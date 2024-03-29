Today in High Prairie: March 29, 204

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 29, 2024

Good Friday!

(Events/activities may be cancelled due to Good Friday).

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 29, 2024

1867 – Cy Young, Pitcher with most wins [511]

1888 – James E. Casey, United Parcel Service founder

1889 – Warner Baxter, Cisco Kid actor

1903 – Arthur Negus, Antiques Roadshow expert

1913 – Phil Foster, Laverne & Shirley actor

1917 – Man o’ War, Racehorse won 20 of 21 races

1918 – Pearl Bailey, Hello Dolly actress

1918 – Sam Walton, Walmart founder

1934 – Paul Crouch, US televangelist

1943 – Eric Idle, Monty Python actor

1943 – Chad Allan, The Guess Who musician

1947 – Bobby Kimball, Toto musician

1948 – Bud Cort, M*A*S*H actor

1954 – Karen Ann Quinlan, Right to die patient

1955 – Dianne Kay, 8 is Enough actress

1964 – Elle MacPherson, Australian supermodel

1968 – Sue Foley, Canadian singer/guitarist

1968 – Lucy Lawless, Xena: Warrior Princess

This Day in Local History – March 29, 2024

March 29, 1915: Eugene Gravel is elected by acclamation to fill the vacant seat on Grouard town council.

March 29, 1945: The Grouard post office closes.

March 29, 1969: Three members of the Grouard Boxing Club win titles at the Northern Alberta Boxing Championships in Fort McMurray. Don Cardinal wins the 65-pound Junior Class, Bryan Calahasen wins the 119-pound Novice Title and Roland Calahasen wins the 139-pound Novice Class.

March 29, 1971: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont cuts the ribbon to officially open the High Prairie Information Centre.

March 29, 1971: Triplet calves are born to a cow owned by Will Marx of High Prairie.

March 29, 1972: South Peace News reports Harold Poole is appointed the new manager of the High Prairie Bay Store.

March 29, 1972: South Peace News reports High Prairie native Tom Lysiak wins the Western Canada Hockey League scoring title with 46-97-143 totals for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

March 29, 1987: Ralph Brust skips his Grande Prairie Regional College rink to the Canadian championship in Brandon. Also on the rink are third Karen Brust, second Todd Zukewich and lead Rhonda Berg.

March 29, 1988: Denis Peyre announces he will be opening a Chrysler dealership in town in April.

March 29, 1990: Lou Crewe opens Peanuts in the Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 29, 1992: The High Prairie Midgets win the silver medal at provincials held in Fairview. The host team defeats High Prairie 8-5 in the final.

March 29, 1995: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA celebrates $800,000 in renovations at the High Prairie Hospital while others picket outside protesting health care cuts.

March 29, 1997: The Sawridge First Nation in Slave Lake launches a $5 billion lawsuit against three governments and Northwestern Utilities.

March 29, 2001: A 45-car train derails near Faust. A faulty bearing is cited as the cause. No spill or injury occurs.

March 29, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes council agrees to request that the North Country Fair be cancelled due to the threat of foot and mouth disease.

March 29, 2003: Athabasca MP David Chatters asks for a new mandate at the Canadian Alliance party’s annual general meeting in High Prairie.

March 29, 2004: Photos of trucks stuck in the muddy High Prairie Resource Road are sent to the Alberta government but fall on deaf ears.

March 29, 2005: Katrina Reade, 4, sheds 10 inches of her pony tail to donate to A Child’s Voice Foundation – Angel Hair for Kids. Her hair will be used to make a wig for cancer patients.

March 29, 2006: South Peace News reports on Don Allan’s plan to build a $1 billion oil upgrader near McLennan. It is never built.

March 29, 2006: South Peace News features Carmel Lizee, who recently announced she was retiring at St. Andrew’s School librarian at the end of the school year, after 33 years of service.

March 29, 2007: Desperado Meat Company Ltd. is destroyed by fire. Owners do not rebuild.

March 29, 2008: High Prairie Skating Club coach Rebecca Zajic wins the Peace Region Figure Skating Coach-of-the-Year Award.

March 29, 2015: The Treaty 8 Cup concludes in High Prairie. Winners include the Whitefish Hawks in the Legends Division, Sturgeon Lake in the Women’s Division and Wabasca in the Men’s Division.

March 29, 2017: South Peace New publishes a residential mill rate comparison which shows Big Lakes County had the third highest mill rate increase in northern Alberta from 2014-16.

This Day in World History – March 29, 2024

1549 – The city of Salvador da Bahia, first capital of Brazil, is founded.

1795 – Beethoven, 24, has his debut performance as a pianist in Vienna.

1798 – Republic of Switzerland forms.

1827 – 20,000 attend Beethoven’s burial in Vienna.

1848 – Niagara Falls stops flowing for 30 hours due to an ice jam.

1867 – BNA Act [Canada’s constitution] given Royal Assent.

1882 – Knights of Columbus chartered for Catholic men.

1912 – Cap. Robert Scott, storm-bound near South Pole, makes last entry.

1932 – Jack Benny debuts on radio.

1961 – Nelson Mandela is acquitted of treason in Pretoria.

1966 – Muhammad Ali beats Canadian George Chuvalo for heavyweight title.

1971 – Development of a serum hepatitis vaccine for children announced.

1973 – US troops leave Vietnam, nine years after Tonkin Resolution.

1974 – Mariner 10’s first fly-by of Mercury, returns photos.

1984 – NFL’s Baltimore Colts move to Indianapolis.

1985 – Wayne Gretzky breaks own NHL season record with 126th assist.

1989 – First Soviet hockey players are permitted to play in the NHL.

1994 – Serbs & Croats sign a ceasefire to end the war in Croatia.

1998 – Vasco da Gama Road bridge opens in Lisbon; longest bridge in Europe.

2004 – Republic of Ireland is first country to ban smoking in all work places.

2014 – First same-sex couples marry in the UK.

2017 – Man’s body found inside a 7-netre long reticulated python in Indonesia.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 29, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have you been planning to travel, perhaps for business? You might receive word that your trip has to be postponed, which could be disappointing. However, bear in mind this is only a delay, not a denial. All signs are you will make that trip, so do not panic. Think of it as more time in which to prepare. You will want to be thoroughly ready before you go. Enjoy your day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A proposed get-together with a love interest might have to be postponed until much later tonight or perhaps another evening. This could make you a little blue. Your insecurity might even get the better of you. Does your friend not want to meet? Do not fall into this kind of thinking. Accept there is a reason and go with the flow. You will enjoy the date that much more for the delay.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Are you expecting a close friend or love partner to visit you at home? Do not panic if your friend does not show up at the allotted time. It does not mean no one is coming! There probably has been a traffic jam, last-minute phone call, long line at the supermarket, or some other mundane delay. Be patient and your friend will show up eventually. Hang in there!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An emotional phone call could come from a close friend or love partner. This person has a lot of worries, and is apt to lay them all on you if you let it happen. You will not want to drop everything you had planned to work on today. Tell your friend you should get together for dinner or coffee and you will talk about it, and then finish your tasks as quickly as possible.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Financial worries could plague you today. This is unfortunate, because your concerns are probably misplaced. There may be a few adjustments to make, but nothing a little belt-tightening for a few days can not fix. Find something inexpensive but fascinating to do like reading or watching a documentary. You will forget your troubles and learn something in the meantime. Once you get past it, you should see it in proper perspective. Relax!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Love matters could have you feeling uptight and somewhat fearful today. Perhaps this involves a relationship that has not really manifested yet, or maybe you and your beloved have had a dispute of some kind. Do not worry too much. You should hear some reassuring words before too long. Try to stay calm when talking to your partner. Sounding desperate or scared could push him or her in the opposite direction.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Idealized romantic feelings could pour out today when talking to your love interest. That is fine, but you should exercise restraint. If it is a new relationship, your partner could be scared off. If it is a long-term involvement, your friend might feel at a disadvantage. Channel the feelings into a poem, song, or painting. If you must voice them directly to your friend, keep the terms general. Do not put your beloved on the spot.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Money worries could cause you to resist attending a group event with some friends. Are you afraid you will be tempted to spend more than you can afford now? You probably will, but that is no reason to stay away. Leave your chequebook and credit cards at home. Take only a minimal amount of cash. If you see something you can not live without, take the name and number of the vendor for later.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Someone you know from work could suddenly seem to have romantic feelings for you. At first this might make you a little uncomfortable, since you have never thought of this person in that way before. Do not do anything rash. Think about it first. Maybe there is potential, maybe not, but do not jump at it or dismiss it out of hand. Who knows? This person could prove to be your ideal mate!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Is your love interest out of town? If so, you might spend much of the day feeling lonely and gloomy. Your friend misses you, too, so do not think you will be alone for long. Try to fill the hours until your partner returns with activities that you love, such as reading or artistic pursuits. The time should then go quickly and you will be back together before you know it. Hang in there!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A financial goal you have been hoping to reach very soon might seem right around the corner, but there still seem to be a thousand things you have to do before it is actually realized. This could get you down temporarily, but do not get stuck there. Make a list of whatever needs to be done and then tackle each task one at a time until the goal is reached. Get busy!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Expect a hectic pace today. Some of your colleagues may have been procrastinating a little and now everything has to be done at once. Do not get too frustrated, however. There are unspoken reasons for their behaviour they have not shared with you. Just do the best you can and hope that others will as well. If some of it has to wait, it will not be the end of the world!