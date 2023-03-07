Today in High Prairie: March 7, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 7, 2023

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors Coffee Morning at Farmer’s Restaurant in Nampa.

10 a.m. – CRC Play & Learn in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

1 p.m. – Carpet Bowling at McLennan Golden Age Club. We’re practicing for “Fun Days” in March. Join us!

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 – 8 p.m. – Dog Obedience & Agility Session at HP Agriplex. Questions? Email krisbond16@gmailcom

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 7, 2023

1671 – Rob Roy, Scottish folk hero

1846 – Whitcomb Judson, American inventor [zipper]

1930 – James Broderick, Dog Day Afternoon actor

1938 – Janet Guthrie, First woman to race in Indy

1942 – Michael Eisner, Walt Disney CEO

1942 – Tammy Faye Bakker, Gospel singer

1958 – Alan Hale, Hale–Bopp comet discoverer

1960 – Ivan Lendl, Czech tennis player

1960 – Joe Carter, Toronto Blue Jay

1972 – Maxim Roy, Quebec actress

This Day in Local History – March 7, 2023

March 7, 1914: The Grouard News reports an expected 200 farmers will settle in the Grouard district in the next year.

March 7, 1914: The Grouard News reports old-time prospector Marty Walsh leaves Edmonton for the Lesser Slave Lake area searching for gold.

March 7, 1931: Bishop Grouard dies at the age of 91 at St. Bernard Mission in Grouard and is buried in Grouard.

March 7, 1963: It is announced at a High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meeting that dial telephones will be installed in town in 1964.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News publishes a story and photo of the construction of the $46,000 Joussard Community Hall. A fire last September destroyed the previous hall.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News reports a large oil discovery north of town has sparked seismic activity throughout the Lesser Slave Lake region.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News reports that High Prairie and Edson are chosen as sites for vet clinics under the federal-provincial ARDA III Agreement. Building will begin in April.

March 7, 1973: Larry Shaben tells South Peace News that the 14-suite $185,000 Lawrence Apartments will be open in April.

March 7, 1982: Richard Dlugosz’s rink wins four of five games and places second at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association curling championships in Calgary.

March 7, 1984: In a South Peace News interview, former MP Paul Yewchuk explains why he jumped to the Liberals from the PCs.

March 7, 1988: A group of parents tells the High Prairie Recreation Board that fees for dance lessons are too high. Dance lessons cost $32 for preschool age for one hour for 10 weeks. For students older they cost $64 for two hours a week over 10 weeks.

March 7, 1996: The fertilizer plant at Kathleen reopens under the new ownership of Knight Management.

March 7, 1997: Kapawe’no First Nation signs an agreement taking control over the Kapown Centre.

March 7, 2001: High Prairian Steve Blonsky receives both a 25-year membership award and a lifetime membership from the Alberta Water and Wastewater Association in Banff.

March 7, 2008: Rod Berg drops the puck to officially open the Alberta Atom A Provincials in High Prairie. Wetaskiwin wins the gold medal with a 8-4 win over Drayton Valley. High Prairie loses 13-1 to St. Paul and 13-1 to Wetaskiwin March 7, then rebounds for an 8-4 win against Kneehill March 8.

March 7, 2008: Buchanan Lumber’s sawmill crew sets a production record for the week ending.

March 7, 2008: The builders of the Driftpile water treatment plant are given three awards by the Consulting Engineers of Alberta in Edmonton. ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. is presented with an Award of Excellence and two Awards of Merit.

March 7, 2012: South Peace News reports that Tyler Zabolotniuk aces the Math 30 provincial achievement exam.

March 7, 2013: The Lakeland Eagles complete a historic comeback when they defeat the hometown Falher Pirates 6-3 in the NPHL Semi-Final. It’s only the second time in league history that a team has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win.

March 7, 2015: Jim Zabolotniuk’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating Bert Daly 11-5 in the final. Rod Marx wins the B Event and Bernie Poloz the C Event.

This Day in World History – March 7, 2023

1530 – English King Henry VIII’s divorce request denied by the Pope.

1854 – Charles Miller patents first US sewing machine to stitch buttonholes.

1857 – Baseball decides 9 innings constitutes official game, not 9 runs.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell receives a patent for the telephone in US.

1908 – “Women are not physically fit to operate automobiles.” – Cincinnati mayor.

1911 – Willis Farnsworth patents coin-operated locker.

1917 – First jazz record released on a 78 by Original Dixieland Jass Band.

1926 – First transatlantic telephone call: London to New York.

1930 – Georgetown High of Chicago defeats Homer 1-0 in basketball.

1933 – Game of Monopoly invented.

1936 – Hitler breaks Treaty of Versailles, sends troops to Rhineland.

1939 – Glamour magazine begins publishing.

1939 – Guy Lombardo & Royal Canadians first record “Auld Lang Syne”.

1962 – Beatles made their broadcasting debut on BBC radio.

1968 – BBC broadcasts the news for the first time in colour on TV.

1973 – Comet Kohoutek discovered at Hamburg Observatory.

1981 – First homicide at Disneyland, 18-year-old is stabbed to death.

1983 – The Nashville Network begins on Cable TV.

1986 – Wayne Gretzky breaks own NHL season record with 136th assist.

1996 – First surface photos of Pluto taken by Hubble Space Telescope.

2011 – Charlie Sheen is fired from the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men”.

2017 – Malta’s famous landmark the Azure Window collaspes into the sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 7, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are a sociable person with a gift for small talk and interesting discussions. Today you will find some amazing information that will keep your conversations fascinating for months. It could involve a new discovery, possibly in a foreign land. A friend or relative you have not seen for a while could reappear. This is a day full of surprises, so be prepared for just about anything!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Sudden, positive changes in your financial condition could come your way. This could be an increase in income or involve some kind of windfall. Whichever it is, it is going to make a difference in your life. You could also discover a hidden talent you were previously unaware of. It could also set you off on a different life path. Do not be afraid. Go for it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could be planning a major journey of some kind. It may be a long vacation or travel to foreign countries, or it could be an intellectual or spiritual journey into new schools of thought. Your mind is sharp now, so you will learn quickly and retain more. This is a good time to play detective, or perhaps you will simply want to lose yourself in a good mystery novel.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are practical and down to Earth. Today your intuition is more active than usual. You might receive some powerful messages from the higher planes that open up new doors for you. Do not ignore them. Think about what is in them before you accept or reject them. You could also tune in more strongly than usual to the thoughts and feelings of others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Travel by air seems possible today. The appeal of foreign countries may be too strong to resist. If you do not have a passport, you had better apply! Friends may be planning a trip abroad and invite you to accompany them. Your sense of adventure should ensure you will not say no, but if you are tempted to for any reason, reconsider! Travel is important to you right now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The universe is encouraging you to listen today. This is not a day for polemic speeches. It is not a day to try to win others over to your point of view. Really listen to what your friends, loved ones, colleagues, and neighbours say with all of your attention and empathy. You will strengthen your bonds with everyone and may be surprised at what you learn.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Sudden opportunities for advancement may come your way today. Innovative ideas may have paved the way for you, so your skills and abilities are appreciated now. A new awareness of your objectives has made your own path clearer to you, and you may be ready to make your plans a reality. Do not be afraid to take the lead if necessary. You are a natural leader!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – New and expansive ideas for investing time or funds could make a big difference to your future income. Today you feel especially in control of your life. You should have the power to put your plans in motion. All signs look good for new goals and new enterprises. As long as you hang onto your self-confidence, you should be able to make them a reality. Go for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A relationship that may have in the past been based primarily on intellectual interests may take a sudden turn toward romance. If you are not careful, this could turn into an obsession! Relax and enjoy it, but accept your partner as he or she is – warts and all! There are indications of possible changes in your life, either on a personal or business level.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you have been feeling under the weather, expect to feel stronger today than you were before. Your enthusiasm is up and new ideas are flowing into your brain. Whatever you work on today should really stand out. You will experience a new sense of power and optimism. Do not be too intense, though. Others might get the wrong impression. Be your usual sensitive self and all will be fine.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Creative projects may take on a new intensity now. New ideas and visions may appear out of nowhere. Whatever you are working on could have new meaning for you and others. Your physical energy is driven by your efforts to express yourself, so you might keep working for a long time. Sex and romance also take a center stage in your priorities. You feel passionate about everything!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Expect some changes in your household today. You could finally be making some repairs or remodeling or redecorating. It is also possible someone could move in or out. A visitor could also come to your door with interesting information that could change your life in some way. Whatever happens, do not expect a peaceful evening at home. There is likely to be a lot of activity!