Today in High Prairie: March 28, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 28, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Managing Diabetes Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [5-11 years].

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

7 p.m. – East Peace Gas Co-op AGM at Co-op Office in Falher.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 28, 2022

1472 – Bartolommeo, The Last Judgment painter

1836 – Frederick Pabst, Pabst Brewing Company brewer

1868 – Maxim Gorky, Russian playwright

1890 – Paul Whiteman, “The King of Jazz”

1899 – August A. Busch, Budweiser brewer

1905 – Marlin Perkins, Wild Kingdom TV

1915 – Selma Rubin, Earth Day co-founder

1936 – Amancio Ortega, Co-founder of Inditex

1941 – Charles McCoy, Hee Haw harmonica player

1943 – Conchata Ferrell, Two & a Half Men Actress [Berta]

1945 – Chuck Portz, The Turtles bassist

1949 – Milan Williams, Commodores keyboardist

1951 – Karen Kain, Canadian ballerina

1955 – Reba McEntire, American country singer

1958 – Curt Hennig, “Mr. Perfect” pro wrestler

1969 – Rodney Atkins, US country music

1970 – Vince Vaughn, Wedding Crashers actor

1985 – Stan Wawrinka, Swiss tennis pro

1986 – Lady Gaga, US singer-songwriter

1989 – Mira Leung, Canadian figure skater

1990 – Laura Harrier, Spider-Man actress

This Day in Local History – March 28, 2022

March 28, 1950: The Gilwood post office closes after 29 years of service.

March 28, 1969: The home of Larry L’Hirondelle in Gift Lake is destroyed by fire.

March 28, 1971: John Keay’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

March 28, 1973: High Prairie town council agrees to enter into an option agreement with Joe Kabat for property known as Brabin Smith Estate for use as an airport and industrial site.

March 28, 1974: Edward St. Germaine Gladue, 31, is killed in a house fire in High Prairie. Three others escape injury in the house owned by Ed Houssian.

March 28, 1975: AVC-Grouard and Northland School are both broken into. Nothing is stolen and only minor damage inflicted.

March 28, 1979: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Flyers win their third straight High Prairie and District Hockey League title with a 5-4 win over the High Prairie Juniors. No date is given for the final game.

March 28, 1981: The hometown High Prairie Regals score seven goals in the third period and blast the Grimshaw Huskies 13-2 in the seventh and deciding game of the NPHL semifinal.

March 28, 1981: The E.W. Pratt women’s basketball team fails to win the provincial title but comes home proud after being named the tournament’s most sportsmanlike team.

March 28, 1982: The High Prairie Midgets win the Provincial C championship on home ice blasting Carstairs 12-0 in the final.

March 28, 1984: High Prairie resident Leo Hamson presents town council with a bag of fly ash from Buchanan Lumber demanding action.

March 28, 1985: Denny Szmata turns aside 33 shots as the visiting Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-0 to take a 2-1 lead in the NPHL final.

March 28, 1987: The High Prairie Atoms conclude play at provincials in Sherwood Park with a 2-2 record.

March 28, 1987: High Prairie Tae kwon do club member Keith Calahasen wins silver medals in sparring and forms and Brian Campbell wins a silver in forms and a bronze in sparring at the provincial tournament in Edmonton.

March 28, 1989: Joe Carbonneau, 57, of Falher dies in an accident eight miles west of town. The cause of the accident is later ruled accidental in court.

March 28, 1989: Vern Walker scores two goals as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 4-3 to take a 3-2 lead in the NPHL final.

March 28, 1990: South Peace News reports Cathy’s Cottage moves to a new location across from the post office.

March 28, 1992: Vic Shapka’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

March 28, 1992: Rob Szmata and Terry Houlder each score three goals as the hometown Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 9-4 to win the NPHL championship in six games.

March 28, 1994: John Eriksson begins his job as the manager for the I.D. of Big Lakes.

March 28, 1995: The Jackpines is declared a Special Places site by Alberta Environment Minister Ty Lund.

March 28, 1995: St. Andrew’s School teacher Denise Briere, 45, and her three children die in an accident 31 km west of Slave Lake after being hit by a drunk driver.

March 28, 1996: Pharmasave owner Keith Martin celebrates the grand opening of his store.

March 28, 2000: Brian Bliss’ High Prairie rink wins the local men’s curling club title.

March 28, 2001: Bernie Poloz’s rink is crowned champions of the High Prairie Mixed Curling League.

March 28, 2002: Salt Prairie trapper Dave Donahue puts a stop to an oil company’s activities but is warned by High Prairie RCMP to not cause any more trouble.

March 28, 2002: A house owned by Nick Shybunia on 44 Street catches fire. Damage is extension enough that the house is later torn down. An electrical problem is cited as the cause.

March 28, 2002: Joanne Smith’s rink wins the High Prairie Curling Club’s ladies league title by defeating Brenda Anderson 6-1.

March 28, 2004: Seven of 10 High Prairie businesses are caught selling tobacco products illegally after a Health Canada and RCMP sweep.

March 28, 2006: Alberta Lotteries approves a $400,000 grant to construct the second ice surface, gym facility in High Prairie.

March 28, 2006: Referees who worked High Prairie Minor Hockey games March 17-19 donate $847 in wages to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society.

March 28, 2007: South Peace News features Darin Konelsky and his plans to open JAXX Nightclub.

March 28, 2007: Library board members ask town council what the delay is in fixing the doors to the building to make it better handicapped accessible. Councillor Mike Daubert says it’s the third time the matter had come to council with nothing being done. Town CAO Larry Baran says he is disappointed the job has not been completed.

March 28, 2007: Bob Heyde’s rink wins the High Prairie Mixed Club championship. Bernie Poloz’s rink had won the previous seven straight titles.

March 28, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Joe Pasicka dies after a short battle with cancer at the age of 65.

March 28, 2009: The High Prairie Tigers Taekwondo Club returns home from Provincials in Calgary with 11 medals including six silver and five bronze.

March 28, 2011: Police cite foul weather as the cause of an accident which kills a man on Highway 750 near Atikameg. His name is not released.

March 28, 2011: Darrell and Deanna Basarab take over Basarab’s House of Furniture and rename it Basarab’s General Store.

March 28, 2012: South Peace News reports that Gift Lake School principal Barb Laderoute is nominated for a Provincial Awards Celebrating Excellence award.

March 28, 2012: About 50 people jam the M.D. of Big Lakes council chambers demanding that improvements be made to the Seal Lake Road. M.D. manager Ken Bosman admits that. “In reality, everyone has dropped the ball.”

March 28, 2012: Al Butterfield’s rink wins the High Prairie Mixed Curling League title after defeating Bernie Poloz 6-3 in the final. Ashley Smith wins the B Event and Gary Adams the C Event.

March 28, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes scraps plans to build a connector road in the Banana Belt area after tenders come in higher than expected.

March 28, 2013: June Williscroft, 91, purchases a recreation utility vehicle at Monahan Ford for use on her farm.

March 28, 2015: Northland School Division and Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council co-host a Robotics Tournament at Red Earth Creek. Locally, students from Grouard Northland School win two divisions and East Prairie Hillview School one.

March 28, 2018: Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews stands alone in opposing a new grants policy saying it is too complicated and asks too much of volunteers.

March 28, 2019: Efforts to revive Toastmasters in High Prairie begin but by year’s end are futile.

March 28, 2019: The Treaty 8 First Nations Cup Hockey Tournament is held in High Prairie. The Driftpile Spirit win the Ladies title, the Whitefish Lake Hawks win the Men’s title and Bigstone Cree Nation the Legends title.

This Day in World History – March 28, 2022

845 – Paris is sacked by Vikings, who collect a huge ransom for leaving.

1797 – Nathaniel Briggs of New Hampshire patents a washing machine.

1866 – First ambulance goes into service.

1881 – “Greatest Show On Earth” formed by P.T. Barnum & James A. Bailey.

1905 – Paramaribo-Dam railway opens in Suriname, never used.

1922 – First microfilm device introduced.

1930 – Turkish city Constantinople changes name to Istanbul.

1930 – Turkish city Angora change name to Ankara.

1944 – Astrid Lindgren sprains ankle & begins writing Pippi Longstocking.

1959 – 11 days after Tibet uprising, China dissolves Tibet’s government.

1975 – Washington Capitals win first game on the road after 37 losses.

1979 – Major nuclear accident at 3 Mile Island in Pennsylvania occurs.

1995 – World’s largest bank-Japan’s Mitsubishi Bank & Bank of Tokyo merge.

2005 – Sumatran earthquake rocks Indonesia, second strongest since 1960.

2009 – First cases of H1N1 swine flu in US occurs.

2014 – Russia increases the price of gas to the Ukraine by 80%.

2017 – Britain introduces first new pound coin in 30 years.

2017 – World’s largest dinosaur footprint at 1.7 metres found in Australia.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 28, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you own your own home, you may learn today its value has increased substantially. If you do not own a home but want to buy one, this is the time to start looking. Any investments made now, particularly in land, will probably be solid and apt to gain in value, although results might take some time to materialize. Carefully consider all contingencies before committing, however. This is not the time to act impulsively!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some down-to-Earth conversations with a love partner could result in advancing the relationship to the next level of commitment. The communication should be loving and supportive, but practical matters like money, work, and personal habits could be discussed. You will probably find you and your partner are more compatible than you thought. Move ahead, but with caution. Love is the beacon guiding most of us through life!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The desire to make a particular purchase could have you reworking your budget today. This is a good time to do this, as your business and money sense are operating at a high level, and you are likely to be savvier about finance than usual. You may take more time than you need, however. Remember not to beat it to death or you will lose your focus. Do not be afraid to take breaks. Good luck!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Suddenly you seem more glamorous than usual. You may exert a mysterious appeal that in the 1920s was called “it”. Current and potential love partners may take a second look and be intrigued. Do not be surprised if you attract admiring glances from strangers! This could make a big difference in your love life. Lovers you encounter today should continue to see something in you for a long time. Make the most of “it”!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your visionary tendencies are in the ascendant today, although they take more of a practical than mystical bent. You might look at your living room or backyard and suddenly find yourself redecorating it in your mind’s eye. If you have wanted to start some sort of long-term project to improve your surroundings, this is the day to get started. You will not only attain your vision, you may surpass it. Have fun!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – As a person who enjoys being gregarious and outgoing, days like this provide a wonderful outlet for your energy. You might spend a lot of time with your family today, but you will also probably touch base with many others. At some point you might find yourself in the spotlight. You will feel especially fond of everyone around you and appreciate your good fortune. Enjoy your day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Corporate kudos and increased income you may have been working toward for a long time may finally manifest today. Your effort and energy have not gone unnoticed. What you are doing now has impressed those in a position to advance your interests. Positive changes in your career situation could well take place, even if what you have been wanting is a whole new career. Congratulations! Keep up the good work!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is a great day to deal with legal matters of any kind, including plans for a wedding, if one is in the offing! Your financial situation should be thriving and stable, and long-term educational goals may come to the forefront. Now you should be strongly focused on matters that are particularly important to you. Work performed today toward those ends should be accomplished quickly and efficiently. Go to it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A keen ability on your part to blend the worlds of intellect and intuition could well surface today. The ability to focus both these methods of perception into material reality is apt to give a boost to your career and educational efforts. It also could enhance your romantic life. Anything begun or completed today has an advantage. Try to look closely at this new tendency and make it last. It is definitely a plus!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Relationships of all kinds become stronger and more enduring today. Successes boost the strength of business partnerships; love relationships advance to the next level of commitment. Bonds of any kind formed now are likely to be strong ones, marked by honesty, loyalty, and affection. This is a great day to get together with anyone close to you; your relationship is very likely to grow because of it. Enjoy your day!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – An interest in health and nutrition could come to the surface for you. New discoveries regarding the benefits of certain nutrients, exercise programs, or other forms of alternative therapy could attract your attention. You might want to attend a lecture of some kind in order to learn more about it. You will probably stick with any new program begun now, so go for it. Dare to strive for optimal health!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you been thinking about taking a course in one of the arts? Whether your preference is painting, music, drama, dance, or creative writing, if you commit now, you will probably continue with it. The practical arts of cooking, building, or interior decoration are also possibilities. Whatever it is, it will not be quickly abandoned. If you begin with the idea of eventually doing it professionally, chances are you will. Good luck!