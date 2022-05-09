Today in High Prairie: May 10, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 10, 2022

Grouard Indian Residential School Gathering at Kapawe’no First Nation [Day 2 of 5].

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – Play & Learn [under 6 yrs] at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Video Games.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program [12-17 years]: Collage of Spring activity.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Weight Management – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly council meeting in chambers.

7:30 p.m. – HP Elks & HP Royal Purple meet at Downtown Elks Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 10, 2022

1838 – John Wilkes Booth, Abraham Lincoln’s assassin

1850 – Thomas Lipton, Lipton Tea magnate

1888 – Max Steiner, Gone With the Wind composer

1899 – Fred Astaire, US tap dancer/actor

1902 – David Selznick, Gone With the Wind producer

1909 – Maybelle Carter, Johnny Cash Show singer

1914 – Charles McGraw, Spartacus actor

1922 – Nancy Walker, Rhoda actress

1934 – Gary Owens, Laugh In & Gong Show host

1935 – Henry Fambrough, Spinners singer

1938 – Maxim Shostakovich, Russian conductor

1940 – Taurean Blacque, Hill Street Blues actor

1946 – Graham Gouldman, 10CC bassist

1946 – Maureen Lipman, Educating Rita actress

1947 – Meg Foster, Cagney & Lacey actress

1953 – Tito Santana, Mexican pro wrestler

1955 – Chris Berman, ESPN sportscaster

1957 – Sid Vicious, Sex Pistols bassist

1960 – Bono, U2 rocker

1972 – Emma Ridley, Return to Oz actress

1985 – Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Duck

2004 – Gosselin Sextuplets, Gosselin Sextuplets

This Day in Local History – May 10, 2022

May 10, 1952: The federal government’s Indian Department passes a law granting home leave every Friday to Sunday for children being educated at schools. The law pleases both children and parents.

May 10, 1967: South Peace News reports a study to lower the level of Lesser Slave Lake by 3.1 feet is completed. A proposal called for a 5.5-mile canal to be built at the east end of the lake.

May 10, 1969: Salt Prairie’s Mr. and Mrs. Russell Walker celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

May 10, 1970: George Ostermeier’s farm home southeast of town is destroyed by fire while the family attends church.

May 10, 1971: J.P. Hennessy is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club at its annual meeting. Membership fees are set at $35 per family, $25 for adults and $15 for students.

May 10, 1972: South Peace News publishes an article asking the question, “Can the Legion survive?”

May 10, 1978: South Peace News reports that ice packs up and jams against the shores at Joussard the previous week. Only one building is damaged.

May 10, 1978: South Peace News reports construction begins on the High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre.

May 10, 1986: Enilda Bowl holds its annual awards banquet to honour its best bowlers of the season. The highlight of the evening is the recognition of the men’s high single, a 405 bowled by Glen Gladue.

May 10, 1987: The Church of the Nazarene breaks ground on a new building.

May 10, 1989: South Peace News reports six forest fires are burning including one large fire three km south of Enilda.

May 10, 1989: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz is relieved of his duties on the High Prairie Recreation Board for lack of attendance at meetings.

May 10, 1989: South Peace News reports that Jodi Goodrich, Trina Okimaw and Sherry Severson are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 10, 1991: Robert John Giroux, 22, of Kinuso, dies in a car crash near Prince George, B.C.

May 10, 1995: South Peace News reports the Pro-Am fishing tournament at Spruce Point Park is cancelled due to lack of interest as no local entries are received.

May 10, 1995: E.W. Pratt High School principal Dan Sloan “wins” a charity fundraiser and has to kiss a pig named Daisy. Three weeks later High Prairie Elementary School principal Tom Hartman decided his students tried so hard raising money he did the same.

May 10, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to give the Whitefish Inn until December to pay over $100,000 in back taxes or else the business will be put up for tax sale.

May 10, 2000: High Prairie town council and the M.D. of Big Lakes enter into an agreement to fund a new water treatment plant.

May 10, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes announces a 5-8 per cent tax cut at its meeting. The cut is possible through a school requisition drop from the Alberta government.

May 10, 2001: Buchanan Lumber announces a $10 million renovation project involving changes to the sawmill, constructing a building and purchasing new equipment. Buchanan Lumber also announces they will tear down their beehive burner the May long weekend.

May 10, 2005: Gift Lake opens the Mawachitowin Centre. It is a place for parents and families to gather, share new information and learn new parenting skills.

May 10, 2006: George Keay tells the High Prairie Community Health Council that land owned by H.P. Farm Supply is the “preferred” site for the new hospital. Keay says he spoke to Peace Country Health chair Marvin Moore earlier in the day, who told him the news.

May 10, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to apply for a grant to start a public bus transit system on the south shore of Lesser Slave Lake. The M.D., federal and provincial governments would each contribute $333,333 on the project. The grant is eventually approved but the M.D. has second thoughts and scraps the project and money.

May 10, 2007: Gift Lake holds a Walk Against Drugs campaign. Many agencies take part including Gift Lake Metis Settlement and the entire student population of Gift Lake School.

May 10, 2008: Geoff Beaudry delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony. In all, 73, graduates take part in the ceremony.

May 10, 2008: Heather Daly and Linda Van den Berg raise $3,670 for the Walk for Children Elks and Royal Purple fundraiser in Sexsmith.

May 10, 2010: Bishop Routhier School in Peavine holds its first breakfast thus becoming the first Metis community in Canada to take part in the Breakfast Clubs of Canada program.

May 10, 2010: A corporate review of the Town of High Prairie lists 53 recommendations for change.

May 10, 2010: Roxanne Stuckless begins her job as manager, community and rural hospitals for the High Prairie Health Complex.

May 10, 2014: Cindy Vuong delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony.

May 10, 2014: Linda Mullin passes away at the age of 63 years after a battle with cancer. She was the wife of RCMP Const. Alan Mullin.

May 10, 2017: Big Lakes County passes a policy deeming that anyone wanting to appear before council as a scheduled delegation must complete an application form. The public session at 11:45 a.m. the day of each meeting remains.

May 10, 2017: Big Lakes County renews its memorandum of understanding for enhanced policing until Aug. 31, 2019.

May 10, 2017: Gerald Louis Rich passes away at the age of 87 years. He worked on building the Alaska Highway before working at Ike’s Garage, Prairie Farm Assistance, as a crop insurance adjuster, and Alberta Rural Development Association.

May 10, 2018: Former High Prairie resident Janelle Cunningham is awarded the Early Childhood Educator-of-the-Year Award by Grande Prairie Regional College. She is employed by Stepping Stones Society in Grande Prairie.

This Day in World History – May 10, 2022

1291 – Scottish nobles recognize authority of English King Edward I.

1294 – Temür Khan declared Emperor of the Yuan Dynasty.

1503 – Christopher Columbus discovers Cayman Islands.

1534 – French navigator Jacques Cartier reaches Newfoundland.

1752 – Benjamin Franklin tests the lightning conductor with his kite.

1796 – Napoleon defeats Austria in Battle of Lodi Bridge.

1870 – Boxing match: Mace vs Coburn: 1:17.00 – neither struck by a punch.

1883 – First appendectomy performed in North America in Canada.

1906 – Russian Duma [Parliament] meets for first time.

1908 – First Mother’s Day observed in Philadelphia.

1910 – Halley’s Comet closest approach to Earth in 1910 pass.

1915 – Canadian physician Cluny MacPherson invents gas mask.

1924 – J. Edgar Hoover appointed head of FBI.

1932 – Government declares “Wilhelmus” as Dutch national anthem.

1933 – Nazis stage public book burnings in Germany.

1933 – Paraguay declares war on Bolivia.

1940 – Winston Churchill succeeds Neville Chamberlain as British PM.

1940 – World War II: The first German bombs fall on England.

1960 – US atomic sub completes first submerged circumnavigation of globe.

1969 – Turtles play White House, Mark Volman falls off stage 5 times.

1969 – US troops begin attack on Hill 937 [Hamburger Hill], Vietnam.

1979 – Man cycles on-stop around Sri Lanka in 187 hrs, 28 min.

1983 – TV sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” last airs on ABC-TV.

1983 – Lee Chin Yong performs 170 continuous chin-ups in Seoul.

1990 – French TGV-train hits record speed of 510.6 km/hr.

1993 – Paul Cézanne still life painting sells for US $28.6 million.

1994 – Barbra Streisand begins first concert tour in 30 years.

1994 – Nelson Mandela sworn in as South Africa’s first black president.

1994 – Italian coalition government forms with 5 neo-fascists.

2000 – India’s population reaches 1 billion.

2008 – Philippine court acquits Imelda Marcos in 17-year-old case.

2012 – The Red Cross suspends all humanitarian work in Pakistan.

2016 – Woman in India, 70, gives birth to a baby boy.

2017 – Apple becomes first company to be worth more than $800 billion.

2018 – Mahathir Mohamad, 92, sworn in as the seventh PM of Malaysia.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 10, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The moment has come to affirm your individuality and life choices. The planetary energy will make you work hard to rethink the number of obligations you undertake. Admit it – they have been weighing you down. You can exist comfortably without them, and you can accomplish all you do with much more effectiveness and enthusiasm if you lighten your load. By all means, liberate yourself!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Why not go directly to the heart of the problem? This could be the question you have been asking yourself concerning a commitment to a cause that is important to you. Even if your life seems too far removed to support this cause, this just might be the time to make the leap. In any case, these kinds of leaps of faith tend to occur during days with this kind of planetary energy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not let your fear or anger get the better of you today. You are going to be pushed to the forefront and you may even be forced to make some big decisions regarding the direction of your professional life. Perhaps you have been feeling that it is a little premature to take action, but, frankly, you no longer have any choice. Whether you know it or not, you are ready!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your ideas about life are going through some radical changes. None of the givens you have always taken for granted apply any more. Rather than lament the changes, grow from them. So do not drag your feet! Stand up and move ahead! This is no time for a vacation! You have some rebuilding to do!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today’s aspects will clarify any team situations of which you are a part. This could concern teams in your private or professional life. This is the moment to take action. Make use of any benefits gleaned from your reflections of the past few days. Do not be afraid to modify what is already in place. If you hesitate, you will only succeed in making yourself more anxious!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your stroll through the universe of possibilities you so love has come to an end. It is time for you to come back to Earth and join the rest of us. You have more hope than most people, like the good Virgo you are. You understand we need your imagination and courage regarding the future! Today you may have to make an important professional decision!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You must have felt the pressure rising in the past week. Intense, isn’t it? Do you have a job to finish at the last minute? Is there some ill humour or misunderstanding among your relations? Are you dissatisfied with yourself? Today you can make a fresh start, complete with good resolutions. You thought you had worked hard enough, but guess what? The task is only beginning!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is some likelihood your heart will flutter as certain plans begin to be realized. If you have your heart set on someone who seems impossibly remote, or you are hoping to transform and improve an existing love relationship, the day ahead will enable you to make strides toward this goal, but not without some mishaps. Be prepared to tackle a crisis or two!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Although the forecast is stormy, the day ahead may give you an opportunity to free yourself from your family, literally or figuratively. Be wary even if the course seems clear to you. You could be in danger of being swayed by a powerful person. The resolutions you make today could have a major impact on your future!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you could feel a little more vulnerable than usual. Perhaps you feel hemmed in by decisions you can not put off any longer. Or you could be a little overworked and overwhelmed by all your activities. If only your children could be a little more independent! The day ahead will help you make some decisive progress. No backward glances allowed! Dwelling on the past will not help you at all!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The day ahead will be as busy as can be. Matters that had been left unsettled are now becoming urgent. Today brings an opportunity to release some steam, but it is also time to realize the toll these stressful situations take on your physical health. So set some time aside for relaxation, but not before you have resolved outstanding issues once and for all!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You can expect today to be tense, as the people close to you are likely to be especially irritable. Adults and children alike may throw tantrums for no reason, and you will be criticized for having overlooked some small detail. Fortunately, your new awareness helps you realize you are not obligated to do anyone any favours. In this new role, you are able to express your discontent with a quiet, calm authority!