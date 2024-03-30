Today in High Prairie: March 31, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 31, 2024

Easter Sunday!

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 31, 2024

1596 – René Descartes, French philosopher

1685 – Johann Sebastian Bach, German composer

1732 – Franz Joseph Haydn, Austrian composer

1908 – Red Norvo, Jazz’s “Mr. Swing”

1928 – Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wing

1929 – Liz Claiborne, US fashion designer

1939 – Shirley Jones, Partridge Family actress

1935 – Herb Alpert, Tijuana Brass band leader

1944 – Rod Allen, The Fortunes bassist

1944 – Tomohiro Nishikado, Developed Space Invaders

1946 – Al Nichol, Turtles guitarist

1946 – Gabe Kaplan, Welcome Back Kotter actor

1947 – Jon-Jon Poulos, Buckinghams rocker

1948 – Rhea Perlman, Cheers actress [Carla]

1950 – Ed Marinaro, Laverne & Shirley actor

1953 – Sean Hopper, Huey Lewis keyboardist

1955 – Angus Young, AC/DC guitarist

1957 – Mary Cadorette, Three’s a Crowd actress

1958 – Pat McGlynn, Bay City Rollers guitarist

1971 – Ewan McGregor, Star Wars Episodes actor

1971 – Pavel Bure, Vancouver Canuck

This Day in Local History – March 31, 2024

March 31, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports High Prairie Dairy was purchased by Dollevoen Brothers of McLennan.

March 31, 1964: Edmo Perry chairs a meeting at Sunset House in efforts to build a $54,000 seed cleaning plant in High Prairie.

March 31, 1967: Father Nicolas Roue becomes director at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard after the death of Rev. Ferdinand Sauve, O.M.I., of a heart attack.

March 31, 1970: Jack Machtans and Tom Hubler open Midwest Plumbing in High Prairie.

March 31, 1971: High Prairie is caught in a food war as bacon drops to 35 cents per pound. Bread sells for 10 cents a loaf and three dozen eggs for $1.

March 31, 1973: The Faust junior high girls win the Divisional Basketball Tournament in High Prairie after defeating Slave Lake 20-18 in the final. Shirley Chalifoux scores 22 points in the two games for Faust. The St. Andrew’s girls win the B Event after defeating Prairie River of High Prairie 44-24.

March 31, 1973: The Faust junior high men win the Divisional Basketball Tournament in High Prairie after defeating Slave Lake 64-22 in the final. Peter Okimaw nets 21 points in the win. The St. Andrew’s men win the B Event after defeating High Prairie E.W. Pratt 30-26.

March 31, 1979: The High Prairie Boxing Club stages its first-ever card in the Prairie River School gym.

March 31, 1984: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Fort St. John Flyers 7-4 to win the Proctor and Gamble Cup in two straight games.

March 31, 1985: E.W. Pratt graduate Patti Johnson is named an All-Canadian at the Women’s National College Basketball Championships in Moose Jaw. She was playing as a member of the Grande Prairie College Wolves.

March 31, 1987: Hudsons Bay Company is sold to Hudson’s Bay Northern Stores Inc.

March 31, 1992: The Grouard Indian Band receives $3 million in a land claim settlement.

March 31, 2001: After over 40 years of service, High Prairie fire chief Bill Eckel resigns. Deputy chief Ken Melnyk takes over the next day.

March 31, 2001: Prairie River Junior High School student Clinton Lewis takes part in the Great Canadian Geography Quiz in Calgary.

March 31, 2002: The Whitefish Hawks defeat the host Grouard Northern Lites 5-4 to win $2,000 and first place at the Grouard Recreation Hockey Tournament. The High Prairie Oldtimers win the Oldtimers portion of the tournament by defeating Gift Lake 7-3 and win $1,000.

March 31, 2007: High Prairie grandmother Teresa Lalonde wins $125,000 at the Knights of Columbus bingo in Falher.

March 31, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen predicts $20 billion in investment in the oil and gas industry “in the area” during an address to the Slave Lake Chamber of Commerce.

March 31, 2009: The High Prairie Beautification Society decides to dissolve. Larry Baran attends and is elected chairman and immediately motions to dissolve, as per his promised mandate.

March 31, 2010: Spotlight features High Prairie’s Louise Zahacy and her 22 years of service as High Prairie and District Agricultural Society president.

March 31, 2012: Marvin Young snares a 180-pound cougar on his farm near the High Prairie Airport.

March 31, 2019: Pastor Pat Duffin and his wife, Sheila Duffin, were recognized at the High Prairie Gospel Sing for their years of service in town. Duffin conducted his first service at the High Prairie Christian Centre May 28, 2006 and served until the current year. He also serves as High Prairie Legion chaplain.

This Day in World History – March 31, 2024

1521 – Ferdinand Magellan takes possession Philippines.

1831 – Quebec & Montreal incorporated.

1880 – Wabash, Ind., claims to be first town completely lit by electric lights.

1889 – Eiffel Tower officially opens in Paris.

1917 – US purchases Danish West Indies for $25 million; renames Virgin Islands.

1932 – Ford publicly unveils its V-8 engine.

1949 – Newfoundland becomes Canada’s 10th province.

1951 – US tanks exceed 38° of latitude in Korea.

1963 – Los Angeles ends streetcar service after 90 years.

1966 – USSR launches Luna 10, the first lunar orbiter.

1967 – First time Jimi Hendrix burns his guitar.

1970 – Explorer 1 re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere after 12 years in orbit.

1972 – Official Beatles Fan Club closes down.

1972 – Final day of the rum ration in the Royal Canadian Navy.

1991 – Albania offers first multi-party election in 50 years.

1991 – Soviet Rep of Georgia endorsed independence; Warsaw Pact dissolves.

1996 – First Opening Day in baseball history in March takes place in Seattle.

1996 – Radio Canada International’s final shortwave broadcast.

2007 – 2.2 million people take part in the first Earth Hour in Australia.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 31, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – People are apt to be as stubborn as you in their thinking today. This could be a recipe for disaster if you are not careful. Open the floodgates a bit wider and take in more of the opinions of others. Do not automatically assume that other people have to conform to your viewpoint to resolve an issue. More than likely, there needs to be some give and take from all involved.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could find yourself staring at a stranger for just one extra second as you pass on the street today. Your tendency toward the new and bizarre is stronger than usual, and you are being pulled into different mental directions. Go ahead and introduce yourself to that stranger. Perhaps he or she will become a business partner or new best friend. You never know until you ask.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – As you work slowly and steadily toward your goals, realize there are apt to be unexpected obstacles along the way. You can not possibly plan for everything, so do not get discouraged today when some crazy variable pops out of nowhere. Your mental process may be thrown for a loop, and you might find that you go into a frenzy. There is a valuable lesson to be learned here – patience!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is generally quite clear you are not afraid to tell people what you think. Maybe it is time to be more expressive about how you feel. It could be your mental process is a bit off today, jolted by an unexpected situation or person. Make sure you incorporate some of your instincts and emotions into your reaction to the situation. Do not rely on your brain alone to have all the answers.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today could be filled with unexpected twists, turns, and bends in the road that you may not be prepared for. Apparently, someone forgot to install the sign that warns of sharp curves ahead. Be on the lookout for unexpected forks in the road. When you get to them, take them, to coin a phrase. Your brain could receive a jolt from an outside source that reminds you to keep things real.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You could be thinking some bizarre thoughts today. They might lead you in a direction that does not quite pertain to your current situation. Do not be afraid to explore these strange realms, because they could give you some important insight you would not have realized otherwise. Wisdom can be found in the unlikeliest of places, so do not discount something because it seems a bit off the wall at first.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your thinking is solid and clear today, but other people could challenge your mental power. Do not let others put seeds of doubt in your head about the way you approach a problem. Keep your mind open to alternative solutions, but do not beat yourself up for your current mental track. You might need to modify your strategy, but do not sacrifice your principles or values.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could get the feeling that something is wrong today when it is not. It is probably just your perspective that needs some adjusting. Pull out your binoculars and focus a bit more so you can stand back yet have the power to examine the details closely. Do not automatically assume there is a clear distinction between right and wrong. There are likely a great many shades of gray, too.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your sensitive nature is likely to pick up a disturbance in your thinking today. Suddenly, a blast of unexpected information could come your way and throw a monkey wrench in your mental process. Try not to get thrown off balance by the sudden jolt. You will find you can incorporate some of this new knowledge in a way that gives you a greater advantage.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might experience some mental distractions that pull you in different directions today. There could be a stubborn internal/external battle brewing. Realize that being in the middle is to your advantage. Look at the situation as a way to learn something about yourself and others. Understanding your opposition’s viewpoint will help you. Incorporate the old and the new into your way of thinking.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It could be difficult for you to think straight today. Your brain is probably working in short, erratic bursts that keep you guessing about which way to proceed. Avoid confusion during the day by periodically centering and separating yourself and your feelings from the drama around you. Do not pretend you understand something if you do not. If a situation does not make sense, go ahead and question it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Freedom is a key aspect of life today. You might find your brain wants to break free and pursue more independent ways of thinking. Do not worry if such ways of thinking lead you into unknown territory. This is a sign this is probably where you need to be. Your witty banter could take a sudden twist that surprises both you and the people you are talking to.