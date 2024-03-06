Today in High Prairie: March 6, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 6, 2024

9 a.m. – HP Interagency Meeting at HP Provincial Building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Kapawe’no School cafeteria.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m. Cost is $3.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 6, 2024

1475 – Michelangelo, Sistine Chapel painter

1619 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French playwright

1806 – Elizabeth Browning, English poet

1906 – Lou Costello, Abbott and Costello team

1916 – Rochelle Hudson, Les Misérables actress

1923 – Ed McMahon, Johnny Carson Show host

1923 – John Montgomery, “Greatest Jazz Guitarist”

1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, First woman in space

1938 – Lovelace Watkins, “The Black Sinatra”

1940 – Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates

1944 – Mary Wilson, Supremes vocalist

1946 – David Gilmour, Pink Floyd guitarist

1946 – Martin Kove, Cagney & Lacey actor

1947 – Kiki Dee, English singer

1947 – Rob Reiner, All in the Family actor

1959 – Tom Arnold, Former hubby, Rosanne Barr

1963 – Suzanne Crough, Partridge Family actress

1972 – Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Laker

1974 – Sebastian Siege, Hawaii Five-0 actor

1979 – Erik Bedard, Canadian baseball player

This Day in Local History – March 6, 2024

March 6, 1915: The Grouard News reports Chris Hutton will open a butcher shop in Grouard in the former Grouard Bakery building.

March 6, 1968: Town of High Prairie assistant secretary-treasurer Robert Wemyss resigns to take a position as secretary-treasurer of the Town of Lac la Biche.

March 6, 1971: Juliana Olivier celebrates her 100th birthday at the High Prairie Gamelin Nursing Home.

March 6, 1972: The Joussard Chamber of Commerce receives a $12,900 grant from Canada Manpower for clearing brush on both sides of the road in preparation for pavement.

March 6, 1974: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s crime rate is the worst in the Peace.

March 6, 1982: Boxer Stan Cunningham wins a gold medal in the welterweight division at the Alberta Provincial Boxing Championships in Edmonton.

March 6, 1984: The first cruise missile tests roars over Canada and is spotted 20 miles northeast of town.

March 6, 1984: Ron Sawchyn pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court of assaulting Councillor Don Lorencz. The assault stemmed from a dispute over signs.

March 6, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a gold medal in the triple jump at the Alberta Indoor Track and Field Championships in Edmonton.

March 6, 1994: Brett Archibald wins a bronze medal in judo at the Alberta Winter Games in St. Albert.

March 6, 1999: Eight Buchanan Lumber employees split $88,480.40 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

March 6, 2001: Unhappy AUPE workers picket in front of the High Prairie courthouse to inform the public of their concerns.

March 6, 2002: Long-time Faust resident Bill Rumley dies at the age of 86 years.

March 6, 2002: Garand Jones announces plans are being finalized for a Mega-Auto Lottery where three vehicles will be given away as prizes at the end of the year. The lottery is sponsored by the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society.

March 6, 2004: Carla Vance receives a 2004 Spirit Seekers Role Model Award in Grande Prairie.

March 6, 2006: High Prairie Aquatics Centre manager Mel Simmons receives a National Lifesaving Society Commonwealth Bar to Services Medal.

March 6, 2008: Former High Prairie town councillor and mayor Terry Anderson dies in Medicine Hat at the age of 88 years.

March 6, 2013: The Town of High Prairie commits to an effort being made to have the town declared the Pinkest Little Town in the West.

March 6, 2017: Chantal Lina Bonenfant, 46, of Kinuso, is sent to prison for 12 months for fraud over $5,000. She earlier pleaded guilty to frauding the Kinuso branch of ATB Financial and was appearing in court for sentencing. She illegally transferred funds from three seniors’ accounts totaling just over $102,000.

March 6, 2019: Treaty 8 chiefs demand the use of herbicides be stopped in forest cutblocks, power pole locations, and transmission line corridors. They cite a detrimental effect on surrounding wildlife and water.

This Day in World History – March 6, 2024

1479 – Treaty of Alcaçovas: Portugal gives Canary Islands to Castile.

1521 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan discovers Guam.

1646 – Joseph Jenkes gets first patent in North America for making scythes.

1834 – Toronto incorporated with William Lyon Mackenzie as first mayor.

1836 – Battle of the Alamo in San Antonio occurs.

1869 – Dmitri Mendeleev presents first periodic table of the elements.

1889 – German firm Bayer patents the medicine aspirin.

1896 – First auto in Detroit, Charles B. King rides his “horseless Carriage.”

1935 – Frank Bartell cycles record 80.584 mph in LA.

1945 – George Nissen receives patent for the first modern trampoline.

1957 – Ghana [formerly Gold Coast] declares independence from UK.

1959 – Farthest radio signal heard [Pioneer IV, 400,000 miles].

1964 – Boxing legend Cassius Clay changes name to Muhammad Ali.

1965 – First nonstop helicopter crossing of North America occurs.

1974 – Unnamed Italian man loses a record $1,920,000 at roulette.

1981 – Walter Cronkite signs off as anchorman of CBS Evening News.

1982 – Susan Birmingham makes then world’s loudest recorded human shout.

1997 – Picasso’s painting Tête de Femme is stolen from a London gallery.

2014 – Crimean parliament votes to make the Crimea part of Russia.

2018 – World’s oldest message in a bottle found in Australia [132 years].

2018 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos world’s richest person – $112 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 6, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Things could get a bit tense for you. One of your first reactions might be to look to your loved ones for support. Unfortunately, you might find your standbys are not standing by. In fact, it could seem like they have joined the opposition. You might at first feel like you have been betrayed. In reality, maybe you are fighting for an old cause and it is time to join the opposition, too.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Parts of your life might seem like gladiatorial games out of ancient Rome. The good news is if anyone can rise above this situation and see the truth in the matter, it is you. Be careful to not be too obstinate about how to resolve things. This is likely to get you deeper into a mess that you should not have to deal with in the first place. Your job is to mediate, not dictate.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are apt to go in circles if you only see the negative side of every situation. Your lack of perspective could keep you from seeing an answer right in front of you. Your mind is your greatest asset and your worst enemy. Do not become a victim of its automatic bias toward the negative. Once you take control and start looking at the positive aspects, the answer will become clear.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are likely to be on a roll with new and innovative ideas about your goals in life. Unfortunately, there are some obstacles. People who are scared of the new and different are apt to try to toss a monkey wrench into the spokes of your wheels. More than likely, these people are simply reacting out of fear of something they do not understand. Help them see your perspective.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Remember that even though there is tension and chaos all around, it does not have to affect you. Your motto should be you are “in it but not of it.” The basis of most feuds boils down to the struggle between the old and the new. Try not to let their battles become yours. Learn from them by staying close enough to observe and understand but far enough away that you keep your hands clean.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – While your brain may want to charge ahead with new and revolutionary ideas, there is something holding you back from setting these ideas into motion. It could be there is a small voice in your head telling you to slow down and not automatically accept things and adopt them into your life just because they are new. Do your best to strike a balance between these two viewpoints.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could feel like you are walking a puppy that will not heel. The puppy is curious and, at times, rather reckless. It does not know about the dangers of cars or a twisted leash. You have a great responsibility to teach this dog some lesson, while at the same time giving it a bit of freedom to go out and explore alone. Earn the respect of others by tempering discipline with fun.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mental processes may run into a snag as you discover there are certain rules and guidelines by which you need to abide. Sometimes you feel as if you are above all the rules, that you can establish your own based on your personal morals, and that everything will be fine. Unfortunately, you must sometimes obey others’ rules. Try not to be upset by this; just deal with it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – In all the time spent trying to stabilize your emotions and achieve sensitivity, you may get too caught up in your feelings. Because of this, you may have not been listening to your rational mind lately, even though it is crying out for you to move forward to a different situation. Take some time to listen to your thoughts and take them more seriously than you have been.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The more you can apply to your own life the advice you give to others, the better off you will be. No one is going to follow a leader who does not abide by his or her own standards. If you are going to offer your guidance to someone else, make sure you are willing to operate by the same rules and accept feedback regarding their effectiveness.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be on a slow, steady track of discipline that embraces an older, more traditional way of looking at things. Suddenly, however, you are hit by an aggressive force urging you to do things differently. The more you try to resist this force, the more it is apt to cause friction and tension. Open your arms and welcome this new energy that will have a very positive effect on you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A radical force seems to be stirring up trouble and challenging your long-established beliefs about how things should be done and what you hold most dear. The truth is what you might see as trouble is really a growing pain to be endured as you move to the next step in your personal evolution. Change is often difficult; however, this is what you are being called upon to do.