Today in High Prairie: March 31, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 31, 2023

Kinuso Logger’s Bonspiel – Day 2 of 3.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

5:30 p.m. – Hard Times Supper and Dance at McLennan Elks Hall. Admission by Donation.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 31, 2023

1596 – René Descartes, French philosopher

1685 – Johann Sebastian Bach, German composer

1732 – Franz Joseph Haydn, Austrian composer

1908 – Red Norvo, Jazz’s “Mr. Swing”

1928 – Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wing

1929 – Liz Claiborne, US fashion designer

1939 – Shirley Jones, Partridge Family actress

1935 – Herb Alpert, Tijuana Brass band leader

1944 – Rod Allen, The Fortunes bassist

1944 – Tomohiro Nishikado, Developed Space Invaders

1946 – Al Nichol, Turtles guitarist

1946 – Gabe Kaplan, Welcome Back Kotter actor

1947 – Jon-Jon Poulos, Buckinghams rocker

1948 – Rhea Perlman, Cheers actress [Carla]

1950 – Ed Marinaro, Laverne & Shirley actor

1953 – Sean Hopper, Huey Lewis keyboardist

1955 – Angus Young, AC/DC guitarist

1957 – Mary Cadorette, Three’s a Crowd actress

1958 – Pat McGlynn, Bay City Rollers guitarist

1971 – Ewan McGregor, Star Wars Episodes actor

1971 – Pavel Bure, Vancouver Canuck

This Day in Local History – March 31, 2023

March 31, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports High Prairie Dairy was purchased by Dollevoen Brothers of McLennan.

March 31, 1964: Edmo Perry chairs a meeting at Sunset House in efforts to build a $54,000 seed cleaning plant in High Prairie.

March 31, 1967: Father Nicolas Roue becomes director at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard after the death of Rev. Ferdinand Sauve, O.M.I., of a heart attack.

March 31, 1970: Jack Machtans and Tom Hubler open Midwest Plumbing in High Prairie.

March 31, 1971: High Prairie is caught in a food war as bacon drops to 35 cents per pound. Bread sells for 10 cents a loaf and three dozen eggs for $1.

March 31, 1973: The Faust junior high girls win the Divisional Basketball Tournament in High Prairie after defeating Slave Lake 20-18 in the final. Shirley Chalifoux scores 22 points in the two games for Faust. The St. Andrew’s girls win the B Event after defeating Prairie River of High Prairie 44-24.

March 31, 1973: The Faust junior high men win the Divisional Basketball Tournament in High Prairie after defeating Slave Lake 64-22 in the final. Peter Okimaw nets 21 points in the win. The St. Andrew’s men win the B Event after defeating High Prairie E.W. Pratt 30-26.

March 31, 1979: The High Prairie Boxing Club stages its first-ever card in the Prairie River School gym.

March 31, 1984: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Fort St. John Flyers 7-4 to win the Proctor and Gamble Cup in two straight games.

March 31, 1985: E.W. Pratt graduate Patti Johnson is named an All-Canadian at the Women’s National College Basketball Championships in Moose Jaw. She was playing as a member of the Grande Prairie College Wolves.

March 31, 1987: Hudsons Bay Company is sold to Hudson’s Bay Northern Stores Inc.

March 31, 1992: The Grouard Indian Band receives $3 million in a land claim settlement.

March 31, 2001: After over 40 years of service, High Prairie fire chief Bill Eckel resigns. Deputy chief Ken Melnyk takes over the next day.

March 31, 2001: Prairie River Junior High School student Clinton Lewis takes part in the Great Canadian Geography Quiz in Calgary.

March 31, 2002: The Whitefish Hawks defeat the host Grouard Northern Lites 5-4 to win $2,000 and first place at the Grouard Recreation Hockey Tournament. The High Prairie Oldtimers win the Oldtimers portion of the tournament by defeating Gift Lake 7-3 and win $1,000.

March 31, 2007: High Prairie grandmother Teresa Lalonde wins $125,000 at the Knights of Columbus bingo in Falher.

March 31, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen predicts $20 billion in investment in the oil and gas industry “in the area” during an address to the Slave Lake Chamber of Commerce.

March 31, 2009: The High Prairie Beautification Society decides to dissolve. Larry Baran attends and is elected chairman and immediately motions to dissolve, as per his promised mandate.

March 31, 2010: Spotlight features High Prairie’s Louise Zahacy and her 22 years of service as High Prairie and District Agricultural Society president.

March 31, 2012: Marvin Young snares a 180-pound cougar on his farm near the High Prairie Airport.

March 31, 2019: Pastor Pat Duffin and his wife, Sheila Duffin, were recognized at the High Prairie Gospel Sing for their years of service in town. Duffin conducted his first service at the High Prairie Christian Centre May 28, 2006 and served until the current year. He also serves as High Prairie Legion chaplain.

This Day in World History – March 31, 2023

1521 – Ferdinand Magellan takes possession Philippines.

1831 – Quebec & Montreal incorporated.

1880 – Wabash, Ind., claims to be first town completely lit by electric lights.

1889 – Eiffel Tower officially opens in Paris.

1917 – US purchases Danish West Indies for $25 million; renames Virgin Islands.

1932 – Ford publicly unveils its V-8 engine.

1949 – Newfoundland becomes Canada’s 10th province.

1951 – US tanks exceed 38° of latitude in Korea.

1963 – Los Angeles ends streetcar service after 90 years.

1966 – USSR launches Luna 10, the first lunar orbiter.

1967 – First time Jimi Hendrix burns his guitar.

1970 – Explorer 1 re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere after 12 years in orbit.

1972 – Official Beatles Fan Club closes down.

1972 – Final day of the rum ration in the Royal Canadian Navy.

1991 – Albania offers first multi-party election in 50 years.

1991 – Soviet Rep of Georgia endorsed independence; Warsaw Pact dissolves.

1996 – First Opening Day in baseball history in March takes place in Seattle.

1996 – Radio Canada International’s final shortwave broadcast.

2007 – 2.2 million people take part in the first Earth Hour in Australia.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 31, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Finding balance in your world will be no sweat once you get into the groove. Waking up is likely to be the most difficult part of the day, but once you conquer that incredible feat, you should be fine. Try taking a cold shower instead of a warm one this morning. This will serve to open up your mind and get your blood pumping when you need it most.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel like the smallest issue is suddenly a life or death situation. Depending on your mood, you may think you are on the brink of complete disaster, but the next minute be soaring high in the clouds. The drama that surrounds you is more a product of your reaction to your environment rather than the environment itself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things may come to you more easily than usual today. This is a sign you are on the right path and doing things correctly. Life should not have to be full of stress and heartache. If something is not flowing smoothly, you should consider taking a new approach toward it. Keep a smile on your face and be respectful of the people around you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Check your messages often. Someone is trying to contact you and you may keep missing each other by minutes. It is important to connect with this person to take care of some matters. If your objectives are clear, things should work out fine. Two people working toward the same goal make the power of the joint effort extremely potent. Do not underestimate this incredible influence.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You will get much farther than you think today, even with minimal effort. There are plenty of avenues to take now, so even if one is jammed, there is always another you can reach easily. Soon you will arrive at your destination with time to spare. The trick is to keep moving. Do not get stuck in one place with your engine running.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not get too caught up in the emotional side of life today. Keep things light and keep them moving. A rolling stone gathers no moss. Unfortunately, you may have quite a bit of that green stuff growing on you now. Get up and get moving. One little bit of effort will send you off and running. Do not hesitate. You are ready to take the plunge.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Try not to be overwhelmed by the frenzied activity around you. Unexpected variables are popping up everywhere, and your first reaction may be to flip out. This is the opposite reaction you need to have now. Calm yourself down and take small bites. Do not try to eat the whole eight-course meal in one five-minute sitting.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It is time to bring more fire into your life. Consider calling up an old flame or friend from the past who stirs the passion within you. Inspire your inner yearning for excitement and adventure. Eat spicy foods and adorn yourself in bright colours. Even the smallest actions will help bring more of this dynamic, activating energy to your life.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is one of those days in which you may ask for five minutes to complete a certain task and an hour later finally finish whatever you set out to do. Keep in mind this is not necessarily a bad thing. Things are taking you longer than expected not because you are inefficient but because you are more passionate than usual about what you are doing.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do not be afraid of the fire today. Instead, embrace it and incorporate more of it into your life. Certain people may intimidate you at first, but that does not mean you should run away from the scene. More than likely this feeling of intimidation is a signal there is something you need to learn from that person or situation. Stick around and pay attention.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Tackle things that require high energy today. This is your day to make short work of chores, errands, or any sort of physical activity. Patience is the thing that you will lack, if anything, but do not worry, because your strengths lie elsewhere now. Your heart is apt to sing once you get going on a personal project about which you feel passionate.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Even though you feel most comfortable when things are organized and meticulous, you are going to need to be flexible. Allow room for surprise and adventure. Bask in the adventurous spirit that must be adopted when you walk out the door with no idea where you will end up. People and situations that come around today are likely to be foreign but friendly.