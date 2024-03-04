Today in High Prairie: March 5, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 5, 2024

10-11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Sunrise Café in Nampa.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 5, 2024

1574 – William Oughtred, Slide rule inventor

1907 – Momofuku Ando, Instant noodles inventor

1918 – Red Storey, Hall of Fame hockey ref

1926 – Joan Shawlee, Some Like It Hot actress

1934 – James B. Sikking, Hill St. Blues actor

1944 – Paul Sands, SCTV actor

1946 – Michael Warren, Hill St. Blues actor

1946 – Murray Head, One Night in Bangkok singer

1948 – Eddy Grant, Reggae performer

1952 – Alan Clark, Dire Straits keyboardist

1958 – Andy Gibb, Bee Gees singer

1974 – Kevin Connolly, Rocky V actor

This Day in Local History – March 5, 2024

March 5, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo and biography of Cecile L’Hirondelle, 15, one of the candidates for Trapper’s Festival Queen.

March 5, 1969: South Peace News reports that Cut and Sew Fabrics Shop opens the previous week under the ownership of Stella Rimbey and Eva Rutherford.

March 5, 1971: The Town of High Prairie receives a $10,000 government grant to upgrade the airport for night flying.

March 5, 1975: I.D. No. 125 chairman Councillor Alex Komisar is elected to serve on the newly-formed Alberta I.D. Councillors’ Association. The association is created to lobby for greater control in the handling of district affairs by local residents.

March 5, 1978: Howard Ringstad wins a pony in the High Prairie Regals’ fan appreciation draw at their game against the Falher Pirates. He promptly names the pony Regal.

March 5, 1980: South Peace News reports that Robin Barnes, Trish Shantz, Donna Redlak, Michelle Williscroft, Jennifer Rose and Beth Cox are all competing for the honour of rodeo queen.

March 5, 1983: Strippers who were supposed to attend a show by the High Prairie Figure Skating Club fail to show for a fundraiser at the Legion Hall.

March 5, 1983: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers basketball team qualifies for provincials after defeating hometown Sexsmith 55-29.

March 5, 1983: Basketball teams from St. Andrew’s School sweep both the girl’s and boy’s titles at the divisional tournament held at E.W. Pratt High School.

March 5, 1986: South Peace News reports town council will stop all extension of water lines due to concern the water treatment plant can’t supply enough water.

March 5, 1987: The High Prairie Regals “Drive for Five” NPHL titles ends in the semi-final as the Falher Pirates win 6-3 in High Prairie to win the series in five games.

March 5, 1990: Bissell Brothers is charged under the Clean Air Act. Alberta Environment refuses to disclose details of the case but Craig Bissell says it’s in relation to the burner. The trial is set for Sept. 27.

March 5, 1997: The Grouard Seniors Centre opens just south of the Catholic Church.

March 5, 1999: Mike and Gale Larose open A-1 Tack and Western Wear.

March 5, 2003: The visiting High Prairie Legionnaire Midgets qualify for provincials in Vermilion after defeating Falher 5-4 to win the two-game total goal series 10-6.

March 5, 2004: The Sucker Creek Children’s Native Dance Circle performs at the opening ceremonies at the Arctic Winter Games in Fort McMurray. Jackets promised to the children were never received, however.

March 5, 2006: Beaverlodge cries foul after the first game of the league final against the High Prairie Peewee Lighting concludes. Elisha Lamouche scores with seven seconds left to tie the game 3-3 but the timekeeper forgot to start the clock on time leaving debate whether the goal should have counted.

March 5, 2009: St. Albert lawyer Cam McCoy meets with about 25 people at the Grouard Kapawe’no Hall to discuss a possible class action lawsuit arising from the tainted syringe incident at the High Prairie Hospital in 2008. It never proceeds.

March 5, 2009: The Metis Nation of Alberta suspends Trevor Gladue for six years including all involvement in the organization.

March 5, 2010: Grade 5 students from High Prairie Elementary School win the Jeopardy Challenge at the library after defeating a team from St. Andrew’s School by one point. Team members are Marc Pichay, Brooke Monteith and Dillon Anderson.

March 5, 2010: A tanker truck B-train comes apart on Highway 2 near A&W. There are no injuries and no other vehicles involved in the accident.

March 5, 2011: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s basketball team wins the Peace Zone title in Valleyview. They also win the Sportsmanship Award.

March 5, 2014: South Peace News reports that the Archdiocese of Grouard-McLennan is relocating to Grande Prairie.

March 5, 2014: St. Andrew’s School teacher Dan Gillmor is nominated for the Alberta Excellence in Teaching Award.

This Day in World History – March 5, 2024

1496 – English King Henry VII OKs John Cabot to explore for new lands.

1558 – Smoking tobacco introduced into Europe.

1770 – Boston Massacre occurs; British soldiers kill 5 men.

1836 – Samuel Colt manufactures first pistol, 34-caliber “Texas” model.

1868 – Stapler patented in England by C.H. Gould.

1872 – George Westinghouse Jr. patents triple air brake for trains.

1904 – Nikola Tesla describes the process of the ball lightning formation.

1907 – First radio broadcast of a musical composition aired.

1923 – Montana & Nevada become first states to enact old age pension laws.

1933 – Germany’s Nazi Party wins majority in parliament.

1934 – Mother-in-law’s day is first celebrated.

1946 – Winston Churchill’s “Iron Curtain” speech in Missouri.

1960 – Elvis Presley ends 2-year hitch in US Army.

1968 – US launches Solar Explorer 2 to study the Sun.

1970 – Nuclear non-proliferation treaty goes into effect.

1971 – “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin is first played live at Belfast.

1976 – British pound falls below $2 for first time.

1979 – Voyager I’s closest approach to Jupiter [172,000 miles].

1982 – Russian spacecraft Venera 14 lands on Venus, sends back data.

1991 – Iraq repeals its annexation of Kuwait.

1994 – Largest milkshake made; 1,955 gallons of chocolate.

1995 – Graves of Tsar Nicholas II and family found in St. Petersburg.

1999 – Paul Okalik is elected first Premier of Nunavut.

2013 – Willcom announces the world’s smallest mobile phone, 32 grams.

2018 – China announces a military budget of $175 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 5, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your sixth sense is right on target, so trust your instincts today. You are likely to connect with someone in a wonderful partnership that will help you foster the very plan you want to develop now. Stay close to those things that resonate strongly with your morals. The answer is in front of you; you do not have to search too far afield in order to find it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Take a break from your routine. You might feel like you are leading an army into battle as you strive for new adventures and conquer new realms. Make sure you take a bit of time out today to stop and let your troops rest. You deserve a little rest yourself. Use this moment of stillness to form your plan of attack so you are sure about how to proceed.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The key for you is to minimize your daily drama as much as possible. You may not realize how much you cripple yourself by the way you exaggerate every aspect of your life. Try not to give so much of your attention to things that really do not matter much. Petty jealousy and gossip about other people’s lives are especially irrelevant in your world.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Be careful of advertising yourself as someone who is so strong and mentally competent that you are capable of handling everything. Take note the strongest mule on the trail usually ends up carrying the most weight. Your emotions are more sensitive than you may think, and certainly more than you demonstrate to others. Be honest about the way you feel and not just the way you think.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Things should flow well for you today with very little effort on your part. Take note if any quarrel arises, it is an indication the person you are arguing with is not necessarily the right person to deal with or confide in. Emotional issues are likely to be the hardest ones to overcome, but this should not be a problem for you. You have the ability to work through these like a pro.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is meant to be a nice, relaxing day, so treat it as such. There is no need for you to plan any great strategy at this time. Try to take it easy and not indulge in any unnecessary stress. This is your time to enjoy the moment. Do not tax your mind by overanalyzing everything that comes your way. Go with the flow and have a great time regardless of what you end up doing.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your sensual nature is heightened, and you will find yourself engaged in tender moments and languid peacefulness in the company of others. Soothe your soul by letting yourself slip into situations that give you the emotional freedom to do or say whatever comes to mind. Life should be like a love poem written by a great master. Accept the good energy that comes your way.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Allow your eager and restless nature to express itself in ways other than through the spoken word. Show someone you care through your gentle touch or a big bear hug. Hold on a little bit more tightly than you might normally. There is an unspoken understanding that comes when you communicate through nothing but pure silence. Work on developing this kind of connection with those closest to you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a terrific day for you! You should find your relationships, especially with men, go exceptionally well. Your tender and extremely sensitive nature is finally being recognized as the treasure chest it is. There are many times in which this type of personality is seen as weak, yet today is one of those times in which you are given the full credit you deserve.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A selfish attitude on your part will not be tolerated today, regardless of the circumstances. Do not make it worse for yourself by pretending you do not notice others’ hurt feelings. People are likely to be extra sensitive today, so be careful about trying to impose your will on someone who really wants nothing more than an ear to talk to and a shoulder to cry on.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You could find the hardest person to face is you! You tend toward introspection, and you may find yourself shrinking into self-recrimination. You could analyze the important people in your life and yet fail to address the one you really need to look at – you! As you continually strive for perfection, give yourself proper credit. Do something nice for yourself today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take advantage of the creative energy in the air today. Keep your hands moving and your imagination flowing toward something fun and artistic. If you begin to doubt your work, you may fall down a spiral of creative blockage. Do not get into the habit of constantly judging the quality or outcome of your work. Give yourself free rein to open up and explore whatever comes to mind.