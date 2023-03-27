Today in High Prairie: March 28, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 28, 2023

Town of McLennan Byelection at McLennan Town Office.

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 – 8 p.m. – Dog Obedience & Agility Session at HP Agriplex. Questions? Email krisbond16@gmailcom

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 28, 2023

1472 – Bartolommeo, The Last Judgment painter

1836 – Frederick Pabst, Pabst Brewing Company brewer

1868 – Maxim Gorky, Russian playwright

1890 – Paul Whiteman, “The King of Jazz”

1899 – August A. Busch, Budweiser brewer

1905 – Marlin Perkins, Wild Kingdom TV

1915 – Selma Rubin, Earth Day co-founder

1936 – Amancio Ortega, Co-founder of Inditex

1941 – Charles McCoy, Hee Haw harmonica player

1943 – Conchata Ferrell, Two & a Half Men Actress [Berta]

1945 – Chuck Portz, The Turtles bassist

1949 – Milan Williams, Commodores keyboardist

1951 – Karen Kain, Canadian ballerina

1955 – Reba McEntire, American country singer

1958 – Curt Hennig, “Mr. Perfect” pro wrestler

1969 – Rodney Atkins, US country music

1970 – Vince Vaughn, Wedding Crashers actor

1985 – Stan Wawrinka, Swiss tennis pro

1986 – Lady Gaga, US singer-songwriter

1989 – Mira Leung, Canadian figure skater

1990 – Laura Harrier, Spider-Man actress

This Day in Local History – March 28, 2023

March 28, 1950: The Gilwood post office closes after 29 years of service.

March 28, 1973: High Prairie town council agrees to enter into an option agreement with Joe Kabat for property known as Brabin Smith Estate for use as an airport and industrial site.

March 28, 1974: Edward St. Germaine Gladue, 31, is killed in a house fire in High Prairie. Three others escape injury in the house owned by Ed Houssian.

March 28, 1975: AVC-Grouard and Northland School are both broken into. Nothing is stolen and only minor damage inflicted.

March 28, 1979: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Flyers win their third straight High Prairie and District Hockey League title with a 5-4 win over the High Prairie Juniors. No date is given for the final game.

March 28, 1982: The High Prairie Midgets win the Provincial C championship on home ice after blasting Carstairs 12-0 in the final.

March 28, 1984: High Prairie resident Leo Hamson presents town council with a bag of fly ash from Buchanan Lumber demanding action.

March 28, 1989: Joe Carbonneau, 57, of Falher dies in an accident eight miles west of town. The cause of the accident is later ruled accidental in court.

March 28, 1990: South Peace News reports Cathy’s Cottage moves to a new location across from the post office.

March 28, 1994: John Eriksson begins his job as the manager for the I.D. of Big Lakes.

March 28, 1995: The Jackpines is declared a Special Places site by Alberta Environment Minister Ty Lund.

March 28, 1995: St. Andrew’s School teacher Denise Briere, 45, and her three children die in an accident 31 km west of Slave Lake after being hit by a drunk driver.

March 28, 1996: Pharmasave owner Keith Martin celebrates the grand opening of his store.

March 28, 2002: Salt Prairie trapper Dave Donahue puts a stop to an oil company’s activities but is warned by High Prairie RCMP to not cause any more trouble.

March 28, 2002: A house owned by Nick Shybunia on 44 Street catches fire. Damage is extension enough that the house is later torn down. An electrical problem is cited as the cause.

March 28, 2004: Seven of 10 High Prairie businesses are caught selling tobacco products illegally after a Health Canada and RCMP sweep.

March 28, 2006: Alberta Lotteries approves a $400,000 grant to construct the second ice surface, gym facility in High Prairie.

March 28, 2006: Referees who worked High Prairie Minor Hockey games March 17-19 donate $847 in wages to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society.

March 28, 2007: South Peace News features Darin Konelsky and his plans to open JAXX Nightclub.

March 28, 2007: Library board members ask town council what the delay is in fixing the doors to the building to make it better handicapped accessible. Councillor Mike Daubert says it’s the third time the matter had come to council with nothing being done. Town CAO Larry Baran says he is disappointed the job has not been completed.

March 28, 2011: Police cite foul weather as the cause of an accident which kills a man on Highway 750 near Atikameg. His name is not released.

March 28, 2012: About 50 people jam the M.D. of Big Lakes council chambers demanding that improvements be made to the Seal Lake Road. M.D. manager Ken Bosman admits that. “In reality, everyone has dropped the ball.”

March 28, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes scraps plans to build a connector road in the Banana Belt area after tenders come in higher than expected.

March 28, 2018: Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews stands alone in opposing a new grants policy saying it is too complicated and asks too much of volunteers.

March 28, 2019: The Treaty 8 First Nations Cup Hockey Tournament is held in High Prairie. The Driftpile Spirit win the Ladies title, the Whitefish Lake Hawks win the Men’s title and Bigstone Cree Nation the Legends title.

This Day in World History – March 28, 2023

845 – Paris is sacked by Vikings, who collect a huge ransom for leaving.

1797 – Nathaniel Briggs of New Hampshire patents a washing machine.

1866 – First ambulance goes into service.

1881 – “Greatest Show On Earth” formed by P.T. Barnum & James A. Bailey.

1905 – Paramaribo-Dam railway opens in Suriname, never used.

1922 – First microfilm device introduced.

1930 – Turkish city Constantinople changes name to Istanbul.

1930 – Turkish city Angora change name to Ankara.

1944 – Astrid Lindgren sprains ankle & begins writing Pippi Longstocking.

1959 – 11 days after Tibet uprising, China dissolves Tibet’s government.

1975 – Washington Capitals win first game on the road after 37 losses.

1979 – Major nuclear accident at 3 Mile Island in Pennsylvania occurs.

1995 – World’s largest bank-Japan’s Mitsubishi Bank & Bank of Tokyo merge.

2005 – Sumatran earthquake rocks Indonesia, second strongest since 1960.

2009 – First cases of H1N1 swine flu in US occurs.

2014 – Russia increases the price of gas to the Ukraine by 80%.

2017 – Britain introduces first new pound coin in 30 years.

2017 – World’s largest dinosaur footprint at 1.7 metres found in Australia.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 28, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Feel free to upset the equilibrium in order to have your needs met, especially in the bedroom. In an effort to maintain the peace and keep everything on an even keel, you have neglected your desires for the sake of pleasing someone else. Making compromises for others can be noble, but it may never get you exactly what you want. This is a time to be more aggressive in your pursuit of love.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Nothing is too hot for you to handle, but why do you insist on burning your hand when you do not have to? Are you trying to prove to someone you can take the heat without being affected by it? You can get burned just as easily as anyone else even if you deny it. Do things for you and not to prove something to other people, especially when it comes to matters of love and romance.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your physical energy is strong. Your desire for passion and love is intense. Combine these two forces for a passionate night of love and romance. No one will be able to resist your power. The key now is to make sure you are not giving yourself away to someone who is unworthy of your love. Match yourself with a person who appreciates you for the amazing person you re.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Matters of the heart may not be going smoothly. Perhaps someone’s approach has been too aggressive. Maybe you have been too pushy about what you want. Tension builds up and creates disharmony instead of love. Perhaps you need to examine the dynamics of the relationship. Tough times may indicate that the honeymoon is over. If you are single, it is probably for the best right now.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – When it comes to love and romance, you are probably on fire. You have an incredible passion for love now, making you one of the most desirable catches around. Partner with someone who shares your thirst for adventure, spontaneity, and the bizarre. You need someone who can keep up with your erratic and powerful energy. If the person you are with does not fill the bill, look elsewhere.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If things are not going smoothly in a romantic relationship, be careful about blaming yourself. A partnership means that two people work together equally. If this is not the case, let your partner know how you feel. While the passion may run high between you, the real glue that will hold you together is sincerity, sensitivity, and mutual understanding.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your sex drive is apt to be strong today. This could be the only thing on your mind. Every person you see may stir feelings in you, even though you may already be committed to someone. If you are not in a relationship, this is the time to make a move. Your desire for love is strong, so you should take action.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Bring more fire and passion to your love life. Spark things up by being more adventurous. The bolder you are, the more response you will get. Even though you may like to plan ahead and take things slowly, your romantic life is one area where you might do better taking the opposite approach. Have confidence and be spontaneous in all matters having to do with love.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Recent conflicts may stir up some anger in you. This is a powerful force, and you could be tempted to get into a big fight. Put the weapons away and bring out the olive branch. Take that energy that has built up and use it to fuel your romantic affairs instead of warlike ventures. Defuse the situation by sharing passionate nights with the one you love.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may not be having the best of luck when it comes to matters of the heart, and you may feel you need to take some sort of action. Be careful of acting just for the sake of creating movement. Perhaps the best policy for you now is to relax where you are and wait for the perfect love to come to you. Your battery will be well charged when the time comes to use it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love and romance are in the air tonight, so feel free to let loose. Instead of being a passive, gentle, soft kind of love, the emotion you feel may be more forceful, passionate, and aggressive. Roll with this feeling as you seduce the object of your desire. Take charge in the bedroom as you lure your mate with your fantastic love of life and desire to have a good time.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you have not gotten the love you want lately, perhaps it is because you have not asked for it. If you are involved with someone and feel unfulfilled, consider having a heart-to-heart talk about your needs and what you want out of the relationship in order to be happy. If you are not in a relationship now and want to be, you need to be more aggressive about getting to know the one you want.