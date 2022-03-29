Today in High Prairie: March 30, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 30, 2022

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

1:30 p.m. – AHS Chronic Pain Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-800] 349-5711 to register.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [5-11 years].

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

6 p.m. – HP Minor Soccer Association AGM at Amiro’s Steak House.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 30, 2022

1674 – Jethro Tull, Agricultural writer

1719 – John Hawkins, Wrote the first history of music

1811 – Robert Bunsen, Bunsen Burner inventor

1820 – Anna Sewell, Black Beauty author

1853 – Vincent van Gogh, Dutch artist, painter

1905 – Albert Pierrepoint, Last UK executioner

1926 – Ingvar Kamprad, IKEA founder

1927 – Peter Marshall, Hollywood Squares TV host

1929 – Richard Dysart, LA Law actor

1930 – Rolf Harris, Cartoonist and entertainer

1937 – Warren Beatty, Bonnie & Clyde actor

1942 – Graeme Edge, Moody Blues drummer

1945 – Eric Clapton, English singer

1950 – Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter films actor

1957 – Paul Reiser, Aliens actor

1962 – M.C. Hammer, US rapper

1964 – Ian Ziering, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1968 – Celine Dion, Canadian singer

1970 – Secretariat, 1973 Triple Crown winner

1983 – Scott Moffatt, Canadian singer

This Day in Local History – March 30, 2022

March 30, 1920: Seventy pupils at the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard become sick with measles and pneumonia. Two eventually die.

March 30, 1960: St. Bruno Mission’s Father Ferdinand Sauve is hospitalized with a heart attack.

March 30, 1972: A letter is read at the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meeting from the Grimshaw Chamber of Commerce, saying eating facilities in High Prairie are below standard, and that the town is missing out on extra tourist dollars as a result. The local chamber says local water quality is the biggest problem and that local salesman refuse to take a bath in fear it would only make things worse.

March 30, 1974: George Malone, 27, of Smith, is killed in the half-ton truck he is driving when it collides with a tractor-trailer unit owned by Spendiff Transport near Slave Lake.

March 30, 1980: Lonnie Bellerose, 13, places second in boy’s steer riding at the Edmonton Super Rodeo and wins $402 for his efforts.

March 30, 1980: The E.W. Pratt girl’s basketball team wins one game and loses twice at the AAA championships in Calgary.

March 30, 1980: The High Prairie Bantams win the Provincial C title in Elk Point defeating Okotoks 9-5 in the final.

March 30, 1985: Gordie DeCoste scores the game winner in overtime as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 7-6 to tie the NPHL final at two games apiece.

March 30, 1987: Wapiti Aviation resumes scheduled air service into town.

March 30, 1988: South Peace News reports a new Provincial Building is announced in the government’s latest budget.

March 30, 1988: South Peace News reports jacks are installed in the West Prairie River to stop erosion.

March 30, 1988: High Prairie town council proposes a bylaw to ban skateboards on sidewalks. They also mix a proposed curfew bylaw.

March 30, 1989: The High Prairie Regals win their 13th NPHL title after defeating the visiting Manning Comets 7-2 in the sixth game of the final. Harold Bellerose is named playoff MVP.

March 30, 1996: The award-winning country music group Farmer’s Daughter, performs at the High Prairie Agriplex.

March 30, 2000: Jocelyn Heyde’s High Prairie rink wins the local women’s curling club title.

March 30, 2000: The Spirit River Rangers win the NPHL title in six games over the Lakeland Eagles after a home ice 9-8 win.

March 30, 2001: High Prairie Scorpions taekwondo athletes win 53 medals at a tournament in Slave Lake.

March 30, 2003: A recreational hockey team from Grande Prairie wins the annual Easter Classic Hockey Tournament after defeating the Peavine Flyers 5-2 in the final. The Peavine Old Flyers won the Oldtimers portion of the tournament defeating High Prairie 5-2 in the final.

March 30, 2005: South Peace News report the M.D. of Big Lakes and Town of Swan Hills settle on an inter-municipal agreement after three years of negotiations.

March 30, 2006: After nearly 50 years of working at Kinuso Mercantile, Francis Dow retires.

March 30, 2007: Marilyn Steven’s rink wins the High Prairie Ladies Club championship.

March 30, 2008: High Prairie Skating Club athletes record 18 top-four finishes at 25 events at the Grande Prairie Figure Skating Competition March 28-30.

March 30, 2008: Dan Kai wins the Men’s Singles A title as the two-day High Prairie Open Badminton Tournament concludes. Sun Yang wins silver in the Men’s Singles A after forfeiting her female status to play with the men. Kai and Yang originally hail from China and play with the NAIT badminton team.

March 30, 2009: Marilyn Belva Kocon passes away at the age of 64 years.

March 30, 2010: Peavine Bishop Routhier School graduates 11 Grade 6 students from its DARE program.

March 30, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to investigate the possibility of storing nuclear waste within its boundaries. Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger calls the move “idiotic”. Public outrage eventually kills the idea.

March 30, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes writes Northern Lakes College urging them to rebuild the Kisemanito Centre, which was destroyed by fire on March 24.

March 30, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes hires Field, Field and Field Engineering Ltd. of Grande Prairie for $88,945 to design a new fire hall for Kinuso.

March 30, 2011: Al Butterfield’s rink wins the High Prairie Curling Club Mixed League title after defeating Gary Adams 7-6. Pat Monahan wins the B Event and Bernie Poloz the C Event.

March 30, 2014: The Whitefish Thunder wins the Treaty 8 championship in High Prairie over Loon Lake, who refuses to play the final. The Whitefish Hawks win the Legends Division.

March 30, 2016: High Prairie RCMP report they make arrests in robberies at two High Prairie gas stations.

This Day in World History – March 30, 2022

240 BC – First recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1842 – Ether used as an anaesthetic for the first time.

1856 – Russia signs the Treaty of Paris, ending the Crimean War.

1858 – Pencil with attached eraser is patented.

1867 – US buys Alaska from Russia for $7,200,000 [2 cents/acre].

1935 – Newfoundland changes time to 3 1/2 hrs W of Greenwich.

1949 – Riots occur in Reykjavík after Iceland joins NATO.

1950 – Phototransistor invention announced.

1959 – Dalai Lama flees China and is granted political asylum in India.

1970 – USSR wins its eighth straight world hockey championship.

1981 – US President Ronald Reagan is shot, wounded in assassination attempt.

1987 – Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” sells for a record $22.5 million.

2006 – Marcos Pontes is first Brazilian astronaut in space.

2012 – Mastercard and Visa announce breach in security: over 10 million affected.

2012 – American Mega Millions lottery hits a world record $640 million.

2013 – North Korea declares it is at a state of war with South Korea.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 30, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Expect a hectic pace today! Some of your colleagues may have been procrastinating a little and now everything has to be done at once. Do not get too frustrated, however. There are unspoken reasons for their behaviour they have not shared with you. Just do the best you can and hope that others will as well. If some of it has to wait, it will not be the end of the world!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have you been planning to travel, perhaps for business? You might receive word your trip has to be postponed, which could be disappointing. However, bear in mind this is only a delay, not a denial. All signs are you will make that trip, so do not panic. Think of it as more time in which to prepare. You will want to be thoroughly ready before you go. Enjoy your day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A proposed get-together with a love interest might have to be postponed until much later tonight or perhaps another evening. This could make you a little blue. Your insecurity might even get the better of you. Does your friend not want to meet? Do not fall into this kind of thinking. Accept there is a reason and go with the flow. You will enjoy the date that much more for the delay.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Are you expecting a close friend or love partner to visit you at home? Do not panic if your friend does not show up at the allotted time. It does not mean no one is coming! There probably has been a traffic jam, last-minute phone call, long line at the supermarket, or some other mundane delay. Be patient and your friend will show up eventually. Hang in there!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An emotional phone call could come from a close friend or love partner. This person has a lot of worries, and is apt to lay them all on you if you let it happen. You will not want to drop everything you had planned to work on today. Tell your friend you should get together for dinner or coffee and you will talk about it, and then finish your tasks as quickly as possible.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Financial worries could plague you today. This is unfortunate, because your concerns are probably misplaced. There may be a few adjustments to make, but nothing a little belt-tightening for a few days can not fix. Find something inexpensive but fascinating to do like reading or watching a documentary. You will forget your troubles and learn something in the meantime. Once you get past it, you should see it in proper perspective. Relax!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Love matters could have you feeling uptight and somewhat fearful today. Perhaps this involves a relationship that has not really manifested yet, or maybe you and your beloved have had a dispute of some kind. Do not worry too much. You should hear some reassuring words before too long. Try to stay calm when talking to your partner. Sounding desperate or scared could push him or her in the opposite direction.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Idealized romantic feelings could pour out today when talking to your love interest. That is fine, but you should exercise restraint. If it is a new relationship, your partner could be scared off. If it is a long-term involvement, your friend might feel at a disadvantage. Channel the feelings into a poem, song, or painting. If you must voice them directly to your friend, keep the terms general. Do not put your beloved on the spot.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Money worries could cause you to resist attending a group event with some friends. Are you afraid you will be tempted to spend more than you can afford now? You probably will, but that is no reason to stay away. Leave your chequebook and credit cards at home. Take only a minimal amount of cash. If you see something you can not live without, take the name and number of the vendor for later.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Someone you know from work could suddenly seem to have romantic feelings for you. At first this might make you a little uncomfortable, since you have never thought of this person in that way before. Do not do anything rash. Think about it first. Maybe there is potential, maybe not, but do not jump at it or dismiss it out of hand. Who knows? This person could prove to be your ideal mate!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Is your love interest out of town If so, you might spend much of the day feeling lonely and gloomy. Your friend misses you, too, so do not think you will be alone for long. Try to fill the hours until your partner returns with activities that you love, such as reading or artistic pursuits. The time should then go quickly and you will be back together before you know it. Hang in there!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Financial worries could plague you today. This is unfortunate, because your concerns are probably misplaced. There may be a few adjustments to make, but nothing a little belt-tightening for a few days can not fix. Find something inexpensive but fascinating to do like reading or watching a documentary. You will forget your troubles and learn something in the meantime. Once you get past it, you should see it in proper perspective. Relax!