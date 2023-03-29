Today in High Prairie: March 30, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 30, 2023

Kinuso Logger’s Bonspiel – Day 1 of 3.

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Smoky River FCSS Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall, Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 30, 2023

1674 – Jethro Tull, Agricultural writer

1719 – John Hawkins, Wrote the first history of music

1811 – Robert Bunsen, Bunsen Burner inventor

1820 – Anna Sewell, Black Beauty author

1853 – Vincent van Gogh, Dutch artist, painter

1905 – Albert Pierrepoint, Last UK executioner

1926 – Ingvar Kamprad, IKEA founder

1927 – Peter Marshall, Hollywood Squares TV host

1929 – Richard Dysart, LA Law actor

1930 – Rolf Harris, Cartoonist and entertainer

1937 – Warren Beatty, Bonnie & Clyde actor

1942 – Graeme Edge, Moody Blues drummer

1945 – Eric Clapton, English singer

1950 – Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter films actor

1957 – Paul Reiser, Aliens actor

1962 – M.C. Hammer, US rapper

1964 – Ian Ziering, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1968 – Celine Dion, Canadian singer

1970 – Secretariat, 1973 Triple Crown winner

1983 – Scott Moffatt, Canadian singer

This Day in Local History – March 30, 2023

March 30, 1920: Seventy pupils at the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard become sick with measles and pneumonia. Two eventually die.

March 30, 1972: A letter is read at the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meeting from the Grimshaw Chamber of Commerce, saying eating facilities in High Prairie are below standard, and that the town is missing out on extra tourist dollars as a result. The local chamber says local water quality is the biggest problem and that local salesman refuse to take a bath in fear it would only make things worse.

March 30, 1980: Lonnie Bellerose, 13, places second in boy’s steer riding at the Edmonton Super Rodeo and wins $402 for his efforts.

March 30, 1980: The High Prairie Bantams win the Provincial C title in Elk Point defeating Okotoks 9-5 in the final.

March 30, 1987: Wapiti Aviation resumes scheduled air service into High Prairie.

March 30, 1988: South Peace News reports a new Provincial Building is announced in the government’s latest budget.

March 30, 1988: South Peace News reports jacks are installed in the West Prairie River to stop erosion.

March 30, 1988: High Prairie town council proposes a bylaw to ban skateboards on sidewalks.

March 30, 1989: The High Prairie Regals win their 13th NPHL title after defeating the visiting Manning Comets 7-2 in the sixth game of the final. Harold Bellerose is named playoff MVP.

March 30, 1996: The award-winning country music group Farmer’s Daughter, performs at the High Prairie Agriplex.

March 30, 2003: A recreational hockey team from Grande Prairie wins the annual Easter Classic Hockey Tournament after defeating the Peavine Flyers 5-2 in the final. The Peavine Old Flyers won the Oldtimers portion of the tournament defeating High Prairie 5-2 in the final.

March 30, 2006: After nearly 50 years of working at Kinuso Mercantile, Francis Dow retires.

March 30, 2009: Marilyn Belva Kocon passes away at the age of 64 years.

March 30, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to investigate the possibility of storing nuclear waste within its boundaries. Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger calls the move “idiotic”. Public outrage eventually kills the idea.

March 30, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes writes Northern Lakes College urging them to rebuild the Kisemanito Centre, which was destroyed by fire on March 24.

March 30, 2016: High Prairie RCMP report they make arrests in robberies at two High Prairie gas stations.

This Day in World History – March 30, 2023

240 BC – First recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1842 – Ether used as an anaesthetic for the first time.

1856 – Russia signs the Treaty of Paris, ending the Crimean War.

1858 – Pencil with attached eraser is patented.

1867 – US buys Alaska from Russia for $7,200,000 [2 cents/acre].

1935 – Newfoundland changes time to 3 1/2 hrs W of Greenwich.

1949 – Riots occur in Reykjavík after Iceland joins NATO.

1950 – Phototransistor invention announced.

1959 – Dalai Lama flees China and is granted political asylum in India.

1970 – USSR wins its eighth straight world hockey championship.

1981 – US President Ronald Reagan is shot, wounded in assassination attempt.

1987 – Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” sells for a record $22.5 million.

2006 – Marcos Pontes is first Brazilian astronaut in space.

2012 – Mastercard and Visa announce breach in security: over 10 million affected.

2012 – American Mega Millions lottery hits a world record $640 million.

2013 – North Korea declares it is at a state of war with South Korea.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 30, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might be extremely busy now. Invitations to large parties, small gatherings with close friends, and intimate evenings with romantic partners might come up today. Be discriminating in those you accept. Concentrate on seeing people who share your interests. This may bring new friends your way, as well as opportunities to expand your horizons. Romance looks great now.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Unexpected visitors could wake you up to the possibility of new work opportunities. This could advance your current job or be work you can do on your own – maybe on a volunteer basis. Whatever it is, you will probably find it exciting. You might even be impatient to get on with it. Pace yourself. If you tire yourself out, you will not be able to continue.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are not romantically involved, an errand, walk, or other foray into your neighbourhood might bring an exciting new person into your life. This encounter may or may not lead to something lasting, but you will enjoy it anyway! If you are currently involved, a casual outing with your partner could result in intimate conversations that bring the two of you closer.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Money you may have been hoping to use to better your living or working condition could suddenly come your way today. Ideas for how to put it to work in the most efficient, satisfying way could pop into your mind quickly. You will probably want to write them all down, consider your options carefully, and then choose the ones that suit your needs best. Go to it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – When you run errands today, check the bulletin boards in local businesses. You may have been longing for adventure and dreaming about getting away from it all, but today you might find the excitement you crave right in your community. New events, people, and businesses that you will enjoy could be moving in. You might also discover a group that shares one of your interests.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Information received today excites your imagination and encourages you to start a new artistic or creative project. Stories, pictures, abstract concepts – all could come together in your mind and form an inspired idea that could change your life. Gird your loins, write down your thoughts, and see where it all takes you. You might be surprised by what you produce!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Adventure is the word for today! A lot of physical and mental energy, as well as enthusiasm, might lead you to aim for goals that others consider too risky or unrealistic. Do not let their opinions stop you. After giving each idea an objective assessment, if you still believe you want to try, start looking into it seriously. People have probably made stranger dreams than this come true!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – New career goals may come your way with the current aspect, opening up possibilities you may not have considered. This could be very exciting. It might even work toward the fulfillment of childhood dreams you abandoned long ago. They may involve the arts, modern technology, or both. The only downside is that you might work too hard and get exhausted. Pace yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Fascinating new information could arrive today from TV or the Internet, opening up new educational opportunities. The possibility of making contact and perhaps visiting new friends in other countries might come to your attention. You will probably find this very exciting, and make plans immediately. This is fine, but be careful to consider all contingencies. Be practical and objective.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A sudden burst of physical energy and determination could lead to additional income for you. This is probably due to an unexpected opportunity to do some extra work outside the scope of your usual employment. It could also be a long overdue payment for past work. You could also receive acknowledgement of some kind for work well done, further firing your enthusiasm. Go for the gold!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Friends or a group with which you are affiliated could propose a trip. This might seem like a great adventure, so you are likely to go for it. You will probably have a wonderful time. You might make some new friends while you are away, or even fall in love. A little break might fire your enthusiasm for pursuing career or educational opportunities when you return. Go for it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An opportunity to do some extra work outside the scope of your regular job could present itself to you. Take it! Not only could you earn some extra money but you might also open new doors that expand your professional horizons. The only danger is you might work too hard and tire yourself out. It is OK for a while, but do not make a habit of it. You need to conserve your strength.