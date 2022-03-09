Today in High Prairie: March 9, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 9, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Heart & Stroke Part 1 Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in chambers.

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

1:30 p.m. – AHS Chronic Pain Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-800] 349-5711 to register.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [5-11 years].

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meeting in council chambers.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 9, 2022

1454 – Amerigo Vespucci, Italian explorer

1791 – George Hayward, US surgeon, 1st to use ether

1902 – Will Geer, The Waltons actor [Grandpa]

1933 – Mel Lastman, Canadian businessman

1934 – Joyce Van Patten, Don Rickles Show actress

1934 – Yuri Gagarin, First man into space

1940 – Raul Julia, Addams Family actor

1943 – Bobby Fischer, American chess champ

1945 – Laura Lee, American soul singer

1948 – Jimmie Fadden, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer

1948 – Chris Thompson, Blinded by the Light singer

1954 – Charmain Sylvers, The Sylvers singer

1954 – Bobby Sands, Irish IRA [hunger strike]

1955 – Ornella Muti, Flash Gordon actress

1958 – Martin Fry, ABC singer

1987 – Lil’ Bow Wow, American rapper

This Day in Local History – March 9, 2022

March 9, 1909: Liberal Jean Leon Cote wins the Athabasca constituency seat. In 1913 he won again in the renamed constituency of Grouard. He held the seat until Aug. 13, 1923 when he resigned and was appointed to the Canadian Senate.

March 9, 1957: The McLennan Red Wings win their third and last NPHL championship by defeating Grimshaw 6-3. The team was coached by Bo Carlson. Jim Eccelston served as manager.

March 9, 1959: St. Bruno Mission in Joussard gets a bank loan to purchase a school bus to transport children.

March 9, 1968: Joussard Minor Hockey hosts its first awards night. Garth Prince wins the Bill Smith Trophy, for being captain of the bantam team which won the Lesser Slave Lake Minor Hockey League.

March 9, 1969: Jim McLean scores a third period goal to give the High Prairie Regals a 4-3 win in Peace River and an 8-7 win in their Intermediate A series.

March 9, 1970: Mrs. Dickman’s High Prairie Elementary School choir comprised of about 40 students competes at the Grande Prairie Music Festival and wins both classes entered.

March 9, 1970: Farmer’s Trading of High Prairie is fined $25 plus $2 in costs after pleading guilty to failing to file income tax.

March 9, 1971: Fire destroys the home of Matt Sawchyn. The family of seven loses all possessions. The cause is undetermined.

March 9, 1974: Alberta Government Telephones refuses a request from Joussard to initiate toll-free calls between the hamlet and High Prairie.

March 9, 1978: The visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 6-2 and sweep the best-of-three first round series in two straight games.

March 9, 1979: The Spaulding Hotel opens a disco for area youth.

March 9, 1979: Citizens are upset after PC candidate Larry Shaben does not attend an election forum in High Prairie.

March 9, 1980: The Prairie River Raiders win the 4J zone basketball championship after defeating the Alexander Forbes Blazers 36-23 in the final.

March 9, 1980: A total of 83 snowmobile machines compete in drag races held in High Prairie.

March 9, 1980: Pauline Sherington’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 9, 1986: Kay Savill’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 9, 1988: South Peace News reports Michelle Dry is the first female High Prairie firefighter since 1954.

March 9, 1988: Fifty residents with spokesman Garand Jones attend a town council meeting demanding council to quit fighting and run the town properly.

March 9, 1988: High Prairie School Division announces a $500,000 plan for Joussard school modernization.

March 9, 1993: Darnell Dakin, Jon Kilik and Ken Breland all score first period goals as the visiting Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-2 thus tieing their NPHL semifinal at two games each.

March 9, 1994: High Prairie Councillor Bernie LeBlanc calls Premier Ralph Klein’s cuts “a bunch of crap”.

March 9, 1998: A Cessna Citation jet runs off the runway at the High Prairie airport but no one is injured. Tolko president Al Thorlakson is one of the passengers.

March 9, 2004: Enilda and High Prairie firefighters save the home of Herman Burback after a fire erupts in the chimney of his home.

March 9, 2004: High winds topple granaries and other buildings near High Prairie. Dugouts at Jaycee Park are also destroyed.

March 9, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes partners with the federal government to pave the east-end resource road.

March 9, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes declines a request for help to upgrade the Anglican Church in Faust.

March 9, 2005: Shelby Pratt shoots her arrow directly through the middle of another during gym class at Prairie River Junior High School. What’s remarkable about the feat is that Mackenzie Dunn did the same thing one year previous.

March 9, 2005: M.D. of Big Lakes Special Const. Mark Stabler asks council to hire a second constable but he is turned down.

March 9, 2006: Gerry Hebert is elected president of the revived High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce at a meeting in the Provincial Building. Diana Oliver is elected vice-president, Lorie Ashworth secretary and Yvonne Hendry treasurer.

March 9, 2006: The visiting Spirit River Rangers defeat the Lakeland Eagles 5-2 to win their NPHL semifinal series in six games.

March 9, 2006: Jack Bramwell passes away in Edmonton at the age of 70 years.

March 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that the Alberta government tells South Peace News it is prepared to look for a new location to build the High Prairie Hospital if a deal with Peavine Metis Settlement can’t be reached. A deal is later reached.

March 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that crank 911 calls are on the rise. Police report in January and February, 60 false 911 calls were made compared to only 33 last year.

March 9, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves a severance package for councillors. Upon completion of their civic duty, councillors receive $100 per month for time serve on council effective to October 2010.

March 9, 2012: Gift Lake Metis Settlement and Grouard Northland School Division sign an agreement bringing a new school in the settlement closer to reality.

March 9, 2015: Loblaw announces they are investing $1.2 billion and creating 20,000 new jobs in Canada in 2015. However, no details are announced regarding any of the projects or High Prairie’s proposed store.

March 9, 2016: South Peace News features the new all-terrain rescue craft stationed at the Faust Fire Hall.

March 9, 2016: Big Lakes County approves the Green Lights program for its firefighters.

March 9, 2016: Big Lakes County hears it will have about $1 million less in revenue after a 2.7 per cent drop in property assessment.

March 9, 2016: Big Lakes County reports on plans to proceed with a biomass project. It invests $30,000 in the project.

March 9, 2019: The E. W. Pratt Chargers men’s basketball team wins silver at the 2A Zone high school finals in Peace River. The Chargers lose the final 89-66 to La Crete.

March 9, 2019: The High Prairie Air Cadets collect 603 1/2 pounds of food and $45 in cash during a food drive for the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

This Day in World History – March 9, 2022

1497 – Nicolaus Copernicus’ first recorded astronomical observation.

1562 – Kissing in public banned in Naples [punishable by death].

1822 – Charles Graham of New York is granted first US patent for artificial teeth.

1834 – French Foreign Legion is founded.

1839 – Prussian government limits work week for children to 51 hours.

1858 – Albert Potts of Philadelphia patents the street mailbox.

1904 – Lester Patrick becomes the first hockey defenseman to score a goal.

1916 – Mexican General Francisco “Pancho” Villa invades US [18 killed].

1918 – Russian Bolshevik Party becomes the Communist Party.

1935 – Adolf Hitler announces creation of a new air force, the Luftwaffe.

1942 – Construction of the Alaska Highway begins.

1953 – Josef Stalin buried in Moscow.

1954 – First local colour TV commercial, WNBC-TV, New York, is broadcast.

1959 – The Coasters’ single “Charlie Brown” peaks at #2 on Top 100.

1959 – First known radar contact is made with Venus.

1959 – Barbie makes her debut at the American Toy Fair in New York.

1961 – Soviet Sputnik 9 carries, returns from orbit a dog named Chernushka.

1964 – First Ford Mustang produced.

1975 – Construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System begins.

1979 – Bowie Kuhn orders baseball to give equal access to female reporters.

1987 – Chrysler Corp. offers to buy American Motors Corp for $1 billion.

2006 – Liquid water discovered on Enceladus, sixth largest moon of Saturn.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 9, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A strong desire to bring more of the fantasy realm into your own reality spurs your actions today. You could discover there is an intense desire to bring a sense of the obscure to the normal, everyday realm. You want to show people life really is just one big comedy act. Encourage others to not take life so seriously. Be creative in your approach to helping people lighten up.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is an intense day for you during which the disharmony in different realms of your life crops up and spurs you on to action. Others may be ridiculously stubborn today, causing tension and frustration wherever you turn. Fun is the key to balancing out the equation. A jovial frame of mind and playful attitude will help remedy any situation that comes your way. Have a good time today!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may find it difficult to take action on any practical matter today. If you find this is the case, do not bother pressuring yourself into making it happen. Today you are more concerned with the fanciful side of life. Daydreams can be a wonderful escape for you today. Do something that will take you out of your current frame of mind. Go see a movie or play this evening.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take action on well-laid plans today. Stay level-headed, and seek pleasure by taking things steadily one step at a time. Watch out for a forceful, willful, fanciful mindset that will somehow cause conflict with your plans unless you consciously make an effort to keep the daydreaming to a minimum. The lines of reality may be blurred. Make sure you find the lines of distinction before you proceed.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Action is the key word for you today, so put on some comfortable shoes and have a good time. Infuse a bit of non sequitur playfulness in your dealings with others. Find ways to escape reality for a little while. Take the original scenario and add a twist of the bizarre. Opinions will be especially strong today and conflict may arise, but realize that playfulness and lightheartedness will help any situation.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Live your creative fantasies today, but watch out for the reality police at the border. You may experience a bit of conflict with a stubborn person or in a situation that is not very well planned. Think things through before taking action or else you may be lost in a world of daydreams without any escape route. Set your mind on the positive aspects of the situation and you will succeed.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is one of those days in which you might be kicking yourself for not telling the truth on an earlier occasion. The words that seemed so harmless then may come back to haunt you now. Today is a very action-oriented day. Conflict could arise because what was thought to be true then now turns out to be false and counter to the action being taken at this time.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a very high-energy day in which you have the physical stamina to accomplish quite a bit. Take care, however, that you have all the necessary facts before you venture out for your day’s activities. It could be that there is a hidden force working, perhaps within your own mind, to blur the lines of reality about a certain issue. Check your sources and proceed with caution.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Plan your moves carefully today, and have patience with the people around you. If you are working with others, be sure they are on the same page with your goals and aims and that they are not somehow working counter to your purposes. It could be that someone is acting, or reacting, on misinformation that is creating conflict with your thoughts and feelings. Do a reality check before walking out the door.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your actions may be touched by a very fanciful frame of mind today. Be careful about indulging in recreational substances that take you out of reality for a while. Your tendency will be to escape into the cosmos, but sooner or later you will have to come down. Deal with your issues now before your thinking becomes even more clouded than before. Take action with a clear and sober mind.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are being called upon to take action in many areas today. People may be tugging at you to be with them and participate in their world of fun and excitement. It could also be there are many projects that catch your attention today, and you are conflicted about which ones to put your energy into. Friction may arise as you find yourself tearing away from one situation to participate in another.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take action to create a fanciful dream world today. Indeed, many of the activities of the day will be touched with an air of otherworldliness. Even though you generally like to keep your feet on the ground, realize that once in a while it is essential to let go and experience other realms of thought in order to gain new perspective. Let your hair down and go wild tonight.