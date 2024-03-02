Today in High Prairie: March 3, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 3, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 6-12 years. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 3, 2024

1831 – George M. Pullman, Invented the railway sleeping car

1838 – George William Hill, Calculated the moon’s orbit,

1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Telephone inventor

1911 – Jean Harlow, 1930 sex goddess

1920 – James Doohan, Star Trek actor

1950 – Tim Kazurinsky, Police Academy actor,

1953 – Dave Amato, REO Speedwagon rocker

1954 – Chris Hughes, Adam & The Ants drummer

1969 – Simon Whitlock, Australian Darts Player

1972 – Christian Oliver, Saved by the Bell actor

1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress

This Day in Local History – March 3, 2024

March 3, 1962: MLA Roy Ells says that the Alberta government has approved a flood control plan for the West and East Prairie rivers.

March 3, 1968: High Prairie Jaycee’s president Jim Fjelstad presents the King Trapper award to Glen Quist at the conclusion of the Trapper’s Festival.

March 3, 1969: Enilda’s Robert Beaver is sent to prison for 30 days after being found guilty of fighting with a police officer.

March 3, 1970: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets with Gordon Taylor, Alberta Minister of Highways, requesting a 10-mile road be built north of Atikameg linking Red Earth and High Prairie.

March 3, 1971: South Peace News reports that Prairie Discount Store is under new management.

March 3, 1971: South Peace News reports on “The Thing” aka the new Barley Sheaf Monument in front of the library. “Knock the damn thing out, leave just a couple of spurts of water, it would look a lot better,” said Councillor Sandor.

March 3, 1973: Twenty-three snowmobilers arrive in town from Falher en route to St. Albert in a ride for charity.

March 3, 1975: The I.D. No. 17 council rejects High Prairie town council’s plans to build an airport west of town. Town council has to opt for a second site south of the community.

March 3, 1979: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers basketball team wins the 3A zone title defeating Peace River 67-13 and Beaverlodge 40-35.

March 3, 1984: Peter Keay’s high school rink wins the C Event at the High School Curling Provincials in Lacombe.

March 3, 1984: Laurie Savill’s rink competes at the Senior Men’s Curling Provincial Championships in Vulcan and finishes with a 2-3 record.

March 3, 1985: Pat Grey and Richard Bonneau win Alberta boxing titles at the provincial championships in Edmonton.

March 3, 1993: South Peace News reports High Prairie resident Michael Smith is reunited with his sister, Carrie, after 12 years.

March 3, 1995: An RCMP substation is opened in Grouard.

March 3, 1997: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce discusses the idea of tagging a $1 million fish for the Golden Walleye Classic. The plan is later scrapped.

March 3, 2001: After over 40 years of service, High Prairie fire chief Bill Eckel announces his resignation effective March 31.

March 3, 2002: Guy L’Heureux’s cow, Sandy, gives birth to her second set of triplets.

March 3, 2005: High Prairie and area police officers join others around Alberta in mourning the death of four RCMP officers killed near Mayerthorpe.

March 3, 2007: The Prairie River Raiders girl’s basketball team ends a 27-year drought by winning the Peace Zone championship after defeating Grande Prairie Montrose 41-28 in the final. Noela Vandermeulen is coach of the team.

March 3, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen wins her sixth term in office in the provincial election. She receives 3,390 votes to Liberal candidate Steve Noskey’s 1,114. Provincially, the Conservatives win 72 of 83 seats.

March 3, 2010: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Food Bank has moved into its new location in the old bus depot building.

March 3, 2010: High Prairie mourns the loss of Dorothy Louise Hartman at the age of 88 years. She was one of the original investors of the Northern Lites Motor Inn and Lounge and founder of Flowers ‘n’ Things.

March 3, 2017: About 900 fans attend a game featuring the Montreal Canadiens alumni and local hockey stars. The event is named the Byron Konelsky Memorial Hockey Classic in memory of the long-time hockey fan.

March 3, 2018: A grader collides with a freight train just east of High Prairie. No one is injured.

March 3, 2019: Enilda bowler Lloyd Cunningham wins a silver medal at the Alberta 55-Pus Games in Cold Lake in Men’s 55+ Scratch bowling. Cunningham averages 235.28 per game.

This Day in World History – March 3, 2024

78 – Origin of Saka Era [India].

1634 – First tavern in Boston opens [Samuel Cole].

1851 – US Congress authorizes smallest US silver coin [3 cent piece].

1855 – US Congress approves $30,000 to test camels for military use.

1861 – Alexander II of Russia signs the Emancipation Manifesto.

1875 – First recorded hockey game occurs in Montreal.

1875 – US Congress authorizes 20 cent coin, lasts only 3 years.

1885 – American Telephone & Telegraph [AT&T] incorporates.

1917 – First major strike of the Russian “February Revolution” starts.

1921 – Toronto’s Dr. Banting & Dr. Best announce discovery of insulin.

1931 – “Star Spangled Banner” officially becomes US national anthem.

1934 – John Dillinger breaks out of jail using a wooden pistol.

1939 – Mahatma Gandhi begins a fast in Mumbai, protest autocratic rule.

1942 – First combat flight for Canadian British-built Avro Lancaster bomber.

1955 – Elvis Presley makes his first TV appearance.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s first hit in Billboard’s top 10: “Heartbreak Hotel”.

1959 – First US probe to enter solar orbit, Pioneer 4, launched.

1960 – Ninth largest snowfall in NYC history [14.5”].

1968 – Montreal’s Jean Beliveau is second NHLer to score 1,000 pts.

1971 – South African Broadcasting Corp lifts its ban on the Beatles.

1980 – Pierre Trudeau sworn in, for second time, as 17th PM of Canada.

1985 – Bill Shoemaker becomes first jockey to win $100 million.

1991 – Los Angeles police officers severely beat motorist Rodney King.

1991 – Latvia & Estonia vote to become independent of the USSR.

1992 – US President George H.W. Bush apologizes for raising taxes.

2002 – Switzerland narrowly vote in favour of joining United Nations.

2005 – Mayerthorpe Incident: James Roszko murders four RCMP members.

2013 – A 2-year-old US girl becomes first child born with HIV to be cured.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 3, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – One or more exciting new people could come into your life today, perhaps through friends or group activities of some kind. They might actually visit you in your home. Expect to be inspired and motivated by your contact with these people and others, and to have a lot of new possibilities for your future running through your head. You might also begin to contemplate a move. Enjoy your day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is likely to prove very busy, and full of interesting, unusual developments. You might find yourself having to run a lot of errands in your neighbourhood, perhaps also making a few short visits. A lot of letters and phone calls, some with intriguing news, could also be on your agenda at this time. It could take some time for you to process all the information and make sense of it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Opportunities to increase your income by working out of your home could well present themselves today. There might be more than one, and you could be tempted to take them all on. Think about this carefully before you commit. You are feeling energetic today, but that could flag on future days. Consider the situation honestly and objectively before making any firm decisions. You do not want to regret it later.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Paperwork regarding financial matters may need to be executed at some point today. You are in the mood for some adventure, perhaps physical or romantic. You might be tempted to participate in challenging sports, such as river rafting or downhill skiing, or you might decide to attend a group meeting and see what opportunities for contacts – not to mention romantic partners! – come your way. Take care! Have fun, but move ahead with caution.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today, a subject that particularly interests you could cause you to delve into obscure sources to shed more light on it. Your intuition should help, but today you are more inclined to search for solid evidence. You might find what you seek in an unusual place and in an unconventional way. You might want to carry a notebook and pen with you today, even if it is just to the corner store!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today should find you continuing to work toward cherished career and other goals. Love matters may come to the forefront. If you are currently involved, unexpected events could bring you that much closer to your partner. If you are not involved, you could meet someone exciting, perhaps through some kind of group activities. Also, a longtime friend could suddenly appear to you in a new light. Whichever it is, expect some interesting developments.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A lot of effort, energy, and enthusiasm that you have put into various business or personal projects in the past could finally pay off today. Do not be surprised if you receive some unexpected praise or acknowledgement for your work. Friends and your special someone are likely to be very proud of you for this, so do not be surprised if you receive a lot of compliments and congratulations. Go out and celebrate tonight!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Unexpected communications from people far away could open up new opportunities regarding career, education, travel, or other broadening experiences. As a result, new friendships could develop, as well as new ideas and possibly exciting new goals. Modern technology could play a major role in this development. A trip by air could be on the horizon, probably to a place you have never been before. Do not be too overwhelmed by it all!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Career and business continue to play a powerful role in your life now, as new ideas, new people, and considerations as mundane as modern equipment open up new doors for you. In addition, romantic involvements could intensify. If you are currently committed to someone, expect to grow closer. If you are involved but not exclusive, a proposal could be on the horizon. If you are not involved, do not be surprised if you meet someone new and exciting.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Sudden changes in your romantic situation could occur today. If you are currently committed to someone, expect some surprising propositions from your partner. If you are involved but not committed, a marriage proposal might be in the picture. If you are not currently involved, you could meet someone new and exciting under unusual circumstances. Make sure you look your best today, even if you are only running down to the supermarket!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – As the world economy continues to boom, do not be surprised if you are surrounded by new work possibilities. More than one chance to increase your income could come your way today. The problem will be wading through all these opportunities and trying to decide which is the most appealing and workable for you. List your options and outline the pros and cons of each. Writing things down can sometimes make them clearer.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You should be feeling especially creative at this time. Social events could put you in touch with some exciting new people. Contact with those in interesting professions could open up new personal and intellectual avenues to explore today. New friends could come your way, and your romantic situation should intensify. Expect some exciting discussions and the opportunity to learn more about the professions and personalities of the people around you.