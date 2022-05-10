Today in High Prairie: May 11, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 11, 2022

Grouard Indian Residential School Gathering at Kapawe’no First Nation [Day 3 of 5].

9:30 a.m. – AHS Workshop – Weight Management Tier 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Craft Program [Edible Craft].

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program [5-11 years]: Birdfeeders activity.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – McLennan public meeting re H.W. Fish Arena at McLennan Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meeting in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – Card Games at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 11, 2022

1811 – Chang & Eng Bunker, Chinese-Thai Siamese twins

1854 – Ottmar Mergenthaler, Linotype inventor

1861 – Frederick Burnham, “Father of International Scouting”

1888 – Irving Berlin, “God Bless America” writer

1904 – Salvador Dali, Spanish artist

1906 – Jacqueline Cochran, First woman break sound barrier

1907 – Kent Taylor, Boston Blackie actor

1912 – Foster Brooks, Mork & Mindy actor

1920 – Denver Pyle, Andy Griffith Show actor

1926 – Frank Thring, Ben-Hur actor

1927 – Mort Sahl, Comedian/political

1933 – Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader

1941 – Eric Burdon, Animals vocalist

1943 – Nancy Greene, Canadian giant slalom skier

1946 – Robert Jarvik, Developed artificial heart

1953 – Boyd Gaines, One Day at a Time actor

1959 – Martha Quinn, MTV VJ

1961 – Diana Lee, Licence to Kill actress

1979 – Erin Lang, Canadian musician

1982 – Cory Monteith, Canadian actor/musician

1983 – Holly Valance, Australian actress

This Day in Local History – May 11, 2022

May 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports B. Kelly, in charge of government drainage at Heart River, picks up a rock, has it tested and discovers gold-bearing quartz.

May 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports the decision to not build a branch line of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad into Grouard is based on finances. “. . .in an attempt to make a killing in real estate by panning off 30 feet of frontage in a mud hole for $1,000 the company deliberately sidetracked Grouard,” wrote editor J.E. Cook.

May 11, 1963: The High Prairie Progress newspaper discontinues publishing due to increased costs of publication and general lack of support from local businessmen. T.W. Pue is the publisher and Mrs. Len Ragan the local editor.

May 11, 1971: South Peace News reports the temperature soars to a record high of 86 F. All burning permits in the region are cancelled.

May 11, 1972: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and strikes a committee to find a way to beautify the Barley Sheaf Fountain. They approach town council, who says the Elks and Royal Purple should be responsible as they commissioned the building of the fountain.

May 11, 1980: Mike Mungall and Ron McNeil emerge the winners in men’s doubles at a tennis tournament in High Prairie.

May 11, 1983: The High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Association puts a twist into its annual Queen contest by limiting the age limit to 12 years. Five girls compete for the honour including Tracy Rich, Tammy Sherris, Leigh Turcotte, Cori Jacobi and Leeann Berg.

May 11, 1985: Ron Rose wins six awards including the MVP honour at the High Prairie Regals’ annual awards banquet.

May 11, 1988: South Peace News reports town council make pay the balance for traffic lights at the High Prairie Elementary School crosswalk.

May 11, 1990: Babs Bates celebrates the grand opening of the New Impressions by Babs.

May 11, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police chief Jon Netelenbos writes Alberta’s solicitor general saying that 18-hour shifts for policeman are unacceptable.

May 11, 2005: Local businessman Garth Basarab attends a town council meeting and tells councillors that the lack of development is discouraging.

May 11, 2006: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce vice-chair Diana Oliver tells chamber members that Don Allan, the man behind the proposed $1.6 billion oil upgrader near McLennan, doesn’t feel High Prairie town council is interested in his project. Mayor John Brodrick denies the accusation and says he met with Allan previously to discuss the project. Allan’s project never happens.

May 11, 2006: Soil testing is completed on land owned by H.P. Farm Supply, the preferred location for the new hospital. Testing is done by Mobile Augers and Research Ltd. and Cliffton Associated Ltd.

May 11, 2009: Only two people attend a meeting to organize a Junior B hockey team in High Prairie so the application fizzles. Only Rick Dumont and Robert Olansky attend.

May 11, 2010: Sucker Creek opens its new Six Plex Housing Unit. Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger and project manager Lonnie Willier cut the ribbon.

May 11, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to place a $70,000 bid on a mobile abattoir. They eventually purchase the abattoir and ask the community to form a co-op to operate it.

May 11, 2013: Courtney Lacoste delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony.

May 11, 2016: An error in ATCO’s linear assessment results in a tax increase in High Prairie. Business tax increases 11 per cent and residential tax three per cent.

May 11, 2016: South Peace News reports on a $200,000 donation from the Heart and Stroke Foundation to install 20 automated external defibrillators at 20 campuses.

May 11, 2016: Big Lakes County hears from Lisa Baroldi, a consultant with Progress Unlimited, contracted by council, and its plans to lure investors to locate plants in Big Lakes County.

May 11, 2017: Long-time Big Meadow farmer Harvey Wayne Nielsen passes away at the age of 70 years.

May 11, 2019: Grace Hill delivers the valedictorian’s speech at the E.W. Pratt High School commencement ceremony.

This Day in World History – May 11, 2022

330 – Constantinople [Byzantium] becomes the capital of the Roman Empire.

1502 – Christopher Columbus begins fourth & last trip to the “Indies.”

1752 – First US fire insurance policy issued in Philadelphia.

1812 – Waltz introduced into English ballrooms; some says it’s immoral.

1833 – Lady-of-the-Lake strikes iceberg & sinks in North Atlantic.

1891 – Tsar Nicholas II survives an assassination attempt in Japan.

1893 – Henri Desgrange sets world’s first bicycle world record, 35 km/hr.

1910 – Montana’s Glacier National Park forms.

1921 – Tel Aviv is first all Jewish municipality.

1929 – First regularly scheduled TV broadcasts [3 nights per week].

1947 – BF Goodrich announced the development of tubeless tire.

1949 – Siam renames itself Thailand.

1951 – US engineer Jay Forrester applies for computer core memory patent.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s first entry on UK charts with “Heartbreak Hotel.”

1963 – “Puff The Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul & Mary hits #2.

1967 – 100,000,000th US phone connected.

1976 – Last broadcast of “Marcus Welby, MD” on ABC-TV.

1987 – First heart-lung transplant take place in Baltimore.

1989 – 217th & final episode of TV soap “Dynasty” is aired.

1989 – Kenya announces worldwide ban on ivory to preserve elephants.

2015 – Record price for art: Picasso painting $179.3 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 11, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you give the impression you are in a reserved and introspective mood [even if you are not], you will succeed in avoiding confrontation. Today there is no such thing as a simple exchange with someone. But even in this atmosphere, it is still a great day to evaluate your fundamental objectives a little more closely!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A challenging day is in store for you. If you are part of a group or team or simply among friends, you may feel somewhat ill at ease. Could it be you instill jealousy in others? There is only one way to find out. Clear the air by saying what needs to be said. State it clearly and directly and you will eliminate any bad feelings among your group!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Sometimes dreams seem like just that – dreams! Travel, a project, or a new home could be a few of the things you have been trying to accomplish for some time now. Making any one of these dreams come true possibly means jeopardizing relationships. Your dreams could seem particularly unattainable today. Perhaps you must first do some work on your relationships before you can realize your dreams!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You will go one of two ways today. Either you will turn inward and meditate in a corner or you will find a good friend and confide your dissatisfaction. Do not hesitate to let your guard down and express yourself even more honestly than is typical for you. Have no worries your problems will bore your friend. True friends are happy to help. You would do the same, wouldn’t you?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is going to be an excellent day for meeting interesting people. And there will be nothing superficial about these encounters. On the contrary, the people you are going to meet will touch you profoundly and move you deeply on an emotional level. But do not let yourself be seduced by ideas alone! Practicality matters, too!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You can expect today to be kind of intense. Even if you have made a conscious decision not to let anything get you down, you may still harbour some negative emotions from the last few days. Take advantage of this time to relieve stress. Talk to someone close or go out and whack a tennis ball. An artistic pursuit, such as sketching or photography, will help eliminate some of the negative energy!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The little fighter you are makes it very difficult for you to join us in the great communal river we are all trying to navigate. You prefer to travel solo, going down your private stream as you see fit. However, these are opportune days to try joining up with others. Some events may occur to remind you of the benefits of community!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be disciplined about all areas of your body. Take extra care to eat healthful, balanced meals. Make sure you get enough sleep. And even though you gripe about having no time, get out there and exercise. Do not wait for an emergency before you take action. You and you alone control how you feel. Your health is essential to your well-being, not to mention your life!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you have been feeling deep anger, today is not the day to let it out but rather the day to consider its source. Any large gatherings of family or friends should be avoided at all costs. No, this does not mean you get to take the day off! Just be extra careful about your temper. A little isolation will go a long way toward easing your tension, and may give you some important insights!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If by chance you still harbour some resentment toward someone, it will probably come out today. You might be uncompromising or even vengeful. Telling that person how you feel will accomplish nothing other than cause you both pain and regret. Vent your anger in a healthy way, such as some form of intense physical activity. Besides, this person really means what they have been saying. That’s right, they do care about you!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You do not suffer fools gladly, and superficial fools even less so. You have a mind to teach those around you a lesson. You are uncompromising today, and you can not understand why others do not have your same high standards. But are you truly as honest as you expect others to be? Remember that the quality of an artistic endeavour, in particular, is likely to be judged differently by each person who experiences it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Here is a day of challenges! You are a pro at questioning yourself, as you will prove today when you take a hard look at your accomplishments. What have you created of a personal nature in the last 10 years? Have you followed someone else’s example because you doubted yourself? Have you been eternally “almost” ready? Have you dared to jump into projects that were still imperfect? These are the questions that need to be addressed!