Today in High Prairie: March 31, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – March 31, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Heart & Stroke Part 2 Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

10 a.m. – Joussard sewing group meets at Homesteaders Hall. Bring a project & lunch!

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [12-17 years].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 31, 2022

1596 – René Descartes, French philosopher

1685 – Johann Sebastian Bach, German composer

1732 – Franz Joseph Haydn, Austrian composer

1908 – Red Norvo, Jazz’s “Mr. Swing”

1928 – Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wing

1929 – Liz Claiborne, US fashion designer

1939 – Shirley Jones, Partridge Family actress

1935 – Herb Alpert, Tijuana Brass band leader

1944 – Rod Allen, The Fortunes bassist

1944 – Tomohiro Nishikado, Developed Space Invaders

1946 – Al Nichol, Turtles guitarist

1946 – Gabe Kaplan, Welcome Back Kotter actor

1947 – Jon-Jon Poulos, Buckinghams rocker

1948 – Rhea Perlman, Cheers actress [Carla]

1950 – Ed Marinaro, Laverne & Shirley actor

1953 – Sean Hopper, Huey Lewis keyboardist

1955 – Angus Young, AC/DC guitarist

1957 – Mary Cadorette, Three’s a Crowd actress

1958 – Pat McGlynn, Bay City Rollers guitarist

1971 – Ewan McGregor, Star Wars Episodes actor

1971 – Pavel Bure, Vancouver Canuck

This Day in Local History – March 31, 2022

March 31, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports High Prairie Dairy was purchased by Dollevoen Brothers of McLennan.

March 31, 1964: Edmo Perry chairs a meeting at Sunset House in efforts to build a $54,000 seed cleaning plant in High Prairie.

March 31, 1967: Father Nicolas Roue becomes director at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard after the death of Rev. Ferdinand Sauve, O.M.I., of a heart attack.

March 31, 1969: Staff at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard officially become civil servants.

March 31, 1970: Jack Machtans and Tom Hubler open Midwest Plumbing in High Prairie.

March 31, 1971: High Prairie is caught in a food war as bacon drops to 35 cents per pound. Bread sells for 10 cents a loaf and three dozen eggs for $1.

March 31, 1973: The Faust junior high girls win the Divisional Basketball Tournament in High Prairie after defeating Slave Lake 20-18 in the final. Shirley Chalifoux scores 22 points in the two games for Faust. The St. Andrew’s girls win the B Event after defeating Prairie River of High Prairie 44-24.

March 31, 1973: The Faust junior high men win the Divisional Basketball Tournament in High Prairie after defeating Slave Lake 64-22 in the final. Peter Okimaw nets 21 points in the win. The St. Andrew’s men win the B Event after defeating High Prairie E.W. Pratt 30-26.

March 31, 1979: The Prairie River Raiders basketball team loses both of its games at the 4J zones in Grande Prairie.

March 31, 1979: The High Prairie Boxing Club stages its first-ever card in the Prairie River School gym.

March 31, 1981: The High Prairie Regals are bombed 11-2 by the Falher Pirates in the first game of the NPHL final.

March 31, 1984: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Fort St. John Flyers 7-4 to win the Proctor and Gamble Cup in two straight games.

March 31, 1985: Two shorthanded goals in 50 seconds propel the Gift Lake Islanders to a 6-4 win over the Peavine Flyers in the Flyers Hockey Tournament in High Prairie.

March 31, 1985: E.W. Pratt graduate Patti Johnson is named an All-Canadian at the Women’s National College Basketball Championships in Moose Jaw. She was playing as a member of the Grande Prairie College Wolves.

March 31, 1985: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

March 31, 1987: Hudsons Bay Company is sold to Hudson’s Bay Northern Stores Inc.

March 31, 1991: Barry McKinley scores two goals as the Loon Lake Jets defeat the Peavine Flyers 8-3 in the final game of the Easter Classic Hockey Tournament.

March 31, 1992: The Grouard Indian Band receives $3 million in a land claim settlement.

March 31, 2001: After over 40 years of service, High Prairie fire chief Bill Eckel resigns. Deputy chief Ken Melnyk takes over the next day.

March 31, 2001: Prairie River Junior High School student Clinton Lewis takes part in the Great Canadian Geography Quiz in Calgary.

March 31, 2001: High Prairie Zirka Club dancers win seven medals and the High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society dancers six medals as the Peace River Dance Festival concludes.

March 31, 2002: The Whitefish Hawks defeat the host Grouard Northern Lites 5-4 to win $2,000 and first place at the Grouard Recreation Hockey Tournament. The High Prairie Oldtimers win the Oldtimers portion of the tournament by defeating Gift Lake 7-3 and win $1,000.

March 31, 2005: A public meeting is held in Grouard to determine who will get recreation funding money from the M.D. of Big Lakes. A strong show of support leaves Reeve Ken Killeen saying Awasisak should retain the money.

March 31-April 2, 2006: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Closing Mixed Bonspiel after defeating Jim Zabolotniuk 5-3 in the final.

March 31, 2007: High Prairie grandmother Teresa Lalonde wins $125,000 at the Knights of Columbus bingo in Falher.

March 31, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen predicts $20 billion in investment in the oil and gas industry “in the area” during an address to the Slave Lake Chamber of Commerce.

March 31, 2009: The High Prairie Beautification Society decides to dissolve. Larry Baran attends and is elected chairman and immediately motions to dissolve, as per his promised mandate.

March 31, 2010: Residential school survivors share their stories with South Peace News as the Aboriginal Healing Foundation ends in East Prairie.

March 31, 2010: High Prairie RCMP report a former Northern Lakes Community College instructor, Robert James Aitken, is charged with two counts of gross indecency and two counts of indecent assault. The alleged crimes occurred between 1976-84.

March 31, 2010: Melody Pruden, Karlynn Willier and April Marie Willier all complete the drill instructor course in Edmonton; the first phase of the Alberta Community Cadet’s Program.

March 31, 2010: Spotlight features High Prairie’s Louise Zahacy and her 22 years of service as High Prairie and District Agricultural Society president.

March 31, 2011: HPE wins the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Reading Challenge and the Challenge Cup after defeating St. Andrew’s. Team members are Kerry Gardner, Katrina Reade and Zoe Blacha.

March 31, 2012: Marvin Young snares a 180-pound cougar on his farm near the High Prairie Airport.

March 31, 2019: Pastor Pat Duffin and his wife, Sheila Duffin, were recognized at the High Prairie Gospel Sing for their years of service in town. Duffin conducted his first service at the High Prairie Christian Centre May 28, 2006 and served until the current year. He also serves as High Prairie Legion chaplain.

This Day in World History – March 31, 2022

1521 – Ferdinand Magellan takes possession Philippines.

1831 – Quebec & Montreal incorporated.

1880 – Wabash, Ind., claims to be first town completely lit by electric lights.

1889 – Eiffel Tower officially opens in Paris.

1917 – US purchases Danish West Indies for $25 million; renames Virgin Islands.

1932 – Ford publicly unveils its V-8 engine.

1949 – Newfoundland becomes Canada’s 10th province.

1951 – US tanks exceed 38° of latitude in Korea.

1963 – Los Angeles ends streetcar service after 90 years.

1966 – USSR launches Luna 10, the first lunar orbiter.

1967 – First time Jimi Hendrix burns his guitar.

1970 – Explorer 1 re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere after 12 years in orbit.

1972 – Official Beatles Fan Club closes down.

1972 – Final day of the rum ration in the Royal Canadian Navy.

1991 – Albania offers first multi-party election in 50 years.

1991 – Soviet Rep of Georgia endorsed independence; Warsaw Pact dissolves.

1996 – First Opening Day in baseball history in March takes place in Seattle.

1996 – Radio Canada International’s final shortwave broadcast.

2007 – 2.2 million people take part in the first Earth Hour in Australia.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 31, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are your views about certain intellectual or spiritual matters slowly changing? If so, you may not be all that comfortable with the changes. Traditional values and ideas could seem especially attractive to you today, so your resistance could be greater than normal. Yet you know you can not stay the same way forever. Give yourself a break today. Tomorrow you will be back in the groove and on your way to transforming!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Business success may have come your way, but today you could find yourself feeling a little sad and wondering why, since there is no real reason to feel this way. What is going on is probably, first of all, a letdown, since your brain is no longer churning out the endorphins. Second, you may be wondering where you go from here. Only you can decide that. Set a new goal and move on!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you could feel torn between the desire to get a little exercise and a powerful inclination to curl up in your favourite chair and catch up on some reading. There is not any reason why you can not do both. Go out for a brisk walk and then reach for a favourite book when you return. The key is not giving up on one, but attaining a balance between the two!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do you have the uncomfortable feeling you have forgotten something but you have no idea what it is? Are you haunted by the memory of a seemingly insignificant past event, but can not figure out why? It is not a good idea to obsess over either. You will remember whatever it is eventually. You will soon realize the significance of the memory. Your subconscious is trying to tell you something. You can not rush it, so relax!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you have been thinking about starting a new creative project, do not try to do it today. Friends and family could vie for your attention and distract you. Other responsibilities could interfere with your desire to get going on it now. Do not hesitate to try to come up with ideas, but you might have to wait until tomorrow to start the work. Tomorrow you should be raring to go. Be patient!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Business might be going very well for you, but intense changes on the job could have you feeling stressed. Delays in starting new projects could prove frustrating. Do not fall into the trap of thinking this is going to be a trend. All should be brought back into focus tomorrow. Go to the gym tonight and work off some frustration. You will be fresh in the morning. Hang in there!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Have you been planning a vacation to a distant place? Unexpected, discouraging glitches could interfere with your plans, which could have you thinking you will just cancel the trip. You might be tempted to pick up the phone and do it. Take no action today. The entire situation should be straightened out by tomorrow, and you will look forward to your trip again. Stay focused and do not do anything rash!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Money matters could have you descending into a state of pure gloom. On the surface it might seem like you will never be able to sort through all the paperwork, but you will. Do not give up. Stay focused on the task and take one step at a time. Before you know it, your efficiency and practicality should have it sorted out and behind you. Cheer up, and plan a great evening!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Is your sweetheart out of town? If so, you are probably feeling a bit lonely and insecure. You need to ignore those fantasies of your beloved out on the town having a great time with lots of glamorous people. Your friend is most likely as bored as you are, either transacting business or fulfilling family obligations. Relax, find something to do, and the time will pass before you know it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You probably will not feel like working today. You may not be tired, but you are probably bored, restless, and unable to focus. It is best to concentrate on routines or mundane chores you can do automatically on days like this. Put on your headphones. Take a long, leisurely lunch or perhaps brunch with friends. It is important to have some fun. Think of it as an exercise to balance your usually serious self!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love matters could appear to be moving far more slowly than you would like. Both you and your romantic interest may be overloaded with responsibilities now and unable to see each other much. It is frustrating, but you will get through it. In the meantime, do not let your insecurities get the better of you. Just because your friend is busy does not mean your relationship is on the rocks. Be patient!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today’s planetary configuration will give you a strong urge to be out and about, but responsibilities could keep you at home or the office. Perhaps you are waiting for a delivery or an important phone call or visitor. This could be boring and rather tedious for you today. Find something to do that engrosses you, even if it is only reading or catching up on paperwork. There is no point in just twiddling your thumbs!