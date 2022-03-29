Today in High Prairie: March 29, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected].

What’s Happening Today – March 29, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Weight Management Tier 1 Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [12-17 years].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 29, 2022

1867 – Cy Young, Pitcher with most wins [511]

1888 – James E. Casey, United Parcel Service founder

1889 – Warner Baxter, Cisco Kid actor

1903 – Arthur Negus, Antiques Roadshow expert

1913 – Phil Foster, Laverne & Shirley actor

1917 – Man o’ War, Racehorse won 20 of 21 races

1918 – Pearl Bailey, Hello Dolly actress

1918 – Sam Walton, Walmart founder

1934 – Paul Crouch, US televangelist

1943 – Eric Idle, Monty Python actor

1943 – Chad Allan, The Guess Who musician

1947 – Bobby Kimball, Toto musician

1948 – Bud Cort, M*A*S*H actor

1954 – Karen Ann Quinlan, Right to die patient

1955 – Dianne Kay, 8 is Enough actress

1964 – Elle MacPherson, Australian supermodel

1968 – Sue Foley, Canadian singer/guitarist

1968 – Lucy Lawless, Xena: Warrior Princess

This Day in Local History – March 29, 2022

March 29, 1915: Eugene Gravel is elected by acclamation to fill the vacant seat on Grouard town council.

March 29, 1945: The Grouard post office closes.

March 29, 1969: Three members of the Grouard Boxing Club win titles at the Northern Alberta Boxing Championships in Fort McMurray. Don Cardinal wins the 65-pound Junior Class, Bryan Calahasen wins the 119-pound Novice Title and Roland Calahasen wins the 139-pound Novice Class.

March 29, 1970: John Keay’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Closing Mixed Bonspiel.

March 29, 1971: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont cuts the ribbon to officially open the High Prairie Information Centre.

March 29, 1971: Triplet calves are born to a cow owned by Will Marx of High Prairie.

March 29, 1972: South Peace News reports Harold Poole is appointed the new manager of the High Prairie Bay Store.

March 29, 1972: South Peace News reports High Prairie native Tom Lysiak wins the Western Canada Hockey League scoring title with 46-97-143 totals for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

March 29, 1973: The High Prairie Regals win the opening game of the NPHL final defeating the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 6-2.

March 29, 1979: The hometown High Prairie Regals take a 5-0 first period lead and go on to defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 7-3 to win the NPHL title in five games.

March 29, 1980: Mel Drolet scores the game winner at 6:47 of overtime as the visiting Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-7 and win the NPHL final in five games.

March 29, 1981: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

March 29, 1984: Rick Dumont scores two goals in the third period as the High Prairie Regals defeat Fort St. John 14-10 in the first game of the All-Peace Senior hockey series.

March 29, 1987: Ralph Brust skips his Grande Prairie Regional College rink to the Canadian championship in Brandon. Also on the rink are third Karen Brust, second Todd Zukewich and lead Rhonda Berg.

March 29, 1987: Laurie Marston’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

March 29, 1988: Denis Peyre announces he will be opening a Chrysler dealership in town in April.

March 29, 1990: Lou Crewe opens Peanuts in the Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 29, 1990: Martin Noskey and Rob Szmata each score two goals in the first period as the hometown Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 10-4 to win the NPHL final in four straight games.

March 29, 1992: The High Prairie Midgets win the silver medal at provincials held in Fairview. The host team defeats High Prairie 8-5 in the final.

March 29, 1995: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Macleods store is the first in Canada to sell a complete line of clothing by stocking Cat Tail Ridge.

March 29, 1995: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA celebrates $800,000 in renovations at the High Prairie Hospital while others picket outside protesting health care cuts.

March 29, 1997: The Sawridge First Nation in Slave Lake launches a $5 billion lawsuit against three governments and Northwestern Utilities.

March 29, 2000: Bernie Poloz’s High Prairie rink wins the local mixed curling club title.

March 29, 2001: A 45-car train derails near Faust. A faulty bearing is cited as the cause. No spill or injury occurs.

March 29, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes council agrees to request that the North Country Fair be cancelled due to the threat of foot and mouth disease.

March 29, 2001: Lisa Zabolotniuk’s rink is crowned champions of the High Prairie Women’s Curling League.

March 29, 2003: Athabasca MP David Chatters asks for a new mandate at the Canadian Alliance party’s annual general meeting in High Prairie.

March 29, 2004: Photos of trucks stuck in the muddy High Prairie Resource Road are sent to the Alberta government but fall on deaf ears.

March 29, 2005: Katrina Reade, 4, sheds 10 inches of her pony tail to donate to A Child’s Voice Foundation – Angel Hair for Kids. Her hair will be used to make a wig for cancer patients.

March 29, 2006: South Peace News reports on Don Allan’s plan to build a $1 billion oil upgrader near McLennan. It is never built.

March 29, 2006: South Peace News features Carmel Lizee, who recently announced she was retiring at St. Andrew’s School librarian at the end of the school year, after 33 years of service.

March 29, 2006: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins its seventh straight High Prairie Curling Club Mixed title after defeating Marc Fillion 9-4.

March 29, 2007: Desperado Meat Company Ltd. is destroyed by fire. Owners do not rebuild.

March 29, 2007: A mock disaster near the Grouard Bridge gives all emergency services organizations in the area a chance to practice their skills.

March 29, 2008: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwolves Midget Girls team returns from the Alberta Female Midget A Provincials winless. They tie Spruce over 1-1 but lose to Edmonton 8-1, Olds 5-2 and Sherwood Park 6-2.

March 29, 2008: The High Prairie Peewee Crush returns from the Alberta Female Peewee A Provincials with a 2-1-1 record. The Crush defeated Edmonton 8-0 and Irma 8-1 but lost to Olds 3-2. They tied Spruce Grove 1-1.

March 29, 2008: High Prairie Skating Club coach Rebecca Zajic wins the Peace Region Figure Skating Coach-of-the-Year Award.

March 29, 2009: The High Prairie Skating Club sends 18 skaters to the Peace Region Invitational and win 11 gold, six silver and seven bronze medals. Allyson Gauchier and Samantha Laboucan each win two gold medals.

March 29, 2011: Mark Zahacy’s rink wins the High Prairie Curling Club Men’s League title after defeating Bob Heyde 10-5 in an extra end. Tim McGrath wins the B Event and Bernie Poloz the C Event.

March 29, 2015: The Treaty 8 Cup concludes in High Prairie. Winners include the Whitefish Hawks in the Legends Division, Sturgeon Lake in the Women’s Division and Wabasca in the Men’s Division.

March 29, 2015: High Prairie Zirka Dancers compete at the Ukrainian Dance Festival in Vermilion and bring home five gold and two silver medals.

March 29, 2017: South Peace New publishes a residential mill rate comparison which shows Big Lakes County had the third highest mill rate increase in northern Alberta from 2014-16.

This Day in World History – March 29, 2022

1549 – The city of Salvador da Bahia, first capital of Brazil, is founded.

1795 – Beethoven, 24, has his debut performance as a pianist in Vienna.

1798 – Republic of Switzerland forms.

1827 – 20,000 attend Beethoven’s burial in Vienna.

1848 – Niagara Falls stops flowing for 30 hours due to an ice jam.

1867 – BNA Act [Canada’s constitution] given Royal Assent.

1882 – Knights of Columbus chartered for Catholic men.

1912 – Cap. Robert Scott, storm-bound near South Pole, makes last entry.

1932 – Jack Benny debuts on radio.

1961 – Nelson Mandela is acquitted of treason in Pretoria.

1966 – Muhammad Ali beats Canadian George Chuvalo for heavyweight title.

1971 – Development of a serum hepatitis vaccine for children announced.

1973 – US troops leave Vietnam, nine years after Tonkin Resolution.

1974 – Mariner 10’s first fly-by of Mercury, returns photos.

1984 – NFL’s Baltimore Colts move to Indianapolis.

1985 – Wayne Gretzky breaks own NHL season record with 126th assist.

1989 – First Soviet hockey players are permitted to play in the NHL.

1994 – Serbs & Croats sign a ceasefire to end the war in Croatia.

1998 – Vasco da Gama Road bridge opens in Lisbon; longest bridge in Europe.

2004 – Republic of Ireland is first country to ban smoking in all work places.

2014 – First same-sex couples marry in the UK.

2017 – Man’s body found inside a 7-netre long reticulated python in Indonesia.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 29, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Expanding your horizons is definitely on the agenda today. Travel, education, creativity – they are all coming to the forefront of your concerns. Romance should also be going well. A friend could introduce you to a new interest, and children might also be a source of joy. Happiness reigns as you are able to spend more time pursuing the concerns that mean the most to you. Any mundane irritations notwithstanding, this should be a beautiful day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Are you working at home now or perhaps considering it? If so, remember you will probably enjoy the comfort and freedom it provides. Being in your own territory among your books and pets and wearing your old clothes will feel good. However, in no way will working on your own compromise your work ethic. If anything, you will get more done than ever. Dig in and go for the gold!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A social event in your neighbourhood could connect you with people who share your spiritual and intellectual inclinations. As a result, you will probably make some new friends and spend a lot of time on the phone with them over the next few days. If you are single, one could be a potential love partner. If you are a writer or artist, expect oodles of inspiration to hit you as a result of all this.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A project you are working on, perhaps job related, perhaps personal, is likely to require more creative skill than you usually need. Writing, drawing, or computer graphics could be involved. You might have some doubts about your abilities, but you are more likely to be surprised by the results. You are apt to enjoy working this way, and you may hope to continue. Keep up the good work, and good luck!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you are artistic by nature, expect a rush of inspiration to hit today, along with an irresistible compulsion to start a new project and work until you can see at least some results. If you have never been artistic before, you may suddenly feel like giving it a try, perhaps using computer technology. No matter what, you are likely to derive a lot of pleasure from it, so go to it. Have fun!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Something wonderful could happen to you today at home! A lover could declare eternal devotion, spiritual revelations could come thick and fast, or great news regarding career or money matters could be just over the horizon. Whatever comes is apt to bring happiness for all concerned. You may pinch yourself to make sure you are awake! Relax and enjoy it! You have it coming, and it is there to be savoured!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Developments over the past few days could have you feeling very excited and particularly optimistic about your love life. Communications with your beloved could take the form of romantic songs or poetry. If you want to give your friend a gift, by all means do, but confine it to something nonthreatening like a book. Everything seems great now, but too much emotional expression and material generosity could overwhelm your friend. Be patient!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you are involved in the arts, expect today to hear about an opportunity to exhibit your work publicly. There should be a very positive reaction to it, so you can expect a lot of compliments and ego-boosts. An opportunity to earn some money from your work could also come along. Do not turn it down out of shyness or insecurity. Go for the gold! This trend is likely to continue, so make the most of it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Incredible feelings of enthusiasm, optimism, and sheer joy could fill your heart and mind today. Your life is changing in a positive way, and even though it may not be readily apparent, you are sensing it intuitively. Romance with someone from far away could be in the offing. If you are a writer, publishing is right around the corner. The only downside is you might feel panicky, as if all this will disappear. Stay focused!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some beautiful dreams or visions, perhaps involving angels, spirit guides, or other such beings, could come today. Listen carefully to the messages they bring. Whether they involve matters in your material life, intellectual or spiritual concerns, or future events, they can shed light on a lot of facts about you of which you might not be aware. Write them down as soon as you can. You will be glad you did!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love and romance continue to blossom. Social events could find you and your beloved among both old and new friends, perhaps letting some of them know for the first time you are actually an item. Someone close to both of you could be planning a wedding and invite you to come. Do not be surprised if it gives your partner ideas! Let yourself dream a little today! You can face reality tomorrow!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Are things really going this beautifully for you? This is a question you might ask yourself now. All looks perfect as career, romance, education, and spiritual matters seem to crystallize into a wonderful life. Do not waste time worrying if this is all too good to be true! You are concerned about the future, but right now, live in the moment! You are creating some great memories, if nothing else. Enjoy!