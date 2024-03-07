Today in High Prairie: March 7, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 7, 2024

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 7, 2024

1671 – Rob Roy, Scottish folk hero

1846 – Whitcomb Judson, American inventor [zipper]

1930 – James Broderick, Dog Day Afternoon actor

1938 – Janet Guthrie, First woman to race in Indy

1942 – Michael Eisner, Walt Disney CEO

1942 – Tammy Faye Bakker, Gospel singer

1958 – Alan Hale, Hale–Bopp comet discoverer

1960 – Ivan Lendl, Czech tennis player

1960 – Joe Carter, Toronto Blue Jay

1972 – Maxim Roy, Quebec actress

This Day in Local History – March 7, 2024

March 7, 1914: The Grouard News reports an expected 200 farmers will settle in the Grouard district in the next year.

March 7, 1914: The Grouard News reports old-time prospector Marty Walsh leaves Edmonton for the Lesser Slave Lake area searching for gold.

March 7, 1931: Bishop Grouard dies at the age of 91 at St. Bernard Mission in Grouard and is buried in Grouard.

March 7, 1963: It is announced at a High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meeting that dial telephones will be installed in town in 1964.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News publishes a story and photo of the construction of the $46,000 Joussard Community Hall. A fire last September destroyed the previous hall.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News reports a large oil discovery north of town has sparked seismic activity throughout the Lesser Slave Lake region.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News reports that High Prairie and Edson are chosen as sites for vet clinics under the federal-provincial ARDA III Agreement. Building will begin in April.

March 7, 1973: Larry Shaben tells South Peace News that the 14-suite $185,000 Lawrence Apartments will be open in April.

March 7, 1982: Richard Dlugosz’s rink wins four of five games and places second at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association curling championships in Calgary.

March 7, 1984: In a South Peace News interview, former MP Paul Yewchuk explains why he jumped to the Liberals from the PCs.

March 7, 1988: A group of parents tells the High Prairie Recreation Board that fees for dance lessons are too high. Dance lessons cost $32 for preschool age for one hour for 10 weeks. For students older they cost $64 for two hours a week over 10 weeks.

March 7, 1996: The fertilizer plant at Kathleen reopens under the new ownership of Knight Management.

March 7, 1997: Kapawe’no First Nation signs an agreement taking control over the Kapown Centre.

March 7, 2001: High Prairian Steve Blonsky receives both a 25-year membership award and a lifetime membership from the Alberta Water and Wastewater Association in Banff.

March 7, 2008: Rod Berg drops the puck to officially open the Alberta Atom A Provincials in High Prairie. Wetaskiwin wins the gold medal with a 8-4 win over Drayton Valley. High Prairie loses 13-1 to St. Paul and 13-1 to Wetaskiwin March 7, then rebounds for an 8-4 win against Kneehill March 8.

March 7, 2008: Buchanan Lumber’s sawmill crew sets a production record for the week ending.

March 7, 2008: The builders of the Driftpile water treatment plant are given three awards by the Consulting Engineers of Alberta in Edmonton. ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. is presented with an Award of Excellence and two Awards of Merit.

March 7, 2012: South Peace News reports that Tyler Zabolotniuk aces the Math 30 provincial achievement exam.

March 7, 2013: The Lakeland Eagles complete a historic comeback when they defeat the hometown Falher Pirates 6-3 in the NPHL Semi-Final. It’s only the second time in league history that a team has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win.

March 7, 2015: Jim Zabolotniuk’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating Bert Daly 11-5 in the final. Rod Marx wins the B Event and Bernie Poloz the C Event.

This Day in World History – March 7, 2024

1530 – English King Henry VIII’s divorce request denied by the Pope.

1854 – Charles Miller patents first US sewing machine to stitch buttonholes.

1857 – Baseball decides 9 innings constitutes official game, not 9 runs.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell receives a patent for the telephone in US.

1908 – “Women are not physically fit to operate automobiles.” – Cincinnati mayor.

1911 – Willis Farnsworth patents coin-operated locker.

1917 – First jazz record released on a 78 by Original Dixieland Jass Band.

1926 – First transatlantic telephone call: London to New York.

1930 – Georgetown High of Chicago defeats Homer 1-0 in basketball.

1933 – Game of Monopoly invented.

1936 – Hitler breaks Treaty of Versailles, sends troops to Rhineland.

1939 – Glamour magazine begins publishing.

1939 – Guy Lombardo & Royal Canadians first record “Auld Lang Syne”.

1962 – Beatles made their broadcasting debut on BBC radio.

1968 – BBC broadcasts the news for the first time in colour on TV.

1973 – Comet Kohoutek discovered at Hamburg Observatory.

1981 – First homicide at Disneyland, 18-year-old is stabbed to death.

1983 – The Nashville Network begins on Cable TV.

1986 – Wayne Gretzky breaks own NHL season record with 136th assist.

1996 – First surface photos of Pluto taken by Hubble Space Telescope.

2011 – Charlie Sheen is fired from the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men”.

2017 – Malta’s famous landmark the Azure Window collaspes into the sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 7, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are passionate by nature, but the strength of your desires might surprise even you today. You are feeling especially romantic and even sexier than usual. You will want to spend time alone with your lover. Do not be surprised if you attract admiring glances from others, even strangers. Communication on all levels should be clear and forthright. Enjoy a great evening!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Communications with family members and others should be clear, honest, and loving. Although your physical passions may be surging beneath the surface today, they are still very much present. You are likely to be feeling particularly romantic, and might want to read racy novels or go to a sexy movie. This is the night to be alone with that special person. Make sure you look your best. Have fun!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A phone call from your sweetheart might bring out your passionate, romantic side today. You will probably have a lot to do, and therefore not be able to meet with him or her until late. All signs indicate the encounter will be worth the wait. You should be especially attuned to your partner right now. You might know instinctively what they need from you now. Buy some new clothes, and enjoy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – As someone who tends to operate through your intellect, you might be surprised by the surge of romantic passion that comes your way at this time. For today at least, your values might shift from the intellectual to the physical. You will probably want to plan a romantic evening with someone special. You might even want to get out and spend some money on clothes. Enjoy your day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are a born romantic by nature, but today you are likely to think more in terms of physical passion than idealized romance. You are likely to be especially concerned with your appearance, and might want to go for a professional makeover or buy some new clothes. The colour blue might seem especially appealing right now, but do not forget to add some red for passion! Phone your romantic interest and have fun tonight!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Even if you are not romantically involved, you are likely to feel especially passionate today and anxious to schedule an intimate evening with someone who has caught your eye. You may not gallop off into the sunset right away, but you could dream of faraway lands. You might want to plan a trip. Be patient and do not overwhelm this person with too much passion too soon. Wait and see how things go.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – While you are Earthy by nature and enjoy physical passion, this might seem even more pronounced today. Racy novels and movies could be especially appealing. You may want to plan a romantic evening with a lover. If you do not have one, do not be surprised if an old friend suddenly looks very sexy! This is a great day to shop for clothes. You are more likely to pick the most becoming items.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mind is not likely to be on the job today. That could cause a number of problems. You might be feeling especially romantic. You are thinking about the evening when you can be alone with your romantic partner or at least luxuriate in racy novels or sexy movies. At lunch, buy some clothes you feel are especially flattering and then enjoy your evening!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A renewed sense of physical vigour could have you plunging with determination into whatever projects you need to do today. However, your mind will not really be on them, as you could be feeling especially passionate now. Your own intellectual and philosophical interests might be uppermost in your mind, right up there with sex and romance! That physical vigour could prove very pleasurable tonight. Enjoy your day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are in a romantic mood today. You are more likely to notice attractive strangers you pass on the street, and attract admiring glances from them! Racy novels and movies could seem more appealing than usual, and you might do some window-shopping for sensual products. This is definitely an evening to spend with that special person in your life. Have a professional style your hair to make sure you look your best!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – An evening at home with your sweetheart could seem very appealing today. Sex and romance are very much on your mind, and you might surprise yourself with how Earthy you feel. You could decide to pick up a romantic novel or see a sexy movie. You could learn to communicate better with your partner today, both verbally and physically. Make sure you look your best, and go for it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Communication with a significant other might hit a brick wall, and you may not be able to get through. Money could be coming in the mail, but probably will not arrive today. This could be a day full of frustrations, but the evening should make up for it. Love and romance look great right now. This is a wonderful day to schedule an evening with your partner – or to look for one. Enjoy!