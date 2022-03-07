Today in High Prairie: March 7, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 7, 2022

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [5-11 years].

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 7, 2022

1671 – Rob Roy, Scottish folk hero

1846 – Whitcomb Judson, American inventor [zipper]

1930 – James Broderick, Dog Day Afternoon actor

1938 – Janet Guthrie, First woman to race in Indy

1942 – Michael Eisner, Walt Disney CEO

1942 – Tammy Faye Bakker, Gospel singer

1958 – Alan Hale, Hale–Bopp comet discoverer

1960 – Ivan Lendl, Czech tennis player

1960 – Joe Carter, Toronto Blue Jay

1972 – Maxim Roy, Quebec actress

This Day in Local History – March 7, 2022

March 7, 1914: The Grouard News reports an expected 200 farmers will settle in the Grouard district in the next year.

March 7, 1914: The Grouard News reports old-time prospector Marty Walsh leaves Edmonton for the Lesser Slave Lake area searching for gold.

March 7, 1931: Bishop Grouard dies at the age of 91 at St. Bernard Mission in Grouard and is buried in Grouard.

March 7, 1963: It is announced at a High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meeting that dial telephones will be installed in town in 1964.

March 7, 1968: Len Brulotte wins the High Prairie Regals MVP award. Wayne Savill wins Best Rookie while Frank Perry wins Most Gentlemanly Player. Jim McLean wins the Leading Scorer Award.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News publishes a story and photo of the construction of the $46,000 Joussard Community Hall. A fire last September destroyed the previous hall.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News reports a large oil discovery north of town has sparked seismic activity throughout the Lesser Slave Lake region.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News reports that High Prairie and Edson are chosen as sites for vet clinics under the federal-provincial ARDA III Agreement. Building will begin in April.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News reports that Fred McCuaig, manager of the High Prairie United Grain Growers elevator, receives a Top 10 Award for outstanding general farm supplies and seed sales during the 1971-72 crop year.

March 7, 1973: Larry Shaben tells South Peace News that the 14-suite $185,000 Lawrence Apartments will be open in April.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News reports that the E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers conclude play in the Peace Smoky Basketball League with a perfect 8-0 record. The men’s team goes 4-4.

March 7, 1974: Tommy Tomkins, 16, recovers after being pierced in the shoulder by a stake at Enilda.

March 7, 1976: The hometown High Prairie Thunderbirds, coached by Don Cunningham, go a perfect 5-0 to win the High Prairie Native Hockey Tournament.

March 7, 1977: Ben Turner is presented with the keys to a new car by Garand Jones, president of the High Prairie Curling Club. The club sold 430 tickets during the fundraiser.

March 7, 1982: Richard Dlugosz’s rink wins four of five games and places second at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association curling championships in Calgary.

March 7, 1982: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 7, 1984: In a South Peace News interview, former MP Paul Yewchuk explains why he jumped to the Liberals from the PCs.

March 7, 1985: Wayne Denis Jobin, 25, of Sucker Creek, dies in a snowmobile accident after striking an Alberta Power pole guy wire.

March 7, 1988: A group of parents tells the High Prairie Recreation Board that fees for dance lessons are too high. Dance lessons cost $32 for preschool age for one hour for 10 weeks. For students older they cost $64 for two hours a week over 10 weeks.

March 7, 1992: Kevin Clemens scores three goals as the High Prairie Regals defeat the hometown Manning Comets 4-2 to sweep their NPHL semifinal series.

March 7, 1993: David Zabolotniuk’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 7, 1996: The fertilizer plant at Kathleen reopens under the new ownership of Knight Management.

March 7, 1997: Kapawe’no First Nation signs an agreement taking control over the Kapown Centre.

March 7, 1999: Felix Laboucan, 51, dies in an Edmonton hospital after sustaining injuries in a fall.

March 7, 2001: High Prairian Steve Blonsky receives both a 25-year membership award and a lifetime membership from the Alberta Water and Wastewater Association in Banff.

March 7, 2004: High Prairie’s Chris Clegg wins $19,127 in Sport Select Pro-Line.

March 7, 2007: Megan Hanson, 15, comes forward with photos of two darling puppies she alleges Town of High Prairie staff needlessly shot. The accusation is never refuted.

March 7, 2008: Rod Berg drops the puck to officially open the Alberta Atom A Provincials in High Prairie. Wetaskiwin wins the gold medal with a 8-4 win over Drayton Valley. High Prairie loses 13-1 to St. Paul and 13-1 to Wetaskiwin March 7, then rebounds for an 8-4 win against Kneehill March 8.

March 7, 2008: Buchanan Lumber’s sawmill crew sets a production record for the week ending.

March 7, 2008: The builders of the Driftpile water treatment plant are given three awards by the Consulting Engineers of Alberta in Edmonton. ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. is presented with an Award of Excellence and two Awards of Merit.

March 7, 2008: June Badiuk dies in Kelowna, B.C. at the age of 86 years. June and her husband, Bill, ran Bill’s Sporting Goods in High Prairie for 12 years.

March 7, 2009: Perry Brust defeats Robert Benoit 9-7 in the A Event final to win the High Prairie Men’s Curling Bonspiel.

March 7, 2012: South Peace News reports that Tyler Zabolotniuk aces the Math 30 provincial achievement exam.

March 7, 2013: The Get Well Rhonda Benefit raises just short of $30,000 for Rhonda Keay, who was recently diagnosed with thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a rare blood disease.

March 7, 2013: The region breathes a heavy sigh of relief as the proposed new hospital in High Prairie is included in the provincial budget.

March 7, 2013: The Lakeland Eagles complete a historic comeback when they defeat the hometown Falher Pirates 6-3 in the NPHL Semi-Final. It’s only the second time in league history that a team has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win.

March 7, 2015: Jim Zabolotniuk’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating Bert Daly 11-5 in the final. Rod Marx wins the B Event and Bernie Poloz the C Event.

This Day in World History – March 7, 2022

1530 – English King Henry VIII’s divorce request denied by the Pope.

1854 – Charles Miller patents first US sewing machine to stitch buttonholes.

1857 – Baseball decides 9 innings constitutes official game, not 9 runs.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell receives a patent for the telephone in US.

1908 – “Women are not physically fit to operate automobiles.” – Cincinnati mayor.

1911 – Willis Farnsworth patents coin-operated locker.

1917 – First jazz record released on a 78 by Original Dixieland Jass Band.

1926 – First transatlantic telephone call: London to New York.

1930 – Georgetown High of Chicago defeats Homer 1-0 in basketball.

1933 – Game of Monopoly invented.

1936 – Hitler breaks Treaty of Versailles, sends troops to Rhineland.

1939 – Glamour magazine begins publishing.

1939 – Guy Lombardo & Royal Canadians first record “Auld Lang Syne”.

1962 – Beatles made their broadcasting debut on BBC radio.

1968 – BBC broadcasts the news for the first time in colour on TV.

1973 – Comet Kohoutek discovered at Hamburg Observatory.

1981 – First homicide at Disneyland, 18-year-old is stabbed to death.

1983 – The Nashville Network begins on Cable TV.

1986 – Wayne Gretzky breaks own NHL season record with 136th assist.

1996 – First surface photos of Pluto taken by Hubble Space Telescope.

2011 – Charlie Sheen is fired from the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men”.

2017 – Malta’s famous landmark the Azure Window collaspes into the sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 7, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A radical force seems to be stirring up trouble and challenging your long-established beliefs about how things should be done and what you hold most dear. The truth is what you might see as trouble is really a growing pain to be endured as you move to the next step in your personal evolution. Change is often difficult; however, this is what you are being called upon to do.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Things could get a bit tense for you. One of your first reactions might be to look to your loved ones for support. Unfortunately, you might find your standbys are not standing by. In fact, it could seem like they have joined the opposition. You might at first feel like you have been betrayed. In reality, maybe you are fighting for an old cause and it is time to join the opposition, too.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Parts of your life might seem like gladiatorial games out of ancient Rome. The good news is if anyone can rise above this situation and see the truth in the matter, it is you. Be careful to not be too obstinate about how to resolve things. This is likely to get you deeper into a mess that you should not have to deal with in the first place. Your job is to mediate, not dictate.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are apt to go in circles if you only see the negative side of every situation. Your lack of perspective could keep you from seeing an answer right in front of you. Your mind is your greatest asset and your worst enemy. Do not become a victim of its automatic bias toward the negative. Once you take control and start looking at the positive aspects, the answer will become clear.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are likely to be on a roll with new and innovative ideas about your goals in life. Unfortunately, there are some obstacles. People who are scared of the new and different are apt to try to toss a monkey wrench into the spokes of your wheels. More than likely, these people are simply reacting out of fear of something they do not understand. Help them see your perspective.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Remember even though there is tension and chaos all around, it does not have to affect you. Your motto should be you are “in it but not of it”. The basis of most feuds boils down to the struggle between the old and the new. Try not to let their battles become yours. Learn from them by staying close enough to observe and understand but far enough away that you keep your hands clean.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – While your brain may want to charge ahead with new and revolutionary ideas, there is something holding you back from setting these ideas into motion. It could be there is a small voice in your head telling you to slow down and not automatically accept things and adopt them into your life just because they are new. Do your best to strike a balance between these two viewpoints.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could feel like you are walking a puppy that will not heel. The puppy is curious and, at times, rather reckless. It does not know about the dangers of cars or a twisted leash. You have a great responsibility to teach this dog some lessons, while at the same time giving it a bit of freedom to go out and explore alone. Earn the respect of others by tempering discipline with fun.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mental processes may run into a snag as you discover there are certain rules and guidelines by which you need to abide. Sometimes you feel as if you are above all the rules, that you can establish your own based on your personal morals, and that everything will be fine. Unfortunately, you must sometimes obey others’ rules. Try not to be upset by this; just deal with it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – In all the time spent trying to stabilize your emotions and achieve sensitivity, you may get too caught up in your feelings. Because of this, you may have not been listening to your rational mind lately, even though it is crying out for you to move forward to a different situation. Take some time to listen to your thoughts and take them more seriously than you have been.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The more you can apply to your own life the advice you give to others, the better off you will be. No one is going to follow a leader who does not abide by his or her own standards. If you are going to offer your guidance to someone else, make sure you are willing to operate by the same rules and accept feedback regarding their effectiveness.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be on a slow, steady track of discipline that embraces an older, more traditional way of looking at things. Suddenly, however, you are hit by an aggressive force urging you to do things differently. The more you try to resist this force, the more it is apt to cause friction and tension. Open your arms and welcome this new energy that will have a very positive effect on you.