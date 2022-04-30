Today in High Prairie: May 1, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]’s Happening Today – May 1, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1 p.m. – McLennan Volunteer Appreciation and Railway Museum Opening.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 1, 2022

1759 – Jacob Albright, Founder of Albright’s

1839 – Chardonnet, Inventor of artificial silk

1852 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman

1907 – Kate Smith, God Bless America singer

1916 – Glenn Ford, Canadian actor

1937 – Una Stubbs, Till Death Us Do Part actress

1942 – Stephen Macht, Cagney & Lacey actor

1943 – Joy Harmon, Cool Hand Luke actress

1945 – Rita Coolidge, US singer-songwriter

1946 – Jerry Weiss, Blood, Sweat & Tears rocker

1946 – Nick Fortuna, The Buckinghams’ bassist

1949 – James Clench, April Wine bassist

1950 – Dann Florek, Law & Order actor

1954 – Ray Parker Jr., Ghostbusters singer

1956 – Byron Stewart, St. Elsewhere actor

1957 – Steve Farris, Mr. Mister guitarist

1961 – Marilyn Milian, The People’s Court judge

1976 – Darius McCrary, Family Matters actor

1982 – Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey actor

1991 – Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jay

This Day in Local History – May 1, 2022

May 1, 1945: The Grouard Mission post office opens with Rev. J. Forcade as postmaster.

May 1, 1968: South Peace News publishes photos of Spring Prom candidates Barbara Basarab, Edith Chemerinski, Rita Dupuis, Mary Krawec, Gail McCullough, and Yvonne Williscroft.

May 1, 1969: Fire of an unknown origin destroys $6,000 worth of piled bridge timbers belonging to the Department of Highways.

May 1, 1970: The High Prairie Bay store, under the management of George Barnes, celebrates the company’s 300th anniversary.

May 1, 1970: South Peace News subscriptions are advertised at $3.50 per year.

May 1, 1971: For the first time in its history, the freshwater fishing industry sets initial prices for all species of fish. The move prompts fishermen to better plan their harvest program.

May 1, 1971: Ronnie Burkett, 13, representing the High Prairie Optimist Club, places second at the Optimist Boy’s Oratorical Contest in Edmonton.

May 1, 1972: A fire at a home owned by Harry Warrick on the north end of town is started when a grass fire escapes from Warrick and into the home.

May 1, 1973: Dave Heggie joins the staff at High Prairie Pharmacy.

May 1, 1973: High Prairie Farm Supply opens for business.

May 1, 1974: The SAAN store opens in High Prairie.

May 1, 1976: Rick McDonald opens a Mutual Life of Canada office in High Prairie.

May 1, 1976: Darwyn Peterson is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP at the team’s annual awards banquet.

May 1, 1981: Alberta’s minimum wage is increased to $3.80 per hour.

May 1, 1985: South Peace News reports that 35 members of the High Prairie taekwondo club advance to the next level of testing. Albert Clow and Brian Calahasen are the instructors.

May 1, 1989: A fire guts the home of Tom and Ann Stewart south of High Prairie.

May 1, 1989: The Golden Walleye Classic receives 139 entries on the first day. Later, more than 200 entries are received filling the field for the first annual event.

May 1, 1992: Jim and Tiffany Badger open Mistunusk Gifts in the High Prairie Hospital.

May 1, 1992: Jarvie farmer David Chatters wins the Reform party nomination on the fourth ballot at Westlock.

May 1, 1993: John Rose is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP at the team’s annual awards banquet.

May 1, 1993: Theressa Lemay places fourth at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Tournament in Edmonton.

May 1, 1994: Brian Lee takes over as owner of the Esso gas station.

May 1, 1995: The price of South Peace News increases to 70 cents.

May 1, 1995: Judy Shybunia is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

May 1, 1995: Don Shaw opens The Trading Post pawn shop.

May 1, 1996: High Prairie RCMP begin patrolling town streets on bicycles.

May 1, 1997: A Kinuso farmer finds two dozen of his cattle dead in a creek. RCMP originally thought the cattle were stolen.

May 1, 2001: High Prairie resident Bart Kuefler charges that sparks from Buchanan Lumber’s mill ignite a fire which almost destroy his home.

May 1, 2005: The Hike for Hospice raises $6,487 for High Prairie Palliative Care.

May 1, 2006: Brighter Futures moves to its new home in the northwest corner of the High Prairie Super A Building.

May 1, 2007: Farmer’s Restaurant opens in Sucker Creek.

May 1, 2007: A man and woman face cocaine trafficking charges after a search warrant is executed at a High Prairie Hotel.

May 1, 2008: Brian Holmberg begins his job as the Town of High Prairie’s economic development officer.

May 1, 2008: Faust’s Violet Campiou receives an Esquao Award in Edmonton for her contributions to Alberta’s Aboriginal communities.

May 1, 2009: Bev’s Brainwave, a fundraiser held for the CT Scan, is held at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. A silent auction, the cutting of hair and other activities highlight the evening. It is later revealed at the Black and White Gala that $13,446 was raised.

May 1, 2011: The Town of High Prairie hires Nichols Applied Management as their economic development officer. Brian Holmberg, who was on the job for three years, leaves the position.

May 1, 2011: The annual Hike for Hospice in High Prairie raises just over $6,000 for the High Prairie Palliative Care Association. Robert and Mabel Goulet raise about $3,000 themselves.

May 1, 2011: Sherry Poole begins her job as M.D. of Big Lakes economic development officer. She resigns July 18.

May 1, 2012: FHC Holding Ltd. announces that the High Prairie Fields Store is not one of 57 across the country slated for closure.

May 1, 2014: Harry B. Davis begins his job as HPSD director of transportation.

May 1, 2014: Ethel Ruth Savill passes away at the age of 91 years.

May 1, 2014: The Helping Our Students to Succeed [HOSTS] project holds its annual Go Girl Go Guy event. Students are exposed to recreation and work opportunities during the day-long event.

May 1, 2016: Pastor Keith Williams arrives in High Prairie to be the new pastor at Bethel Baptist Church.

May 1, 2016: Just over $8,600 is raised at the annual Hospice Walk hosted by the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society. Donations were still coming in.

May 1, 2018: Grouard resident Fern Welch is appointed to serve on the Northern Lakes College board of governors until April 30, 2021.

May 1, 2019: South Peace News publishes eight proposed new logos for the Town of High Prairie.

May 1, 2019: Judge J.K. Shira grants police officer Anita Lee Doktor a curative discharge after she pleads guilty to drunk driving. She is placed on probation under several conditions.

This Day in World History – May 1, 2022

1006 – Supernova observed by Chinese and Egyptians in constellation Lupus.

1489 – Christopher Columbus proposes to search for western route to India.

1707 – England & Scotland to form the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

1786 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera “Marriage of Figaro” premieres.

1840 – “Penny Black”, world’s first adhesive postage stamp, issued.

1873 – First US postal card issued.

1884 – Construction begins on Chicago’s first skyscraper [10 storeys].

1886 – US general strike for 8-hour working day begins.

1908 – World’s most intense shower [2.47” in 3 minutes] occurs in Panama.

1925 – Cyprus becomes a British Crown Colony.

1927 – First British airliner to serve cooked meals [Imperial Airways].

1930 – Planet Pluto is officially named by 11 year-old Venetia Burney.

1931 – Empire State Building opens in New York City.

1935 – Canada’s first silver dollar is circulated.

1939 – Batman first appears in Detective Comics #27.

1941 – “Citizen Kane” directed by Orson Welles premieres.

1941 – General Mills introduces CheeriOats [renamed Cheerios in 1945].

1944 – Messerschmitt Me 262 Sturmvogel, first jet bomber, makes first flight.

1947 – Radar for commercial & private planes is first demonstrated.

1948 – North Korea proclaims itself Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

1951 – 600,000 march for peace & freedom in Germany.

1952 – Mr. Potato Head introduced.

1954 – Unification Church [Moonies] forms.

1957 – Vanguard TV-1 booster test reaches 195 km.

1961 – First US airplane hijacked to Cuba.

1961 – Fidel Castro announces there will be no more elections in Cuba.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 5; later impacts on moon.

1978 – Naomi Uemura became first to reach North Pole overland alone.

1979 – Elton John becomes first pop star to perform in Israel.

1986 – Russia’s Tass reports Chernobyl nuclear power plant mishap.

1989 – 135-acre Disney’s MGM studio officially opens to public.

1992 – LA Dodgers postpone three games due to racial riots over King beating.

1995 – Montreal loses 2-0 at Buffalo to miss playoffs for first time in 25 years.

1999 – Animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants” debuts on Nickelodeon.

2007 – British model Kate Moss launches a clothing line with chain Topshop.

2009 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in Sweden.

2010 – Canadian Bryan Adams given the Gov.-Gen.’s Performing Arts Award.

2012 – China and Russia sign $15 billion dollar trade deal.

2018 – Scotland is first country to introduce a minimum price on alcohol.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 1, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – How focused you are! You are so calm and collected. Of course, the mood is especially hospitable to sobriety, reasonableness, and hard work. The horizon is clear, and you have all the information you require to navigate the seas of life. All you need is a little more faith and courage. If you do not succeed today, you will have no one to blame but yourself!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today, you can at last express the secrets that have been troubling you. You may be seething with anger inside and afraid to let it show for fear it may explode on contact. Or you may be steaming with a concealed passion for some lucky special someone. The head will rule the heart today, and your mind will be unclouded by any haze of emotion. Perhaps you should take advantage of it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your mind is in great turmoil right now, so it is not surprising you can not pay much attention to anything. It is as though your concept of the world has been inexorably changed and you see your love life and career with new eyes. Even so, you feel compelled to pick up the pieces of the past and save them. The day ahead should help you let go of the old world!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The day will be fairly quiet for you. You are likely to yoke yourself to a task and continue working on it until evening. If someone tries to persuade you to take a break, it will not be all that difficult to resist. This is one day when you should follow your instincts, keep your head down, and focus on the task at hand!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You should use the day to ponder your professional future. Many forces seem to be working together to clarify your ideas on the subject. Rather than rebelling at the slightest provocation, as you have been doing lately, it would be much more reasonable for you to think first about the basic material needs of you and your family!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today is no time for dreaming! Quite the contrary! You can expect to have to settle a number of minor technical problems involving communications or transmissions. On the whole, it will be a somewhat trying day, but at least your mind will be occupied, leaving no room for the difficult internal questions that have been bothering you so much lately!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Are you getting hit with obstacles? Could it be you simply need to allot yourself more time to complete the monumental tasks you take on? This might be difficult for you to tolerate. You do not know how to deal with times like these when you must continue doing the same thing over and over until you get results. There is a lesson here for you. Remember that patience is a virtue!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you having some problems with authority? Are you having a hard time making yourself understood? If so, have you thought about explaining your projects in detail to the people you hope will follow you in your adventure? You can not expect others to follow you blindly. They, too, have their lives to live, as well as their own objectives and priorities!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Yes, your projects have taken some time to get set up. This is because you have not been concentrating hard enough. You are doing several things at once, with the result that things have been moving more slowly than you expected. Your change in orientation requires you to focus your energy in a single direction. However, the question remains – what direction?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You do not have to create everything alone. Life is not an individual sport. To live life fully, you must participate. Often this involves interacting with other people. This is an exercise in confidence. Do you want to be with us – yes or no? Regardless of your answer, outside events will lead you in a direction that you can neither predict nor imagine!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – When we have found our path, we naturally want to start to walk down it. The reverse is not true despite what you seem to believe. It is quite futile to learn how to walk when you do not know which path to walk upon. This may seem a little obscure to you, and yet it is true. Desire is what creates aptitude, not the reverse!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The astral energy is encouraging you to open up more to your world, culture, and ways of thinking. You do not have to go off alone in the desert to reinvent everything. For you, this would be the easy way out, because it would allow you to hide! Develop your curiosity about what exists in this society. Your opinion will carry weight later on!