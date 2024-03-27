Today in High Prairie: March 28, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 28, 2024

Holy Week Bible Reading Marathon (Day 5 of 5). Access athdio.ca to participate.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 28, 2024

1472 – Bartolommeo, The Last Judgment painter

1836 – Frederick Pabst, Pabst Brewing Company brewer

1868 – Maxim Gorky, Russian playwright

1890 – Paul Whiteman, “The King of Jazz”

1899 – August A. Busch, Budweiser brewer

1905 – Marlin Perkins, Wild Kingdom TV

1915 – Selma Rubin, Earth Day co-founder

1936 – Amancio Ortega, Co-founder of Inditex

1941 – Charles McCoy, Hee Haw harmonica player

1943 – Conchata Ferrell, Two & a Half Men Actress [Berta]

1945 – Chuck Portz, The Turtles bassist

1949 – Milan Williams, Commodores keyboardist

1951 – Karen Kain, Canadian ballerina

1955 – Reba McEntire, American country singer

1958 – Curt Hennig, “Mr. Perfect” pro wrestler

1969 – Rodney Atkins, US country music

1970 – Vince Vaughn, Wedding Crashers actor

1985 – Stan Wawrinka, Swiss tennis pro

1986 – Lady Gaga, US singer-songwriter

1989 – Mira Leung, Canadian figure skater

1990 – Laura Harrier, Spider-Man actress

This Day in Local History – March 28, 2024

March 28, 1950: The Gilwood post office closes after 29 years of service.

March 28, 1973: High Prairie town council agrees to enter into an option agreement with Joe Kabat for property known as Brabin Smith Estate for use as an airport and industrial site.

March 28, 1974: Edward St. Germaine Gladue, 31, is killed in a house fire in High Prairie. Three others escape injury in the house owned by Ed Houssian.

March 28, 1975: AVC-Grouard and Northland School are both broken into. Nothing is stolen and only minor damage inflicted.

March 28, 1979: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Flyers win their third straight High Prairie and District Hockey League title with a 5-4 win over the High Prairie Juniors. No date is given for the final game.

March 28, 1982: The High Prairie Midgets win the Provincial C championship on home ice after blasting Carstairs 12-0 in the final.

March 28, 1984: High Prairie resident Leo Hamson presents town council with a bag of fly ash from Buchanan Lumber demanding action.

March 28, 1989: Joe Carbonneau, 57, of Falher dies in an accident eight miles west of town. The cause of the accident is later ruled accidental in court.

March 28, 1990: South Peace News reports Cathy’s Cottage moves to a new location across from the post office.

March 28, 1994: John Eriksson begins his job as the manager for the I.D. of Big Lakes.

March 28, 1995: The Jackpines is declared a Special Places site by Alberta Environment Minister Ty Lund.

March 28, 1995: St. Andrew’s School teacher Denise Briere, 45, and her three children die in an accident 31 km west of Slave Lake after being hit by a drunk driver.

March 28, 1996: Pharmasave owner Keith Martin celebrates the grand opening of his store.

March 28, 2002: Salt Prairie trapper Dave Donahue puts a stop to an oil company’s activities but is warned by High Prairie RCMP to not cause any more trouble.

March 28, 2002: A house owned by Nick Shybunia on 44 Street catches fire. Damage is extension enough that the house is later torn down. An electrical problem is cited as the cause.

March 28, 2004: Seven of 10 High Prairie businesses are caught selling tobacco products illegally after a Health Canada and RCMP sweep.

March 28, 2006: Alberta Lotteries approves a $400,000 grant to construct the second ice surface, gym facility in High Prairie.

March 28, 2006: Referees who worked High Prairie Minor Hockey games March 17-19 donate $847 in wages to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society.

March 28, 2007: South Peace News features Darin Konelsky and his plans to open JAXX Nightclub.

March 28, 2007: Library board members ask town council what the delay is in fixing the doors to the building to make it better handicapped accessible. Councillor Mike Daubert says it’s the third time the matter had come to council with nothing being done. Town CAO Larry Baran says he is disappointed the job has not been completed.

March 28, 2011: Police cite foul weather as the cause of an accident which kills a man on Highway 750 near Atikameg. His name is not released.

March 28, 2012: About 50 people jam the M.D. of Big Lakes council chambers demanding that improvements be made to the Seal Lake Road. M.D. manager Ken Bosman admits that. “In reality, everyone has dropped the ball.”

March 28, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes scraps plans to build a connector road in the Banana Belt area after tenders come in higher than expected.

March 28, 2018: Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews stands alone in opposing a new grants policy saying it is too complicated and asks too much of volunteers.

March 28, 2019: The Treaty 8 First Nations Cup Hockey Tournament is held in High Prairie. The Driftpile Spirit win the Ladies title, the Whitefish Lake Hawks win the Men’s title and Bigstone Cree Nation the Legends title.

This Day in World History – March 28, 2024

845 – Paris is sacked by Vikings, who collect a huge ransom for leaving.

1797 – Nathaniel Briggs of New Hampshire patents a washing machine.

1866 – First ambulance goes into service.

1881 – “Greatest Show On Earth” formed by P.T. Barnum & James A. Bailey.

1905 – Paramaribo-Dam railway opens in Suriname, never used.

1922 – First microfilm device introduced.

1930 – Turkish city Constantinople changes name to Istanbul.

1930 – Turkish city Angora change name to Ankara.

1944 – Astrid Lindgren sprains ankle & begins writing Pippi Longstocking.

1959 – 11 days after Tibet uprising, China dissolves Tibet’s government.

1975 – Washington Capitals win first game on the road after 37 losses.

1979 – Major nuclear accident at 3 Mile Island in Pennsylvania occurs.

1995 – World’s largest bank-Japan’s Mitsubishi Bank & Bank of Tokyo merge.

2005 – Sumatran earthquake rocks Indonesia, second strongest since 1960.

2009 – First cases of H1N1 swine flu in US occurs.

2014 – Russia increases the price of gas to the Ukraine by 80%.

2017 – Britain introduces first new pound coin in 30 years.

2017 – World’s largest dinosaur footprint at 1.7 metres found in Australia.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 28, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you working at home now or perhaps considering it? If so, remember you will probably enjoy the comfort and freedom it provides. Being in your own territory among your books and pets and wearing your old clothes will feel good. However, in no way will working on your own compromise your work ethic. If anything, you will get more done than ever. Dig in and go for the gold!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A social event in your neighbourhood could connect you with people who share your spiritual and intellectual inclinations. As a result, you will probably make some new friends and spend a lot of time on the phone with them over the next few days. If you are single, one could be a potential love partner. If you are a writer or artist, expect oodles of inspiration to hit you as a result of all this.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A project you are working on, perhaps job related, perhaps personal, is likely to require more creative skill than you usually need. Writing, drawing, or computer graphics could be involved. You might have some doubts about your abilities, but you are more likely to be surprised by the results. You are apt to enjoy working this way, and you may hope to continue. Keep up the good work, and good luck!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you are artistic by nature, expect a rush of inspiration to hit today, along with an irresistible compulsion to start a new project and work until you can see at least some results. If you have never been artistic before, you may suddenly feel like giving it a try, perhaps using computer technology. No matter what, you are likely to derive a lot of pleasure from it, so go to it. Have fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Something wonderful could happen to you today at home. A lover could declare eternal devotion, spiritual revelations could come thick and fast, or great news regarding career or money matters could be just over the horizon. Whatever comes is apt to bring happiness for all concerned. You may pinch yourself to make sure you are awake! Relax and enjoy it. You have it coming, and it is there to be savoured.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Developments over the past few days could have you feeling very excited and particularly optimistic about your love life. Communications with your beloved could take the form of romantic songs or poetry. If you want to give your friend a gift, by all means do, but confine it to something nonthreatening like a book. Everything seems great now, but too much emotional expression and material generosity could overwhelm your friend. Be patient!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you are involved in the arts, expect today to hear about an opportunity to exhibit your work publicly. There should be a very positive reaction to it, so you can expect a lot of compliments and ego-boosts. An opportunity to earn some money from your work could also come along. Do not turn it down out of shyness or insecurity. Go for the gold. This trend is likely to continue, so make the most of it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Incredible feelings of enthusiasm, optimism, and sheer joy could fill your heart and mind today. Your life is changing in a positive way, and even though it may not be readily apparent, you are sensing it intuitively. Romance with someone from far away could be in the offing. If you are a writer, publishing is right around the corner. The only downside is you might feel panicky, as if all this will disappear. Stay focused!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some beautiful dreams or visions, perhaps involving angels, spirit guides, or other such beings, could come today. Listen carefully to the messages they bring. Whether they involve matters in your material life, intellectual or spiritual concerns, or future events, they can shed light on a lot of facts about you of which you might not be aware. Write them down as soon as you can. You will be glad you did.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Love and romance continue to blossom. Social events could find you and your beloved among both old and new friends, perhaps letting some of them know for the first time you are actually an item. Someone close to both of you could be planning a wedding and invite you to come. Do not be surprised if it gives your partner ideas! Let yourself dream a little today. You can face reality tomorrow.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are things really going this beautifully for you? This is a question you might ask yourself now. All looks perfect as career, romance, education, and spiritual matters seem to crystallize into a wonderful life. Do not waste time worrying if this is all too good to be true! You are concerned about the future, but right now, live in the moment. You are creating some great memories, if nothing else. Enjoy!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Expanding your horizons is definitely on the agenda today. Travel, education, creativity – they are all coming to the forefront of your concerns. Romance should also be going well. A friend could introduce you to a new interest, and children might also be a source of joy. Happiness reigns as you are able to spend more time pursuing the concerns that mean the most to you. Any mundane irritations notwithstanding, this should be a beautiful day.