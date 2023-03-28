Today in High Prairie: March 29, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 29, 2023

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Smoky River FCSS Free Drop-In Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – Joussard Homesteaders Suppers at the Homesteaders Hall.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 29, 2023

1867 – Cy Young, Pitcher with most wins [511]

1888 – James E. Casey, United Parcel Service founder

1889 – Warner Baxter, Cisco Kid actor

1903 – Arthur Negus, Antiques Roadshow expert

1913 – Phil Foster, Laverne & Shirley actor

1917 – Man o’ War, Racehorse won 20 of 21 races

1918 – Pearl Bailey, Hello Dolly actress

1918 – Sam Walton, Walmart founder

1934 – Paul Crouch, US televangelist

1943 – Eric Idle, Monty Python actor

1943 – Chad Allan, The Guess Who musician

1947 – Bobby Kimball, Toto musician

1948 – Bud Cort, M*A*S*H actor

1954 – Karen Ann Quinlan, Right to die patient

1955 – Dianne Kay, 8 is Enough actress

1964 – Elle MacPherson, Australian supermodel

1968 – Sue Foley, Canadian singer/guitarist

1968 – Lucy Lawless, Xena: Warrior Princess

This Day in Local History – March 29, 2023

March 29, 1915: Eugene Gravel is elected by acclamation to fill the vacant seat on Grouard town council.

March 29, 1945: The Grouard post office closes.

March 29, 1969: Three members of the Grouard Boxing Club win titles at the Northern Alberta Boxing Championships in Fort McMurray. Don Cardinal wins the 65-pound Junior Class, Bryan Calahasen wins the 119-pound Novice Title and Roland Calahasen wins the 139-pound Novice Class.

March 29, 1971: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont cuts the ribbon to officially open the High Prairie Information Centre.

March 29, 1971: Triplet calves are born to a cow owned by Will Marx of High Prairie.

March 29, 1972: South Peace News reports Harold Poole is appointed the new manager of the High Prairie Bay Store.

March 29, 1972: South Peace News reports High Prairie native Tom Lysiak wins the Western Canada Hockey League scoring title with 46-97-143 totals for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

March 29, 1987: Ralph Brust skips his Grande Prairie Regional College rink to the Canadian championship in Brandon. Also on the rink are third Karen Brust, second Todd Zukewich and lead Rhonda Berg.

March 29, 1988: Denis Peyre announces he will be opening a Chrysler dealership in town in April.

March 29, 1990: Lou Crewe opens Peanuts in the Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 29, 1992: The High Prairie Midgets win the silver medal at provincials held in Fairview. The host team defeats High Prairie 8-5 in the final.

March 29, 1995: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA celebrates $800,000 in renovations at the High Prairie Hospital while others picket outside protesting health care cuts.

March 29, 1997: The Sawridge First Nation in Slave Lake launches a $5 billion lawsuit against three governments and Northwestern Utilities.

March 29, 2001: A 45-car train derails near Faust. A faulty bearing is cited as the cause. No spill or injury occurs.

March 29, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes council agrees to request that the North Country Fair be cancelled due to the threat of foot and mouth disease.

March 29, 2003: Athabasca MP David Chatters asks for a new mandate at the Canadian Alliance party’s annual general meeting in High Prairie.

March 29, 2004: Photos of trucks stuck in the muddy High Prairie Resource Road are sent to the Alberta government but fall on deaf ears.

March 29, 2005: Katrina Reade, 4, sheds 10 inches of her pony tail to donate to A Child’s Voice Foundation – Angel Hair for Kids. Her hair will be used to make a wig for cancer patients.

March 29, 2006: South Peace News reports on Don Allan’s plan to build a $1 billion oil upgrader near McLennan. It is never built.

March 29, 2006: South Peace News features Carmel Lizee, who recently announced she was retiring at St. Andrew’s School librarian at the end of the school year, after 33 years of service.

March 29, 2007: Desperado Meat Company Ltd. is destroyed by fire. Owners do not rebuild.

March 29, 2008: High Prairie Skating Club coach Rebecca Zajic wins the Peace Region Figure Skating Coach-of-the-Year Award.

March 29, 2015: The Treaty 8 Cup concludes in High Prairie. Winners include the Whitefish Hawks in the Legends Division, Sturgeon Lake in the Women’s Division and Wabasca in the Men’s Division.

March 29, 2017: South Peace New publishes a residential mill rate comparison which shows Big Lakes County had the third highest mill rate increase in northern Alberta from 2014-16.

This Day in World History – March 29, 2023

1549 – The city of Salvador da Bahia, first capital of Brazil, is founded.

1795 – Beethoven, 24, has his debut performance as a pianist in Vienna.

1798 – Republic of Switzerland forms.

1827 – 20,000 attend Beethoven’s burial in Vienna.

1848 – Niagara Falls stops flowing for 30 hours due to an ice jam.

1867 – BNA Act [Canada’s constitution] given Royal Assent.

1882 – Knights of Columbus chartered for Catholic men.

1912 – Cap. Robert Scott, storm-bound near South Pole, makes last entry.

1932 – Jack Benny debuts on radio.

1961 – Nelson Mandela is acquitted of treason in Pretoria.

1966 – Muhammad Ali beats Canadian George Chuvalo for heavyweight title.

1971 – Development of a serum hepatitis vaccine for children announced.

1973 – US troops leave Vietnam, nine years after Tonkin Resolution.

1974 – Mariner 10’s first fly-by of Mercury, returns photos.

1984 – NFL’s Baltimore Colts move to Indianapolis.

1985 – Wayne Gretzky breaks own NHL season record with 126th assist.

1989 – First Soviet hockey players are permitted to play in the NHL.

1994 – Serbs & Croats sign a ceasefire to end the war in Croatia.

1998 – Vasco da Gama Road bridge opens in Lisbon; longest bridge in Europe.

2004 – Republic of Ireland is first country to ban smoking in all work places.

2014 – First same-sex couples marry in the UK.

2017 – Man’s body found inside a 7-netre long reticulated python in Indonesia.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 29, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not let the positive energy of the day pass you by. You are able to grab hold and make greater use of it than most, so do not hesitate to get going early and keep on going until late. Stop contemplating the issues and take action. Take the best aspects of each side of the issue instead of feeling like you are restricted to one side or the other.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be tempted to make up your own rules, because you really are not happy with the ones before you. Be careful of doing so without first understanding the full implications for you and the people around you. By all means, if you feel like certain things just are not right, take steps to change them. There is no reason you have to stay within traditional constraints.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your actions may be erratic and spontaneous today, but they will also most certainly be powerful. You may be driven by a sharp intellectual mind. Perhaps there is someone near you who has great cunning. You may be feeling brainier than usual. Genius ideas are apt to surround you and your actions as long as you keep an open mind about how and when they manifest.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take some time to break out of your normal routine and see what is going on in the world around you. You could be so focused and so driven toward a specific goal you fail to take into account the rest of the world. You may not even be aware these outside energies have a huge effect on what you are doing in your own little compartment

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not feel like you are obligated to jump through other people’s hoops. Just because someone wants you to do something does not mean you have to oblige. Bend over backward for yourself and not for the entertainment of others. Freedom is an operative word for you, so make sure you exercise this right in every aspect of your life. No one else is going to do it for you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be acting unconsciously. Suddenly you are halfway through a task and wondering what you really hoped to accomplish by starting it in the first place. Be more conscious of your energy and how you use it. Make sure you do not shoot yourself in the foot by wasting your precious resources on things that do not really matter in the long run.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You can rely on your good luck to pull you out of difficult situations today. This is one day when you can launch yourself headfirst without worrying too much about the outcome. There is a great deal of positive energy on your side that you may not even be able to see right now. Trust that whatever you undertake will work out fortuitously for you in the long run.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have your guard up as you fend off people and situations that have caught you unprepared. Be careful about putting up such big walls that you can not see over them. The danger of building a fortress that does not allow others to come in is that it makes it more difficult for you to look out. Leave one wall shorter so you do not cut yourself off from the outside world.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An element of the mystical and fanciful will play a significant part in your world today. This energy is likely to come to you unexpectedly, and your first reaction might be to shy away from it. Believe in the power of thought and intention. Pursue whatever you wish to achieve in your world. Putting a great deal of willpower behind your actions will make you more likely to succeed.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may sense the actions around you are fueled by selfish motives. You may be the only one who really sees what is going on. You feel like an observer on a mountain looking down with disdain on the people below. You understand the politics of the situation, yet from your high vista you feel powerless to implement effective change. Collect data now and act later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Take action that will help you find greater freedom in your life. In an attempt to please the people around you, you may be giving up too much of yourself. Before you know it, you may be in shackles connected to people, situations, and commitments you can not seem to extricate yourself from. Use today to free yourself from these chains.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have to consciously let go of some of your plans, and simply leave things up to chance. The element of the unexpected can help you out quite a bit, so work with it instead of trying to keep it at bay. The natural flow of events should lead you toward a place of greater freedom. Use your imagination instead of relying completely on mental processes like logic.