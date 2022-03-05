Today in High Prairie: March 5, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 5, 2022

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmers’ Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 5, 2022

1574 – William Oughtred, Slide rule inventor

1907 – Momofuku Ando, Instant noodles inventor

1918 – Red Storey, Hall of Fame hockey ref

1926 – Joan Shawlee, Some Like It Hot actress

1934 – James B. Sikking, Hill St. Blues actor

1944 – Paul Sands, SCTV actor

1946 – Michael Warren, Hill St. Blues actor

1946 – Murray Head, One Night in Bangkok singer

1948 – Eddy Grant, Reggae performer

1952 – Alan Clark, Dire Straits keyboardist

1958 – Andy Gibb, Bee Gees singer

1974 – Kevin Connolly, Rocky V actor

This Day in Local History – March 5, 2022

March 5, 1969: South Peace News reports the local museum receives $347.35 from the FWUA, who received money from the defunct Northend Hall Association.

March 5, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo and biography of Cecile L’Hirondelle, 15, one of the candidates for Trapper’s Festival Queen.

March 5, 1969: South Peace News reports that Cut and Sew Fabrics Shop opens the previous week under the ownership of Stella Rimbey and Eva Rutherford.

March 5, 1971: The Town of High Prairie receives a $10,000 government grant to upgrade the airport for night flying.

March 5, 1971: Vic’s Super A is robbed of $1,095. It is suspected the thief walked into the office during the day and stole the money.

March 5, 1971: The High Prairie Regals hold their year-end banquet at the Spaulding Hotel. Jim McLean is given the Carson Insurance Agencies Trophy for being the top scorer. Don Petlak is named MVP.

March 5, 1972: Fred McCuaig’s High Prairie rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel. Chris Grey’s High Prairie rink wins the Second Event, Faust’s Doug MacIntosh the Third Event and Dennis Graber of Valleyview the Fourth Event.

March 5, 1975: I.D. No. 125 chairman Councillor Alex Komisar is elected to serve on the newly-formed Alberta I.D. Councillors’ Association. The association is created to lobby for greater control in the handling of district affairs by local residents.

March 5, 1978: Howard Ringstad wins a pony in the High Prairie Regals’ fan appreciation draw at their game against the Falher Pirates. He promptly names the pony Regal.

March 5, 1978: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 5, 1980: South Peace News reports that Robin Barnes, Trish Shantz, Donna Redlak, Michelle Williscroft, Jennifer Rose and Beth Cox are all competing for the honour of rodeo queen.

March 5, 1983: Strippers who were supposed to attend a show by the High Prairie Figure Skating Club fail to show for a fundraiser at the Legion Hall.

March 5, 1983: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers basketball team qualifies for provincials after defeating hometown Sexsmith 55-29.

March 5, 1983: Basketball teams from St. Andrew’s School sweep both the girl’s and boy’s titles at the divisional tournament held at E.W. Pratt High School.

March 5, 1986: South Peace News reports town council will stop all extension of water lines due to concern the water treatment plant can’t supply enough water.

March 5, 1987: The High Prairie Regals “Drive for Five” NPHL titles ends in the semi-final as the Falher Pirates win 6-3 in High Prairie to win the series in five games.

March 5, 1988: Steven Matthews scores three goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 6-4 win and 2-1 series lead over the Grimshaw Huskies in NPHL semifinal playoff action.

March 5, 1989: Brent Kushner’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 5, 1990: The Co-operators moves to a new location in Val’s Mall.

March 5, 1990: Bissell Brothers is charged under the Clean Air Act. Alberta Environment refuses to disclose details of the case but Craig Bissell says it’s in relation to the burner. The trial is set for Sept. 27.

March 5, 1991: The visiting Fairview Kings outshoot the High Prairie Regals 52-27 and win the first game of their NPHL semi-final series 8-5.

March 5, 1994: Vern Walker and John Rose each score two goals as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 6-4 thus sweeping their NPHL semifinal series in four straight games.

March 5, 1997: The Grouard Seniors Centre opens just south of the Catholic Church.

March 5, 1999: Mike and Gale Larose open A-1 Tack and Western Wear.

March 5, 2000: Dale Campbell’s High Prairie rink wins the annual Men’s Bonspiel.

March 5, 2003: The visiting High Prairie Legionnaire Midgets qualify for provincials in Vermilion after defeating Falher 5-4 to win the two-game total goal series 10-6.

March 5, 2004: The Sucker Creek Children’s Native Dance Circle performs at the opening ceremonies at the Arctic Winter Games in Fort McMurray. Jackets promised to the children were never received, however.

March 5, 2005: The visiting High Prairie Regals advance to the NPHL final with a 7-5 win at Peace River to win their NPHL East Division final 4-1.

March 5, 2005: The Prairie River Raiders girl’s basketball team wins the Peace Zone consolation final. The Raiders lose to Grande Prairie 41-36 but rebound to defeat La Crete 34-30 and Fairview Junior High 38-36. Sam Masyk and Rachael Babcock are named to the tournament all-star team.

March 5, 2006: Beaverlodge cries foul after the first game of the league final against the High Prairie Peewee Lighting concludes. Elisha Lamouche scores with seven seconds left to tie the game 3-3 but the timekeeper forgot to start the clock on time leaving debate whether the goal should have counted.

March 5, 2008: Gaston [Gus] Boisson, of Fort St. John, B.C. and formerly of High Prairie, dies after a short illness at the age of 80 years. He was a partsman at Ford for many years.

March 5, 2009: St. Albert lawyer Cam McCoy meets with about 25 people at the Grouard Kapawe’no Hall to discuss a possible class action lawsuit arising from the tainted syringe incident at the High Prairie Hospital in 2008.

March 5, 2009: The Metis Nation of Alberta suspends Trevor Gladue for six years including all involvement in the organization.

March 5, 2009: Jared Gomes wins elementary honours and Riley Prevost junior high honours at the St. Andrew’s School Oratorical Finals.

March 5, 2010: Grade 5 students from High Prairie Elementary School win the Jeopardy Challenge at the library after defeating a team from St. Andrew’s School by one point. Team members are Marc Pichay, Brooke Monteith and Dillon Anderson.

March 5, 2010: A tanker truck B-train comes apart on Highway 2 near A&W. There are no injuries and no other vehicles involved in the accident.

March 5, 2011: The steak extends to 22 years without a league title after the hometown Falher Pirates defeat the Regals 7-4 to win their NPHL East Division Final 4-1. Seven different Pirates score in the win.

March 5, 2011: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s basketball team wins the Peace Zone title in Valleyview. They also win the Sportsmanship Award.

March 5, 2011: Bob Heyde’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating Jim Zabolotniuk 6-4 in the final. Mark Zahacy wins the B Event and Perry Brust the C Event.

March 5, 2012: The High Prairie and District Food Bank opens in a new location in the former High Prairie Taxi building south of the railway tracks.

March 5, 2014: South Peace News reports that the Archdiocese of Grouard-McLennan is relocating to Grande Prairie.

March 5, 2014: St. Andrew’s School teacher Dan Gillmor is nominated for the Alberta Excellence in Teaching Award.

March 5, 2015: St. Andrew’s School announces its Oratorical winners. Cohen Lussier wins top junior high overall while Bjork Vink-Halldorson wins top overall elementary presenter.

This Day in World History – March 5, 2022

1496 – English King Henry VII OKs John Cabot to explore for new lands.

1558 – Smoking tobacco introduced into Europe.

1770 – Boston Massacre occurs; British soldiers kill 5 men.

1836 – Samuel Colt manufactures first pistol, 34-caliber “Texas” model.

1868 – Stapler patented in England by C.H. Gould.

1872 – George Westinghouse Jr. patents triple air brake for trains.

1904 – Nikola Tesla describes the process of the ball lightning formation.

1907 – First radio broadcast of a musical composition aired.

1923 – Montana & Nevada become first states to enact old age pension laws.

1933 – Germany’s Nazi Party wins majority in parliament.

1934 – Mother-in-law’s day is first celebrated.

1946 – Winston Churchill’s “Iron Curtain” speech in Missouri.

1960 – Elvis Presley ends 2-year hitch in US Army.

1968 – US launches Solar Explorer 2 to study the Sun.

1970 – Nuclear non-proliferation treaty goes into effect.

1971 – “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin is first played live at Belfast.

1976 – British pound falls below $2 for first time.

1979 – Voyager I’s closest approach to Jupiter [172,000 miles].

1982 – Russian spacecraft Venera 14 lands on Venus, sends back data.

1991 – Iraq repeals its annexation of Kuwait.

1994 – Largest milkshake made; 1,955 gallons of chocolate.

1995 – Graves of Tsar Nicholas II and family found in St. Petersburg.

1999 – Paul Okalik is elected first Premier of Nunavut.

2013 – Willcom announces the world’s smallest mobile phone, 32 grams.

2018 – China announces a military budget of $175 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 5, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Decisions don’t have to be as hard as you make them. You may feel as if a strong force is pulling you in a clear direction, so do not resist it. You will only drive yourself crazy trying to list all the reasons why you should or should not go the way you are destined to go. Make things easier on yourself by going with the flow instead of letting your mind interfere with constant chatter and resistance.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Look at things from a more philosophical perspective, instead of seeing everything from such an intensely emotional one. You may have a constant fear that everyone is out to get you. More than likely, you are blowing small instances out of proportion in your mind. Use your friends as a sounding board for your thoughts. More than likely, you will understand the situation better by introducing this fresh perspective.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is your day, so do not waste it. Being the helpful, friendly person you are, you may find yourself catering to other people’s needs and desires. Some could see you as the good Samaritan who can offer advice with a friendly attitude. Be careful of draining away all your energy on others. This day might be better spent by catering to you. Even though this seems selfish, you will love yourself for it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Reward yourself for all the great things you have done for you and other people. You deserve to be treated like royalty, so make sure that you do. There are many times when you get so critical of the things you do that you end up punishing yourself unnecessarily. Give yourself a treat for being good instead of chastising yourself for being bad. At all times, however, you must remember you are perfect just the way you are.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Put your wisdom into action. There is no good in accumulating knowledge and then letting it sit, collecting dust like an old book on a shelf. Put your thoughts into motion and watch as magical things begin to manifest before your eyes. You have incredible opportunities today that only come when you are expressing yourself in your truest form. Wear something outlandish to remind yourself and others what an outrageous person you are.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Enjoying the good times may be fun, but it may also get you into trouble down the road. Be careful of spending all your resources on pleasure without setting something aside for leaner times. The company you keep could encourage your self-destructive behaviours. Since they know you will always be in for a good time, you could get swept away by the energy of the crowd. Better to stick close to those who support healthier habits.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The surge of power within you is going to let others know you mean business. Make good use of this fantastic boost of energy by conquering your own goals and demons instead of using it to wage war on anyone else. Other people should know to get out of your way when you have your mind set on doing something. If they do not, politely ask them to move instead of steamrolling over them.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be more adventurous than usual. Feel free to take a trip somewhere without bringing a map or having any specific destination in mind. The sheer excitement of the unknown should thrill and enthuse you, not frighten and confuse. Your enjoyment of the situation has to do with your attitude toward it. You may not be able to control the hand you are dealt, but you can certainly control how you play it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might find yourself in a difficult situation when faced with a person who does not necessarily approve of how you are handling yourself. It could be that someone misinterpreted one of your offhand remarks, and now is violently overreacting. Be careful of shooting back caustic remarks that could only aggravate the situation and elevate it to a damaging level. Your words will be taken more seriously than you think.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your interest in certain off-the-wall topics may be encouraged when you are engaged in a conversation with someone who shares similar thoughts. Perhaps you exchange ideas about UFOs and life on other planets. Suddenly you are looking at your life as if you were a character in a science-fiction novel. Exchange books and other literature with those of a similar mindset. You may not be the only one who thinks there is a conspiracy against them.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Take your leadership abilities to a new level. Gather some friends and plan a trip you have long been considering but were reluctant to act on. People will naturally look to you for leadership and guidance, as you always seem to know how to keep things fun and positive. When it comes to your workplace, this might be a good time to ask for more responsibility – and a raise.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There may be a stalemate when you are unwilling to express your feelings. You might automatically assume that things will go smoothly if you leave the decisions up to someone else. Unfortunately, that plan will likely backfire if the decision is made by someone who does not necessarily have your best interests at heart. You may try to go back and reverse what has been done, thus fouling up the plan that has been set in motion.