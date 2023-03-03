Today in High Prairie: March 3, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 3, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 3, 2023

1831 – George M. Pullman, Invented the railway sleeping car

1838 – George William Hill, Calculated the moon’s orbit,

1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Telephone inventor

1911 – Jean Harlow, 1930 sex goddess

1920 – James Doohan, Star Trek actor

1950 – Tim Kazurinsky, Police Academy actor,

1953 – Dave Amato, REO Speedwagon rocker

1954 – Chris Hughes, Adam & The Ants drummer

1969 – Simon Whitlock, Australian Darts Player

1972 – Christian Oliver, Saved by the Bell actor

1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress

This Day in Local History – March 3, 2023

March 3, 1962: MLA Roy Ells says that the Alberta government has approved a flood control plan for the West and East Prairie rivers.

March 3, 1968: High Prairie Jaycee’s president Jim Fjelstad presents the King Trapper award to Glen Quist at the conclusion of the Trapper’s Festival.

March 3, 1969: Enilda’s Robert Beaver is sent to prison for 30 days after being found guilty of fighting with a police officer.

March 3, 1970: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets with Gordon Taylor, Alberta Minister of Highways, requesting a 10-mile road be built north of Atikameg linking Red Earth and High Prairie.

March 3, 1971: South Peace News reports that Prairie Discount Store is under new management.

March 3, 1971: South Peace News reports on “The Thing” aka the new Barley Sheaf Monument in front of the library. “Knock the damn thing out, leave just a couple of spurts of water, it would look a lot better,” said Councillor Sandor.

March 3, 1973: Twenty-three snowmobilers arrive in town from Falher en route to St. Albert in a ride for charity.

March 3, 1975: The I.D. No. 17 council rejects High Prairie town council’s plans to build an airport west of town. Town council has to opt for a second site south of the community.

March 3, 1979: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers basketball team wins the 3A zone title defeating Peace River 67-13 and Beaverlodge 40-35.

March 3, 1984: Peter Keay’s high school rink wins the C Event at the High School Curling Provincials in Lacombe.

March 3, 1984: Laurie Savill’s rink competes at the Senior Men’s Curling Provincial Championships in Vulcan and finishes with a 2-3 record.

March 3, 1985: Pat Grey and Richard Bonneau win Alberta boxing titles at the provincial championships in Edmonton.

March 3, 1993: South Peace News reports High Prairie resident Michael Smith is reunited with his sister, Carrie, after 12 years.

March 3, 1995: An RCMP substation is opened in Grouard.

March 3, 1997: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce discusses the idea of tagging a $1 million fish for the Golden Walleye Classic. The plan is later scrapped.

March 3, 2001: After over 40 years of service, High Prairie fire chief Bill Eckel announces his resignation effective March 31.

March 3, 2002: Guy L’Heureux’s cow, Sandy, gives birth to her second set of triplets.

March 3, 2005: High Prairie and area police officers join others around Alberta in mourning the death of four RCMP officers killed near Mayerthorpe.

March 3, 2007: The Prairie River Raiders girl’s basketball team ends a 27-year drought by winning the Peace Zone championship after defeating Grande Prairie Montrose 41-28 in the final. Noela Vandermeulen is coach of the team.

March 3, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen wins her sixth term in office in the provincial election. She receives 3,390 votes to Liberal candidate Steve Noskey’s 1,114. Provincially, the Conservatives win 72 of 83 seats.

March 3, 2010: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Food Bank has moved into its new location in the old bus depot building.

March 3, 2010: High Prairie mourns the loss of Dorothy Louise Hartman at the age of 88 years. She was one of the original investors of the Northern Lites Motor Inn and Lounge and founder of Flowers ‘n’ Things.

March 3, 2017: About 900 fans attend a game featuring the Montreal Canadiens alumni and local hockey stars. The event is named the Byron Konelsky Memorial Hockey Classic in memory of the long-time hockey fan.

March 3, 2018: A grader collides with a freight train just east of High Prairie. No one is injured.

March 3, 2019: Enilda bowler Lloyd Cunningham wins a silver medal at the Alberta 55-Pus Games in Cold Lake in Men’s 55+ Scratch bowling. Cunningham averages 235.28 per game.

This Day in World History – March 3, 2023

78 – Origin of Saka Era [India].

1634 – First tavern in Boston opens [Samuel Cole].

1851 – US Congress authorizes smallest US silver coin [3 cent piece].

1855 – US Congress approves $30,000 to test camels for military use.

1861 – Alexander II of Russia signs the Emancipation Manifesto.

1875 – First recorded hockey game occurs in Montreal.

1875 – US Congress authorizes 20 cent coin, lasts only 3 years.

1885 – American Telephone & Telegraph [AT&T] incorporates.

1917 – First major strike of the Russian “February Revolution” starts.

1921 – Toronto’s Dr. Banting & Dr. Best announce discovery of insulin.

1931 – “Star Spangled Banner” officially becomes US national anthem.

1934 – John Dillinger breaks out of jail using a wooden pistol.

1939 – Mahatma Gandhi begins a fast in Mumbai, protest autocratic rule.

1942 – First combat flight for Canadian British-built Avro Lancaster bomber.

1955 – Elvis Presley makes his first TV appearance.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s first hit in Billboard’s top 10: “Heartbreak Hotel”.

1959 – First US probe to enter solar orbit, Pioneer 4, launched.

1960 – Ninth largest snowfall in NYC history [14.5”].

1968 – Montreal’s Jean Beliveau is second NHLer to score 1,000 pts.

1971 – South African Broadcasting Corp lifts its ban on the Beatles.

1980 – Pierre Trudeau sworn in, for second time, as 17th PM of Canada.

1985 – Bill Shoemaker becomes first jockey to win $100 million.

1991 – Los Angeles police officers severely beat motorist Rodney King.

1991 – Latvia & Estonia vote to become independent of the USSR.

1992 – US President George H.W. Bush apologizes for raising taxes.

2002 – Switzerland narrowly vote in favour of joining United Nations.

2005 – Mayerthorpe Incident: James Roszko murders four RCMP members.

2013 – A 2-year-old US girl becomes first child born with HIV to be cured.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 3, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If there is an imbalance in your relationship with someone close, it is important to take a stand now. Make sure you speak your mind with conviction. The stakes are higher when people’s egos are involved, as they will be today. You are the air that fuels the fire, so be careful of which way you direct your energy.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There could be a great deal of friction in your world today, as stubborn minds aggressively come into conflict with each other. Be careful how you treat others, because feelings are likely to be hurt if you are insensitive. Others may look tough, but deep down they are just as soft as you are. Think twice about using your aggressive nature at the expense of others.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things should go nicely for you today. You will find the brighter you shine, the more prosperity will come your way. Things should flow smoothly, and your mind will be clear and strong. There is a marked aggressiveness to your nature that is powerful and effective. Use this to your advantage and try to bring others up to your level instead of making them feel like they are beneath you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may need to make some mental adjustments in order to get on the same wavelength as other people today. You may not see what all the fuss is about. Do not take things too seriously and do not feel like you need to make sense of every detail that presents itself. Some things are best left unknown. Enjoy the diversity in your world and respect the differences in other people’s approaches.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There may be important lessons about balance that come up today. Make sure you are ready to handle the fire, because it will be coming at you. Egos are large, and everyone is going to have an opinion on everything. Tension may exist, but this does not mean you should back down from your position. Be flexible and understanding, but do not necessarily assume you are wrong.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The events of the day might leave you feeling a bit confused and bewildered. Perhaps you are feeling like you are not getting the attention you feel you deserve. You may wonder why the one thing you want the most may be the one thing you can not have. You have more than you think you do. No one wants to be with someone who is moping and depressed. Let your internal light shine brightly.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a terrific day for you. You will find your mind and your urge for action are on the same page. The fire within you is raging hot. Use this aggressive internal urge to tackle projects that require courage, strength, and a flair for the dramatic. You will find you are more than able to accomplish everything you want to accomplish today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Feel free to be a bit more selfish than usual. You might find yourself turning inside out in order to get your point across. Attend to your dreams and ambitions and let your voice be heard by the crowd. Do not be surprised if you meet opposition, but do not take this as a sign you should back down. Stand up for your needs!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might find your desire to conquer is active today, and your mind is right in line with the urge to take action. Listen to this and stoke the internal fire. You will find you can increase your circle of influence by a great deal as long as you are willing to take a decisive risk in how you approach every situation. Be bold and courageous in your actions.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might find it necessary to give yourself a bit of self-healing. Other people may want your attention, looking for advice and help with their own sob stories, when in reality you have your own matters to take care of. Attend to these today. Be a bit selfish if you have to. Make sure you attend to your own needs.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a terrific day for you. You can accomplish a great deal when you set your mind in motion. There is a strong, warlike instinct within you that is fired up and ready to fight. Leave your worries at the doorstep, because there is no need to hesitate on a day like this. Your kingdom is ready for you. Be strong and remember that the best way to lead people is to walk behind them.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Being of service to others is important, but make sure you are taking care of yourself, too. Turn up the heat and let yourself expand into other worlds today. There may be an extra amount of dramatic flair that goes along with the events of the day, so participate in the absurd. This may be exactly the break from reality you were hoping to find.