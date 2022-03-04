Today in High Prairie: March 4, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 4, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Golden Age Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 4, 2022

1754 – Benjamin Waterhouse, Smallpox vaccine pioneer

1876 – Theodore Hardeen, Founder of Magician’s Guild

1877 – Garrett Morgan, Traffic signal inventor

1883 – Sam Langford, Canadian boxer

1888 – Knute Rockne, Notre Dame football coach

1891 – Lois Wilson, Co-founder of Al-Anon

1897 – “Lefty” O’Doul, Organized Japanese baseball

1906 – Charles Walgreen, Jr., American businessman

1925 – Paul Mauriat, French musician

1926 – Richard DeVos, Co-founder of Amway

1931 – “Badger” Bob Johnson, Calgary Flames coach

1949 – Carroll Baker, Canadian country singer

1950 – Emilio Estefan, Miami Sound Machine rocker

1953 – Kay Lenz, Rich Man Poor Man actress

1954 – Catherine O’Hara, Home Alone actress

1961 – Ray Mancini, American boxer

1961 – Steven Weber, Wings actor

1963 – Jason Newsted, Metallica bassist

1969 – Chaz Bono, Cher’s daughter

1975 – Hawksley Workman, Canadian rock singer

This Day in Local History – March 4, 2022

March 4, 1972: Local MLA Roy Ells is honoured at an Appreciation Banquet at the High Prairie Legion Hall.

March 4, 1972: A rink skipped by Ken Hendry scores an eight-ender during the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel against the CKYL rink. David Cox is lead, Art Smith is second and the third is Bernie Poloz.

March 4, 1973: Fred McCuaig’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel. In all, 26 rinks take part. Art Smith wins the B Event, Howard Greer the C Event and Roman Hrystad the D Event.

March 4, 1974: Glen Norton is installed as the new High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

March 4, 1979: David Marx’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 4, 1982: Luc Desaulniers and Camille Simard each score two goals as the Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-3 in regular season play.

March 4, 1984: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 4, 1984: The High Prairie Pioneer Threshermans North Stars Peewee team wins a tournament in Slave Lake.

March 4, 1990: Wade Prpich scores three goals to lead the High Prairie Midgets to a 9-8 win over Fairview and a berth at provincials in Three Hills.

March 4, 1990: Ron Chrenek’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 4, 1991: South Peace News reports Bill Ostare of Grande Prairie purchases Monahan Ford’s auto detail shop.

March 4, 1991: David Zabolotniuk’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 4, 1992: Susan Richter opens and celebrates the grand opening of Trends and Images.

March 4, 1995: Dean Jacob Heinrichs, 29, is found dead in his cell at the High Prairie RCMP detachment after wrapping his pants around his neck.

March 4, 2000: The Prairie River Junior High School Raiders boy’s basketball team wins three straight games, including a 60-16 win in the final over Sturgeon Lake, to win the Smoky River Basketball League tournament in High Prairie. The Lady Raiders win the girl’s title defeating Donnelly 40-22 in the final.

March 4, 2001: Brian Bliss’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 4, 2002: Buchanan Lumber and Tolko Industries are granted a joint FMA north and south of town.

March 4, 2002: Alexander Ness Buck is sent to jail for 60 days after attempting to purchase booze from his probation officer who works at the High Prairie Liquor Store.

March 4, 2005: Hank Williams First Nation begins showing in High Prairie to sellout crowds.

March 4, 2007: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 4, 2009: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation slams High Prairie town council’s decision to not release the salary of CAO Larry Baran and the amount of money spent on meals. “This is taxpayer’s money, not their money,” says Scott Hennig.

March 4, 2012: Perry Brust’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating Mark Zahacy 7-6 in the final. Bernie Poloz wins the B Event and Bob Heyde the C Event.

March 4, 2015: The first High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce noon meeting is held.

March 4, 2015: Three PRJH students win medals at an archery competition at Kinuso including Logan Laboucan, Kaspa Willier and Dakota Campiou.

March 4, 2015: Big Lakes County takes over management of the High Prairie Airport from the Town of High Prairie.

March 4, 2017: Zale Zabolotniuk’s E.W. Pratt High School curling rink wins the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association provincial title at Lethbridge. Other rink members are third Jessica Smith, second Morgan Beamish and lead Zoe Blacha.

March 4, 2017: Bert Daly’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating Jim Zabolotniuk 13-2 in the A Event Final. Bernie Poloz wins the B Event and Charles Simoneau the C Event.

March 4, 2019: Holy Family Catholic Regional Division begins providing 214 free breakfasts each day for K-Grade 4 students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School.

This Day in World History – March 4, 2022

551 – Nero given the title princeps iuventutis [head of the youth].

1792 – Oranges introduced to Hawaii.

1870 – On command of Louis Riel, Thomas Scott is executed by firing squad.

1882 – Britain’s first electric trams run in East London.

1894 – Great fire in Shanghai; over 1,000 buildings destroyed.

1909 – US prohibits interstate transportation of game birds.

1918 – First case of Spanish flu, Kansa; pandemic kills 50-100 million.

1922 – First vampire film Nosferatu premieres in Berlin.

1923 – Lenin’s last article in Pravda published.

1924 – “Happy Birthday To You” published by Claydon Sunny.

1933 – FDR’s speech: “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”

1936 – First flight of the airship Hindenburg.

1944 – First US bombing of Berlin occurs.

1945 – Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, begins job as driver.

1954 – First successful kidney transplant occurs in Boston.

1959 – US Pioneer IV misses moon & becomes second [US first] artificial planet.

1966 – John Lennon says, “We [the Beatles] are more popular than Jesus.”

1976 – John Pezzin bowls 33 consecutive strikes at Toledo, Ohio.

1979 – 200th episode of All in the Family broadcast.

1979 – US Voyager I photo reveals Jupiter’s rings.

1980 – Robert Mugabe comes to power in Zimbabwe.

1985 – Virtual ban on leaded gas ordered by EPA in US.

1985 – WWII veterans returned to the Bridge Over the River Kwai.

1994 – Four Arab terrorist founded guilty of bombing the World Trade Center.

1995 – Blind teenage boy receives a “Bionic Eye” at Washington hospital.

1997 – Brazil Senate allows women to wear slacks.

2001 – World’s largest oil find in three decades in Caspian Sea.

2002 – Canada bans human embryo cloning.

2006 – Final contact attempt with Pioneer 10 is unsuccessful.

2012 – Vladimir Putin wins Russian election; voter fraud alleged.

2014 – Chinese premier Li Keqiang declares war on pollution.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 4, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You should be feeling especially creative at this time. Social events could put you in touch with some exciting new people. Contact with those in interesting professions could open up new personal and intellectual avenues to explore today. New friends could come your way, and your romantic situation should intensify. Expect some exciting discussions and the opportunity to learn more about the professions and personalities of the people around you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – One or more exciting new people could come into your life today, perhaps through friends or group activities of some kind. They might actually visit you in your home. Expect to be inspired and motivated by your contact with these people and others, and to have a lot of new possibilities for your future running through your head. You might also begin to contemplate a move. Enjoy your day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is likely to prove very busy, and full of interesting, unusual developments. You might find yourself having to run a lot of errands in your neighbourhood, perhaps also making a few short visits. A lot of letters and phone calls, some with intriguing news, could also be on your agenda at this time. It could take some time for you to process all the information and make sense of it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Opportunities to increase your income by working out of your home could well present themselves today. There might be more than one, and you could be tempted to take them all on. Think about this carefully before you commit. You are feeling energetic today, but that could flag on future days. Consider the situation honestly and objectively before making any firm decisions. You do not want to regret it later.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Paperwork regarding financial matters may need to be executed at some point today. You are in the mood for some adventure, perhaps physical or romantic. You might be tempted to participate in challenging sports, such as river rafting or downhill skiing, or you might decide to attend a group meeting and see what opportunities for contacts – not to mention romantic partners! – come your way. Take care! Have fun, but move ahead with caution!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today, a subject that particularly interests you could cause you to delve into obscure sources to shed more light on it. Your intuition should help, but today you are more inclined to search for solid evidence. You might find what you seek in an unusual place and in an unconventional way. You might want to carry a notebook and pen with you today, even if it is just to the corner store!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today should find you continuing to work toward cherished career and other goals. Love matters may come to the forefront. If you are currently involved, unexpected events could bring you that much closer to your partner. If you are not involved, you could meet someone exciting, perhaps through some kind of group activities. Also, a longtime friend could suddenly appear to you in a new light. Whichever it is, expect some interesting developments.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A lot of effort, energy, and enthusiasm you have put into various business or personal projects in the past could finally pay off today. Do not be surprised if you receive some unexpected praise or acknowledgement for your work. Friends and your special someone are likely to be very proud of you for this, so do not be surprised if you receive a lot of compliments and congratulations. Go out and celebrate tonight!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Unexpected communications from people far away could open up new opportunities regarding career, education, travel, or other broadening experiences. As a result, new friendships could develop, as well as new ideas and possibly exciting new goals. Modern technology could play a major role in this development. A trip by air could be on the horizon, probably to a place you have never been before. Do not be too overwhelmed by it all!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Career and business continue to play a powerful role in your life now, as new ideas, new people, and considerations as mundane as modern equipment open up new doors for you. In addition, romantic involvements could intensify. If you are currently committed to someone, expect to grow closer. If you are involved but not exclusive, a proposal could be on the horizon. If you are not involved, do not be surprised if you meet someone new and exciting.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Sudden changes in your romantic situation could occur today. If you are currently committed to someone, expect some surprising propositions from your partner. If you are involved but not committed, a marriage proposal might be in the picture. If you are not currently involved, you could meet someone new and exciting under unusual circumstances. Make sure you look your best today, even if you are only running down to the supermarket!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – As the world economy continues to boom, do not be surprised if you are surrounded by new work possibilities. More than one chance to increase your income could come your way today. The problem will be wading through all these opportunities and trying to decide which is the most appealing and workable for you. List your options and outline the pros and cons of each. Writing things down can sometimes make them clearer.