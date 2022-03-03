Today in High Prairie: March 3, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 3, 2022

10 a.m. – Joussard sewing group meets at Homesteaders Hall. Bring a project & lunch!

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [12-17 years].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 3, 2022

1831 – George M. Pullman, Invented the railway sleeping car

1838 – George William Hill, Calculated the moon’s orbit,

1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Telephone inventor

1911 – Jean Harlow, 1930 sex goddess

1920 – James Doohan, Star Trek actor

1950 – Tim Kazurinsky, Police Academy actor,

1953 – Dave Amato, REO Speedwagon rocker

1954 – Chris Hughes, Adam & The Ants drummer

1969 – Simon Whitlock, Australian Darts Player

1972 – Christian Oliver, Saved by the Bell actor

1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress

This Day in Local History – March 3, 2022

March 3, 1962: MLA Roy Ells says that the Alberta government has approved a flood control plan for the West and East Prairie rivers.

March 3, 1968: High Prairie Jaycee’s president Jim Fjelstad presents the King Trapper award to Glen Quist at the conclusion of the Trapper’s Festival.

March 3, 1969: Enilda’s Robert Beaver is sent to prison for 30 days after being found guilty of fighting with a police officer.

March 3, 1970: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets with Gordon Taylor, Alberta Minister of Highways, requesting a 10-mile road be built north of Atikameg linking Red Earth and High Prairie.

March 3, 1971: South Peace News reports that Prairie Discount Store is under new management.

March 3, 1971: South Peace News reports on “The Thing” aka the new Barley Sheaf Monument in front of the library. “Knock the damn thing out, leave just a couple of spurts of water, it would look a lot better,” said Councillor Sandor.

March 3, 1973: Twenty-three snowmobilers arrive in town from Falher en route to St. Albert in a ride for charity.

March 3, 1973: The E. W. Pratt women’s basketball team travels to Peace River for the zone province playoffs and lose 31-24. They are eliminated. It’s their first loss all season.

March 3, 1973: The E. W. Pratt men’s basketball team travels to Peace River for the zone province playoffs. They win their semi-final game over Beaverlodge but lose the final to Peace River.

March 3, 1975: The I.D. No. 17 council rejects High Prairie town council’s plans to build an airport west of town. Town council has to opt for a second site south of the community.

March 3, 1979: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers basketball team wins the 3A zone title defeating Peace River 67-13 and Beaverlodge 40-35.

March 3, 1984: Peter Keay’s high school rink wins the C Event at the High School Curling Provincials in Lacombe.

March 3, 1984: Laurie Savill’s rink competes at the Senior Men’s Curling Provincial Championships in Vulcan and finishes with a 2-3 record.

March 3, 1984: Rod Berg scores five goals as the High Prairie Regals clobber the Valleyview Jets 14-5. The win gives the Regals a 3-0 lead in their NPHL semi-final series.

March 3, 1985: The High Prairie Midgets drop a 6-2 decision to Falher in the first game of their Midget B provincial final qualifying series.

March 3, 1985: Pat Grey and Richard Bonneau win Alberta boxing titles at the provincial championships in Edmonton.

March 3, 1987: The Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-2 in the fourth game of their NPHL semi-final series in a game played at Valleyview.

March 3, 1990: Vince Ashton scores five goals to lead the visiting Peace River Stampeders to a 6-3 win over the High Prairie Regals in the first game of their NPHL semi-final series.

March 3, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals defeat the Sturgeon Lake Blues 15-9 to take a 2-1 lead in the Smoky River Hockey League semi-final.

March 3, 1993: South Peace News reports High Prairie resident Michael Smith is reunited with his sister, Carrie, after 12 years.

March 3, 1995: An RCMP substation is opened in Grouard.

March 3, 1997: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce discusses the idea of tagging a $1 million fish for the Golden Walleye Classic. The plan is later scrapped.

March 3, 2001: After over 40 years of service, High Prairie fire chief Bill Eckel announces his resignation effective March 31.

March 3, 2002: Guy L’Heureux’s cow, Sandy, gives birth to her second set of triplets.

March 3, 2005: High Prairie and area police officers join others around Alberta in mourning the death of four RCMP officers killed near Mayerthorpe.

March 3, 2005: The hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 6-5 to take a 3-1 lead in their NPHL East Division final.

March 3-5, 2006: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating David Zabolotniuk 9-2.

March 3, 2007: The Prairie River Raiders girl’s basketball team ends a 27-year drought by winning the Peace Zone championship after defeating Grande Prairie Montrose 41-28 in the final. Noela Vandermeulen is coach of the team.

March 3, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen wins her sixth term in office in the provincial election. She receives 3,390 votes to Liberal candidate Steve Noskey’s 1,114. Provincially, the Conservatives win 72 of 83 seats.

March 3, 2010: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says she is not retiring, despite rumours to the contrary.

March 3, 2010: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Food Bank has moved into its new location in the old bus depot building.

March 3, 2010: High Prairie mourns the loss of Dorothy Louise Hartman at the age of 88 years. She was one of the original investors of the Northern Lites Motor Inn and Lounge and founder of Flowers ‘n’ Things.

March 3, 2011: Al Anderson, Jay Anderson and Lloyd Ah-Kim-Nachie each score twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 9-3 win over the visiting Falher Pirates, who still lead the NPHL East Division Final 3-1.

March 3, 2011: The Alberta government chooses Stantech Architecture Ltd. to design the new High Prairie Hospital.

March 3, 2012: The Prairie River Junior High School boy’s basketball team wins silver medals at zones. The Raiders defeated La Crete 41-28 and Peace River T.A. Norris 33-31 in overtime before losing to Peace River High School 49-35.

March 3, 2013: David Marx wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating Mark Zahacy 5-3 in the final. Rod Marx wins the B Event and Bob Heyde the C Event.

March 3, 2017: About 900 fans attend a game featuring the Montreal Canadiens alumni and local hockey stars. The event is named the Byron Konelsky Memorial Hockey Classic in memory of the long-time hockey fan.

March 3, 2018: Mark Zahacy wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating Al Butterfield 6-3 in the A Event final. David Marx wins the B Event and Bernie Poloz the C Event.

March 3, 2018: A grader collides with a freight train just east of High Prairie. No one is injured.

March 3, 2019: Enilda bowler Lloyd Cunningham wins a silver medal at the Alberta 55-Pus Games in Cold Lake in Men’s 55+ Scratch bowling. Cunningham averages 235.28 per game.

March 3, 2019: Former E.W. Pratt High School teacher Ben Lang, 58, is charged with multiple sexual offences, including making sexually explicit material available to a child, and luring a child. He is fired by HPSD March 4. Charges are eventually withdrawn.

This Day in World History – March 3, 2022

78 – Origin of Saka Era [India].

1634 – First tavern in Boston opens [Samuel Cole].

1851 – US Congress authorizes smallest US silver coin [3 cent piece].

1855 – US Congress approves $30,000 to test camels for military use.

1861 – Alexander II of Russia signs the Emancipation Manifesto.

1875 – First recorded hockey game occurs in Montreal.

1875 – US Congress authorizes 20 cent coin, lasts only 3 years.

1885 – American Telephone & Telegraph [AT&T] incorporates.

1917 – First major strike of the Russian “February Revolution” starts.

1921 – Toronto’s Dr. Banting & Dr. Best announce discovery of insulin.

1931 – “Star Spangled Banner” officially becomes US national anthem.

1934 – John Dillinger breaks out of jail using a wooden pistol.

1939 – Mahatma Gandhi begins a fast in Mumbai, protest autocratic rule.

1942 – First combat flight for Canadian British-built Avro Lancaster bomber.

1955 – Elvis Presley makes his first TV appearance.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s first hit in Billboard’s top 10: “Heartbreak Hotel”.

1959 – First US probe to enter solar orbit, Pioneer 4, launched.

1960 – Ninth largest snowfall in NYC history [14.5”].

1968 – Montreal’s Jean Beliveau is second NHLer to score 1,000 pts.

1971 – South African Broadcasting Corp lifts its ban on the Beatles.

1980 – Pierre Trudeau sworn in, for second time, as 17th PM of Canada.

1985 – Bill Shoemaker becomes first jockey to win $100 million.

1991 – Los Angeles police officers severely beat motorist Rodney King.

1991 – Latvia & Estonia vote to become independent of the USSR.

1992 – US President George H.W. Bush apologizes for raising taxes.

2002 – Switzerland narrowly vote in favour of joining United Nations.

2005 – Mayerthorpe Incident: James Roszko murders four RCMP members.

2013 – A 2-year-old US girl becomes first child born with HIV to be cured.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 3, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might have planned an exciting evening with friends or your current love interest, but you have to postpone it due to forces beyond your control. This could prove both disappointing and frustrating, but there will not be much you can do about it. Just reschedule and plan something else for tonight. Distracting yourself might be the best way to go. See a movie or play on your own.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Upsetting events in the neighbourhood might have family members in a funk. This could be something major like construction crews tearing up the streets, or something as minor as a bout of bad weather. No matter, it is going to make your lives a bit more difficult for a while, but you will have to bear with it. In the meantime, try to cheer everyone up by throwing an impromptu party. This always works!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might hear a rather distressing rumour about one or more people you know or perhaps about your working situation. Do not be surprised if more than one person phones or emails to fill you in on this. However, this information might not be dependable. It could be based on innuendo or even outright lies. Try to track down the facts before you make yourself crazy over it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Personal or professional projects you have been working on might be moving a bit more slowly than you are comfortable with today. You may wonder if this is because you are not doing something right. This probably is not the case. It is no doubt just a normal lag in the energy, which should pick up again tomorrow. Keep at it, get done what you have to, and do not make yourself crazy over it. Go with the flow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might feel stifled by your current situation. Perhaps you are thinking of changing jobs or professions, or maybe you are considering moving to a more exotic place. These all might be good ideas, but today is not the day to make any definite decisions or even consider your options. You are not in an objective frame of mind. Wait a few days and then think about this some more. You might change your mind.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Attempts to master a new computer program or other form of high-tech equipment could seem to be going nowhere. You might tend to doubt your ability and thus feel very frustrated. However, keep at it. You are not beyond all help! Nothing more than a little focus, concentration, and dogged persistence is required. It might also pay to ask someone’s help who knows more about it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The rapid level of growth you have probably been experiencing could suddenly prove too much for you today. You might need to take a little breather to grasp what is happening in your life. New friends, new knowledge, and new opportunities have appeared in profusion, but you could still be feeling a bit down, wondering if you can handle it all. Do not fight these feelings; work through them instead. You will be better off for it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The energy that has propelled you forward for the past several weeks might seem to lag a bit today, causing you momentary panic that your progress will not continue. As a result, you could be feeling a bit blue. Do not fall into this trap. The pace has been so fast it had to slow down sometime. It will pick up again, and you will have had time to catch your breath. Hang in there!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might experience a slight [and very temporary] dark night of the soul. You could take a long look at your life and, even though you are doing well, still feel you are not yet where you want to be. Spiritually, you might doubt the traditional views you have questioned and still wonder about new concepts you have adopted. Try to distract yourself through reading or perhaps a movie. This feeling will pass by tomorrow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A group with which you are affiliated could be excited about a course of action you might not feel is wise now. You might inform them of your reservations, but they are probably too charged up to listen. You could begin to have doubts about goals of your own that may be taking a long time to manifest. Hang in there. Sometimes things take longer than you would like, but success is still in the wind.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Plans for getting together with friends or a romantic partner might have to be postponed because of professional responsibilities that need attention. This could prove upsetting, especially since you have to disappoint others, but these things happen. Do not let it get to you. This will have no lasting effect on any of your relationships. Work hard, get it done, and schedule time for some fun a bit later.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your health has been glowing over the past few weeks, but today you are likely to feel a little under the weather. This is probably due to nothing more exotic than stress. You have been working hard and concentrating on little else, so your body is now rebelling. You need some rest. Take time off and relax a little, and do not feel guilty about it. Even the prime minister needs alone time occasionally.