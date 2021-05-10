Today in High Prairie: May 11, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 11, 2021

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

7 p.m. – Town of High Prairie council meeting in chambers.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 11, 2021

Maddison Maure

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 11, 2021

Chase Tomnuk

Courtney Twin

Joseph Hedrich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 11, 2021

1811 – Chang & Eng Bunker, Chinese-Thai Siamese twins

1854 – Ottmar Mergenthaler, Linotype inventor

1861 – Frederick Burnham, “Father of Int’l Scouting”

1888 – Irving Berlin, “God Bless America” writer

1904 – Salvador Dali, Spanish artist

1906 – Jacqueline Cochran, 1st woman break sound barrier

1907 – Kent Taylor, Boston Blackie actor

1912 – Foster Brooks, Mork & Mindy actor

1920 – Denver Pyle, Andy Griffith Show actor

1926 – Frank Thring, Ben-Hur actor

1927 – Mort Sahl, Comedian/political

1933 – Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader

1941 – Eric Burdon, Animals vocalist

1943 – Nancy Greene, Canadian giant slalom skier

1946 – Robert Jarvik, Developed artificial heart

1953 – Boyd Gaines, One Day at a Time actor

1959 – Martha Quinn, MTV VJ

1961 – Diana Lee, Licence to Kill actress

1979 – Erin Lang, Canadian musician

1982 – Cory Monteith, Canadian actor/musician

1983 – Holly Valance, Australian actress

This Day in Local History: May 11

May 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports B. Kelly, in charge of government drainage at Heart River, picks up a rock, has it tested and discovers gold-bearing quartz.

May 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports the decision to not build a branch line of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad into Grouard is based on finances. “…in an attempt to make a killing in real estate by panning off 30 feet of frontage in a mud hole for $1,000 the company deliberately sidetracked Grouard,” wrote editor J.E. Cook.

May 11, 1963: The High Prairie Progress newspaper discontinues publishing due to increased costs of publication and general lack of support from local businessmen. T.W. Pue is the publisher and Mrs. Len Ragan the local editor.

May 11, 1971: South Peace News reports the temperature soars to a record high of 86 F. All burning permits in the region are cancelled.

May 11, 1972: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and strikes a committee to find a way to beautify the Barley Sheaf Fountain. They approach town council, who says the Elks and Royal Purple should be responsible as they commissioned the building of the fountain.

May 11, 1980: Mike Mungall and Ron McNeil emerge the winners in men’s doubles at a tennis tournament in High Prairie.

May 11, 1983: The High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Association puts a twist into its annual Queen contest by limiting the age limit to 12 years. Five girls compete for the honour including Tracy Rich, Tammy Sherris, Leigh Turcotte, Cori Jacobi and Leeann Berg.

May 11, 1985: Ron Rose wins six awards including the MVP honour at the High Prairie Regals’ annual awards banquet.

May 11, 1988: South Peace News reports town council make pay the balance for traffic lights at the High Prairie Elementary School crosswalk.

May 11, 1990: Babs Bates celebrates the grand opening of the New Impressions by Babs.

May 11, 1994: The I.D. of Big Lakes rescinds a plan to increase water rates by 20 per cent.

May 11, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police chief Jon Netelenbos writes Alberta’s solicitor general saying that 18-hour shifts for policeman are unacceptable.

May 11, 2005: Local businessman Garth Basarab attends a town council meeting and tells councillors that the lack of development is discouraging.

May 11, 2006: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce vice-chair Diana Oliver tells chamber members that Don Allan, the man behind the proposed $1.6 billion oil upgrader near McLennan, doesn’t feel High Prairie town council is interested in his project. Mayor John Brodrick denies the accusation and says he met with Allan previously to discuss the project.

May 11, 2006: Soil testing is completed on land owned by H.P. Farm Supply, the preferred location for the new hospital. Testing is done by Mobile Augers and Research Ltd. And Cliffton Associated Ltd.

May 11, 2009: Only two people attend a meeting to organize a Junior B hockey team in High Prairie so the application fizzles. Only Rick Dumont and Robert Olansky attend.

May 11, 2010: Sucker Creek opens its new Six Plex Housing Unit. Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger and project manager Lonnie Willier cut the ribbon.

May 11, 2011: Enilda Mud Bowl holds its awards banquet for its seniors and Monday Morning Ladies League. The Blue Jays and Turkeys win the rolloff titles.

May 11, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to place a $70,000 bid on a mobile abattoir. They eventually purchase the abattoir and ask the community to form a co-op to operate it.

May 11, 2013: Courtney Lacoste delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony.

May 11, 2016: An error in ATCO’s linear assessment results in a tax increase in High Prairie. Business tax increases 11 per cent and residential tax three per cent.

May 11, 2016: South Peace News reports on a $200,000 donation from the Heart and Stroke Foundation to install 20 automated external defibrillators at 20 campuses.

May 11, 2016: Big Lakes County hears from Lisa Baroldi, a consultant with Progress Unlimited, contracted by council, and its plans to lure investors to locate plants in Big Lakes County.

May 11, 2017: Long-time Big Meadow farmer Harvey Wayne Nielsen passes away at the age of 70 years.

May 11, 2019: Grace Hill delivers the valedictorian’s speech at the E.W. Pratt High School commencement ceremony.

This Day in World History – May 11

330 – Constantinople [Byzantium] becomes the capital of the Roman Empire.

1502 – Christopher Columbus begins 4th & last trip to the “Indies.”

1752 – 1st US fire insurance policy issued in Philadelphia.

1812 – Waltz introduced into English ballrooms; some says it’s immoral.

1833 – Lady-of-the-Lake strikes iceberg & sinks in North Atlantic.

1891 – Tsar Nicholas II survives an assassination attempt in Japan.

1893 – Henri Desgrange sets world’s 1st bicycle world record, 35 km/hr.

1910 – Montana’s Glacier National Park forms.

1921 – Tel Aviv is 1st all Jewish municipality.

1924 – Pulitzer Prize awarded to Robert Frost.

1929 – 1st regularly scheduled TV broadcasts [3 nights per week].

1947 – BF Goodrich announced the development of tubeless tire.

1949 – Siam renames itself Thailand.

1951 – US engineer Jay Forrester applies for computer core memory patent.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s 1st entry on UK charts with “Heartbreak Hotel.”

1963 – “Puff The Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul & Mary hits #2.

1967 – 100,000,000th US phone connected.

1972 – John Lennon says his phone is tapped by FBI on Dick Cavett Show.

1976 – Last broadcast of “Marcus Welby, MD” on ABC-TV.

1987 – 1st heart-lung transplant take place in Baltimore.

1989 – 217th & final episode of TV soap “Dynasty” is aired.

1989 – Kenya announces worldwide ban on ivory to preserve elephants.

2002 – “Man With Two Hats” monuments unveiled.

2015 – Record price for art: Picasso painting $179.3 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 11, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Too many invitations to social events may come today. This might be one evening when you want to relax at home, but you won’t want to say no to anyone. Analyze each invitation. Consider the location, host, other guests – whatever seems most significant to you. Attend only the ones you think you will really enjoy. Follow your heart.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might work on your spiritual practice or studies. You could read a book on the subject, attend a lecture, or practice some kind of discipline such as yoga or meditation. The only caveat is don’t try to do too much at once. You could tire yourself out. Concentrate on one thing at a time. The information will still be there tomorrow!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Physical pleasure may be at the top of your priority list today. You might want to go to your favourite restaurant and have a great meal, including wine, appetizers, and dessert. Or you might feel especially energetic and want to take your partner for a complete spa treatment. Whatever your desires, exercise some restraint You can get too much of a good thing!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Love matters may prove too intense today. You may be having a rough week. Your partner may be especially demanding of your time and energy. This might be a good day to schedule some time alone. Go for a massage, sauna, or hot tub – by yourself – and simply relax. That way you will be more refreshed when you meet with your beloved in the evening.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’ve been hoping for a quiet day on the job, but too many calls could come your way. You might have to juggle several at once. Don’t try to deal with every problem. Exercise your triage abilities and take care of the most pressing first. Let the others go, if necessary. You aren’t doing anyone any favours by getting too distracted. Even you can be less than thorough when overwhelmed.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Were you planning to go shopping today? If you can, put it off until tomorrow. You could be tempted by too many items that seem wonderful in the store but are nothing but a bother once you get them home. If you must go, make the effort to bypass shops where you might fall into this trap. You don’t want to have to make a second trip to bring back returns.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You look especially attractive today, aad it’s doing wonders for your self-esteem. Even members of your household notice. But you probably feel more like staying in than going out. If you want a romantic partner to notice how you look, it might be a good idea to extend an invitation to visit your home. You will get to stay in and still be admired by the one you love the most!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today, you might want to make an unqualified declaration of love. That’s fine if you’ve been involved for a while, although you could overwhelm your partner. If the relationship is new, beware! This could feel like too much too soon. Your friend could respond by backing away or even disappearing. Use restraint or you might have the opposite effect to the one you want.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A friend may offer you a gift today. It could involve money, favours, time, items you need, or something else. Be discriminating about what you accept, and make sure you offer to reciprocate. Insist, if you must. As generous as your friend may be now, later he or she could feel used or else call in some favours that you aren’t willing to perform. Accept graciously, within limitations.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The temptation to take centre stage might be too strong to resist. Someone may ask you to tell a story. Your gift with words and vivid imagination should serve you well. Keep it brief. If you go on too long, your friends could fidget. Time your performance by watching their expressions. Do it right and you will be asked to do it again.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A gathering could bring you lots of good news and useful information. The problem is that there might be too much. You will want to remember it all, but your memory may not be as sharp as usual. Before you attend a gathering, grab a notebook and pen. That way you can write down whatever you want to look into later.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You generally enjoy your dreams, both the dreaming process and analyzing them later. But tonight you might have too many to keep track of. While you will probably recall the most significant ones, it may be frustrating if you forget any of them. This might be the day to start a dream diary, if you don’t have one. Have fun!