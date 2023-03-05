Today in High Prairie: March 5, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 5, 2023

Attend the church of your choice!

1 p.m. – Cribbage at Seniors Club at Girouxville.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 5, 2023

1574 – William Oughtred, Slide rule inventor

1907 – Momofuku Ando, Instant noodles inventor

1918 – Red Storey, Hall of Fame hockey ref

1926 – Joan Shawlee, Some Like It Hot actress

1934 – James B. Sikking, Hill St. Blues actor

1944 – Paul Sands, SCTV actor

1946 – Michael Warren, Hill St. Blues actor

1946 – Murray Head, One Night in Bangkok singer

1948 – Eddy Grant, Reggae performer

1952 – Alan Clark, Dire Straits keyboardist

1958 – Andy Gibb, Bee Gees singer

1974 – Kevin Connolly, Rocky V actor

This Day in Local History – March 5, 2023

March 5, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo and biography of Cecile L’Hirondelle, 15, one of the candidates for Trapper’s Festival Queen.

March 5, 1969: South Peace News reports that Cut and Sew Fabrics Shop opens the previous week under the ownership of Stella Rimbey and Eva Rutherford.

March 5, 1971: The Town of High Prairie receives a $10,000 government grant to upgrade the airport for night flying.

March 5, 1975: I.D. No. 125 chairman Councillor Alex Komisar is elected to serve on the newly-formed Alberta I.D. Councillors’ Association. The association is created to lobby for greater control in the handling of district affairs by local residents.

March 5, 1978: Howard Ringstad wins a pony in the High Prairie Regals’ fan appreciation draw at their game against the Falher Pirates. He promptly names the pony Regal.

March 5, 1980: South Peace News reports that Robin Barnes, Trish Shantz, Donna Redlak, Michelle Williscroft, Jennifer Rose and Beth Cox are all competing for the honour of rodeo queen.

March 5, 1983: Strippers who were supposed to attend a show by the High Prairie Figure Skating Club fail to show for a fundraiser at the Legion Hall.

March 5, 1983: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers basketball team qualifies for provincials after defeating hometown Sexsmith 55-29.

March 5, 1983: Basketball teams from St. Andrew’s School sweep both the girl’s and boy’s titles at the divisional tournament held at E.W. Pratt High School.

March 5, 1986: South Peace News reports town council will stop all extension of water lines due to concern the water treatment plant can’t supply enough water.

March 5, 1987: The High Prairie Regals “Drive for Five” NPHL titles ends in the semi-final as the Falher Pirates win 6-3 in High Prairie to win the series in five games.

March 5, 1990: Bissell Brothers is charged under the Clean Air Act. Alberta Environment refuses to disclose details of the case but Craig Bissell says it’s in relation to the burner. The trial is set for Sept. 27.

March 5, 1997: The Grouard Seniors Centre opens just south of the Catholic Church.

March 5, 1999: Mike and Gale Larose open A-1 Tack and Western Wear.

March 5, 2003: The visiting High Prairie Legionnaire Midgets qualify for provincials in Vermilion after defeating Falher 5-4 to win the two-game total goal series 10-6.

March 5, 2004: The Sucker Creek Children’s Native Dance Circle performs at the opening ceremonies at the Arctic Winter Games in Fort McMurray. Jackets promised to the children were never received, however.

March 5, 2006: Beaverlodge cries foul after the first game of the league final against the High Prairie Peewee Lighting concludes. Elisha Lamouche scores with seven seconds left to tie the game 3-3 but the timekeeper forgot to start the clock on time leaving debate whether the goal should have counted.

March 5, 2009: St. Albert lawyer Cam McCoy meets with about 25 people at the Grouard Kapawe’no Hall to discuss a possible class action lawsuit arising from the tainted syringe incident at the High Prairie Hospital in 2008. It never proceeds.

March 5, 2009: The Metis Nation of Alberta suspends Trevor Gladue for six years including all involvement in the organization.

March 5, 2010: Grade 5 students from High Prairie Elementary School win the Jeopardy Challenge at the library after defeating a team from St. Andrew’s School by one point. Team members are Marc Pichay, Brooke Monteith and Dillon Anderson.

March 5, 2010: A tanker truck B-train comes apart on Highway 2 near A&W. There are no injuries and no other vehicles involved in the accident.

March 5, 2011: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s basketball team wins the Peace Zone title in Valleyview. They also win the Sportsmanship Award.

March 5, 2014: South Peace News reports that the Archdiocese of Grouard-McLennan is relocating to Grande Prairie.

March 5, 2014: St. Andrew’s School teacher Dan Gillmor is nominated for the Alberta Excellence in Teaching Award.

This Day in World History – March 5, 2023

1496 – English King Henry VII OKs John Cabot to explore for new lands.

1558 – Smoking tobacco introduced into Europe.

1770 – Boston Massacre occurs; British soldiers kill 5 men.

1836 – Samuel Colt manufactures first pistol, 34-caliber “Texas” model.

1868 – Stapler patented in England by C.H. Gould.

1872 – George Westinghouse Jr. patents triple air brake for trains.

1904 – Nikola Tesla describes the process of the ball lightning formation.

1907 – First radio broadcast of a musical composition aired.

1923 – Montana & Nevada become first states to enact old age pension laws.

1933 – Germany’s Nazi Party wins majority in parliament.

1934 – Mother-in-law’s day is first celebrated.

1946 – Winston Churchill’s “Iron Curtain” speech in Missouri.

1960 – Elvis Presley ends 2-year hitch in US Army.

1968 – US launches Solar Explorer 2 to study the Sun.

1970 – Nuclear non-proliferation treaty goes into effect.

1971 – “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin is first played live at Belfast.

1976 – British pound falls below $2 for first time.

1979 – Voyager I’s closest approach to Jupiter [172,000 miles].

1982 – Russian spacecraft Venera 14 lands on Venus, sends back data.

1991 – Iraq repeals its annexation of Kuwait.

1994 – Largest milkshake made; 1,955 gallons of chocolate.

1995 – Graves of Tsar Nicholas II and family found in St. Petersburg.

1999 – Paul Okalik is elected first Premier of Nunavut.

2013 – Willcom announces the world’s smallest mobile phone, 32 grams.

2018 – China announces a military budget of $175 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 5, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The chance to take a trip by air with friends or members of a group could come your way today. This might involve an exhibition of some kind, as well as a chance to advance your knowledge in some way. Both the dissemination and the gathering of information are definitely involved. If you can, make the arrangements today. Whatever the journey, it could make a big difference in your life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could complete some personal projects that involve a lot of paperwork today. This could increase your income considerably. Past success that has become known in your field could lead to opportunities for future success. This may be job related, but it may also involve your own projects. All signs indicate that success, good fortune, and advancement are in the wind for you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Opportunities for new partnerships concerning a personal project of yours could come to you from far away. Contracts, agreements, and other legal matters work in your favour, but making sense of them could require concentration. Read the fine print to learn as much as you can. Whatever happens, your life should definitely change in a subtle but positive way. Embrace the change!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Mundane and perhaps boring tasks could take up much of your morning, but you will need to get them out of the way so you can move on to more exciting projects. More paperwork might be required in order to get these things started, but you will get it done quickly and efficiently. Keep on plugging along. You are on the right track!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A get-together with a current or potential romantic partner could lead to some stimulating discussions of concepts that interest you both. You could make plans for future enterprises that bring you closer together. This is a good day to advance any relationships that involve mutual intellectual interests. Expect to spend much of your time in bookstores with your friend!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might toy with the idea of doing some renovation on your home, perhaps for your enjoyment, but primarily to increase its value. Decorating, landscaping, or both might be on the agenda. A number of possibilities could present themselves, and you will probably spend much time giving each some serious consideration. In the end, you will probably choose the most beautiful!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Creative energy, especially involving writing or speaking, could overflow today. Ideas could come thick and fast, and you might want to phone some friends and discuss your thoughts. This is probably going to bring even more information your way for your mind to process! Write down what interests you most, and take a walk to clear your head. Tomorrow it should all be clearer to you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you own your home, the value of your equity may have gone up in the recent past. Income through land or property is strongly indicated. This is likely to change your life in a subtle but positive way. This is a great time to buy or sell a home. If you are in the process of doing it now, this is the perfect time to get some of the paperwork prepared.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A lot of letters, calls, or emails could come your way from all over, bringing lots of good news and useful information. Some of it could involve new and innovative opportunities that are of great interest to you. Expect a lot of discussion that could really get your mind going. Write down what seems most promising for you and leave the rest for others.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An opportunity to earn extra money in a creative way may come today from an unexpected and perhaps even previously unknown source. This could come as a surprise, but you are likely to want to take advantage of it. You could also be the lucky recipient of a financial windfall. Someone who owes you money might suddenly pay you back. This should definitely be a good day for money!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your physical and mental energies overflow today. You may want to tackle every possible project that could bring advancement along whatever lines you want. Artistic endeavours, group activities, and social events are strong possibilities, so get busy! This should also be an exhilarating day when you accomplish a lot. Enjoy yourself thoroughly while doing it. Go for the gold, and have fun!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Chances to pursue opportunities to bring whatever creative work you do best to the public could come up today. This might involve performances, exhibitions, trade shows, or festivals – anything that involves a lot of attention from the public. You will be in the limelight and outshine almost everyone! This is likely to be a lot of fun. It should definitely boost your ego.