Today in High Prairie: March 6, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – March 6, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Golden Age Seniors Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 6, 2022

1475 – Michelangelo, Sistine Chapel painter

1619 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French playwright

1806 – Elizabeth Browning, English poet

1906 – Lou Costello, Abbott and Costello team

1916 – Rochelle Hudson, Les Misérables actress

1923 – Ed McMahon, Johnny Carson Show host

1923 – John Montgomery, “Greatest Jazz Guitarist”

1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, First woman in space

1938 – Lovelace Watkins, “The Black Sinatra”

1940 – Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates

1944 – Mary Wilson, Supremes vocalist

1946 – David Gilmour, Pink Floyd guitarist

1946 – Martin Kove, Cagney & Lacey actor

1947 – Kiki Dee, English singer

1947 – Rob Reiner, All in the Family actor

1959 – Tom Arnold, Former hubby, Rosanne Barr

1963 – Suzanne Crough, Partridge Family actress

1972 – Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Laker

1974 – Sebastian Siege, Hawaii Five-0 actor

1979 – Erik Bedard, Canadian baseball player

This Day in Local History – March 6, 2022

March 6, 1915: The Grouard News reports Chris Hutton will open a butcher shop in Grouard in the former Grouard Bakery building.

March 6, 1968: Town of High Prairie assistant secretary-treasurer Robert Wemyss resigns to take a position as secretary-treasurer of the Town of Lac la Biche.

March 6, 1971: Juliana Olivier celebrates her 100th birthday at the High Prairie Gamelin Nursing Home.

March 6, 1972: The Joussard Chamber of Commerce receives a $12,900 grant from Canada Manpower for clearing brush on both sides of the road in preparation for pavement.

March 6, 1974: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s crime rate is the worst in the Peace.

March 6, 1976: The Fairview Elks whip the visiting High Prairie Regals 9-4 but the Regals finish in second place in the NPHL standings with 42 points on a 20-6-2 record.

March 6, 1977: Brian Bliss’ rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 6, 1979: Dwayne Pollack records the shutout as the hometown High Prairie Regals win the first game of their NPHL playoff series against the Valleyview Jets 4-0.

March 6, 1980: Darrel Morin makes 34 saves as the hometown High Prairie Regals blank the Valleyview Jets 1-0 in the first game of their NPHL semifinal series.

March 6, 1982: Boxer Stan Cunningham wins a gold medal in the welterweight division at the Alberta Provincial Boxing Championships in Edmonton.

March 6, 1983: David Zabolotniuk’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 6, 1983: The visiting High Prairie Regals conclude their regular season with a 28-6-0 record with a 7-5 loss to the Valleyview Jets but still finish first.

March 6, 1984: The first cruise missile tests roars over Canada and is spotted 20 miles northeast of town.

March 6, 1984: Ron Sawchyn pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court of assaulting Councillor Don Lorencz. The assault stemmed from a dispute over signs.

March 6, 1984: The High Prairie Regals qualify for the NPHL final by defeating the Valleyview Jets 10-4 thus sweeping their semifinal series.

March 6, 1990: Vern Walker scores two goals as the visiting High Prairie Regals build a 4-0 second period lead and go on to defeat the Peace River Stampeders 4-3 thus tieing their NPHL semifinal series 1-1.

March 6, 1991: South Peace News reports St. Andrew’s School is given the green light to modernize and expand the school.

March 6, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a gold medal in the triple jump at the Alberta Indoor Track and Field Championships in Edmonton.

March 6, 1993: Jody Cox scores at 5:37 of overtime as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 6-5 and take a 2-1 series lead in their NPHL semi-final series.

March 6, 1993: High Prairie Judo Club members Brett Archibald, Jay Lilburn, Michael Stewart and Darrell Archibald all win medals at a tournament in Grande Prairie.

March 6, 1994: Faye Stewart’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 6, 1994: Brett Archibald wins a bronze medal in judo at the Alberta Winter Games in St. Albert.

March 6, 1999: Eight Buchanan Lumber employees split $88,480.40 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

March 6, 2000; High Prairie Tolko girl’s hockey team goaltender Ashley Zahacy records three straight shutouts as weekend play concludes as the team wins the APMHL title.

March 6, 2001: Unhappy AUPE workers picket in front of the High Prairie courthouse to inform the public of their concerns.

March 6, 2002: Long-time Faust resident Bill Rumley dies at the age of 86 years.

March 6, 2002: Garand Jones announces plans are being finalized for a Mega-Auto Lottery where three vehicles will be given away as prizes at the end of the year. The lottery is sponsored by the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society.

March 6, 2004: Driftpile Community School teacher Mirella Lucia Zappone loses her life in a car accident near Barrhead. The school and community mourn her passing.

March 6, 2004: Carla Vance receives a 2004 Spirit Seekers Role Model Award in Grande Prairie.

March 6, 2006: High Prairie Aquatics Centre manager Mel Simmons receives a National Lifesaving Society Commonwealth Bar to Services Medal.

March 6, 2007: The fourth place Lakeland Eagles defeat the first place High Prairie Regals 9-6 to win their NPHL East Division semifinal series 4-3.

March 6, 2008: Former High Prairie town councillor and mayor Terry Anderson dies in Medicine Hat at the age of 88 years.

March 6, 2010: Bernie Poloz wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating David Marx 6-0 in the A Event final. Jim Zabolotniuk wins the B Event and Perry Brust the C Event.

March 6, 2013: The Town of High Prairie commits to an effort being made to have the town declared the Pinkest Little Town in the West.

March 6, 2015: Former Edmonton Eskimos’ head coach Kavis Reed attends the High Prairie Renegades season wrap-up. Also attending is Bill MacDermott.

March 6, 2016: Mark Zahacy’s High Prairie rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating Brent Kushner 7-6 in the final. Jim Zabolotniuk wins the B Event and Al Butterfield the C Event.

March 6, 2016: Frances Stout passes away at the age of 82 years. Along with her husband, Glen, she was co-owner of G&F Construction.

March 6, 2017: Chantal Lina Bonenfant, 46, of Kinuso, is sent to prison for 12 months for fraud over $5,000. She earlier pleaded guilty to frauding the Kinuso branch of ATB Financial and was appearing in court for sentencing. She illegally transferred funds from three seniors’ accounts totaling just over $102,000.

March 6, 2019: Treaty 8 chiefs demand the use of herbicides be stopped in forest cutblocks, power pole locations, and transmission line corridors. They cite a detrimental effect on surrounding wildlife and water.

This Day in World History – March 6, 2022

1479 – Treaty of Alcaçovas: Portugal gives Canary Islands to Castile.

1521 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan discovers Guam.

1646 – Joseph Jenkes gets first patent in North America for making scythes.

1834 – Toronto incorporated with William Lyon Mackenzie as first mayor.

1836 – Battle of the Alamo in San Antonio occurs.

1869 – Dmitri Mendeleev presents first periodic table of the elements.

1889 – German firm Bayer patents the medicine aspirin.

1896 – First auto in Detroit, Charles B. King rides his “horseless Carriage.”

1935 – Frank Bartell cycles record 80.584 mph in LA.

1945 – George Nissen receives patent for the first modern trampoline.

1957 – Ghana [formerly Gold Coast] declares independence from UK.

1959 – Farthest radio signal heard [Pioneer IV, 400,000 miles].

1964 – Boxing legend Cassius Clay changes name to Muhammad Ali.

1965 – First nonstop helicopter crossing of North America occurs.

1974 – Unnamed Italian man loses a record $1,920,000 at roulette.

1981 – Walter Cronkite signs off as anchorman of CBS Evening News.

1982 – Susan Birmingham makes then world’s loudest recorded human shout.

1997 – Picasso’s painting Tête de Femme is stolen from a London gallery.

2014 – Crimean parliament votes to make the Crimea part of Russia.

2018 – World’s oldest message in a bottle found in Australia [132 years].

2018 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos world’s richest person – $112 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 6, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Take advantage of the creative energy in the air today. Keep your hands moving and your imagination flowing toward something fun and artistic. If you begin to doubt your work, you may fall down a spiral of creative blockage. Do not get into the habit of constantly judging the quality or outcome of your work. Give yourself free rein to open up and explore whatever comes to mind.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your sixth sense is right on target, so trust your instincts today. You are likely to connect with someone in a wonderful partnership that will help you foster the very plan you want to develop now. Stay close to those things that resonate strongly with your morals. The answer is in front of you; you do not have to search too far afield in order to find it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Take a break from your routine. You might feel like you are leading an army into battle as you strive for new adventures and conquer new realms. Make sure you take a bit of time out today to stop and let your troops rest. You deserve a little rest yourself. Use this moment of stillness to form your plan of attack so you are sure about how to proceed.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The key for you is to minimize your daily drama as much as possible. You may not realize how much you cripple yourself by the way you exaggerate every aspect of your life. Try not to give so much of your attention to things that really do not matter much. Petty jealousy and gossip about other people’s lives are especially irrelevant in your world.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be careful of advertising yourself as someone who is so strong and mentally competent that you are capable of handling everything. Take note that the strongest mule on the trail usually ends up carrying the most weight. Your emotions are more sensitive than you may think, and certainly more than you demonstrate to others. Be honest about the way you feel and not just the way you think.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Things should flow well for you today with very little effort on your part. Take note if any quarrel arises, it is an indication that the person you are arguing with is not necessarily the right person to deal with or confide in. Emotional issues are likely to be the hardest ones to overcome, but this should not be a problem for you. You have the ability to work through these like a pro.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is meant to be a nice, relaxing day, so treat it as such. There is no need for you to plan any great strategy at this time. Try to take it easy and not indulge in any unnecessary stress. This is your time to enjoy the moment. Do not tax your mind by overanalyzing everything that comes your way. Go with the flow and have a great time regardless of what you end up doing.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your sensual nature is heightened, and you will find yourself engaged in tender moments and languid peacefulness in the company of others. Soothe your soul by letting yourself slip into situations that give you the emotional freedom to do or say whatever comes to mind. Life should be like a love poem written by a great master. Accept the good energy that comes your way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Allow your eager and restless nature to express itself in ways other than through the spoken word. Show someone you care through your gentle touch or a big bear hug. Hold on a little bit more tightly than you might normally. There is an unspoken understanding that comes when you communicate through nothing but pure silence. Work on developing this kind of connection with those closest to you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a terrific day for you. You should find your relationships, especially with men, go exceptionally well. Your tender and extremely sensitive nature is finally being recognized as the treasure chest it is. There are many times in which this type of personality is seen as weak, yet today is one of those times in which you are given the full credit you deserve.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A selfish attitude on your part will not be tolerated today, regardless of the circumstances. Do not make it worse for yourself by pretending you do not notice others’ hurt feelings. People are likely to be extra sensitive today, so be careful about trying to impose your will on someone who really wants nothing more than an ear to talk to and a shoulder to cry on.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could find the hardest person to face is you! You tend toward introspection, and you may find yourself shrinking into self-recrimination. You could analyze the important people in your life and yet fail to address the one you really need to look at – you! As you continually strive for perfection, give yourself proper credit. Do something nice for yourself today.