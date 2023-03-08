Today in High Prairie: March 8, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 8, 2023

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in council chambers.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in council chambers.

10 a.m. – CRC Baby & Me in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

Noon – 1 p.m. – Lenten Lunch at McLennan Legion Hall.

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Smoky River FCSS Free Drop-In Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – Supper at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 8, 2023

1787 – Karl von Graefe, Created plastic surgery

1839 – Josephine Cochrane, Invented automatic dishwasher

1886 – Edward Calvin Kendall, Isolated cortisone

1921 – Alan Hale, Jr., Gilligan’s Island [Skipper]

1922 – Cyd Charisse, Singin’ in the Rain dancer

1922 – Ralph Baer, Created first video game console

1943 – Lynn Redgrave, Georgy Girl actress

1945 – Micky Dolenz, The Monkees singer

1947 – Mike Allsup, Three Dog Night guitarist

1956 – John Kapelos, Canadian actor

1958 – Gary Numan, Cars singer

1977 – James Van Der Beek, Dawson’s Creek actor

This Day in Local History – March 8, 2023

March 8, 1969: Grouard Vocational School wins the Northwest Alberta Schools Athletic Association Boy’s C basketball playoffs. They defeat Ridgevalley 88-30, Worsley 74-49 and Eaglesham 57-49.

March 8, 1970: A small earthquake rocks the Peace Country. Its epicentre is unknown.

March 8, 1972: Daily bus service arrives in Joussard.

March 8, 1976: Ann Myllie resigns as High Prairie’s recreation director effective April 15.

March 8, 1978: South Peace News reports that Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park will be constructed. The news is delivered in the Alberta government’s Throne Speech.

March 8, 1983: Good Samaritan Grant Jack, of Rycroft, is rushed to Edmonton hospital after he was struck from behind giving a stalled vehicle a boost.

March 8, 1986: Figure skater Polly Stokes wins the pre-juvenile division at the Sectional meet in Lethbridge.

March 8, 1987: High Prairie ringette teams win gold and bronze medals at the Peace Winter Games in Slave Lake.

March 8, 1989: UFA celebrates a grand opening with new manager Craig Perry.

March 8, 1989: High Prairie town council refuses a developer the right to purchase property where MacIntyre Park is located.

March 8, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Smoky River Hockey League championship by defeating the Sturgeon Lake Blues 12-7.

March 8, 1992: High Prairie’s Quin Sekulich wins a gold medal in the triple jump and a silver medal in the long jump in juvenile men’s action at the Alberta Indoor Provincial Track and Field Championships in Edmonton.

March 8, 1995: High Prairie town council receives a letter from Alberta Environment telling them a public meeting will be held to voice concerns over the fly ash problem at Buchanan Lumber, if enough people complain.

March 8, 2000: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council is still pondering twinning with the Japanese town of Betsukai.

March 8, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to build a new $1.5 million water treatment plant in Grouard.

March 8, 2000: High Prairie town council issues stop orders on the Crazy Horse Saloon and A&W over failure to develop its service roads.

March 8, 2002: Joussard’s new $234,000 fire truck arrives. The next day firefighters attend a training session to learn how to properly use the new truck.

March 8, 2005: Flooding in Joussard leaves area residents angry. A culvert is unplugged upstream from the hamlet and water rushes south to flood areas of the hamlet. The plugged culvert damaged property of Camille Goutier before it’s unplugged.

March 8, 2006: Alberta Transportation’s manager for the Peace Region, John Engleder, tells the M.D. of Big Lakes the Highway 2 paving project through High Prairie will not be completed in 2006.

March 8, 2009: High Prairie Skating Club members Michelle Laboucan and Erin Sebo make history as the only the second and third skaters in club history to pass their Gold Interpretive.

March 8, 2009: Camille and Antoinette Goutier of Joussard lose their home to a fire.

March 8, 2012: East Prairie Settlement chair Gerald Cunningham says a proposed road south of the settlement to Swan Hills would serve as an alternative route in case of wildfires or flooding.

March 8, 2013: High Prairie’s Keith Martin picks up a Toyota RAV4 he wins at POPS Home Hardware as part of a Canada-wide draw in Home Hardware’s Holiday Daily Gift Card Giveaway Contest.

March 8, 2014: Prairie River Junior High School basketball teams sweep the zone titles in La Crete for the first time in its history. The girl’s team defeats La Crete in the final while the boy’s team defeats Peace River High School in the final.

March 8, 2014: The Gift Lake Hurricanes girl’s junior high school basketball team wins silver at the 1J Zones at Ridgevalley School after losing to Hines Creek in the final.

March 8, 2015: Joyce Anderson passes away at the age of 88 years. She managed a hair salon and trailer park in High Prairie and was the wife of former mayor Terry Anderson.

March 8, 2016: Smitty’s waiter John Flores returns $2,010 to Ken Murdoch after the cash falls out of his pocket onto a chair at the restaurant.

This Day in World History – March 8, 2023

1531 – Henry VIII recognized as supreme head of Church in England.

1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.

1855 – First train crosses suspension bridge at Niagara Falls.

1867 – British North America Act is passed in the House of Commons.

1910 – Raymonde de Laroche of Paris is the first-ever licensed female pilot.

1917 – Russian “February Revolution” begins over food rations.

1934 – Edwin Hubble photo shows as many galaxies as Milky Way has stars.

1936 – First stock car race is held in Daytona Beach, Florida.

1945 – International Women’s Day is first observed.

1957 – Egypt reopens the Suez Canal after Israel withdraws.

1959 – Groucho, Chico & Harpo Marx’s final TV appearance together.

1965 – First US combat forces arrive in Vietnam, on the beaches of Da Nang.

1968 – Tommy Moore, six, scores hole-in-one in golf in Hagerstown, Maryland.

1971 – Joe Frazier ends Muhammad Ali’s 31-fight winning streak.

1972 – The first flight of the Goodyear blimp.

1973 – Paul & Linda McCartney are fined £100 for growing cannabis.

1975 – Royal Canadian Mint announces branch opening in Winnipeg.

1976 – 1,774 kg [largest observed] stony meteorite falls in China.

1979 – First extraterrestrial volcano discovered on Jupiter’s moon Io.

1983 – President Ronald Reagan first known use of term “Evil Empire” [USSR].

2014 – Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 with 239 people disappears.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 8, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your laziness is not making it easy to get out of bed. In fact, all you may want to do today is absolutely nothing. Unfortunately, this may not be possible. Whether it is or not, you can make the best of this feeling as long as you keep yourself in the right frame of mind. Find the element of fun in everything you do, including your work.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may butt heads with someone who is equally unwilling to budge. Use this conflict as a lesson in perspective. Understand the motivation of the opposite side. The life lesson you may need to learn probably has to do with discipline and the need for honest sweat from your brow. Do not be afraid to work a little harder than you have been to make your dreams come true.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may run into roadblocks today, but do not worry. These are things you are capable of working around. The tricky part of the situation is none of these blocks is likely to budge, and you may have absolutely no understanding of why they are there. Try not to take this barricade personally.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your mind is sharp today, and your willingness to work is equally strong. Use this powerful combination of forces to your full advantage. You will find your brain is like a powerful steel trap. There is very little that will escape your attention. The most important thing for you to remember is to not let other people obstruct your progress.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may get out of bed with a jolt, indicative of the fact there are forces prodding you from almost every direction. It may seem like you are in high demand, so do your best to appease those who need your attention. The key for you is not to get overwhelmed to the point where you can no longer function at all. Go at your own pace and you will meet with tremendous success.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is not a good idea to blame your troubles on others. The only one you really have to blame is you. You will find your mind is active today and it might send you around in circles unless you make a conscious effort to slow it down and get it going on the right path. Deal with the facts of the situation instead of the emotions that may arise from it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today it may seem like you are trapped in a power struggle you can not get out of. The problem is this struggle may have very little to do with you and your actions. There is a strong, limiting force that is asking you to slow down. Try your best not to get involved with conflicts that do not concern you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your solid, grounded, and steady approach may be challenged today. Someone with a strong ego could punch holes in the plan you have so carefully laid out. Try to stick with the facts and do your best not to let this turn into some sort of popularity contest. Be humble and direct. Try not to be too emotional or sensitive.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Take care that your self-esteem does not depend on what other people tell you. One minute a bit of flattery may send you high as a kite, and the next minute some criticism may have you feeling down in the dumps. Do your best to not let others blow you up and then deflate you as if you are nothing but a balloon.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your self-esteem should be good now. You will find you can make great strides on long-term projects. This is a good day to put your nose to the grindstone and get to work. There is an extra bit of productive force in the day that will help you achieve just about anything you set your mind to.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be a bit aggravated today. People seem to be more of a hindrance than a help to you. Do not be too accusatory until you make sure you are operating honestly and productively. You may automatically go into defensive mode and end up accusing someone of the very thing that you are guilty of.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have a unique opportunity to review plans and foundations that you have recently put into place. As carpenters say, “Measure twice and cut once.” This is a key time to review your plans and make sure your structure is secure. If there is any doubt about what you have completed so far, consult someone whose expertise you trust. It may be worth it to start over using a new plan.