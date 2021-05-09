Today in High Prairie – May 10, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 10, 2021

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets at the village office.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets at the town office.

7 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets at the town office.

7 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at the town office.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 10, 2021

Renee Boisson

Dwayne Auger

Cora Ferguson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 10, 2021

May 10

Cashis Lightning

Dawson Dashkewytch

Kage Chalifoux

Keith Bittman

Sharon Davis

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 10, 2021

1838 – John Wilkes Booth, Abraham Lincoln’s assassin

1850 – Thomas Lipton, Lipton Tea magnate

1888 – Max Steiner, Gone With the Wind composer

1899 – Fred Astaire, US tap dancer/actor

1902 – David Selznick, Gone With the Wind producer

1909 – Maybelle Carter, Johnny Cash Show singer

1914 – Charles McGraw, Spartacus actor

1922 – Nancy Walker, Rhoda actress

1934 – Gary Owens, Laugh In & Gong Show host

1935 – Henry Fambrough, Spinners singer

1938 – Maxim Shostakovich, Russian conductor

1940 – Taurean Blacque, Hill Street Blues actor

1946 – Graham Gouldman. 10CC bassist

1946 – Maureen Lipman, Educating Rita actress

1947 – Meg Foster, Cagney & Lacey actress

1953 – Tito Santana, Mexican pro wrestler

1955 – Chris Berman, ESPN sportscaster

1957 – Sid Vicious, Sex Pistols bassist

1960 – Bono, U2 rocker

1972 – Emma Ridley, Return to Oz actress

1985 – Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Duck

2004 – Gosselin Sextuplets, Gosselin Sextuplets

This Day in Local History: May 10

May 10, 1952: The federal government’s Indian Department passes a law granting home leave every Friday to Sunday for children being educated at schools. The law pleases both children and parents.

May 10, 1967: South Peace News reports a study to lower the level of Lesser Slave Lake by 3.1 feet is completed. A proposal called for a 5.5 mile canal to be built at the east end of the lake.

May 10, 1969: Salt Prairie’s Mr. and Mrs. Russell Walker celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

May 10, 1970: George Ostermeier’s farm home southeast of town is destroyed by fire while the family attends church.

May 10, 1971: J.P. Hennessy is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club at its annual meeting. Membership fees are set at $35 per family, $25 for adults and $15 for students.

May 10, 1972: South Peace News publishes an article asking the question, “Can the Legion survive?”

May 10, 1978: South Peace News reports that ice packs up and jams against the shores at Joussard the previous week. Only one building is damaged.

May 10, 1978: South Peace News reports construction begins on the High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre.

May 10, 1984: An unexpected snowstorm takes the life of Edith Carifelle, 57. She dies of exposure in back of the UGG elevator after drinking with friends.

May 10, 1986: Enilda Bowl holds its annual awards banquet to honour its best bowlers of the season. The highlight of the evening is the recognition of the men’s high single, a 405 bowled by Glen Gladue.

May 10, 1987: The Church of the Nazarene breaks ground on a new building.

May 10, 1989: South Peace News reports six forest fires are burning including one large fire three kilometres south of Enilda.

May 10, 1989: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz is relieved of his duties on the High Prairie recreation board for lack of attendance at meetings.

May 10, 1989: South Peace News reports that Jodi Goodrich, Trina Okimaw and Sherry Severson are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 10, 1991: Robert John Giroux, 22, of Kinuso, dies in a car crash near Prince George, B.C.

May 10, 1995: South Peace News reports the Pro-Am fishing tournament at Spruce Point Park is cancelled due to lack of interest as no local entries are received.

May 10, 1995: E.W. Pratt High School principal Dan Sloan “wins” a charity fundraiser and has to kiss a pig named Daisy. Three weeks later High Prairie Elementary School principal Tom Hartman decided his students tried so hard raising money he did the same.

May 10, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to give the Whitefish Inn until December to pay over $100,000 in back taxes or else the business will be put up for tax sale.

May 10, 2000: High Prairie town council discusses giving tax incentives for developers but reaches no consensus.

May 10, 2000: High Prairie town council and the M.D. of Big Lakes enter into an agreement to fund a new water treatment plant.

May 10, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes announces a 5-8 per cent tax cut at its meeting. The cut is possible through a school requisition drop from the Alberta government.

May 10, 2001: Buchanan Lumber announces a $10 million renovation project involving changes to the sawmill, constructing a building and purchasing new equipment. Buchanan Lumber also announces they will tear down their beehive burner the May long weekend.

May 10, 2005: Gift Lake opens the Mawachitowin Centre. It’s a place for parents and families to gather, share new information and learn new parenting skills.

May 10, 2006: George Keay tells the High Prairie Community Health Council that land owned by H.P. Farm Supply is the “preferred” site for the new hospital. Keay says he spoke to Peace Country Health chair Marvin Moore earlier in the day, who told him the news.

May 10, 2006: Dr. Robin Laughlin tells the High Prairie Community Health Council that the town could be losing three doctors, dropping the local number to nine.

May 10, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to apply for a grant to start a public bus transit system on the south shore of Lesser Slave Lake. The M.D., federal and provincial governments would each contribute $333,333 on the project. The grant is eventually approved but the M.D. has second thoughts and scraps the project and money.

May 10, 2007: Gift Lake holds a Walk Against Drugs campaign. Many agencies take part including Gift Lake Metis Settlement and the entire student population of Gift Lake School.

May 10, 2008: Geoff Beaudry delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony. In all, 73, graduates take part in the ceremony.

May 10, 2008: Heather Daly and Linda Van den Berg raise $3,670 for the Walk for Children Elks and Royal Purple fundraiser in Sexsmith.

May 10, 2010: Bishop Routhier School in Peavine holds its first breakfast thus becoming the first Metis community in Canada to take part in the Breakfast Clubs of Canada program.

May 10, 2010: A corporate review of the Town of High Prairie lists 53 recommendations for change.

May 10, 2010: Roxanne Stuckless begins her job as manager, community and rural hospitals for the High Prairie Health Complex.

May 10, 2014: Cindy Vuong delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony.

May 10, 2014: Linda Mullin passes away at the age of 63 years after a battle with cancer. She was the wife of RCMP Const. Alan Mullin.

May 10, 2016: Britney Supernault places first in Single Performance and Jessica Villa and Hailey Twin first in Group Performance at the E.W. Pratt High School Primavera Talent Show.

May 10, 2017: Big Lakes County passes a policy deeming that anyone wanting to appear before council as a scheduled delegation must complete an application form. The public session at 11:45 a.m. the day of each meeting remains.

May 10, 2017: Big Lakes County renews its memorandum of understanding for enhanced policing until Aug. 31, 2019.

May 10, 2017: Gerald Louis Rich passes away at the age of 87 years. He worked on building the Alaska Highway before working at Ike’s Garage, Prairie Farm Assistance, as a crop insurance adjuster, and Alberta Rural Development Association.

May 10, 2018: Former High Prairie resident Janelle Cunningham is awarded the Early Childhood Educator-of-the-Year Award by Grande Prairie Regional College. She is employed by Stepping Stones Society in Grande Prairie.

This Day in World History – May 10

1291 – Scottish nobles recognize authority of English King Edward I.

1294 – Temür Khan declared Emperor of the Yuan Dynasty.

1503 – Christopher Columbus discovers Cayman Islands.

1534 – French navigator Jacques Cartier reaches Newfoundland.

1752 – Benjamin Franklin tests the lightning conductor with his kite.

1796 – Napoleon defeats Austria in Battle of Lodi Bridge.

1870 – Boxing match: Mace vs Coburn: 1:17.00 – neither struck by a punch.

1883 – First appendectomy performed in North America in Canada.

1906 – Russian Duma [Parliament] meets for 1st time.

1908 – 1st Mother’s Day observed in Philadelphia.

1910 – Halley’s Comet closest approach to Earth in 1910 pass.

1915 – Canadian physician Cluny MacPherson invents gas mask.

1924 – J. Edgar Hoover appointed head of FBI.

1932 – Government declares “Wilhelmus” as Dutch national anthem.

1933 – Nazis stage public book burnings in Germany.

1933 – Paraguay declares war on Bolivia.

1940 – Winston Churchill succeeds Neville Chamberlain as British PM.

1940 – World War II: The first German bombs fall on England.

1957 – Dmitri Shostakovich’s 2nd Piano concerto premieres in Moscow.

1960 – US atomic sub completes 1st submerged circumnavigation of globe.

1969 – Turtles play White House, Mark Volman falls off stage 5 times.

1969 – US troops begin attack on Hill 937 [Hamburger Hill], Vietnam.

1979 – Man cycles on-stop around Sri Lanka in 187 hrs, 28 min.

1983 – TV sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” last airs on ABC-TV.

1983 – Lee Chin Yong performs 170 continuous chin-ups in Seoul.

1990 – French TGV-train hits record speed of 510.6 km/hr.

1993 – Paul Cézanne still life painting sells for US $28.6 million.

1994 – Barbra Streisand begins 1st concert tour in 30 years.

1994 – Nelson Mandela sworn in as South Africa’s 1st black president.

1994 – Italian coalition government forms with 5 neo-fascists.

2000 – India’s population reaches 1 billion.

2008 – Philippine court acquits Imelda Marcos in 17-year-old case.

2012 – The Red Cross suspends all humanitarian work in Pakistan.

2016 – Woman in India, 70, gives birth to a baby boy.

2017 – Apple becomes 1st company to be worth more than $800 billion.

2018 – Mahathir Mohamad, 92, sworn in as the seventh PM of Malaysia.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 10, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Something you read today could have a dramatic effect on your life. Pay particular attention to dream psychology. You may find an explanation for a recurring dream. The accuracy of the description could stop you in your tracks and make you anxious to read more. You’re right to be intrigued. You’re bound to learn more about yourself as you study this particular area.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you will likely be in the mood to nest with loved ones. Encourage children and partner to stay home with you. Make some popcorn and pull out the board games. You will be surprised at how much fun a quiet day at home can be. Tonight, order pizza and watch a movie. Get out the blanket and cuddle.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today an article or TV show may set your mind spinning in the strangest directions. You could finally acknowledge your fascination with the occult, or perhaps discover an interest in dream interpretation. Let yourself indulge in your interests. Sometimes you don’t take the time to pursue subjects that you don’t deem “serious.” Go ahead and explore your dark side!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you’ve been thinking about writing a novel or taking up oil painting, today is the day to begin. No excuses. You have just as much talent as anyone else, so why not use it? You might find it helpful to join a writing group or sign up for a painting workshop, if only to help you get started and stay motivated. Join a support group for artists. They will understand.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You clean house like someone with an attention problem. You never stick with one task. Your bathroom mirrors and counters will get cleaned, but not the floor. Make an effort to clean thoroughly, one room at a time. Even if you don’t get through the whole house, you will receive some satisfaction from knowing that parts of it are spotless.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may need to be more selfless. You may moan about the obligations and expectations placed on you, but you do what’s expected. Much to your surprise, you actually find that you get more out of the experience than you put into it. You may visit a nursing home and be charmed by stories of the war years. Keep your mind and heart open. You will be richly rewarded.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may receive a letter or phone call that spurs you into action. You might realize how close you are to reaching a long-term goal, and harness your energy for that final push to the finish line. Now that the goal is in sight, you’re already thinking about what your next one will be. “Ever onward” is your motto.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This may not be your preferred way to spend the day, but it would be an ideal time to finish up tasks that have been piling up at home. It would do you good to catch up on cleaning or get more organized around the house. Yes, that means throwing away last year’s newspapers and magazines. If you haven’t read them by now, you’re not likely to!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re a dedicated soul to spend precious personal time doing household chores, but certain things need to get done. If you still haven’t done all the laundry or read all the magazines, then tackle these first. Completing them will motivate you to move on to the next task. Before you know it, you will be sitting pretty in a neat, organized home.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re an avid reader. Today you may come across some ideas that inspire ideas of your own. Perhaps you read something gives you an idea for a short story. Maybe an interview with a famous musician reignites your desire to play the piano. Pay attention to these yearnings. Write them down. When you review them in a few days, you will see which ones still have a strong pull on you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You can expect to have a confusing encounter with a friend or colleague today. He or she may come to you for advice but hesitate to reveal the specifics of the problem. You will feel as though you’ve been asked to mediate an argument, yet you only know one side of the story. Be patient. Gently probe for more details. If they aren’t forthcoming, change the subject!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re feeling strong, energetic, and likely to be inspired to get some real work done around the house. Focus on the most mundane chores, such as reorganizing bookshelves or going through the clothes you no longer wear. This day won’t be the epitome of intellectual activity, but you will be rewarded with a tidy living space.