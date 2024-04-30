Today in High Prairie: May 1, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 1, 2024

9 a.m. – HP Interagency Meeting at HP Provincial Building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 1, 2024

1759 – Jacob Albright, Founder of Albright’s

1839 – Chardonnet, Inventor of artificial silk

1852 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman

1907 – Kate Smith, God Bless America singer

1916 – Glenn Ford, Canadian actor

1937 – Una Stubbs, Till Death Us Do Part actress

1942 – Stephen Macht, Cagney & Lacey actor

1943 – Joy Harmon, Cool Hand Luke actress

1945 – Rita Coolidge, US singer-songwriter

1946 – Jerry Weiss, Blood, Sweat & Tears rocker

1946 – Nick Fortuna, The Buckinghams’ bassist

1949 – James Clench, April Wine bassist

1950 – Dann Florek, Law & Order actor

1954 – Ray Parker Jr., Ghostbusters singer

1956 – Byron Stewart, St. Elsewhere actor

1957 – Steve Farris, Mr. Mister guitarist

1961 – Marilyn Milian, The People’s Court judge

1976 – Darius McCrary, Family Matters actor

1982 – Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey actor

1991 – Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jay

This Day in Local History – May 1, 2024

May 1, 1945: The Grouard Mission post office opens with Rev. J. Forcade as postmaster.

May 1, 1968: South Peace News publishes photos of Spring Prom candidates Barbara Basarab, Edith Chemerinski, Rita Dupuis, Mary Krawec, Gail McCullough, and Yvonne Williscroft.

May 1, 1969: Fire of an unknown origin destroys $6,000 worth of piled bridge timbers belonging to the Department of Highways.

May 1, 1970: The High Prairie Bay store, under the management of George Barnes, celebrates the company’s 300th anniversary.

May 1, 1970: South Peace News subscriptions are advertised at $3.50 per year.

May 1, 1971: For the first time in its history, the freshwater fishing industry sets initial prices for all species of fish. The move prompts fishermen to better plan their harvest program.

May 1, 1971: Ronnie Burkett, 13, representing the High Prairie Optimist Club, places second at the Optimist Boy’s Oratorical Contest in Edmonton.

May 1, 1972: A fire at a home owned by Harry Warrick on the north end of town is started when a grass fire escapes from Warrick and into the home.

May 1, 1973: Dave Heggie joins the staff at High Prairie Pharmacy.

May 1, 1973: High Prairie Farm Supply opens for business.

May 1, 1974: The SAAN store opens in High Prairie.

May 1, 1976: Rick McDonald opens a Mutual Life of Canada office in High Prairie.

May 1, 1981: Alberta’s minimum wage is increased to $3.80 per hour.

May 1, 1985: South Peace News reports that 35 members of the High Prairie taekwondo club advance to the next level of testing. Albert Clow and Brian Calahasen are the instructors.

May 1, 1989: A fire guts the home of Tom and Ann Stewart south of High Prairie.

May 1, 1989: The Golden Walleye Classic receives 139 entries on the first day. Later, more than 200 entries are received filling the field for the first annual event.

May 1, 1992: Jim and Tiffany Badger open Mistunusk Gifts in the High Prairie Hospital.

May 1, 1992: Jarvie farmer David Chatters wins the Reform party nomination on the fourth ballot at Westlock.

May 1, 1993: Theressa Lemay places fourth at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Tournament in Edmonton.

May 1, 1994: Brian Lee takes over as owner of the Esso gas station.

May 1, 1995: The price of South Peace News increases to 70 cents.

May 1, 1995: Judy Shybunia is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

May 1, 1995: Don Shaw opens The Trading Post pawn shop.

May 1, 1996: High Prairie RCMP begin patrolling town streets on bicycles.

May 1, 1997: A Kinuso farmer finds two dozen of his cattle dead in a creek. RCMP originally thought the cattle were stolen.

May 1, 2001: High Prairie resident Bart Kuefler charges that sparks from Buchanan Lumber’s mill ignite a fire which almost destroy his home.

May 1, 2005: The Hike for Hospice raises $6,487 for High Prairie Palliative Care.

May 1, 2006: Brighter Futures moves to its new home in the northwest corner of the High Prairie Super A Building.

May 1, 2007: Farmer’s Restaurant opens in Sucker Creek.

May 1, 2007: A man and woman face cocaine trafficking charges after a search warrant is executed at a High Prairie Hotel.

May 1, 2008: Brian Holmberg begins his job as the Town of High Prairie’s economic development officer.

May 1, 2008: Faust’s Violet Campiou receives an Esquao Award in Edmonton for her contributions to Alberta’s Aboriginal communities.

May 1, 2009: Bev’s Brainwave, a fundraiser held for the CT Scan, is held at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. A silent auction, the cutting of hair and other activities highlight the evening. It is later revealed at the Black and White Gala that $13,446 was raised.

May 1, 2011: The Town of High Prairie hires Nichols Applied Management as their economic development officer. Brian Holmberg, who was on the job for three years, leaves the position.

May 1, 2011: The annual Hike for Hospice in High Prairie raises just over $6,000 for the High Prairie Palliative Care Association. Robert and Mabel Goulet raise about $3,000 themselves.

May 1, 2011: Sherry Poole begins her job as M.D. of Big Lakes economic development officer. She resigns July 18.

May 1, 2012: FHC Holding Ltd. announces that the High Prairie Fields Store is not one of 57 across the country slated for closure.

May 1, 2014: Harry B. Davis begins his job as HPSD director of transportation.

May 1, 2014: Ethel Ruth Savill passes away at the age of 91 years.

May 1, 2016: Pastor Keith Williams arrives in High Prairie to be the new pastor at Bethel Baptist Church.

May 1, 2016: Just over $8,600 is raised at the annual Hospice Walk hosted by the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society. Donations were still coming in.

May 1, 2019: South Peace News publishes eight proposed new logos for the Town of High Prairie.

May 1, 2019: Judge J.K. Shira grants police officer Anita Lee Doktor a curative discharge after she pleads guilty to drunk driving. She is placed on probation under several conditions.

This Day in World History – May 1, 2024

1006 – Supernova observed by Chinese and Egyptians in constellation Lupus.

1489 – Christopher Columbus proposes to search for western route to India.

1707 – England & Scotland to form the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

1786 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera “Marriage of Figaro” premieres.

1840 – “Penny Black”, world’s first adhesive postage stamp, issued.

1873 – First US postal card issued.

1884 – Construction begins on Chicago’s first skyscraper [10 storeys].

1886 – US general strike for 8-hour working day begins.

1908 – World’s most intense shower [2.47” in 3 minutes] occurs in Panama.

1925 – Cyprus becomes a British Crown Colony.

1927 – First British airliner to serve cooked meals [Imperial Airways].

1930 – Planet Pluto is officially named by 11 year-old Venetia Burney.

1931 – Empire State Building opens in New York City.

1935 – Canada’s first silver dollar is circulated.

1939 – Batman first appears in Detective Comics #27.

1941 – “Citizen Kane” directed by Orson Welles premieres.

1941 – General Mills introduces CheeriOats [renamed Cheerios in 1945].

1944 – Messerschmitt Me 262 Sturmvogel, first jet bomber, makes first flight.

1947 – Radar for commercial & private planes is first demonstrated.

1948 – North Korea proclaims itself Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

1951 – 600,000 march for peace & freedom in Germany.

1952 – Mr. Potato Head introduced.

1954 – Unification Church [Moonies] forms.

1957 – Vanguard TV-1 booster test reaches 195 km.

1961 – First US airplane hijacked to Cuba.

1961 – Fidel Castro announces there will be no more elections in Cuba.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 5; later impacts on moon.

1978 – Naomi Uemura became first to reach North Pole overland alone.

1979 – Elton John becomes first pop star to perform in Israel.

1986 – Russia’s Tass reports Chernobyl nuclear power plant mishap.

1989 – 135-acre Disney’s MGM studio officially opens to public.

1992 – LA Dodgers postpone three games due to racial riots over King beating.

1995 – Montreal loses 2-0 at Buffalo to miss playoffs for first time in 25 years.

1999 – Animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants” debuts on Nickelodeon.

2007 – British model Kate Moss launches a clothing line with chain Topshop.

2009 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in Sweden.

2010 – Canadian Bryan Adams given the Gov.-Gen.’s Performing Arts Award.

2012 – China and Russia sign $15 billion dollar trade deal.

2018 – Scotland is first country to introduce a minimum price on alcohol.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 1, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your feelings may deceive you, so be careful of getting too wrapped up in your own drama. Perhaps you feel you are getting pushed and pulled in uncomfortable directions. You might tolerate this tension for a while without expressing your feelings about it. This is a dangerous policy because it could give others the impression that it is OK to continue treating you the way they do.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – In some ways, you may feel like a lost soul who is not quite in touch with your dreams. Although you feel energetic and boisterous, you might also get the sense your energy is misdirected and you are being led in the wrong direction. The key for you now is to lead yourself. Cut through everyone else’s agenda and follow your internal rainbow. The more you take charge, the happier you will be.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The best way to create harmony among others is to first establish harmony in yourself. Do not expect others to take care of you and attend to all your desires. At the same time, it is not your responsibility to dote on others. The boundaries may get ambiguous at times, but do your best to maintain a healthy separation. People may pull on your heartstrings to manipulate you into doing what they want. Do not fall for it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might feel as if your powerful emotions are getting in the way of your dreams. Or perhaps you are finding you are so wrapped up in a particular vision of the future that you are getting lost in your own brain. You are losing touch with the present simply because you are so focused on a nebulous idea that does not even exist yet. Take a step back from your current mindset and reevaluate the situation.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Perhaps you are stuck in a mindset you can not seem to escape. Be careful about taking action based on ideas rooted more in past fantasy than present reality. Your emotions could be playing tricks on you. You could be attached to a dream that has more to do with feeding your ego than fulfilling your destiny. Question your motives. You might find you are better off redirecting your energy somewhere else.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – When you talk, you want other people to listen. More than likely, your thoughts will drift toward humanitarian ideas and philosophies. You are eager to share your ideas with others, and you may have a utopian dream that, if everyone just followed, would make the world a much better place. People may make fun of you for having such a perspective, but this definitely does not mean you should stop dreaming.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Issues regarding control of a situation are probably going to be your focus. More than likely, you adhere to a solidly planned routine. You have a set way of doing things and you want to stick to it. Other people are moving into the picture, however, and they may want to take a leadership role. People will be adamant and strong willed when it comes to their facts. You should be, too.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are apt to speak and act with a great deal of power, but be careful you do not get swept away by emotion. There is a surrealistic quality to the day. It could lead you to believe a mirage is real. You might get so caught up in the drama of your feelings that your power of reason gets watered down to the point where you lose track of your objectivity altogether.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your concept of reality could be based more on your emotions than facts. This is one of those days when this could get you into trouble. Whatever comes up, you are likely to feel very passionate about it and tend to lose any rational perspective whatsoever. Integrity, inner strength, and self-confidence will be the glue that holds your mind and heart together.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is your day to shine! Just make sure you do not do so at someone else’s expense. You are feeling more self-confident than usual, which may be hard for you to believe. Nevertheless, you could be so focused on your agenda you fail to see subtle signals put out by those around you. Other people cry out for attention, too. Make sure you shine some of your glorious light on them.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel like you are being left out of the equation. Perhaps you feel like the oddball, the fifth wheel who simply does not have a place. Do not worry. Just because you feel that way today does not mean it is your destiny. If you do not like your course, change your position. If you do not like the people you are with, move in a different social circle. Do not blame your circumstances on others. Take responsibility.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take your creativity to a new level. There are many ways to express yourself creatively, so pick one and follow through. You may have a desire to be on stage, and you want to share your dreams and inner passion with the world. Your strong emotions and dreamy perspective are assets. Do not try to stuff them inside or push them away. Listening to your brain too much could deprive you of the bounty in your heart and imagination.