Today in High Prairie: March 9, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – March 9, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Smoky River FCSS Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

1 p.m. – CRC Bright Beginnings in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall, Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 9, 2023

1454 – Amerigo Vespucci, Italian explorer

1791 – George Hayward, US surgeon, 1st to use ether

1902 – Will Geer, The Waltons actor [Grandpa]

1933 – Mel Lastman, Canadian businessman

1934 – Joyce Van Patten, Don Rickles Show actress

1934 – Yuri Gagarin, First man into space

1940 – Raul Julia, Addams Family actor

1943 – Bobby Fischer, American chess champ

1945 – Laura Lee, American soul singer

1948 – Jimmie Fadden, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer

1948 – Chris Thompson, Blinded by the Light singer

1954 – Charmain Sylvers, The Sylvers singer

1954 – Bobby Sands, Irish IRA [hunger strike]

1955 – Ornella Muti, Flash Gordon actress

1958 – Martin Fry, ABC singer

1987 – Lil’ Bow Wow, American rapper

This Day in Local History – March 9, 2023

March 9, 1909: Liberal Jean Leon Cote wins the Athabasca constituency seat. In 1913 he won again in the renamed constituency of Grouard. He held the seat until Aug. 13, 1923 when he resigned and was appointed to the Canadian Senate.

March 9, 1957: The McLennan Red Wings win their third and last NPHL championship by defeating Grimshaw 6-3. The team was coached by Bo Carlson. Jim Eccelston served as manager.

March 9, 1968: Joussard Minor Hockey hosts its first awards night. Garth Prince wins the Bill Smith Trophy, for being captain of the bantam team which won the Lesser Slave Lake Minor Hockey League.

March 9, 1970: Mrs. Dickman’s High Prairie Elementary School choir comprised of about 40 students competes at the Grande Prairie Music Festival and wins both classes entered.

March 9, 1971: Fire destroys the home of Matt Sawchyn. The family of seven loses all possessions. The cause is undetermined.

March 9, 1974: Alberta Government Telephones refuses a request from Joussard to initiate toll-free calls between the hamlet and High Prairie.

March 9, 1979: The Spaulding Hotel opens a disco for area youth.

March 9, 1979: Citizens are upset after PC candidate Larry Shaben does not attend an election forum in High Prairie.

March 9, 1980: The Prairie River Raiders win the 4J zone basketball championship after defeating the Alexander Forbes Blazers 36-23 in the final.

March 9, 1980: A total of 83 snowmobile machines compete in drag races held in High Prairie.

March 9, 1988: South Peace News reports Michelle Dry is the first female High Prairie firefighter since 1954.

March 9, 1988: High Prairie School Division announces a $500,000 plan for Joussard school modernization.

March 9, 1994: High Prairie Councillor Bernie LeBlanc calls Premier Ralph Klein’s cuts “a bunch of crap”.

March 9, 1998: A Cessna Citation jet runs off the runway at the High Prairie airport but no one is injured. Tolko president Al Thorlakson is one of the passengers.

March 9, 2004: High winds topple granaries and other buildings near High Prairie. Dugouts at Jaycee Park are also destroyed.

March 9, 2005: Shelby Pratt shoots her arrow directly through the middle of another during gym class at Prairie River Junior High School. What’s remarkable about the feat is that Mackenzie Dunn did the same thing one year previous.

March 9, 2006: Gerry Hebert is elected president of the revived High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce at a meeting in the Provincial Building. Diana Oliver is elected vice-president, Lorie Ashworth secretary and Yvonne Hendry treasurer.

March 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that the Alberta government tells South Peace News it is prepared to look for a new location to build the High Prairie Hospital if a deal with Peavine Metis Settlement can’t be reached. A deal is later reached.

March 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that crank 911 calls are on the rise. Police report in January and February, 60 false 911 calls were made compared to only 33 last year.

March 9, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves a severance package for councillors. Upon completion of their civic duty, councillors receive $100 per month for time serve on council effective to October 2010.

March 9, 2015: Loblaw announces they are investing $1.2 billion and creating 20,000 new jobs in Canada in 2015. However, no details are announced regarding any of the projects or High Prairie’s proposed store.

March 9, 2016: South Peace News features the new all-terrain rescue craft stationed at the Faust Fire Hall.

March 9, 2019: The High Prairie Air Cadets collect 603 1/2 pounds of food and $45 in cash during a food drive for the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

This Day in World History – March 9, 2023

1497 – Nicolaus Copernicus’ first recorded astronomical observation.

1562 – Kissing in public banned in Naples [punishable by death].

1822 – Charles Graham of New York is granted first US patent for artificial teeth.

1834 – French Foreign Legion is founded.

1839 – Prussian government limits work week for children to 51 hours.

1858 – Albert Potts of Philadelphia patents the street mailbox.

1904 – Lester Patrick becomes the first hockey defenseman to score a goal.

1916 – Mexican General Francisco “Pancho” Villa invades US [18 killed].

1918 – Russian Bolshevik Party becomes the Communist Party.

1935 – Adolf Hitler announces creation of a new air force, the Luftwaffe.

1942 – Construction of the Alaska Highway begins.

1953 – Josef Stalin buried in Moscow.

1954 – First local colour TV commercial, WNBC-TV, New York, is broadcast.

1959 – The Coasters’ single “Charlie Brown” peaks at #2 on Top 100.

1959 – First known radar contact is made with Venus.

1959 – Barbie makes her debut at the American Toy Fair in New York.

1961 – Soviet Sputnik 9 carries, returns from orbit a dog named Chernushka.

1964 – First Ford Mustang produced.

1975 – Construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System begins.

1979 – Bowie Kuhn orders baseball to give equal access to female reporters.

1987 – Chrysler Corp. offers to buy American Motors Corp for $1 billion.

2006 – Liquid water discovered on Enceladus, sixth largest moon of Saturn.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 9, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you need to do errands, do not drag others along with you. Complete your mission solo. You will find you are more efficient if you do not have to carry the extra burden around. Not only will you get your chores done more quickly but you will also have time to think and process certain things without someone else’s energy influencing your thinking.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not take no for an answer today. Chances are you will not have to. People will be more understanding of your situation and have compassion for your cause. Your inner strength will show through loud and clear, and you have the desire to make anything happen you want. There is a lucky star smiling on you that is helping you tackle any project.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It may be difficult to deal with people who seem spaced out and confused today. This confusion can be contagious. You will find that no matter how much logic you apply to the situation, if it does not feel right, it will not happen. Things will flow naturally or they will not flow at all. Ease into the relaxed atmosphere of the day and do not worry if things do not happen as quickly as you would like.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take your mind off your stressful duties and responsibilities today. This is a time for emotions and ego to connect in harmony. Do not let other people’s problems ruin your good mood. There is a need for you to consciously let your mind and body be at ease. Art and music will bring you a great deal of pleasure. Indulge in the things that make you truly happy.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – All the knowledge in the world will be no match for the emotional energy in the air on a day like today. You may be carried away into a mystical realm where feelings take precedence over facts. Let go of reality for a while and free yourself from the hectic pace of everyday life. There is a strong pull toward the fantasy realm today, so feel free to go there.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Treat yourself to something special, whether a gourmet meal, new outfit, or latest gadget. Today is your day and you should not deprive yourself of anything. There is a remarkable synchronicity of events that will lead you to exactly the right place at the right time. There is a special warmth and sensitivity in the air that will put your mind and emotions at ease.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There’s an emotional, sensual feeling to the day that is sure to tickle your heart. Try not to be too abrasive when dealing with others. The more serene you can be, the more doors you will be able to walk through. Be patient and do not feel like you need to be first in line. If you are not sure of a situation, do not jump in headfirst.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The different parts of your personality should work harmoniously today. It is important there be an equal amount of give and take in your world. If for some reason there is an imbalance in a certain area of your life, address the issue right away. It is important you maintain equilibrium within yourself and with the people around you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You probably are not going to impress people with your fast talk and quick facts today. You will likely get further if you express the emotions that lie behind your words. It is more important to say what you feel than what you think. Even though this may go against your usual nature, you will find that it is the best policy on a day like this.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your ego should be strengthened by your emotions, and vice versa, today. Be yourself in every capacity and situation. Things should flow quite smoothly for you as long as you keep the energy moving within you. Share your feelings honestly with others and you will find your inner vitality strengthens. No one will be able to speak against words that come straight from your heart.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Like a surfer who wants to ride the endless wave, you must first prepare yourself before you jump into the ocean with your board. Sit on the real or imaginary beach for a while and contemplate the tide. Watch the currents and see how other surfers fare under the prevailing conditions. You will find that the more preparation you do, the more secure you will be when you hit the water.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your gracious, tender nature is likely to be extremely appreciated today. You may feel as if your head is so far up in the clouds you can not get anything done. The truth of the matter is the work you need to do is actually found up in those clouds. Trust you have taken care of the foundation. The thing you need to do now is relax and let your fantasies lead the way.