas issue places third for Best Holiday Edition. Jeff Burgar’s editorial Quacks Like a Duck places second.

March 27, 2015: South Peace News wins four Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association awards. SPN places third in General Excellence, Best Front Page and Best Editorial Page in its class; and third for Best Holiday Issue.

March 27, 2017: Funding of $21.6 million is announced for a new Northern Lakes College Campus in High Prairie.

March 27, 2019: Big Lakes County agrees to offer the sale of the old Enilda Fire Hall to the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture for $1.

This Day in World History – March 27, 2023

1309 – Pope Clement V excommunicates Venice and all its population.

1513 – Spaniard Juan Ponce de León first sights Florida.

1613 – First English child born in Canada at Cuper’s Cove, Newfoundland.

1668 – English king Charles II gives Bombay to East India Company.

1790 – The modern shoelace with an aglet patented in England.

1848 – John Parker Paynard originates medicated adhesive plaster.

1849 – Joseph Couch patents steam-powered percussion rock drill.

1855 – Abraham Gesner patents kerosene.

1860 – M.L. Byrn patents corkscrew.

1866 – Andrew Rankin patents the urinal.

1915 – Typhoid Mary [Mary Mallon] is arrested and returned to quarantine.

1924 – Canada recognizes USSR.

1931 – Charlie Chaplin receives France’s distinguished Legion of Honor.

1931 – John McGraw says night baseball will not catch on.

1952 – Failed assassination of West German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer.

1958 – CBS Labs announce new stereophonic records.

1964 – First true Pirate Radio station, Radio Caroline in England, opens.

1964 – Alaska Earthquake [9.2 magnitude] is second largest ever recorded.

1964 – Great Train Robbers sentenced to a total of 307 years behind bars.

1969 – Launch of Mariner 7, flies 2,190-mi above southern Mars.

1972 – Venera 8 launches to explore Venus.

1977 – 583 die in aviation’s worst ever disaster in Spain.

1979 – US Supreme Court rules 8-1 that cops can’t randomly stop cars.

1980 – Mount St. Helens becomes active after 123 years.

1994 – Men’s Figure Skating Championship in China won by Elvis Stojko.

1997 – Martin Luther King’s son meets James Earl Ray, his father’s killer.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 27, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Dig out the paints and get your creative energy flowing. Keep in mind you might not have the discipline or commitment to finish any project you start today, but you most certainly will not lack creative energy. Merge your mental and emotional processes and have them work together on a blank canvas. Bring beauty to the world by letting yourself shine for others to see.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is a terrific day for you. You finally seem to have a grasp on your thought processes and inner emotions. You will feel extra sensitive and loving, and people will be drawn to you because of it. You are able to look at your feelings in a rational, level-headed manner instead being at the mercy of your wildly fluctuating emotions.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There may be some rough spots today that could be difficult to iron out. No matter what you do, you land just a bit short of the mark. Perhaps your indecisiveness is making it too difficult for you to be effective. Your easygoing way of naturally going with the flow is making it easier for other people to manipulate you into doing what they want. Take control of the situation.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Nurture your artistic, romantic side today. Your feet may be a little cold, but that is what you get for splashing around in the rain. Do not worry about it. Your heart and mind are finally on the same page and it is much easier to say exactly how you feel. Take off the wet socks and put on a dry pair. Take to the streets and meet up with a fun troupe of merriment tonight.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today may be one of those days when you feel all dressed up with nowhere to go. Do not worry about the details. Follow your heart to a fantasyland and join the outlandish and bizarre. The answer you seek is around the corner. You may sense it is close but yet far. This is completely understandable. Take control of your destiny and work toward the goals you have set.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is a fantastic day. Elements of your life seem to be falling into place. You are in a period when you are beginning new cycles of love and mental activity. These beginning points are highlighted. You should think about how you want to be remembered in the future. Your heart and mind are working harmoniously, so take advantage of this to lay down some plans.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is one of those days in which you can not figure out what to order for dinner. You are the official owner of the cloudy head today. You are waiting at the deli counter trying to figure out what you want and when it is your turn to order, you have already forgotten. Your emotions may be so tied up in your brain that you can not think straight. Try to mellow out and watch a movie.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Go to an art museum. Your mind and heart are working in conjunction with each other, and you are apt to be especially receptive to elements of our world that fuse these two together. Make an evening out of the event, and be sure to take a good friend or romantic partner. Have a good meal, and do not forget dessert. Appreciate the world for all its natural wonder.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It might seem like your brain and heart are working against you today. You might sense they have teamed up to keep your head in a swirling maelstrom of confusion that you can not seem to pull out of. Look beyond the mundane confusion of this day. Connect with your sensitive, receptive side, sit back, and let someone else do the thinking.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your moods are always fluctuating. Today looks like you are on an up note, so enjoy the caring, sensitive mood of the day. You should find you can clearly express your emotions on a more intellectual level. At the same time, you are also able to put more feeling and sensitivity in your otherwise dry intellect. Realize we are all one.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might find it difficult to connect with others today. Your brain may seem like it is in some other dimension. Appreciate the power of circular movement in your life. Seek things that are fast paced and a bit bizarre. Go to a roller derby. A simple thing like a coin rolling down the sidewalk may allow you to connect with another way of thinking about your life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things may be coming to a dramatic climax for you. It may seem like everything is working against you. Take note this is an excellent time to find balance and gain a much greater perspective on the issues in your life. If you are trying to figure out where your heart and brain are hiding, you should look on the opposite side of the world. They are over there discussing things together.