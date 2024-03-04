Today in High Prairie: March 4, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 4, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle PTA meeting at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 4, 2024

1754 – Benjamin Waterhouse, Smallpox vaccine pioneer

1876 – Theodore Hardeen, Founder of Magician’s Guild

1877 – Garrett Morgan, Traffic signal inventor

1883 – Sam Langford, Canadian boxer

1888 – Knute Rockne, Notre Dame football coach

1891 – Lois Wilson, Co-founder of Al-Anon

1897 – “Lefty” O’Doul, Organized Japanese baseball

1906 – Charles Walgreen, Jr., American businessman

1925 – Paul Mauriat, French musician

1926 – Richard DeVos, Co-founder of Amway

1931 – “Badger” Bob Johnson, Calgary Flames coach

1949 – Carroll Baker, Canadian country singer

1950 – Emilio Estefan, Miami Sound Machine rocker

1953 – Kay Lenz, Rich Man Poor Man actress

1954 – Catherine O’Hara, Home Alone actress

1961 – Ray Mancini, American boxer

1961 – Steven Weber, Wings actor

1963 – Jason Newsted, Metallica bassist

1969 – Chaz Bono, Cher’s daughter

1975 – Hawksley Workman, Canadian rock singer

This Day in Local History – March 4, 2024

March 4, 1972: A rink skipped by Ken Hendry scores an eight-ender during the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel against the CKYL rink. David Cox is lead, Art Smith is second and the third is Bernie Poloz.

March 4, 1974: Glen Norton is installed as the new High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

March 4, 1991: South Peace News reports Bill Ostare of Grande Prairie purchases Monahan Ford’s auto detail shop.

March 4, 1992: Susan Richter opens and celebrates the grand opening of Trends and Images.

March 4, 1995: Dean Jacob Heinrichs, 29, is found dead in his cell at the High Prairie RCMP detachment after wrapping his pants around his neck.

March 4, 2002: Alexander Ness Buck is sent to jail for 60 days after attempting to purchase booze from his probation officer who works at the High Prairie Liquor Store.

March 4, 2005: Hank Williams First Nation begins showing in High Prairie to sellout crowds.

March 4, 2009: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation slams High Prairie town council’s decision to not release the salary of CAO Larry Baran and the amount of money spent on meals. “This is taxpayer’s money, not their money,” says Scott Hennig.

March 4, 2015: The first High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce noon meeting is held.

March 4, 2015: Big Lakes County takes over management of the High Prairie Airport from the Town of High Prairie.

March 4, 2017: Zale Zabolotniuk’s E.W. Pratt High School curling rink wins the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association provincial title at Lethbridge. Other rink members are third Jessica Smith, second Morgan Beamish and lead Zoe Blacha.

March 4, 2019: Holy Family Catholic Regional Division begins providing 214 free breakfasts each day for K-Grade 4 students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School.

This Day in World History – March 4, 2024

551 – Nero given the title princeps iuventutis [head of the youth].

1792 – Oranges introduced to Hawaii.

1870 – On command of Louis Riel, Thomas Scott is executed by firing squad.

1882 – Britain’s first electric trams run in East London.

1894 – Great fire in Shanghai; over 1,000 buildings destroyed.

1909 – US prohibits interstate transportation of game birds.

1918 – First case of Spanish flu, Kansas; pandemic kills 50-100 million.

1922 – First vampire film Nosferatu premieres in Berlin.

1924 – “Happy Birthday To You” published by Claydon Sunny.

1933 – FDR’s speech: “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”

1936 – First flight of the airship Hindenburg.

1944 – First US bombing of Berlin occurs.

1945 – Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, begins job as driver.

1954 – First successful kidney transplant occurs in Boston.

1959 – US Pioneer IV misses moon & becomes second [US first] artificial planet.

1966 – John Lennon says, “We [the Beatles] are more popular than Jesus.”

1976 – John Pezzin bowls 33 consecutive strikes at Toledo, Ohio.

1979 – 200th episode of All in the Family broadcast.

1979 – US Voyager I photo reveals Jupiter’s rings.

1980 – Robert Mugabe comes to power in Zimbabwe.

1985 – WWII veterans returned to the Bridge Over the River Kwai.

1994 – Four Arab terrorist founded guilty of bombing the World Trade Center.

1995 – Blind teenage boy receives a “Bionic Eye” at Washington hospital.

1997 – Brazil Senate allows women to wear slacks.

2001 – World’s largest oil find in three decades in Caspian Sea.

2002 – Canada bans human embryo cloning.

2006 – Final contact attempt with Pioneer 10 is unsuccessful.

2012 – Vladimir Putin wins Russian election; voter fraud alleged.

2014 – Chinese premier Li Keqiang declares war on pollution.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 4, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Look at things from a more philosophical perspective, instead of seeing everything from such an intensely emotional one. You may have a constant fear that everyone is out to get you. More than likely, you are blowing small instances out of proportion in your mind. Use your friends as a sounding board for your thoughts. More than likely, you will understand the situation better by introducing this fresh perspective.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is your day, so do not waste it. Being the helpful, friendly person you are, you may find yourself catering to other people’s needs and desires. Some could see you as the good Samaritan who can offer advice with a friendly attitude. Be careful of draining away all your energy on others. This day might be better spent by catering to you. Even though this seems selfish, you will love yourself for it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Reward yourself for all the great things you have done for you and other people. You deserve to be treated like royalty, so make sure that you do. There are many times when you get so critical of the things you do that you end up punishing yourself unnecessarily. Give yourself a treat for being good instead of chastising yourself for being bad. At all times, however, you must remember you are perfect just the way you are.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Put your wisdom into action. There is no good in accumulating knowledge and then letting it sit, collecting dust like an old book on a shelf. Put your thoughts into motion and watch as magical things begin to manifest before your eyes. You have incredible opportunities today that only come when you are expressing yourself in your truest form. Wear something outlandish to remind yourself and others what an outrageous person you are.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Enjoying the good times may be fun, but it may also get you into trouble down the road. Be careful of spending all your resources on pleasure without setting something aside for leaner times. The company you keep could encourage your self-destructive behaviours. Since they know you will always be in for a good time, you could get swept away by the energy of the crowd. Better to stick close to those who support healthier habits.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The surge of power within you is going to let others know you mean business. Make good use of this fantastic boost of energy by conquering your own goals and demons instead of using it to wage war on anyone else. Other people should know to get out of your way when you have your mind set on doing something. If they do not, politely ask them to move instead of steamrolling over them.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be more adventurous than usual. Feel free to take a trip somewhere without bringing a map or having any specific destination in mind. The sheer excitement of the unknown should thrill and enthuse you, not frighten and confuse. Your enjoyment of the situation has to do with your attitude toward it. You may not be able to control the hand you are dealt, but you can certainly control how you play it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might find yourself in a difficult situation when faced with a person who does not necessarily approve of how you are handling yourself. It could be that someone misinterpreted one of your offhand remarks, and now is violently overreacting. Be careful of shooting back caustic remarks that could only aggravate the situation and elevate it to a damaging level. Your words will be taken more seriously than you think.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your interest in certain off-the-wall topics may be encouraged when you are engaged in a conversation with someone who shares similar thoughts. Perhaps you exchange ideas about UFOs and life on other planets. Suddenly you are looking at your life as if you were a character in a science-fiction novel. Exchange books and other literature with those of a similar mindset. You may not be the only one who thinks there is a conspiracy against them.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Take your leadership abilities to a new level. Gather some friends and plan a trip you have long been considering but were reluctant to act on. People will naturally look to you for leadership and guidance, as you always seem to know how to keep things fun and positive. When it comes to your workplace, this might be a good time to ask for more responsibility – and a raise.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There may be a stalemate when you are unwilling to express your feelings. You might automatically assume things will go smoothly if you leave the decisions up to someone else. Unfortunately, that plan will likely backfire if the decision is made by someone who does not necessarily have your best interests at heart. You may try to go back and reverse what has been done, thus fouling up the plan that has been set in motion.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Decisions do not have to be as hard as you make them. You may feel as if a strong force is pulling you in a clear direction, so do not resist it. You will only drive yourself crazy trying to list all the reasons why you should or should not go the way you are destined to go. Make things easier on yourself by going with the flow instead of letting your mind interfere with constant chatter and resistance.