Today in High Prairie; May 10, 2024

What’s Happening Today – May 10, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1 p.m. – Nampa Bike Rodeo at Nampa Public School Parking Lot.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 10, 2024

1838 – John Wilkes Booth, Abraham Lincoln’s assassin

1850 – Thomas Lipton, Lipton Tea magnate

1888 – Max Steiner, Gone With the Wind composer

1899 – Fred Astaire, US tap dancer/actor

1902 – David Selznick, Gone With the Wind producer

1909 – Maybelle Carter, Johnny Cash Show singer

1914 – Charles McGraw, Spartacus actor

1922 – Nancy Walker, Rhoda actress

1934 – Gary Owens, Laugh In & Gong Show host

1935 – Henry Fambrough, Spinners singer

1938 – Maxim Shostakovich, Russian conductor

1940 – Taurean Blacque, Hill Street Blues actor

1946 – Graham Gouldman, 10CC bassist

1946 – Maureen Lipman, Educating Rita actress

1947 – Meg Foster, Cagney & Lacey actress

1953 – Tito Santana, Mexican pro wrestler

1955 – Chris Berman, ESPN sportscaster

1957 – Sid Vicious, Sex Pistols bassist

1960 – Bono, U2 rocker

1972 – Emma Ridley, Return to Oz actress

1985 – Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Duck

2004 – Gosselin Sextuplets, Gosselin Sextuplets

This Day in Local History – May 10, 2024

May 10, 1952: The federal government’s Indian Department passes a law granting home leave every Friday to Sunday for children being educated at schools. The law pleases both children and parents.

May 10, 1967: South Peace News reports a study to lower the level of Lesser Slave Lake by 3.1 feet is completed. A proposal called for a 5.5-mile canal to be built at the east end of Lesser Slave Lake.

May 10, 1970: George Ostermeier’s farm home southeast of town is destroyed by fire while the family attends church.

May 10, 1971: J.P. Hennessy is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club at its annual meeting. Membership fees are set at $35 per family, $25 for adults and $15 for students.

May 10, 1972: South Peace News publishes an article asking the question, “Can the Legion survive?”

May 10, 1978: South Peace News reports that ice packs up and jams against the shores at Joussard the previous week. Only one building is damaged.

May 10, 1978: South Peace News reports construction begins on the High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre.

May 10, 1986: Enilda Bowl holds its annual awards banquet to honour its best bowlers of the season. The highlight of the evening is the recognition of the men’s high single, a 405 bowled by Glen Gladue.

May 10, 1987: The Church of the Nazarene in High Prairie breaks ground on a new building.

May 10, 1989: South Peace News reports six forest fires are burning including one large fire three km south of Enilda.

May 10, 1989: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz is relieved of his duties on the High Prairie Recreation Board for lack of attendance at meetings.

May 10, 1989: South Peace News reports that Jodi Goodrich, Trina Okimaw and Sherry Severson are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 10, 1991: Robert John Giroux, 22, of Kinuso, dies in a car crash near Prince George, B.C.

May 10, 1995: E.W. Pratt High School principal Dan Sloan “wins” a charity fundraiser and has to kiss a pig named Daisy. Three weeks later High Prairie Elementary School principal Tom Hartman decided his students tried so hard raising money he did the same.

May 10, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to give the Whitefish Inn until December to pay over $100,000 in back taxes or else the business will be put up for tax sale.

May 10, 2000: High Prairie town council and the M.D. of Big Lakes enter into an agreement to fund a new water treatment plant.

May 10, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes announces a 5-8 per cent tax cut at its meeting. The cut is possible through a school requisition drop from the Alberta government.

May 10, 2001: Buchanan Lumber announces a $10 million renovation project involving changes to the sawmill, constructing a building and purchasing new equipment. Buchanan Lumber also announces they will tear down their beehive burner the May long weekend.

May 10, 2005: Gift Lake opens the Mawachitowin Centre. It is a place for parents and families to gather, share new information and learn new parenting skills.

May 10, 2006: George Keay tells the High Prairie Community Health Council that land owned by H.P. Farm Supply is the “preferred” site for the new hospital. Keay says he spoke to Peace Country Health chair Marvin Moore earlier in the day, who told him the news.

May 10, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to apply for a grant to start a public bus transit system on the south shore of Lesser Slave Lake. The M.D., federal and provincial governments would each contribute $333,333 on the project. The grant is eventually approved but the M.D. has second thoughts and scraps the project and money.

May 10, 2007: Gift Lake holds a Walk Against Drugs campaign. Many agencies take part including Gift Lake Metis Settlement and the entire student population of Gift Lake School.

May 10, 2008: Geoff Beaudry delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony. In all, 73, graduates take part in the ceremony.

May 10, 2008: Heather Daly and Linda Van den Berg raise $3,670 for the Walk for Children Elks and Royal Purple fundraiser in Sexsmith.

May 10, 2010: Bishop Routhier School in Peavine holds its first breakfast thus becoming the first Metis community in Canada to take part in the Breakfast Clubs of Canada program.

May 10, 2010: A corporate review of the Town of High Prairie lists 53 recommendations for change.

May 10, 2014: Cindy Vuong delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony.

May 10, 2017: Big Lakes County passes a policy deeming that anyone wanting to appear before council as a scheduled delegation must complete an application form. The public session at 11:45 a.m. the day of each meeting remains.

May 10, 2017: Big Lakes County renews its memorandum of understanding for enhanced policing until Aug. 31, 2019.

May 10, 2017: Gerald Louis Rich passes away at the age of 87 years. He worked on building the Alaska Highway before working at Ike’s Garage, Prairie Farm Assistance, as a crop insurance adjuster, and Alberta Rural Development Association.

May 10, 2018: Former High Prairie resident Janelle Cunningham is awarded the Early Childhood Educator-of-the-Year Award by Grande Prairie Regional College. She is employed by Stepping Stones Society in Grande Prairie.

This Day in World History – May 10, 2024

1291 – Scottish nobles recognize authority of English King Edward I.

1294 – Temür Khan declared Emperor of the Yuan Dynasty.

1503 – Christopher Columbus discovers Cayman Islands.

1534 – French navigator Jacques Cartier reaches Newfoundland.

1752 – Benjamin Franklin tests the lightning conductor with his kite.

1796 – Napoleon defeats Austria in Battle of Lodi Bridge.

1870 – Boxing match: Mace vs Coburn: 1:17.00 – neither struck by a punch.

1883 – First appendectomy performed in North America in Canada.

1906 – Russian Duma [Parliament] meets for first time.

1908 – First Mother’s Day observed in Philadelphia.

1910 – Halley’s Comet closest approach to Earth in 1910 pass.

1915 – Canadian physician Cluny MacPherson invents gas mask.

1924 – J. Edgar Hoover appointed head of FBI.

1932 – Government declares “Wilhelmus” as Dutch national anthem.

1933 – Nazis stage public book burnings in Germany.

1933 – Paraguay declares war on Bolivia.

1940 – Winston Churchill succeeds Neville Chamberlain as British PM.

1940 – World War II: The first German bombs fall on England.

1960 – US atomic sub completes first submerged circumnavigation of globe.

1969 – Turtles play White House, Mark Volman falls off stage 5 times.

1969 – US troops begin attack on Hill 937 [Hamburger Hill], Vietnam.

1979 – Man cycles on-stop around Sri Lanka in 187 hrs, 28 min.

1983 – TV sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” last airs on ABC-TV.

1983 – Lee Chin Yong performs 170 continuous chin-ups in Seoul.

1990 – French TGV-train hits record speed of 510.6 km/hr.

1993 – Paul Cézanne still life painting sells for US $28.6 million.

1994 – Barbra Streisand begins first concert tour in 30 years.

1994 – Nelson Mandela sworn in as South Africa’s first black president.

1994 – Italian coalition government forms with 5 neo-fascists.

2000 – India’s population reaches 1 billion.

2008 – Philippine court acquits Imelda Marcos in 17-year-old case.

2012 – The Red Cross suspends all humanitarian work in Pakistan.

2016 – Woman in India, 70, gives birth to a baby boy.

2017 – Apple becomes first company to be worth more than $800 billion.

2018 – Mahathir Mohamad, 92, sworn in as the seventh PM of Malaysia.

