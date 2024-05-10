Today in High Prairie; May 11, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 11, 2024

1 p.m. – Repertoire Dance Society Recital at HP Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 11, 2024

1811 – Chang & Eng Bunker, Chinese-Thai Siamese twins

1854 – Ottmar Mergenthaler, Linotype inventor

1861 – Frederick Burnham, “Father of International Scouting”

1888 – Irving Berlin, “God Bless America” writer

1904 – Salvador Dali, Spanish artist

1906 – Jacqueline Cochran, First woman break sound barrier

1907 – Kent Taylor, Boston Blackie actor

1912 – Foster Brooks, Mork & Mindy actor

1920 – Denver Pyle, Andy Griffith Show actor

1926 – Frank Thring, Ben-Hur actor

1927 – Mort Sahl, Comedian/political

1933 – Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader

1941 – Eric Burdon, Animals vocalist

1943 – Nancy Greene, Canadian giant slalom skier

1946 – Robert Jarvik, Developed artificial heart

1953 – Boyd Gaines, One Day at a Time actor

1959 – Martha Quinn, MTV VJ

1961 – Diana Lee, Licence to Kill actress

1979 – Erin Lang, Canadian musician

1982 – Cory Monteith, Canadian actor/musician

1983 – Holly Valance, Australian actress

This Day in Local History – May 11, 2024

May 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports B. Kelly, in charge of government drainage at Heart River, picks up a rock, has it tested and discovers gold-bearing quartz.

May 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports the decision to not build a branch line of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad into Grouard is based on finances. “. . .in an attempt to make a killing in real estate by panning off 30 feet of frontage in a mud hole for $1,000 the company deliberately sidetracked Grouard,” wrote editor J.E. Cook.

May 11, 1963: The High Prairie Progress newspaper discontinues publishing due to increased costs of publication and general lack of support from local businessmen. T.W. Pue is the publisher and Mrs. Len Ragan the local editor.

May 11, 1971: South Peace News reports the temperature soars to a record high of 86 F. All burning permits in the region are cancelled.

May 11, 1972: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and strikes a committee to find a way to beautify the Barley Sheaf Fountain. They approach town council, who says the Elks and Royal Purple should be responsible as they commissioned the building of the fountain.

May 11, 1980: Mike Mungall and Ron McNeil emerge the winners in men’s doubles at a tennis tournament in High Prairie.

May 11, 1983: The High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Association puts a twist into its annual Queen contest by limiting the age limit to 12 years. Five girls compete for the honour including Tracy Rich, Tammy Sherris, Leigh Turcotte, Cori Jacobi and Leeann Berg.

May 11, 1985: Ron Rose wins six awards including the MVP honour at the High Prairie Regals’ annual awards banquet.

May 11, 1988: South Peace News reports town council make pay the balance for traffic lights at the High Prairie Elementary School crosswalk.

May 11, 1990: Babs Bates celebrates the grand opening of the New Impressions by Babs.

May 11, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police chief Jon Netelenbos writes Alberta’s solicitor general saying that 18-hour shifts for policeman are unacceptable.

May 11, 2005: Local businessman Garth Basarab attends a town council meeting and tells councillors that the lack of development is discouraging.

May 11, 2006: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce vice-chair Diana Oliver tells chamber members that Don Allan, the man behind the proposed $1.6 billion oil upgrader near McLennan, doesn’t feel High Prairie town council is interested in his project. Mayor John Brodrick denies the accusation and says he met with Allan previously to discuss the project. Allan’s project never happens.

May 11, 2006: Soil testing is completed on land owned by H.P. Farm Supply, the preferred location for the new hospital. Testing is done by Mobile Augers and Research Ltd. and Cliffton Associated Ltd.

May 11, 2009: Only two people attend a meeting to organize a Junior B hockey team in High Prairie so the application fizzles. Only Rick Dumont and Robert Olansky attend.

May 11, 2010: Sucker Creek opens its new Six Plex Housing Unit. Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger and project manager Lonnie Willier cut the ribbon.

May 11, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to place a $70,000 bid on a mobile abattoir. They eventually purchase the abattoir and ask the community to form a co-op to operate it.

May 11, 2013: Courtney Lacoste delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony.

May 11, 2016: An error in ATCO’s linear assessment results in a tax increase in High Prairie. Business tax increases 11 per cent and residential tax three per cent.

May 11, 2016: South Peace News reports on a $200,000 donation from the Heart and Stroke Foundation to install 20 automated external defibrillators at 20 campuses.

May 11, 2016: Big Lakes County hears from Lisa Baroldi, a consultant with Progress Unlimited, contracted by council, and its plans to lure investors to locate plants in Big Lakes County.

May 11, 2017: Long-time Big Meadow farmer Harvey Wayne Nielsen passes away at the age of 70 years.

May 11, 2019: Grace Hill delivers the valedictorian’s speech at the E.W. Pratt High School commencement ceremony.

This Day in World History – May 11, 2024

330 – Constantinople [Byzantium] becomes the capital of the Roman Empire.

1502 – Christopher Columbus begins fourth & last trip to the “Indies.”

1752 – First US fire insurance policy issued in Philadelphia.

1812 – Waltz introduced into English ballrooms; some says it’s immoral.

1833 – Lady-of-the-Lake strikes iceberg & sinks in North Atlantic.

1891 – Tsar Nicholas II survives an assassination attempt in Japan.

1893 – Henri Desgrange sets world’s first bicycle world record, 35 km/hr.

1910 – Montana’s Glacier National Park forms.

1921 – Tel Aviv is first all Jewish municipality.

1929 – First regularly scheduled TV broadcasts [3 nights per week].

1947 – BF Goodrich announced the development of tubeless tire.

1949 – Siam renames itself Thailand.

1951 – US engineer Jay Forrester applies for computer core memory patent.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s first entry on UK charts with “Heartbreak Hotel.”

1963 – “Puff The Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul & Mary hits #2.

1967 – 100,000,000th US phone connected.

1976 – Last broadcast of “Marcus Welby, MD” on ABC-TV.

1987 – First heart-lung transplant take place in Baltimore.

1989 – 217th & final episode of TV soap “Dynasty” is aired.

1989 – Kenya announces worldwide ban on ivory to preserve elephants.

2015 – Record price for art: Picasso painting $179.3 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 11, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might want to spend time visiting friends in your neighbourhood. Small purchases might be necessary, perhaps new clothes, perhaps objects that improve or add beauty to your home. You might have to squeeze a few errands in between visits. At some point during the day, you can expect a very welcome phone call from a friend you have not heard from in a long time. Enjoy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A chance to earn a small amount of money, perhaps by doing a little extra work at home, could come your way today. You could hear about it through a friend or colleague. A visitor might come to your home, perhaps to help with something that needs to be done. This promises to be a very exciting day, with a lot of stimulation that could keep you occupied into the night.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Expect a lot of intellectual stimulation to come your way today. Important news could come on the phone, necessitating action on your part in order to bring about a desired end. You might need to spend time in the car, contacting others in the neighbourhood. The excitement of the moment could have you feeling especially optimistic, but take care to pace yourself. Exhaustion could prove counterproductive now.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your creative talents should be operating at an all-time high today. You might be offered an opportunity to earn some money putting them to use. Your excitement and enthusiasm are likely to ensure you will do the best you possibly can and earn a lot of approval from those around you. Your intuition is also operating at a high level, boosting your imagination and relations with others. Enjoy your day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Getting out and working with groups could seem especially appealing today, particularly groups involving athletics or other physical activities. This is an excellent day to go out for team sports or attend a yoga, aerobics, or tai chi class. You could also want to make a short trip out of town with some friends. A bit of adventure is definitely in the wind for you. Enjoy it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An exciting new project or opportunity could be presented to you today. It could involve a new love or at least a new friend. Something you have been working on for a long time could finally come to fruition. It will stir your enthusiasm for moving on to the next project! What are you waiting for?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Contact with friends who live or work far away could bring a string of new opportunities your way. You might also be thinking of taking a trip, perhaps to another country or by boat. An opportunity to attend a seminar of some kind could present itself, possibly through friends. A lot is happening, but try to stay focused. What happens today could be too important to let your mind become muddled.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – New investment possibilities could present themselves to you today. This could involve an investment of time, money, or other resources. You might also consider an exciting new start of some sort. Do not let yourself get so excited that you move ahead before you consider all the pros and cons. You might want to consult a friend or your partner. This would make an excellent excuse to schedule a romantic evening!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An opportunity to travel with a partner or colleague could come your way, perhaps for business. Any travel planned or begun today is likely to go well and bring you whatever results you hope for. Whatever it is you are planning, it should excite your enthusiasm and optimism for your future success. Business and personal relations with others should be warm, cordial, and stimulating. Make the most of it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – News of a possible raise could come your way today, possibly through some enterprise you have been working on. You are feeling especially energetic, and therefore you could well be tempted to take on more than you usually would. This is fine, but remember to pace yourself. If you are going to continue on your current path, you will need to save some energy for tomorrow and beyond!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A group might invite you to participate in a creative project of some kind today. Whatever you do is likely to be stimulating and exciting. You will want to channel a lot of energy and enthusiasm into it. You could find yourself thinking in terms of a partnership, making plans to explore the possibility further. This is a great day for socializing. If you receive an invitation to go out, go!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might be planning to host a social event in your home tonight or perhaps in a few days. It could have you doing a lot of cleaning, rearranging, and beautifying around the house. A friend might drop by to lend a hand. You might also find yourself planning an incredible menu. Do not work too hard, or you might not have any energy left for your family or guests!