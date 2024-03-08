Today in High Prairie: March 9, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 9, 2024

31st Annual Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament on Lesser Slave Lake. Call (780) 536-1028 for details.

Noon – 3 p.m. – Winter Tracking at Harmon Valley Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 9, 2024

1454 – Amerigo Vespucci, Italian explorer

1791 – George Hayward, US surgeon, 1st to use ether

1902 – Will Geer, The Waltons actor [Grandpa]

1933 – Mel Lastman, Canadian businessman

1934 – Joyce Van Patten, Don Rickles Show actress

1934 – Yuri Gagarin, First man into space

1940 – Raul Julia, Addams Family actor

1943 – Bobby Fischer, American chess champ

1945 – Laura Lee, American soul singer

1948 – Jimmie Fadden, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer

1948 – Chris Thompson, Blinded by the Light singer

1954 – Charmain Sylvers, The Sylvers singer

1954 – Bobby Sands, Irish IRA [hunger strike]

1955 – Ornella Muti, Flash Gordon actress

1958 – Martin Fry, ABC singer

1987 – Lil’ Bow Wow, American rapper

This Day in Local History – March 9, 2024

March 9, 1909: Liberal Jean Leon Cote wins the Athabasca constituency seat. In 1913 he won again in the renamed constituency of Grouard. He held the seat until Aug. 13, 1923 when he resigned and was appointed to the Canadian Senate.

March 9, 1957: The McLennan Red Wings win their third and last NPHL championship by defeating Grimshaw 6-3. The team was coached by Bo Carlson. Jim Eccelston served as manager.

March 9, 1968: Joussard Minor Hockey hosts its first awards night. Garth Prince wins the Bill Smith Trophy, for being captain of the bantam team which won the Lesser Slave Lake Minor Hockey League.

March 9, 1970: Mrs. Dickman’s High Prairie Elementary School choir comprised of about 40 students competes at the Grande Prairie Music Festival and wins both classes entered.

March 9, 1971: Fire destroys the home of Matt Sawchyn. The family of seven loses all possessions. The cause is undetermined.

March 9, 1974: Alberta Government Telephones refuses a request from Joussard to initiate toll-free calls between the hamlet and High Prairie.

March 9, 1979: The Spaulding Hotel opens a disco for area youth.

March 9, 1979: Citizens are upset after PC candidate Larry Shaben does not attend an election forum in High Prairie.

March 9, 1980: The Prairie River Raiders win the 4J zone basketball championship after defeating the Alexander Forbes Blazers 36-23 in the final.

March 9, 1980: A total of 83 snowmobile machines compete in drag races held in High Prairie.

March 9, 1988: South Peace News reports Michelle Dry is the first female High Prairie firefighter since 1954.

March 9, 1988: High Prairie School Division announces a $500,000 plan for Joussard school modernization.

March 9, 1994: High Prairie Councillor Bernie LeBlanc calls Premier Ralph Klein’s cuts “a bunch of crap”.

March 9, 1998: A Cessna Citation jet runs off the runway at the High Prairie airport but no one is injured. Tolko president Al Thorlakson is one of the passengers.

March 9, 2004: High winds topple granaries and other buildings near High Prairie. Dugouts at Jaycee Park are also destroyed.

March 9, 2005: Shelby Pratt shoots her arrow directly through the middle of another during gym class at Prairie River Junior High School. What’s remarkable about the feat is that Mackenzie Dunn did the same thing one year previous.

March 9, 2006: Gerry Hebert is elected president of the revived High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce at a meeting in the Provincial Building. Diana Oliver is elected vice-president, Lorie Ashworth secretary and Yvonne Hendry treasurer.

March 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that the Alberta government tells South Peace News it is prepared to look for a new location to build the High Prairie Hospital if a deal with Peavine Metis Settlement can’t be reached. A deal is later reached.

March 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that crank 911 calls are on the rise. Police report in January and February, 60 false 911 calls were made compared to only 33 last year.

March 9, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves a severance package for councillors. Upon completion of their civic duty, councillors receive $100 per month for time serve on council effective to October 2010.

March 9, 2015: Loblaw announces they are investing $1.2 billion and creating 20,000 new jobs in Canada in 2015. However, no details are announced regarding any of the projects or High Prairie’s proposed store.

March 9, 2016: South Peace News features the new all-terrain rescue craft stationed at the Faust Fire Hall.

March 9, 2019: The High Prairie Air Cadets collect 603 1/2 pounds of food and $45 in cash during a food drive for the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

This Day in World History – March 9, 2024

1497 – Nicolaus Copernicus’ first recorded astronomical observation.

1562 – Kissing in public banned in Naples [punishable by death].

1822 – Charles Graham of New York is granted first US patent for artificial teeth.

1834 – French Foreign Legion is founded.

1839 – Prussian government limits work week for children to 51 hours.

1858 – Albert Potts of Philadelphia patents the street mailbox.

1904 – Lester Patrick becomes the first hockey defenseman to score a goal.

1916 – Mexican General Francisco “Pancho” Villa invades US [18 killed].

1918 – Russian Bolshevik Party becomes the Communist Party.

1935 – Adolf Hitler announces creation of a new air force, the Luftwaffe.

1942 – Construction of the Alaska Highway begins.

1953 – Josef Stalin buried in Moscow.

1954 – First local colour TV commercial, WNBC-TV, New York, is broadcast.

1959 – The Coasters’ single “Charlie Brown” peaks at #2 on Top 100.

1959 – First known radar contact is made with Venus.

1959 – Barbie makes her debut at the American Toy Fair in New York.

1961 – Soviet Sputnik 9 carries, returns from orbit a dog named Chernushka.

1964 – First Ford Mustang produced.

1975 – Construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System begins.

1979 – Bowie Kuhn orders baseball to give equal access to female reporters.

1987 – Chrysler Corp. offers to buy American Motors Corp for $1 billion.

2006 – Liquid water discovered on Enceladus, sixth largest moon of Saturn.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 9, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is a negative intensity about the day that is only going to get worse if you continue this stubbornness about every issue that comes your way. Much of today’s activity will focus on ways in which people can break out of their ruts and see things from an entirely different perspective. If you insist on remaining fixed in your ways, you will only meet resistance.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Whether or not you willingly participate, you will certainly play a key role in the action. At times you will feel like the pivotal player whose actions decide the fate of the game. Now you must close your eyes, take a deep breath, and find the answer from your heart. Do not look to others for support, because they will have their own agendas and ideas about what you should do. Only you know what is best.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The time for planning and calculating is over. The time for taking aggressive action has arrived. If you do not have your armour ready, too bad. You will be thrust onto the battlefield with the rest of the troops even if you are in your underwear. The more you try to delay the inevitable, the more difficult it will be. Bite the bullet and charge full-speed ahead with whatever protective gear you have.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A large force is gathering now to make a bold statement and important pledge. This kind of movement brings together generations and unites people in a revolution. Put away the petty issues and think globally. Educate yourself about what is going on in the world and take a more aggressive stand to fight for what you believe. A small group of intelligent individuals can make a tremendous impact.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is a burning restlessness inside you that is activated because you do not feel as if you are fulfilling your life’s destiny. You could have a sudden insight that you have a much greater purpose in this life than what you are doing now. Explore this idea and see how you can move toward this desire that comes from deep within. This is the perfect time to put large, long-term plans into action.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is a strong wave of power coming your way, so be careful how you handle it. You are extra prone to injuries and accidents of an explosive nature. Try not to make any hasty moves while driving, and be careful operating things like gas pumps or propane tanks. Used properly, today’s planetary energy can help you tackle just about any obstacle in front of you. How you handle the energy is up to you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your energy is likely to operate in extreme bursts. One minute you may be lethargic and the next you are ready to run a marathon. Engage in activities that nurture your fluctuating moods. There is no need to figure out why you feel this way. The key is to identify these feelings and act accordingly. Plan how you want to use your energy when it does come. Misdirected action may prove harmful.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might want to put on your suit of armour as soon as you wake up. An all-out battle is raging out there, and it could seem like everyone has picked you as the main target. Be careful about escalating an issue even more by becoming defensive without first understanding the full scope of the matter. It could be that everything is coming to a head simply because of one slight misunderstanding.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Debates over philosophy, religion, and education are likely to turn into all-out war. Feel free to add your two cents. This is one time in which it is crucial to stand up for what you believe or else the loudest people will have their way. If there is a protest going on, join it. If there is an article in the newspaper you disagree with, write a letter to the editor. Speak your mind!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is a tremendous amount of physical energy building within you. Be careful you do not let this incredible force come out in the form of a heated argument against someone you really care about. Perhaps you suddenly feel as if everything is caving in and you desperately need some means of escape. Go for a good long run. Find a way to release this tension.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are sailing along and suddenly see a big ramp in front of you. Your choice: avoid the ramp, stay on the ground where you know it is safe, and be content with a limited worldview, or hit that ramp head on and soar over the trees and beyond. Who knows where you might land? There is an incredible adventure waiting for you when you take that leap into the unknown.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A great sense of duty toward your fellow humans is likely to drive your actions. Think of yourself as an important role model for young people. They may look up to you without you even knowing it. Make sure you stand up straight and proudly whether or not you consider your job menial. The example you set is likely to have a trickle-down effect that will end up touching many people.