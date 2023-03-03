Today in High Prairie: March 4, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 4, 2023

Kinuso Men’s Bonspiel – Day 1 of 2. Call (780) 849-0397 to enter.

Jean Cote Murder-Mystery Dinner Theatre.

10 a.m. – HP CRC PJ’s and Pancakes in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

1 – 3 p.m. – Winter Wellness Day at Harmon Valley Park Gazebo.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 4, 2023

1754 – Benjamin Waterhouse, Smallpox vaccine pioneer

1876 – Theodore Hardeen, Founder of Magician’s Guild

1877 – Garrett Morgan, Traffic signal inventor

1883 – Sam Langford, Canadian boxer

1888 – Knute Rockne, Notre Dame football coach

1891 – Lois Wilson, Co-founder of Al-Anon

1897 – “Lefty” O’Doul, Organized Japanese baseball

1906 – Charles Walgreen, Jr., American businessman

1925 – Paul Mauriat, French musician

1926 – Richard DeVos, Co-founder of Amway

1931 – “Badger” Bob Johnson, Calgary Flames coach

1949 – Carroll Baker, Canadian country singer

1950 – Emilio Estefan, Miami Sound Machine rocker

1953 – Kay Lenz, Rich Man Poor Man actress

1954 – Catherine O’Hara, Home Alone actress

1961 – Ray Mancini, American boxer

1961 – Steven Weber, Wings actor

1963 – Jason Newsted, Metallica bassist

1969 – Chaz Bono, Cher’s daughter

1975 – Hawksley Workman, Canadian rock singer

This Day in Local History – March 4, 2023

March 4, 1972: A rink skipped by Ken Hendry scores an eight-ender during the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel against the CKYL rink. David Cox is lead, Art Smith is second and the third is Bernie Poloz.

March 4, 1974: Glen Norton is installed as the new High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

March 4, 1991: South Peace News reports Bill Ostare of Grande Prairie purchases Monahan Ford’s auto detail shop.

March 4, 1992: Susan Richter opens and celebrates the grand opening of Trends and Images.

March 4, 1995: Dean Jacob Heinrichs, 29, is found dead in his cell at the High Prairie RCMP detachment after wrapping his pants around his neck.

March 4, 2002: Alexander Ness Buck is sent to jail for 60 days after attempting to purchase booze from his probation officer who works at the High Prairie Liquor Store.

March 4, 2005: Hank Williams First Nation begins showing in High Prairie to sellout crowds.

March 4, 2009: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation slams High Prairie town council’s decision to not release the salary of CAO Larry Baran and the amount of money spent on meals. “This is taxpayer’s money, not their money,” says Scott Hennig.

March 4, 2015: The first High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce noon meeting is held.

March 4, 2015: Big Lakes County takes over management of the High Prairie Airport from the Town of High Prairie.

March 4, 2017: Zale Zabolotniuk’s E.W. Pratt High School curling rink wins the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association provincial title at Lethbridge. Other rink members are third Jessica Smith, second Morgan Beamish and lead Zoe Blacha.

March 4, 2019: Holy Family Catholic Regional Division begins providing 214 free breakfasts each day for K-Grade 4 students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School.

This Day in World History – March 4, 2023

551 – Nero given the title princeps iuventutis [head of the youth].

1792 – Oranges introduced to Hawaii.

1870 – On command of Louis Riel, Thomas Scott is executed by firing squad.

1882 – Britain’s first electric trams run in East London.

1894 – Great fire in Shanghai; over 1,000 buildings destroyed.

1909 – US prohibits interstate transportation of game birds.

1918 – First case of Spanish flu, Kansas; pandemic kills 50-100 million.

1922 – First vampire film Nosferatu premieres in Berlin.

1924 – “Happy Birthday To You” published by Claydon Sunny.

1933 – FDR’s speech: “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”

1936 – First flight of the airship Hindenburg.

1944 – First US bombing of Berlin occurs.

1945 – Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, begins job as driver.

1954 – First successful kidney transplant occurs in Boston.

1959 – US Pioneer IV misses moon & becomes second [US first] artificial planet.

1966 – John Lennon says, “We [the Beatles] are more popular than Jesus.”

1976 – John Pezzin bowls 33 consecutive strikes at Toledo, Ohio.

1979 – 200th episode of All in the Family broadcast.

1979 – US Voyager I photo reveals Jupiter’s rings.

1980 – Robert Mugabe comes to power in Zimbabwe.

1985 – WWII veterans returned to the Bridge Over the River Kwai.

1994 – Four Arab terrorist founded guilty of bombing the World Trade Center.

1995 – Blind teenage boy receives a “Bionic Eye” at Washington hospital.

1997 – Brazil Senate allows women to wear slacks.

2001 – World’s largest oil find in three decades in Caspian Sea.

2002 – Canada bans human embryo cloning.

2006 – Final contact attempt with Pioneer 10 is unsuccessful.

2012 – Vladimir Putin wins Russian election; voter fraud alleged.

2014 – Chinese premier Li Keqiang declares war on pollution.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 4, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Things regarding love and romance may be a bit dicey for you. You may find you have to make a few adjustments in order to remain on the same page as your loved ones. Neither one of you may feel like taking the lead at this time, causing some hesitation in the relationship. While each of you is trying to second-guess the other, confusion is likely to reign.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The more tightly you try to hang onto something, the more likely it is it will want to slip through your fingers. Grab what you want, but do not squeeze too hard. Maintain an important balance between showing someone you care by taking them under your wing and allowing them the freedom to be their own person. Sensitive feelings are operating today, so proceed with care.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Matters involving love and romance might not go exactly the way you would like. You could be waiting for your partner to make the next move, since you are unsure of which way the relationship is progressing. At the same time, it may be that your partner is the one waiting for you. Keep the lines of communication open and stop playing confusing mind games.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Things should be going well for you in the love and romance department, but you could find that today things get a bit tenuous. While you want things to be clear and planned out, it could be that your partner longs for more freedom and spontaneity. Tension may result if either party becomes too set in their ways. The tension may arise when neither partner wants to take the lead.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – People may be wondering how to proceed while you are off doing your own thing. Do not go in one direction and leave someone else behind. In matters regarding love and romance, you may have to slow down and communicate with your partner. Take the lead and try not to get slowed down by other people’s indecisiveness. You know which direction to go, so go there.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Recent events in the love and romance department may have you feeling like you are not getting your needs met. Remember that other people are not mind readers the way you are. If someone’s behaviour is not right with you, say so. Romantic partnerships should uplift and support your dreams, not something you make personal sacrifices for just to maintain.[sp1]

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be careful you are not manipulating a romantic situation so your partner loses any power. You may think your actions are noble and well meaning, but you may be creating a scenario that has no basis in reality. People could be impressionable, but that does not mean you should take advantage of this by promoting your own interests at the expense of another’s.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Things in the love department may be looking up for you, but beware that you are not getting pushed around. Your partner could feel the need for more freedom in the relationship, while you are hoping to find more commitment. Take it one day at a time. Do not get ahead of yourself by projecting scenarios that may not come to fruition. You are only setting yourself up for disappointment.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may find you are indecisive when it comes to issues concerning love and romance. For some reason, you have a tendency to pull one way and then the other, yet neither way seems very rewarding. Do not feel like you have to take concrete action at this time. In fact, if you do, this commitment may cause you more frustration later.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Try to get more grounded in your actions regarding love and romance. You may need to take a more reserved approach in your actions in order to get where you need to go. At the same time, however, your freedom-loving, adventurous side may feel the need to roam more freely. This is a tough combination of energies to work with, so do your best to find a balance.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are quite sure of yourself and solid about many things except one. When it comes to romantic relationships, you feel a bit unsure and inadequate. It could be you are indecisive about how to proceed. There is a strong urge to take charge, but also a tendency to slow things down and let others take the lead. Figure out your needs before you make long-term plans with others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – When it comes to love and romance, things are definitely in your favour. The thing to be aware of today is there might be some manipulation on the part of someone close to you. Take care that someone else’s need for freedom is not negatively affecting your relationship. Communication is key in order to maintain a healthy romance at any level.

