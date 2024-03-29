Today in High Prairie: March 30, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 30, 2024

8:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with the Bunny at Harmon Valley Hall.

1 – 3 p.m. – Easter ‘Eggs’travaganza at Peace River Kinsmen Park.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 30, 2024

1674 – Jethro Tull, Agricultural writer

1719 – John Hawkins, Wrote the first history of music

1811 – Robert Bunsen, Bunsen Burner inventor

1820 – Anna Sewell, Black Beauty author

1853 – Vincent van Gogh, Dutch artist, painter

1905 – Albert Pierrepoint, Last UK executioner

1926 – Ingvar Kamprad, IKEA founder

1927 – Peter Marshall, Hollywood Squares TV host

1929 – Richard Dysart, LA Law actor

1930 – Rolf Harris, Cartoonist and entertainer

1937 – Warren Beatty, Bonnie & Clyde actor

1942 – Graeme Edge, Moody Blues drummer

1945 – Eric Clapton, English singer

1950 – Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter films actor

1957 – Paul Reiser, Aliens actor

1962 – M.C. Hammer, US rapper

1964 – Ian Ziering, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1968 – Celine Dion, Canadian singer

1970 – Secretariat, 1973 Triple Crown winner

1983 – Scott Moffatt, Canadian singer

This Day in Local History – March 30, 2024

March 30, 1920: Seventy pupils at the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard become sick with measles and pneumonia. Two eventually die.

March 30, 1972: A letter is read at the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meeting from the Grimshaw Chamber of Commerce, saying eating facilities in High Prairie are below standard, and that the town is missing out on extra tourist dollars as a result. The local chamber says local water quality is the biggest problem and that local salesman refuse to take a bath in fear it would only make things worse.

March 30, 1980: Lonnie Bellerose, 13, places second in boy’s steer riding at the Edmonton Super Rodeo and wins $402 for his efforts.

March 30, 1980: The High Prairie Bantams win the Provincial C title in Elk Point defeating Okotoks 9-5 in the final.

March 30, 1987: Wapiti Aviation resumes scheduled air service into High Prairie.

March 30, 1988: South Peace News reports a new Provincial Building is announced in the government’s latest budget.

March 30, 1988: South Peace News reports jacks are installed in the West Prairie River to stop erosion.

March 30, 1988: High Prairie town council proposes a bylaw to ban skateboards on sidewalks.

March 30, 1989: The High Prairie Regals win their 13th NPHL title after defeating the visiting Manning Comets 7-2 in the sixth game of the final. Harold Bellerose is named playoff MVP.

March 30, 1996: The award-winning country music group Farmer’s Daughter, performs at the High Prairie Agriplex.

March 30, 2003: A recreational hockey team from Grande Prairie wins the annual Easter Classic Hockey Tournament after defeating the Peavine Flyers 5-2 in the final. The Peavine Old Flyers won the Oldtimers portion of the tournament defeating High Prairie 5-2 in the final.

March 30, 2006: After nearly 50 years of working at Kinuso Mercantile, Francis Dow retires.

March 30, 2009: Marilyn Belva Kocon passes away at the age of 64 years.

March 30, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to investigate the possibility of storing nuclear waste within its boundaries. Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger calls the move “idiotic”. Public outrage eventually kills the idea.

March 30, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes writes Northern Lakes College urging them to rebuild the Kisemanito Centre, which was destroyed by fire on March 24.

March 30, 2016: High Prairie RCMP report they make arrests in robberies at two High Prairie gas stations.

This Day in World History – March 30, 2024

240 BC – First recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1842 – Ether used as an anaesthetic for the first time.

1856 – Russia signs the Treaty of Paris, ending the Crimean War.

1858 – Pencil with attached eraser is patented.

1867 – US buys Alaska from Russia for $7,200,000 [2 cents/acre].

1935 – Newfoundland changes time to 3 1/2 hrs W of Greenwich.

1949 – Riots occur in Reykjavík after Iceland joins NATO.

1950 – Phototransistor invention announced.

1959 – Dalai Lama flees China and is granted political asylum in India.

1970 – USSR wins its eighth straight world hockey championship.

1981 – US President Ronald Reagan is shot, wounded in assassination attempt.

1987 – Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” sells for a record $22.5 million.

2006 – Marcos Pontes is first Brazilian astronaut in space.

2012 – Mastercard and Visa announce breach in security: over 10 million affected.

2012 – American Mega Millions lottery hits a world record $640 million.

2013 – North Korea declares it is at a state of war with South Korea.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 30, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Business success may have come your way, but today you could find yourself feeling a little sad and wondering why, since there is no real reason to feel this way. What is going on is probably, first of all, a letdown, since your brain is no longer churning out the endorphins. Second, you may be wondering where you go from here. Only you can decide that. Set a new goal and move on.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you could feel torn between the desire to get a little exercise and a powerful inclination to curl up in your favourite chair and catch up on some reading. There is not any reason why you can not do both. Go out for a brisk walk and then reach for a favourite book when you return. The key is not giving up on one, but attaining a balance between the two.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do you have the uncomfortable feeling you have forgotten something but you have no idea what it is? Are you haunted by the memory of a seemingly insignificant past event, but can not figure out why? It is not a good idea to obsess over either. You will remember whatever it is eventually. You will soon realize the significance of the memory. Your subconscious is trying to tell you something. You can not rush it, so relax!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you have been thinking about starting a new creative project, do not try to do it today. Friends and family could vie for your attention and distract you. Other responsibilities could interfere with your desire to get going on it now. Do not hesitate to try to come up with ideas, but you might have to wait until tomorrow to start the work. Tomorrow you should be raring to go. Be patient!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Business might be going very well for you, but intense changes on the job could have you feeling stressed. Delays in starting new projects could prove frustrating. Do not fall into the trap of thinking that this is going to be a trend. All should be brought back into focus tomorrow. Go to the gym tonight and work off some frustration. You will be fresh in the morning. Hang in there!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Have you been planning a vacation to a distant place? Unexpected, discouraging glitches could interfere with your plans, which could have you thinking you will just cancel the trip. You might be tempted to pick up the phone and do it. Take no action today. The entire situation should be straightened out by tomorrow, and you will look forward to your trip again. Stay focused and do not do anything rash.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Money matters could have you descending into a state of pure gloom. On the surface it might seem like you will never be able to sort through all the paperwork, but you will. Do not give up. Stay focused on the task and take one step at a time. Before you know it, your efficiency and practicality should have it sorted out and behind you. Cheer up, and plan a great evening!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Is your sweetheart out of town? If so, you are probably feeling a bit lonely and insecure. You need to ignore those fantasies of your beloved out on the town having a great time with lots of glamorous people. Your friend is most likely as bored as you are, either transacting business or fulfilling family obligations. Relax, find something to do, and the time will pass before you know it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You probably will not feel like working today. You may not be tired, but you are probably bored, restless, and unable to focus. It is best to concentrate on routines or mundane chores you can do automatically on days like this. Put on your headphones. Take a long, leisurely lunch or perhaps brunch with friends. It is important to have some fun. Think of it as an exercise to balance your usually serious self!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Love matters could appear to be moving far more slowly than you would like. Both you and your romantic interest may be overloaded with responsibilities now and unable to see each other much. It is frustrating, but you will get through it. In the meantime, do not let your insecurities get the better of you. Just because your friend is busy does not mean your relationship is on the rocks. Be patient!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today’s planetary configuration will give you a strong urge to be out and about, but responsibilities could keep you at home or the office. Perhaps you are waiting for a delivery or an important phone call or visitor. This could be boring and rather tedious for you today. Find something to do that engrosses you, even if it is only reading or catching up on paperwork. There is no point in just twiddling your thumbs!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Are your views about certain intellectual or spiritual matters slowly changing? If so, you may not be all that comfortable with the changes. Traditional values and ideas could seem especially attractive to you today, so your resistance could be greater than normal. Yet you know you can not stay the same way forever. Give yourself a break today. Tomorrow you will be back in the groove and on your way to transforming.