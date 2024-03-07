Today in High Prairie: March 8, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 8, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 8, 2024

1787 – Karl von Graefe, Created plastic surgery

1839 – Josephine Cochrane, Invented automatic dishwasher

1886 – Edward Calvin Kendall, Isolated cortisone

1921 – Alan Hale, Jr., Gilligan’s Island [Skipper]

1922 – Cyd Charisse, Singin’ in the Rain dancer

1922 – Ralph Baer, Created first video game console

1943 – Lynn Redgrave, Georgy Girl actress

1945 – Micky Dolenz, The Monkees singer

1947 – Mike Allsup, Three Dog Night guitarist

1956 – John Kapelos, Canadian actor

1958 – Gary Numan, Cars singer

1977 – James Van Der Beek, Dawson’s Creek actor

This Day in Local History – March 8, 2024

March 8, 1969: Grouard Vocational School wins the Northwest Alberta Schools Athletic Association Boy’s C basketball playoffs. They defeat Ridgevalley 88-30, Worsley 74-49 and Eaglesham 57-49.

March 8, 1970: A small earthquake rocks the Peace Country. Its epicentre is unknown.

March 8, 1972: Daily bus service arrives in Joussard.

March 8, 1976: Ann Myllie resigns as High Prairie’s recreation director effective April 15.

March 8, 1978: South Peace News reports that Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park will be constructed. The news is delivered in the Alberta government’s Throne Speech.

March 8, 1983: Good Samaritan Grant Jack, of Rycroft, is rushed to Edmonton hospital after he was struck from behind giving a stalled vehicle a boost.

March 8, 1986: Figure skater Polly Stokes wins the pre-juvenile division at the Sectional meet in Lethbridge.

March 8, 1987: High Prairie ringette teams win gold and bronze medals at the Peace Winter Games in Slave Lake.

March 8, 1989: UFA celebrates a grand opening with new manager Craig Perry.

March 8, 1989: High Prairie town council refuses a developer the right to purchase property where MacIntyre Park is located.

March 8, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Smoky River Hockey League championship by defeating the Sturgeon Lake Blues 12-7.

March 8, 1992: High Prairie’s Quin Sekulich wins a gold medal in the triple jump and a silver medal in the long jump in juvenile men’s action at the Alberta Indoor Provincial Track and Field Championships in Edmonton.

March 8, 1995: High Prairie town council receives a letter from Alberta Environment telling them a public meeting will be held to voice concerns over the fly ash problem at Buchanan Lumber, if enough people complain.

March 8, 2000: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council is still pondering twinning with the Japanese town of Betsukai.

March 8, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to build a new $1.5 million water treatment plant in Grouard.

March 8, 2000: High Prairie town council issues stop orders on the Crazy Horse Saloon and A&W over failure to develop its service roads.

March 8, 2002: Joussard’s new $234,000 fire truck arrives. The next day firefighters attend a training session to learn how to properly use the new truck.

March 8, 2005: Flooding in Joussard leaves area residents angry. A culvert is unplugged upstream from the hamlet and water rushes south to flood areas of the hamlet. The plugged culvert damaged property of Camille Goutier before it’s unplugged.

March 8, 2006: Alberta Transportation’s manager for the Peace Region, John Engleder, tells the M.D. of Big Lakes the Highway 2 paving project through High Prairie will not be completed in 2006.

March 8, 2009: High Prairie Skating Club members Michelle Laboucan and Erin Sebo make history as the only the second and third skaters in club history to pass their Gold Interpretive.

March 8, 2009: Camille and Antoinette Goutier of Joussard lose their home to a fire.

March 8, 2012: East Prairie Settlement chair Gerald Cunningham says a proposed road south of the settlement to Swan Hills would serve as an alternative route in case of wildfires or flooding.

March 8, 2013: High Prairie’s Keith Martin picks up a Toyota RAV4 he wins at POPS Home Hardware as part of a Canada-wide draw in Home Hardware’s Holiday Daily Gift Card Giveaway Contest.

March 8, 2014: Prairie River Junior High School basketball teams sweep the zone titles in La Crete for the first time in its history. The girl’s team defeats La Crete in the final while the boy’s team defeats Peace River High School in the final.

March 8, 2014: The Gift Lake Hurricanes girl’s junior high school basketball team wins silver at the 1J Zones at Ridgevalley School after losing to Hines Creek in the final.

March 8, 2015: Joyce Anderson passes away at the age of 88 years. She managed a hair salon and trailer park in High Prairie and was the wife of former mayor Terry Anderson.

March 8, 2016: Smitty’s waiter John Flores returns $2,010 to Ken Murdoch after the cash falls out of his pocket onto a chair at the restaurant.

This Day in World History – March 8, 2024

1531 – Henry VIII recognized as supreme head of Church in England.

1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.

1855 – First train crosses suspension bridge at Niagara Falls.

1867 – British North America Act is passed in the House of Commons.

1910 – Raymonde de Laroche of Paris is the first-ever licensed female pilot.

1917 – Russian “February Revolution” begins over food rations.

1934 – Edwin Hubble photo shows as many galaxies as Milky Way has stars.

1936 – First stock car race is held in Daytona Beach, Florida.

1945 – International Women’s Day is first observed.

1957 – Egypt reopens the Suez Canal after Israel withdraws.

1959 – Groucho, Chico & Harpo Marx’s final TV appearance together.

1965 – First US combat forces arrive in Vietnam, on the beaches of Da Nang.

1968 – Tommy Moore, six, scores hole-in-one in golf in Hagerstown, Maryland.

1971 – Joe Frazier ends Muhammad Ali’s 31-fight winning streak.

1972 – The first flight of the Goodyear blimp.

1973 – Paul & Linda McCartney are fined £100 for growing cannabis.

1975 – Royal Canadian Mint announces branch opening in Winnipeg.

1976 – 1,774 kg [largest observed] stony meteorite falls in China.

1979 – First extraterrestrial volcano discovered on Jupiter’s moon Io.

1983 – President Ronald Reagan first known use of term “Evil Empire” [USSR].

2014 – Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 with 239 people disappears.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 8, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is an intense day for you during which the disharmony in different realms of your life crops up and spurs you on to action. Others may be ridiculously stubborn today, causing tension and frustration wherever you turn. Fun is the key to balancing out the equation. A jovial frame of mind and playful attitude will help remedy any situation that comes your way. Have a good time today!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may find it difficult to take action on any practical matter today. If you find this is the case, do not bother pressuring yourself into making it happen. Today you are more concerned with the fanciful side of life. Daydreams can be a wonderful escape for you today. Do something that will take you out of your current frame of mind. Go see a movie or play this evening.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Take action on well-laid plans today. Stay level-headed, and seek pleasure by taking things steadily one step at a time. Watch out for a forceful, willful, fanciful mindset that will somehow cause conflict with your plans unless you consciously make an effort to keep the daydreaming to a minimum. The lines of reality may be blurred. Make sure you find the lines of distinction before you proceed.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Action is the key word for you today, so put on some comfortable shoes and have a good time. Infuse a bit of non sequitur playfulness in your dealings with others. Find ways to escape reality for a little while. Take the original scenario and add a twist of the bizarre. Opinions will be especially strong today and conflict may arise, but realize playfulness and lightheartedness will help any situation.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Live your creative fantasies today, but watch out for the reality police at the border. You may experience a bit of conflict with a stubborn person or in a situation that is not very well planned. Think things through before taking action or else you may be lost in a world of daydreams without any escape route. Set your mind on the positive aspects of the situation and you will succeed.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today is one of those days in which you might be kicking yourself for not telling the truth on an earlier occasion. The words that seemed so harmless then may come back to haunt you now. Today is a very action-oriented day. Conflict could arise because what was thought to be true then now turns out to be false and counter to the action being taken at this time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is a very high-energy day in which you have the physical stamina to accomplish quite a bit. Take care, however, that you have all the necessary facts before you venture out for your day’s activities. It could be that there is a hidden force working, perhaps within your own mind, to blur the lines of reality about a certain issue. Check your sources and proceed with caution.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Plan your moves carefully today, and have patience with the people around you. If you are working with others, be sure they are on the same page with your goals and aims and that they are not somehow working counter to your purposes. It could be that someone is acting, or reacting, on misinformation that is creating conflict with your thoughts and feelings. Do a reality check before walking out the door.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your actions may be touched by a very fanciful frame of mind today. Be careful about indulging in recreational substances that take you out of reality for a while. Your tendency will be to escape into the cosmos, but sooner or later you will have to come down. Deal with your issues now before your thinking becomes even more clouded than before. Take action with a clear and sober mind.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are being called upon to take action in many areas today. People may be tugging at you to be with them and participate in their world of fun and excitement. It could also be that there are many projects that catch your attention today, and you are conflicted about which ones to put your energy into. Friction may arise as you find yourself tearing away from one situation to participate in another.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Take action to create a fanciful dream world today. Indeed, many of the activities of the day will be touched with an air of otherworldliness. Even though you generally like to keep your feet on the ground, realize once in a while it is essential to let go and experience other realms of thought in order to gain new perspective. Let your hair down and go wild tonight!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A strong desire to bring more of the fantasy realm into your own reality spurs your actions today. You could discover there is an intense desire to bring a sense of the obscure to the normal, everyday realm. You want to show people that life really is just one big comedy act. Encourage others to not take life so seriously. Be creative in your approach to helping people lighten up.