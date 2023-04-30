Today in High Prairie: May 1, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 1, 2023

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. – HP Football Society registration at E.W. Pratt High School.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 1, 2023

1759 – Jacob Albright, Founder of Albright’s

1839 – Chardonnet, Inventor of artificial silk

1852 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman

1907 – Kate Smith, God Bless America singer

1916 – Glenn Ford, Canadian actor

1937 – Una Stubbs, Till Death Us Do Part actress

1942 – Stephen Macht, Cagney & Lacey actor

1943 – Joy Harmon, Cool Hand Luke actress

1945 – Rita Coolidge, US singer-songwriter

1946 – Jerry Weiss, Blood, Sweat & Tears rocker

1946 – Nick Fortuna, The Buckinghams’ bassist

1949 – James Clench, April Wine bassist

1950 – Dann Florek, Law & Order actor

1954 – Ray Parker Jr., Ghostbusters singer

1956 – Byron Stewart, St. Elsewhere actor

1957 – Steve Farris, Mr. Mister guitarist

1961 – Marilyn Milian, The People’s Court judge

1976 – Darius McCrary, Family Matters actor

1982 – Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey actor

1991 – Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jay

This Day in Local History – May 1, 2023

May 1, 1945: The Grouard Mission post office opens with Rev. J. Forcade as postmaster.

May 1, 1968: South Peace News publishes photos of Spring Prom candidates Barbara Basarab, Edith Chemerinski, Rita Dupuis, Mary Krawec, Gail McCullough, and Yvonne Williscroft.

May 1, 1969: Fire of an unknown origin destroys $6,000 worth of piled bridge timbers belonging to the Department of Highways.

May 1, 1970: The High Prairie Bay store, under the management of George Barnes, celebrates the company’s 300th anniversary.

May 1, 1970: South Peace News subscriptions are advertised at $3.50 per year.

May 1, 1971: For the first time in its history, the freshwater fishing industry sets initial prices for all species of fish. The move prompts fishermen to better plan their harvest program.

May 1, 1971: Ronnie Burkett, 13, representing the High Prairie Optimist Club, places second at the Optimist Boy’s Oratorical Contest in Edmonton.

May 1, 1972: A fire at a home owned by Harry Warrick on the north end of town is started when a grass fire escapes from Warrick and into the home.

May 1, 1973: Dave Heggie joins the staff at High Prairie Pharmacy.

May 1, 1973: High Prairie Farm Supply opens for business.

May 1, 1974: The SAAN store opens in High Prairie.

May 1, 1976: Rick McDonald opens a Mutual Life of Canada office in High Prairie.

May 1, 1981: Alberta’s minimum wage is increased to $3.80 per hour.

May 1, 1985: South Peace News reports that 35 members of the High Prairie taekwondo club advance to the next level of testing. Albert Clow and Brian Calahasen are the instructors.

May 1, 1989: A fire guts the home of Tom and Ann Stewart south of High Prairie.

May 1, 1989: The Golden Walleye Classic receives 139 entries on the first day. Later, more than 200 entries are received filling the field for the first annual event.

May 1, 1992: Jim and Tiffany Badger open Mistunusk Gifts in the High Prairie Hospital.

May 1, 1992: Jarvie farmer David Chatters wins the Reform party nomination on the fourth ballot at Westlock.

May 1, 1993: Theressa Lemay places fourth at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Tournament in Edmonton.

May 1, 1994: Brian Lee takes over as owner of the Esso gas station.

May 1, 1995: The price of South Peace News increases to 70 cents.

May 1, 1995: Judy Shybunia is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

May 1, 1995: Don Shaw opens The Trading Post pawn shop.

May 1, 1996: High Prairie RCMP begin patrolling town streets on bicycles.

May 1, 1997: A Kinuso farmer finds two dozen of his cattle dead in a creek. RCMP originally thought the cattle were stolen.

May 1, 2001: High Prairie resident Bart Kuefler charges that sparks from Buchanan Lumber’s mill ignite a fire which almost destroy his home.

May 1, 2005: The Hike for Hospice raises $6,487 for High Prairie Palliative Care.

May 1, 2006: Brighter Futures moves to its new home in the northwest corner of the High Prairie Super A Building.

May 1, 2007: Farmer’s Restaurant opens in Sucker Creek.

May 1, 2007: A man and woman face cocaine trafficking charges after a search warrant is executed at a High Prairie Hotel.

May 1, 2008: Brian Holmberg begins his job as the Town of High Prairie’s economic development officer.

May 1, 2008: Faust’s Violet Campiou receives an Esquao Award in Edmonton for her contributions to Alberta’s Aboriginal communities.

May 1, 2009: Bev’s Brainwave, a fundraiser held for the CT Scan, is held at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. A silent auction, the cutting of hair and other activities highlight the evening. It is later revealed at the Black and White Gala that $13,446 was raised.

May 1, 2011: The Town of High Prairie hires Nichols Applied Management as their economic development officer. Brian Holmberg, who was on the job for three years, leaves the position.

May 1, 2011: The annual Hike for Hospice in High Prairie raises just over $6,000 for the High Prairie Palliative Care Association. Robert and Mabel Goulet raise about $3,000 themselves.

May 1, 2011: Sherry Poole begins her job as M.D. of Big Lakes economic development officer. She resigns July 18.

May 1, 2012: FHC Holding Ltd. announces that the High Prairie Fields Store is not one of 57 across the country slated for closure.

May 1, 2014: Harry B. Davis begins his job as HPSD director of transportation.

May 1, 2014: Ethel Ruth Savill passes away at the age of 91 years.

May 1, 2016: Pastor Keith Williams arrives in High Prairie to be the new pastor at Bethel Baptist Church.

May 1, 2016: Just over $8,600 is raised at the annual Hospice Walk hosted by the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society. Donations were still coming in.

May 1, 2019: South Peace News publishes eight proposed new logos for the Town of High Prairie.

May 1, 2019: Judge J.K. Shira grants police officer Anita Lee Doktor a curative discharge after she pleads guilty to drunk driving. She is placed on probation under several conditions.

This Day in World History – May 1, 2023

1006 – Supernova observed by Chinese and Egyptians in constellation Lupus.

1489 – Christopher Columbus proposes to search for western route to India.

1707 – England & Scotland to form the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

1786 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera “Marriage of Figaro” premieres.

1840 – “Penny Black”, world’s first adhesive postage stamp, issued.

1873 – First US postal card issued.

1884 – Construction begins on Chicago’s first skyscraper [10 storeys].

1886 – US general strike for 8-hour working day begins.

1908 – World’s most intense shower [2.47” in 3 minutes] occurs in Panama.

1925 – Cyprus becomes a British Crown Colony.

1927 – First British airliner to serve cooked meals [Imperial Airways].

1930 – Planet Pluto is officially named by 11 year-old Venetia Burney.

1931 – Empire State Building opens in New York City.

1935 – Canada’s first silver dollar is circulated.

1939 – Batman first appears in Detective Comics #27.

1941 – “Citizen Kane” directed by Orson Welles premieres.

1941 – General Mills introduces CheeriOats [renamed Cheerios in 1945].

1944 – Messerschmitt Me 262 Sturmvogel, first jet bomber, makes first flight.

1947 – Radar for commercial & private planes is first demonstrated.

1948 – North Korea proclaims itself Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

1951 – 600,000 march for peace & freedom in Germany.

1952 – Mr. Potato Head introduced.

1954 – Unification Church [Moonies] forms.

1957 – Vanguard TV-1 booster test reaches 195 km.

1961 – First US airplane hijacked to Cuba.

1961 – Fidel Castro announces there will be no more elections in Cuba.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 5; later impacts on moon.

1978 – Naomi Uemura became first to reach North Pole overland alone.

1979 – Elton John becomes first pop star to perform in Israel.

1986 – Russia’s Tass reports Chernobyl nuclear power plant mishap.

1989 – 135-acre Disney’s MGM studio officially opens to public.

1992 – LA Dodgers postpone three games due to racial riots over King beating.

1995 – Montreal loses 2-0 at Buffalo to miss playoffs for first time in 25 years.

1999 – Animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants” debuts on Nickelodeon.

2007 – British model Kate Moss launches a clothing line with chain Topshop.

2009 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in Sweden.

2010 – Canadian Bryan Adams given the Gov.-Gen.’s Performing Arts Award.

2012 – China and Russia sign $15 billion dollar trade deal.

2018 – Scotland is first country to introduce a minimum price on alcohol.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 1, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a good day to make your list and check it twice. There is room for improvement in the way you organize your life. Your system at home, such as it is, is not particularly efficient. Your bill paying is haphazard, and you may be surprised by how much you pay in late fees. Your in-box threatens to bury you. You need a system! If this is not your strong suit, hire some help.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are at risk of feeling emotionally overwhelmed today. Do not worry, it will all work out. Take some deep breaths and apply your intellect to the situation. Prioritize and organize. You will find that steadily and systematically you can conquer your obligations. Take time off to pay attention to your family. You deserve some quality time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You can expect to receive some good financial news today. Your mind races a mile a minute as you strategize ways to spend the money. If you are not careful, you will have the money spent before the cheque has even cleared! Why not divide the funds in half? You can invest half in a low-risk, long-term investment and the other half can be your fun money to do with as you please.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might be surprised by how clever and creative you are today. Just for fun, you may decide to pick up a paintbrush and try watercolour painting or perhaps writing some poetry. Whatever you attempt, you can be fairly sure it will work out favourably. Your creative muse is there on your shoulder and waiting for you to make use of her!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you feel a tug-of-war between desires and obligations. If you are smart about managing time, maybe you can satisfy both. You could be discouraged by how hard you have been working for minimal results. Take heart. You are accomplishing more than you realize. Your strong work ethic is what keeps you from having fun. Everyone needs some downtime. Work hard and then indulge your need to play.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You need to give yourself more credit. When you set your mind to something, no matter how ambitious, you usually accomplish it. Remind yourself of this today, as you may feel bogged down and overwhelmed by obligations at work and home. Pay attention to your finances. All signs indicate you may have inadvertently let a bill or other obligation slip through the cracks.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you are bursting at the seams with energy and enthusiasm. Your personal and professional lives are going well, so it is no wonder you feel joyful. The only downside is you may be overwhelmed by work responsibilities. Certainly there is a lot to do, but you are up to the task. Buckle down and put in a last burst of effort so you can enjoy your evening free of guilt.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Take care not to get on a soapbox today. You have strong opinions on everything from religion to politics. You risk offending people if you expound on them. You would be better off keeping your views to yourself. In fact, rather than try to change people’s minds with words, why not try and do it with actions? Set the right example. It is often a more effective form of persuasion.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Friends and money rarely mix. Today a close friend may ask for a loan. Think carefully. Rather than take the easy route and say yes, you and your friend would be better served if you helped him or her figure out a way to earn the money. Perhaps you could offer a job or introduce your friend to someone else who can help. Be creative and you will find a solution that works for everyone.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today could be filled with delays and mix-ups at the office. You would be well advised to remain as patient as possible. Take deep breaths and maintain your sense of humour. Most of what occurs today is outside your control. You may as well go with the flow and see where the day leads you. Make a point to relax with loved ones tonight.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have big plans, and your dreams may be keeping you from paying attention to your work. Do not get too stressed. You have never missed a deadline, so you know one way or another you will get everything done. In the meantime, begin to make plans for your next getaway. Plaster your office with photos of exotic locations to satisfy your wanderlust for the time being.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is frustrating when work gets in the way of romance and social activities. This is what you feel today. Your thoughts are on your evening and weekend activities, but your obligations are on your desk. Do not despair. Simply make a commitment to do what is expected of you. Enjoy yourself this evening, secure in the knowledge you have fulfilled your obligations.