Today in High Prairie: March 6, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 6, 2023

10 a.m. – CRC Play & Learn at McLennan.

1 p.m. – Carpet Bowling at McLennan Golden Age Club. We’re practicing for “Fun Days” in March. Join us!

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – McLennan Royal Canadian Legion meets at the hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 6, 2023

1475 – Michelangelo, Sistine Chapel painter

1619 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French playwright

1806 – Elizabeth Browning, English poet

1906 – Lou Costello, Abbott and Costello team

1916 – Rochelle Hudson, Les Misérables actress

1923 – Ed McMahon, Johnny Carson Show host

1923 – John Montgomery, “Greatest Jazz Guitarist”

1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, First woman in space

1938 – Lovelace Watkins, “The Black Sinatra”

1940 – Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates

1944 – Mary Wilson, Supremes vocalist

1946 – David Gilmour, Pink Floyd guitarist

1946 – Martin Kove, Cagney & Lacey actor

1947 – Kiki Dee, English singer

1947 – Rob Reiner, All in the Family actor

1959 – Tom Arnold, Former hubby, Rosanne Barr

1963 – Suzanne Crough, Partridge Family actress

1972 – Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Laker

1974 – Sebastian Siege, Hawaii Five-0 actor

1979 – Erik Bedard, Canadian baseball player

This Day in Local History – March 6, 2023

March 6, 1915: The Grouard News reports Chris Hutton will open a butcher shop in Grouard in the former Grouard Bakery building.

March 6, 1968: Town of High Prairie assistant secretary-treasurer Robert Wemyss resigns to take a position as secretary-treasurer of the Town of Lac la Biche.

March 6, 1971: Juliana Olivier celebrates her 100th birthday at the High Prairie Gamelin Nursing Home.

March 6, 1972: The Joussard Chamber of Commerce receives a $12,900 grant from Canada Manpower for clearing brush on both sides of the road in preparation for pavement.

March 6, 1974: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s crime rate is the worst in the Peace.

March 6, 1982: Boxer Stan Cunningham wins a gold medal in the welterweight division at the Alberta Provincial Boxing Championships in Edmonton.

March 6, 1984: The first cruise missile tests roars over Canada and is spotted 20 miles northeast of town.

March 6, 1984: Ron Sawchyn pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court of assaulting Councillor Don Lorencz. The assault stemmed from a dispute over signs.

March 6, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a gold medal in the triple jump at the Alberta Indoor Track and Field Championships in Edmonton.

March 6, 1994: Brett Archibald wins a bronze medal in judo at the Alberta Winter Games in St. Albert.

March 6, 1999: Eight Buchanan Lumber employees split $88,480.40 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

March 6, 2001: Unhappy AUPE workers picket in front of the High Prairie courthouse to inform the public of their concerns.

March 6, 2002: Long-time Faust resident Bill Rumley dies at the age of 86 years.

March 6, 2002: Garand Jones announces plans are being finalized for a Mega-Auto Lottery where three vehicles will be given away as prizes at the end of the year. The lottery is sponsored by the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society.

March 6, 2004: Carla Vance receives a 2004 Spirit Seekers Role Model Award in Grande Prairie.

March 6, 2006: High Prairie Aquatics Centre manager Mel Simmons receives a National Lifesaving Society Commonwealth Bar to Services Medal.

March 6, 2008: Former High Prairie town councillor and mayor Terry Anderson dies in Medicine Hat at the age of 88 years.

March 6, 2013: The Town of High Prairie commits to an effort being made to have the town declared the Pinkest Little Town in the West.

March 6, 2017: Chantal Lina Bonenfant, 46, of Kinuso, is sent to prison for 12 months for fraud over $5,000. She earlier pleaded guilty to frauding the Kinuso branch of ATB Financial and was appearing in court for sentencing. She illegally transferred funds from three seniors’ accounts totaling just over $102,000.

March 6, 2019: Treaty 8 chiefs demand the use of herbicides be stopped in forest cutblocks, power pole locations, and transmission line corridors. They cite a detrimental effect on surrounding wildlife and water.

This Day in World History – March 6, 2023

1479 – Treaty of Alcaçovas: Portugal gives Canary Islands to Castile.

1521 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan discovers Guam.

1646 – Joseph Jenkes gets first patent in North America for making scythes.

1834 – Toronto incorporated with William Lyon Mackenzie as first mayor.

1836 – Battle of the Alamo in San Antonio occurs.

1869 – Dmitri Mendeleev presents first periodic table of the elements.

1889 – German firm Bayer patents the medicine aspirin.

1896 – First auto in Detroit, Charles B. King rides his “horseless Carriage.”

1935 – Frank Bartell cycles record 80.584 mph in LA.

1945 – George Nissen receives patent for the first modern trampoline.

1957 – Ghana [formerly Gold Coast] declares independence from UK.

1959 – Farthest radio signal heard [Pioneer IV, 400,000 miles].

1964 – Boxing legend Cassius Clay changes name to Muhammad Ali.

1965 – First nonstop helicopter crossing of North America occurs.

1974 – Unnamed Italian man loses a record $1,920,000 at roulette.

1981 – Walter Cronkite signs off as anchorman of CBS Evening News.

1982 – Susan Birmingham makes then world’s loudest recorded human shout.

1997 – Picasso’s painting Tête de Femme is stolen from a London gallery.

2014 – Crimean parliament votes to make the Crimea part of Russia.

2018 – World’s oldest message in a bottle found in Australia [132 years].

2018 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos world’s richest person – $112 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 6, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Increased intuition, imagination, and spiritual insight could inspire you to either undertake a course of study or move ahead with related creative projects. You might be very pleasantly surprised at what you learn or produce, and so be motivated to continue with whatever you are doing. This could be an inspiring and productive time for you. Make the most of it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Recent new ideas, insights, and visions could motivate you to invite friends with similar interests over today. You will want to share your experiences, listen to their stories, and try to make sense of it all. This may be an important process, even if some of what is said does not seem to make sense. Write down your thoughts and go over them later.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An invitation to a social event in your neighbourhood could put you in touch with artistic or spiritually inclined people. There could be some fascinating exchanges. The event might continue into the night. No matter how late, no matter how tired you are when you get home, try to get a little exercise to clear your head and quiet your mind. You might have trouble getting to sleep otherwise.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Spiritual insights you received over the past few days could turn your thoughts to serving others. You might have a talent for teaching and choose to share what you have learned in this way. You should feel especially healthy and energetic, so you may be tempted to plunge ahead. Plan carefully. Even the most admirable of enterprises needs to be faced in a practical frame of mind.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Romance should pick up speed today. You could discover you and a current or potential romantic partner have many spiritual interests in common. You might attend some lectures or workshops on one of these subjects together. Take care not to plan too much at once. One or both of you could run into conflicts and end up disappointing the other. Schedule a few and stick to your plans.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might have intense dreams and visions tonight that could be almost prophetic. These premonitions could be personal, but they are apt to be more worldly, such as political events or something in the life of a celebrity you admire. What you sense should be positive, so there are no warnings involved. Write them down so you can verify them later. You might be surprised!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A lecture given by a magnetic speaker could excite your imagination and interest you in a new and intriguing field. You could also learn about some books on the subject that you want to read. This could give you new motivation to pursue some cherished goals you have let slide for a while, perhaps inspiring some writing of your own. Friends could prove supportive in this enterprise.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A friend or colleague could introduce you to a way to increase your income by doing what you love most. This may involve the creative arts, healing, or spiritual or metaphysical matters. Although this might take weeks or months of preparation to put into effect, it should be worth the effort. Check out the facts and think about it. If you still like it, go for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Enthusiasm for spiritual and metaphysical studies could have you feeling optimistic about the future. Your physical energy is high, and this suggests you want to try yoga, tai chi, or another discipline that combines physical exercise with developing psychic and spiritual faculties. Friends could want to join you in this activity. Let the insights flow, and write them down.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might want to host a meeting of your metaphysically inclined friends. Discussions could lead to insights none of you would have come up with alone. Your minds will be going a thousand miles an hour. None of you may ever be the same! Do not forget to take notes of your discussions. You will not want to forget a thing you’ve heard or said.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Books or lectures on spiritual or metaphysical matters could inspire you to pursue a subject and perhaps do some writing. Contact with friends or colleagues with similar interests could result in fascinating discussions. You might receive some insights about how to pursue your goals more effectively. It will advance you materially as well as intellectually and spiritually.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A new and previously unacknowledged talent for working in social, humanitarian, or spiritual fields could come to light today. This could have you thinking seriously about changing jobs or pursuing an entirely new career. The opportunities are there if you look. If you are serious about this change, it is best to pursue it now. If you wait too long, the process might prove more difficult.